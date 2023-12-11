Today in High Prairie: December 11, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 11, 2023

10 – 11 a.m. – Motion Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

11 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Club meeting at 11 a.m. at the Centre.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers at McLennan.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 11, 2023

1781 – David Brewster, Inventor of Kaleidoscope

1838 – John Labatt, Canadian Brewer

1843 – Robert Koch, Founder of Bacteriology

1890 – Carlos Gardel, Prominent Tango Figure

1905 – Gilbert Roland, Barbarosa Actor

1912 – Carlo Ponti, Doctor Zhivago Producer

1918 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Russian Nobel Prize Writer

1919 – Marie Windsor, The Bounty Hunter Actress

1926 – Richard Devon, Magnum Force Actor

1931 – Rita Moreno, West Side Story Actress

1935 – Ron Carey, Barney Miller Actor

1935 – Ferdinand A. Porsche, Porsche Car Designer

1939 – David Gates, Bread Singer

1940 – Donna Mills, Knots Landing Actress

1944 – Brenda Lee, I’m Sorry Singer

1947 – Tom Fuccello, Dallas Actor

1948 – Elizabeth Baur, Ironside Actress

1953 – Bess Armstrong, Jaws Actress

1954 – Jermaine Jackson, Jackson 5 Singer

1972 – Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa Senator

1974 – Rey Mysterio, WWE Wrestler

1996 – Hailee Steinfeld, True Grit Actress

This Day in Local History – December 1, 2023

Dec. 11, 1914: Former Yukon resident Verner (Barney) Maurice is elected mayor of Grouard by acclamation after former Mayor A.C. LaRiviere decides not to run.

Dec. 11, 1950: High Prairie elects its first town council. Laurence Broughton is chosen mayor from the elected councillors.

Dec. 11, 1957: A cottage made by the boys of the Home and Farm Mechanics Course at Joussard Indian Residential School is given to Emile Badger of Sucker Creek. The 20’ by 24’ cottage is made of plywood and insulated with rock wool and has two bedrooms and a kitchen living room with built-in cupboards and a kitchen cabinet.

Dec. 11, 1957: The North Peace Minor Hockey Association is formed at a meeting in Peace River with Mike Martel of Falher as president. Bantam, midget and juvenile teams will compete among the communities of Falher, Grimshaw, High Prairie, McLennan, Fairview and Peace River.

Dec. 11, 1961: The NPHL opens its season as Grimshaw defeats visiting Fairview 11-6, High Prairie defeats visiting McLennan 4-2 and visiting Falher defeats Peace River 4-1.

Dec. 11, 1966: The Fairview Elks defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 6-1 to conclude a weekend doubleheader. The Regals lost the previous night 7-1.

Dec. 11, 1968: South Peace News reports that Bart Kuefler and Shirley Burback are appointed to the High Prairie Recreation Board.

Dec. 11, 1971: The High Prairie Regals lose at Peace River 3-2 in a battle of the only two teams left in the NPHL. Bill Dyck scores twice for Peace River. The teams are tied in the standings.

Dec. 11, 1976: Grouard boxer Frankie Ferguson achieves Bronze Boy status at the Alberta Bronze Gloves Boxing Championships in Breton.

Dec. 11, 1979: Rick Dumont scores twice and adds one assist to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 7-1 win over Peace River.

Dec. 11, 1980: Luc Desaulniers scores twice to lead the Falher Pirates to a 3-2 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 11, 1982: Rod Berg scores the winner at 4:08 of overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Monarchs 4-3.

Dec. 11, 1983: A fire at Bissell Brothers Lumber in Enilda destroys one building and several vehicles but no one is injured.

Dec. 11, 1984: Judy Mae Tanghe, 28, of East Prairie, is killed when the vehicle she is in leaves the road and rolls several times.

Dec. 11, 1987: One of the town’s most prominent citizens, Edmo Peyre, dies. A tireless worker for local service clubs, he was the driving force behind the Annual Stampede and new Elks Hall.

Dec. 11, 1993: Ed Fudali’s hat-trick leads the High Prairie Regals to a convincing 12-4 win over the visiting Fairview Kings, despite the fact the Kings outshoot the Regals 43-35.

Dec. 11, 1996: Grouard’s lack of recycling draws criticism from High Prairie town council.

Dec. 11, 2000: The High Prairie town office, library and museum are all vandalized during an early morning crime spree.

Dec. 11, 2008: The High Prairie Seed Cleaning Co-op reveals plans on efforts to build a new plant at its annual meeting.

Dec. 11, 2010: Six different High Prairie Regals score as they defeat visiting Falher 6-3 for their eighth straight win.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes rezones land in Faust to pave the way for a 74-lot residential development proposed by Faust Harbour Developments Limited’s Greg Beaudry and Rob McCrae.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes council rezones land just west of Enilda for a group home proposed by Marie Rasi. Opposition to the home will have to be submitted at the development permit phase, council hears.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes council debates lowering speed limits in the hamlet of Faust after receiving complaints from residents. Councillor Robert Nygaard says he wants to check with citizens first before proceeding on a bylaw.

Dec. 11, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes council refuses to support Christmas dinners in Faust and Grouard citing fear of setting precedent.

Dec. 11, 2013: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for Khawaia Saeed, who plans to open a convenience store in the old Walleyes and Whitetails building.

Dec. 11, 2014: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association loses its appeal with the Alberta Gaming Commission to hold casinos.

Dec. 11, 2015: The hometown High Prairie Regals lose their twelfth straight game to start the season, 6-2 to the Grimshaw Huskies.

Dec. 11, 2019: Big Lakes County agrees to shrink its agricultural advisory committee by four members. All members axed are public members, no councillors are spared.

Dec. 11, 2019: Big Lakes County vows to attend less conferences and conventions in 2020 in an effort to save money.

This Day in World History – December 11, 2023

1620 – 102 Mayflower Pilgrims and about 30 crew land at Plymouth Rock.

1844 – First dental use of nitrous oxide.

1866 – First yacht race across Atlantic Ocean.

1888 – French Panama Canal Company fails.

1909 – Coloured moving pictures demonstrated at Madison Square Garden.

1913 – Mona Lisa recovered 2 years after it was stolen from the Louvre.

1919 – Boll weevil monument dedicated in Enterprise, Alabama.

1931 – Statute of Westminster gives legislative independence to Canada.

1941 – Germany & Italy declare war on USA.

1946 – Hank Williams begins to record on Sterling label.

1946 – UN Children’s Fund [UNICEF] established.

1958 – Upper Volta [now Bourkina Faso] gains autonomy from France.

1961 – JFK provides US military helicopters & crews to South Vietnam.

1967 – Supersonic airliner prototype Concorde is first shown.

1967 – “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” starring Spencer Tracy, premieres.

1972 – Astronauts Cernan & Harrison become 11th & 12th people on the moon.

1980 – “Magnum P.I.” starring Tom Selleck premieres on CBS.

1981 – Muhammad Ali’s 61st & last fight, losing to Trevor Berbick.

1983 – First visit to Lutheran church by a pope [John Paul II in Rome].

1985 – General Electric acquires RCA Corp & its subsidiary, NBC.

1994 – Russian troops enter Chechnya.

2001 – The People’s Republic of China joins the World Trade Organization.

2011 – Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek suffers a minor heart attack in his home.

2013 – Pope Francis is named Time magazine’s Person-of-the-Year.

2015 – “Playboy” magazine publishes its last nude issue.

2017 – Saudi Arabia announces an end to its 35-year ban on cinemas.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 11, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Try to imagine you are in your creative workshop and you have given up using all your usual tools in order to find new ways to give form to your inspiration. Another completely different creative style will emerge. Your admirers may be surprised, but no one will be more astonished than you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your private life is probably in the throes of great change. This change is likely related to profound transformations that are taking place in your behaviour, in particular your nervousness. If your daily or family life seems stifling to you, there is no need to take your frustrations out on loved ones. Look for answers inside.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It would not be surprising if you enrolled in a class that is very different from your normal activities. For example, a surfer may get a sudden urge to learn about computers, or a technology guru might take up flower arranging. Those who think they have you all figured out will be taken off guard by your new spontaneity and sense of adventure.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some of the planetary movements are currently helping you understand that the best place to discover treasure is not always where other people tell you to look. If people are urging you to get interested in activities that do not interest most people, including you, pay them no heed. You will discover treasure all on your own provided you follow your own calling.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – No one is more forward thinking than you now. You are in tune with new inventions and trends, and you may have an irresistible desire to join an avant-garde group. The old way of doing things seems old, and you no longer want any part of it. You can not stand working according to the old principles any more. You are in a heated frame of mind. Be careful about stirring conflict.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You could not be in a better position in your personal life. The time is ripe to thumb your nose at your demons for the last time. Complexes, guilt, and fears of all kinds are gone. It could even be that the radical “housecleaning” you will undertake will affect your professional career as you become aware of how much you have been underestimating yourself.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today’s forecast is excellent for you. The celestial bodies can not help but smile on the tempestuous energy of your character. You would be advised to act on your strong intuition. But be prudent in the execution of your actions lest your impulsive spirit stop you from taking recommended precautions.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Devote your energies to human psychology today. It is a good day to try to sell your ideas. Concentrate your efforts on those whose help you need. If you have faith in your originality, your sales efforts are likely to pay off. In fact, there is some chance you will meet an especially dynamic person who can lead you into some fascinating, unexplored territory.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is some likelihood you will have an electrifying emotional encounter today. Some of life’s more mundane details may trigger arguments that, although violent, are cathartic and short. You have been thinking it is time for more intensity in your life. Whether you know it or not, you are rethinking all manner of human relationships.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The current astral configuration could be described as a crisis phase, although today’s events will not be unhappy. Communication proves difficult for you. For a long time you have been banking on others noticing and appreciating your talent, but you are beginning to feel like a sucker for being so patient. This would be a good day to confront the powers that stand in your way.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have a pleasant day ahead. Optimism and creativity prevail. You can avail yourself of all the freedom necessary to encounter happiness. Indeed, that newfound happiness may come in the form of a new person who makes your heart beat faster. Do not fall in love too quickly! There are plenty of opportunities now. A deep and fulfilling commitment will take time to build.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The day ahead looks promising. Your energy is gradually returning, and you are beginning to feel more enterprising about your domestic life. No doubt today you will be called on to settle some financial questions related to your domestic needs. While a substantial gift of money or raise would be welcome, you begin to see other ways of making the cash flow rather than trickle.