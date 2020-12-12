Today in High Prairie – December 12, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 12, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 12, 2020

Chelsey Bembridge

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 12, 2020

Carol MacEachern

Holly Baker

Jeffrey Sloan

Tanya Twin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 12, 2020

1805 – Henry Wells, Founded Wells Fargo & Company

1821 – Gustave Flaubert, Madame Bovary Author

1833 – Matthias Hohner, Harmonica Manufacturer

1863 – Edvard Munch, The Scream Painter

1879 – Laura Hope Crews, Gone with the Wind Actress

1893 – Edward G. Robinson, The Ten Commandments Actor

1915 – Frank Sinatra, American Singer

1923 – Bob Barker, The Price is Right Host

1937 – Connie Francis, Where the Boys Are Singer

1940 – Dionne Warwick, Way to San Jose Singer

1946 – Clive Bunker, Jethro Tull Drummer

1950 – Billy Smith, New York Islanders

1952 – Sarah Douglas, Conan Actress

1953 – Bruce Kulick, KISS Guitarist

1969 – Kris Wirtz, Canadian Ice Skater

1975 – Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory Actress

This Day in Local History – December 12, 2020

Dec. 12, 1914: George J. Johnson resigns as manager of the Peace River Trading Land Company in Grouard.

Dec. 12, 1962: The first patients from the old Providence Hospital are transferred to the new 70-bed $940,000 Providence Hospital in High Prairie.

Dec. 12, 1970: The Town of Valleyview opens the Polar Palace arena with a game including the High Prairie Regals and Dawson Creek Canucks.

Dec. 12, 1979: A delegation attends a High Prairie town council meeting objecting to a new bylaw which prohibits the use of snowmobiles in town. A petition with 261 signatures is presented.

Dec. 12, 1986: Polar Industrial celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie.

Dec. 12, 1988: Clinton Ireland, 13, of High Prairie, receives an Honourary Testimonial of the Royal Canadian Humane Association for saving his brother in a house fire.

Dec. 12, 1990: The I.D. council gives its blessing to Councilor Albert Burger to fight the proposed closure of Carole Bannister School in Faust.

Dec. 12, 1991: Clayton and Babs Bates sell Tags to Young and Anna Cheon.

Dec. 12, 1994: Eleven High Prairie and area residents are charged with drug trafficking crimes after police conclude a six-week undercover operation.

Dec. 12, 2001: High Prairie town council decides to proceed with plans to purchase the Moostoos Building with intent to move the High Prairie library into the facility.

Dec. 12, 2006: Keith Bratt presents a stuffed cougar to the High Prairie Museum. The cougar had been trapped by High Prairie resident Trevor Barnes last fall; Fish and Wildlife permitted the cougar to be preserved for the museum.

Dec. 12, 2006: Judge J.R. McIntosh tells people attending provincial court in Faust the government is ending Faust sittings at the end of January 2007.

Dec. 12, 2018: South Peace News reports Big Lakes FCSS manager Louise Myre is retiring effective Dec. 28.

This Day in World History – December 12, 2020

1792 – Ludwig van Beethoven, 22, receives 1st lesson in music composition.

1800 – Washington, D.C., established as the capital of the US.

1812 – French invasion of Russia comes to an end.

1822 – Mexico officially recognized as an independent nation by US.

1858 – 1st Canadian coins circulated [1 cent, 5 cent, 10 cent & 20 cent].

1899 – 1st case of plague on Oahu, Hawaii.

1899 – George F. Bryant of Boston patents the wooden golf tee.

1901 – Guglielmo Marconi sends 1st transatlantic radio signal.

1911 – Delhi replaces Calcutta as the capital of India.

1925 – Arthur Heinman coins term “motel”; opens Motel Inn.

1936 – Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek declares war on Japan.

1937 – NBC & RCA sends 1st mobile-TV vans onto the streets of New York.

1957 – Major Adrian Drew flies 1,943 km/hr in F-101 Voodoo.

1957 – US announces manufacture of Borazon [harder than diamond].

1963 – Kenya [formerly British East Africa] declares independence from UK.

1964 – Shooting starts for “Star Trek” pilot [Menagerie].

1965 – The Beatles’ last concert in Great Britain.

1968 – Arthur Ashe becomes 1st black to be ranked No. 1 in tennis.

1973 – Canada begins selling Olympic coins [$5 & $10 silver coins].

1980 – Apple makes its initial public offering on the US stock market.

1982 – $9.8 million in cash stolen from money transport car in New York.

1985 – DC-8 crashes near Gander, Newfoundland; 258 die.

1991 – Abuja replaces Lagos as the capital city of Nigeria.

1995 – CBC announces Radio Canada International service to end March 31.

1997 – Japanese train builders claim world speed record at 332 mph.

2003 – Paul Martin becomes PM of Canada after resignation of Jean Chretien.

2015 – 1st women ever elected in Saudi Arabia in municipal elections.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 12, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Don’t criticize the situation until you’ve come up with a better solution. Be creative. You can accomplish much if you approach the situation confidently. Pessimism won’t help find a solution. Relax and let your intuition guide you. Feel free to speak with confidence and strength. Perhaps the most fanciful-sounding answers will be the most ingenious solutions.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your thoughts may have a dreamy quality today. You will find things are less stable than they have been for the past few days. Don’t get discouraged by pessimistic people. Offer your own creative solutions. You have a great deal of wisdom to share with others whether you realize it or not. Don’t sell yourself short. Have confidence in your thoughts and ideas.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your emotions are soaring, and you should feel free to indulge in your greatest fantasies. Take a break from reality for a while. Let your inner child play. You should enjoy a greater self-confidence you can use effectively to influence other people. Beware of anyone who asks you to make a solid commitment today. They may not exactly have your well-being in mind.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Reward yourself with two desserts today! Take a bubble bath! Share your fantasies with others and express yourself fully. Don’t feel like you have to say yes to every favour that is asked of you. Save some of that nurturing energy for yourself. Feel free to help others in need, but don’t do it at the expense of your emotional and physical bank account.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The weightiness of the past few days seems to be lifting. You will find a slight breeze building that will help fuel your fire. By building a solid foundation, you’ve created a reliable launching pad from which to take off. Communicate what you’ve learned with others. Allow your opinion to be heard. A great deal of useful information will be exchanged.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Now that you have a solid grip on your situation, unexpected things may come along that change the rules again. It may feel like the chair you just got comfortable in has suddenly been pulled out from under you. Don’t get angry. Just realize this is probably a sign you need to move on. Keep things new and exciting. Share your thoughts and ideas with others.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Use gadgets and electronic devices to make life easier today. Why take the time to chop food by hand when you can use the food processor? Realize that there is most likely an easier way to tackle any task. If something seems too hard, ask for advice how to do the job more quickly and efficiently. Information exchange will play a big role in your day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Be careful of the information that comes your way today. People may make unwarranted claims and false accusations. The day has a dreamy, innovative quality to it that asks you to venture out on a limb. If all your chores are taken care of, feel free to go exploring – mentally or physically. Just make sure you take things with a grain of salt when conversing with others.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Maintain an air of detachment. Feel free to delve into your fantasy world and let your emotions carry you to another realm. Today is one of those days when you might come up with a new invention that could become the next must-have item for every kitchen in the country. Let your imagination take you away. Share your light-hearted mood with others.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may find things are much lighter than they were the past couple days. This is a good time to let your physical body take a rest and let your mind and fantasy world take over. Take a hot bath and soak for a while. Relax your brain and detach from your duties and obligations. Tread lightly and don’t worry so much about what you need to do tomorrow. Concentrate on today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A large weight should lift from your shoulders today. The air has started to clear, and the winds of communication have started blowing again. Listen closely to the buzz in the air. You can learn a lot by tuning into other people’s fantasies. Make sure you keep an open mind and open heart. Discuss your latest achievements. You will have something important to learn.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – People may be abrasive today, but you will find after careful assessment they don’t mean any harm. More than likely they aren’t fully informed. They’re acting on misinformation. There’s likely to be a cloudy haze in the air. Everyone will have an opinion on the best way to go about tackling an issue. Rely on your own cunning to cut to the core of the problem.