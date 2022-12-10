Today in High Prairie: December 11, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 11, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

3 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Christmas Social. Doors open at 3 p.m.’ supper at 5 p.m.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meets at Enilda Mud Bowl.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 11, 2022

1781 – David Brewster, Inventor of Kaleidoscope

1838 – John Labatt, Canadian Brewer

1843 – Robert Koch, Founder of Bacteriology

1890 – Carlos Gardel, Prominent Tango Figure

1905 – Gilbert Roland, Barbarosa Actor

1912 – Carlo Ponti, Doctor Zhivago Producer

1918 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Russian Nobel Prize Writer

1919 – Marie Windsor, The Bounty Hunter Actress

1926 – Richard Devon, Magnum Force Actor

1931 – Rita Moreno, West Side Story Actress

1935 – Ron Carey, Barney Miller Actor

1935 – Ferdinand A. Porsche, Porsche Car Designer

1939 – David Gates, Bread Singer

1940 – Donna Mills, Knots Landing Actress

1944 – Brenda Lee, I’m Sorry Singer

1947 – Tom Fuccello, Dallas Actor

1948 – Elizabeth Baur, Ironside Actress

1953 – Bess Armstrong, Jaws Actress

1954 – Jermaine Jackson, Jackson 5 Singer

1972 – Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa Senator

1974 – Rey Mysterio, WWE Wrestler

1996 – Hailee Steinfeld, True Grit Actress

This Day in Local History – December 1, 2022

Dec. 11, 1914: Former Yukon resident Verner (Barney) Maurice is elected mayor of Grouard by acclamation after former Mayor A.C. LaRiviere decides not to run.

Dec. 11, 1950: High Prairie elects its first town council. Laurence Broughton is chosen mayor from the elected councillors.

Dec. 11, 1957: A cottage made by the boys of the Home and Farm Mechanics Course at Joussard Indian Residential School is given to Emile Badger of Sucker Creek. The 20’ by 24’ cottage is made of plywood and insulated with rock wool and has two bedrooms and a kitchen living room with built-in cupboards and a kitchen cabinet.

Dec. 11, 1957: The North Peace Minor Hockey Association is formed at a meeting in Peace River with Mike Martel of Falher as president. Bantam, midget and juvenile teams will compete among the communities of Falher, Grimshaw, High Prairie, McLennan, Fairview and Peace River.

Dec. 11, 1961: The NPHL opens its season as Grimshaw defeats visiting Fairview 11-6, High Prairie defeats visiting McLennan 4-2 and visiting Falher defeats Peace River 4-1.

Dec. 11, 1966: The Fairview Elks defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 6-1 to conclude a weekend doubleheader. The Regals lost the previous night 7-1.

Dec. 11, 1968: South Peace News reports that Bart Kuefler and Shirley Burback are appointed to the High Prairie Recreation Board.

Dec. 11, 1971: The High Prairie Regals lose at Peace River 3-2 in a battle of the only two teams left in the NPHL. Bill Dyck scores twice for Peace River. The teams are tied in the standings.

Dec. 11, 1976: Grouard boxer Frankie Ferguson achieves Bronze Boy status at the Alberta Bronze Gloves Boxing Championships in Breton.

Dec. 11, 1979: Rick Dumont scores twice and adds one assist to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 7-1 win over Peace River.

Dec. 11, 1980: Luc Desaulniers scores twice to lead the Falher Pirates to a 3-2 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 11, 1982: Rod Berg scores the winner at 4:08 of overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Monarchs 4-3.

Dec. 11, 1983: A fire at Bissell Brothers Lumber in Enilda destroys one building and several vehicles but no one is injured.

Dec. 11, 1984: Judy Mae Tanghe, 28, of East Prairie, is killed when the vehicle she is in leaves the road and rolls several times.

Dec. 11, 1987: One of the town’s most prominent citizens, Edmo Peyre, dies. A tireless worker for local service clubs, he was the driving force behind the Annual Stampede and new Elks Hall.

Dec. 11, 1993: Ed Fudali’s hat-trick leads the High Prairie Regals to a convincing 12-4 win over the visiting Fairview Kings, despite the fact the Kings outshoot the Regals 43-35.

Dec. 11, 1996: Grouard’s lack of recycling draws criticism from High Prairie town council.

Dec. 11, 2000: The High Prairie town office, library and museum are all vandalized during an early morning crime spree.

Dec. 11, 2008: The High Prairie Seed Cleaning Co-op reveals plans on efforts to build a new plant at its annual meeting.

Dec. 11, 2010: Six different High Prairie Regals score as they defeat visiting Falher 6-3 for their eighth straight win.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes rezones land in Faust to pave the way for a 74-lot residential development proposed by Faust Harbour Developments Limited’s Greg Beaudry and Rob McCrae.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes council rezones land just west of Enilda for a group home proposed by Marie Rasi. Opposition to the home will have to be submitted at the development permit phase, council hears.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes council debates lowering speed limits in the hamlet of Faust after receiving complaints from residents. Councillor Robert Nygaard says he wants to check with citizens first before proceeding on a bylaw.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes council refuses to support Christmas dinners in Faust and Grouard citing fear of setting precedent.

Dec. 11, 2013: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for Khawaia Saeed, who plans to open a convenience store in the old Walleyes and Whitetails building.

Dec. 11, 2014: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association loses its appeal with the Alberta Gaming Commission to hold casinos.

Dec. 11, 2015: The hometown High Prairie Regals lose their twelfth straight game to start the season, 6-2 to the Grimshaw Huskies.

Dec. 11, 2019: Big Lakes County agrees to shrink its agricultural advisory committee by four members. All members axed are public members, no councillors are spared.

Dec. 11, 2019: Big Lakes County vows to attend less conferences and conventions in 2020 in an effort to save money.

This Day in World History – December 11, 2022

1620 – 102 Mayflower Pilgrims and about 30 crew land at Plymouth Rock.

1844 – First dental use of nitrous oxide.

1866 – First yacht race across Atlantic Ocean.

1888 – French Panama Canal Company fails.

1909 – Coloured moving pictures demonstrated at Madison Square Garden.

1913 – Mona Lisa recovered 2 years after it was stolen from the Louvre.

1919 – Boll weevil monument dedicated in Enterprise, Alabama.

1931 – Statute of Westminster gives legislative independence to Canada.

1941 – Germany & Italy declare war on USA.

1946 – Hank Williams begins to record on Sterling label.

1946 – UN Children’s Fund [UNICEF] established.

1958 – Upper Volta [now Bourkina Faso] gains autonomy from France.

1961 – JFK provides US military helicopters & crews to South Vietnam.

1967 – Supersonic airliner prototype Concorde is first shown.

1967 – “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” starring Spencer Tracy, premieres.

1972 – Astronauts Cernan & Harrison become 11th & 12th people on the moon.

1980 – “Magnum P.I.” starring Tom Selleck premieres on CBS.

1981 – Muhammad Ali’s 61st & last fight, losing to Trevor Berbick.

1983 – First visit to Lutheran church by a pope [John Paul II in Rome].

1985 – General Electric acquires RCA Corp & its subsidiary, NBC.

1994 – Russian troops enter Chechnya.

2001 – The People’s Republic of China joins the World Trade Organization.

2011 – Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek suffers a minor heart attack in his home.

2013 – Pope Francis is named Time magazine’s Person-of-the-Year.

2015 – “Playboy” magazine publishes its last nude issue.

2017 – Saudi Arabia announces an end to its 35-year ban on cinemas.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 11, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Hold on to your hat and be ready for some action! You are coming to a critical point in your emotional cycle when your heart feels heavy. You may feel pinned down by a huge weight, like you are being sucked into quicksand. Grab a branch and pull yourself out. Rise above the current situation with the help of a lofty perspective!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – In a string of intense emotional dramas, the last thing you need is one more! Unfortunately, it looks like you are going to get just that. Once again, an incredible romantic scenario is coming to a head, and your emotions are in turmoil. Hold still, wait for the hit, and then proceed. If you have the feeling you are going to blow up at someone, simply walk away from the situation!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There is a great deal of grounding energy in your world today which might work to smother your fire! Whatever happens, do not let the embers burn out. One of the assets you bring to the group is a strong dynamism that gives people the courage to change. Be a fighter in the ring. Remember that at the end of the day, you need only be satisfied with the performance of one person – you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Take pressing matters to the hilt today, especially when it comes to romantic issues and emotional needs. You have all the data you need to make a valid point. You have a whole battalion of facts to back you up, so fire at will. Your feelings are strong and intense. Do not ignore them under any circumstances. Go with your gut instincts before you trust anything else!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – As you try to express your opinions today, you may have the feeling someone is kicking sand in your face! Like a kid on the beach, you have nothing but the raw elements to use to defend yourself. Use one of your greatest gifts – the power of your mind – to combat the opposing force. Your ability to outsmart others will be your most powerful tool!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your boat is likely to be rocked today to the point where you and all of your belongings could go overboard. Be prepared to swim ashore. Grounding and stability are the keys to maintaining a healthy attitude, especially when it comes to ever-fluctuating emotions. Issues regarding the home and people’s possessions are likely to surface in a dramatic manner. Listen to your heart for the answers!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Calm down and get centered! This is an extremely sensual day that is likely to pique your emotions. You are apt to receive input from each one of your senses, so keep these channels open and available for new information that is trying to break through. Do not be hasty. You are better off taking a reserved, receptive approach today!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is your day to shine in every way! There is a concentration of energy in your favour, so act boldly and without hesitation. Your emotions are leading the way, and your heart is barely a half a step behind. Follow these forces like the Pied Piper. Let this be the start of a wild ride on a whole new roller coaster of adventures. The time is right for you to lead!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your heart and emotions are on the same page, but they may not be on the page you want them to be. It could be you are reminiscing about an event from the past. What was once a happy set of encounters now leaves you feeling like there are thorns in your side. Focus on the present and let the past become history!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Let your sensual, nurturing instincts shine through! Rely on your sixth sense. If things start to get rough, remember you have the ability to keep your cool. Not only is this an extremely important tool but it is also essential to maintaining any sort of stability in the situation. Keep your footing at all times. Your sanity depends on it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A solid grounding is apt to be extremely important to you today! Hearts may be broken or won, depending on how well you play your cards. Keep in mind the slow and steady contender is most likely going to win this race. All the talk in the world will get you nowhere. Today is about quality and action. Shoddy efforts will yield shoddy results!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Regardless of how much the storm seems to be raging out of control, you will be able to handle it! Have confidence in your grounded nature. There is a reason why you take the time to address the details and carefully plan your moves. Today is one day when you will see the rewards of your diligent actions, especially in love, beauty, and your deepest emotions!