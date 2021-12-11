Today in High Prairie: December 12, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 12, 2021

Attend the church of your choice.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meets at Enilda Mud Bowl.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 12, 2021

Chase Jarvis

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 12, 2021

Carol MacEachern

Holly Baker

Jeffrey Sloan

Tanya Twin

Roger Okimaw

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 12, 2021

1805 – Henry Wells, Founded Wells Fargo & Company

1821 – Gustave Flaubert, Madame Bovary Author

1833 – Matthias Hohner, Harmonica Manufacturer

1863 – Edvard Munch, The Scream Painter

1893 – Edward G. Robinson, The Ten Commandments Actor

1915 – Frank Sinatra, American Singer

1923 – Bob Barker, The Price is Right Host

1937 – Connie Francis, Where the Boys Are Singer

1940 – Dionne Warwick, Way to San Jose Singer

1946 – Clive Bunker, Jethro Tull Drummer

1950 – Billy Smith, New York Islanders

1952 – Sarah Douglas, Conan Actress

1953 – Bruce Kulick, KISS Guitarist

1969 – Kris Wirtz, Canadian Ice Skater

1975 – Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory Actress

This Day in Local History – December 12, 2021

Dec. 12, 1914: George J. Johnson resigns as manager of the Peace River Trading Land Company in Grouard.

Dec. 12, 1959: The NPHL opens its season as High Prairie defeats visiting McLennan 3-2. Meanwhile, Peace River defeats visiting Falher 4-2.

Dec. 12, 1962: The first patients from the old Providence Hospital are transferred to the new 70-bed $940,000 Providence Hospital in High Prairie.

Dec. 12, 1970: The Town of Valleyview opens the Polar Palace arena with a game including the High Prairie Regals and Dawson Creek Canucks.

Dec. 12, 1976: A rink skipped by Faye Stewart wins the women’s event at the Beaver Gold Cash Bonspiel in Beaverlodge.

Dec. 12, 1976: Ed Kowalchuk’s rink wins the High Prairie Farmer’s Opening Bonspiel.

Dec. 12, 1979: A delegation attends a High Prairie town council meeting objecting to a new bylaw which prohibits the use of snowmobiles in town. A petition with 261 signatures is presented.

Dec. 12, 1983: Citizens in support of “Free TV” rally at a meeting at the arena. About 400 attend. The organization later hears High Prairie town council decides to withdraw support.

Dec. 12, 1986: Polar Industrial celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie.

Dec. 12, 1987: Brian Panasiuk makes 29 saves as the High Prairie Regals defeat the visiting Grande Prairie Athletics 8-6.

Dec. 12, 1987: Nils Anderson, a native of Denmark visiting Canada, takes part in the High Prairie Badminton Tournament and wins three medals.

Dec. 12, 1988: Clinton Ireland, 13, of High Prairie, receives an Honourary Testimonial of the Royal Canadian Humane Association for saving his brother in a house fire.

Dec. 12, 1989: John Stokes scores twice to lead the visiting High Prairie Regals to a 6-3 win over Falher.

Dec. 12, 1990: The I.D. council gives its blessing to Councillor Albert Burger to fight the proposed closure of Carole Bannister School in Faust.

Dec. 12, 1991: Clayton and Babs Bates sell Tags to Young and Anna Cheon.

Dec. 12, 1991: Jody Cox scores a shorthanded goal with 3:40 remaining to give the E.W. Pratt Chargers a 7-6 win and the Challenge Cup title over the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams. The Chargers had won the first game of the series 14-5. Meanwhile, the Lady Rams won the ringette portion of the series defeating Pratt two games straight.

Dec. 12, 1991: Kevin Clemens scores twice as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat Falher 6-2.

Dec. 12, 1991: The High Prairie Golden Age Club receives a $16,100 grant to expand their existing facility.

Dec. 12, 1992: Dennis Paul and Brent Lund each score twice as the visiting Fairview Kings defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-5.

Dec. 12, 1993: Dale Campbell’s rink wins the Mixed Zones held in Valleyview.

Dec. 12, 1995: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA holds a meeting and establishes a Community Health Council which acts as an advisory body to the RHA.

Dec. 12, 2000: Quick thinking by an 11-year-old Grouard girl averts possible trouble. The girl screams and runs for help after being beckoned by a strange man.

Dec. 12, 2001: High Prairie town council decides to proceed with plans to purchase the Moostoos Building with intent to move the High Prairie library into the facility.

Dec. 12, 2001: South Peace News reports that St. Andrew’s School principal Todd Sieben announces his resignation to move to Sedgewick.

Dec. 12, 2006: Keith Bratt presents a stuffed cougar to the High Prairie Museum. The cougar had been trapped by High Prairie resident Trevor Barnes last fall; Fish and Wildlife permitted the cougar to be preserved for the museum.

Dec. 12, 2006: Judge J.R. McIntosh tells people attending provincial court in Faust the government is ending Faust sittings at the end of January 2007.

Dec. 12, 2008: St. Andrew’s School donates $4,469 to former Saint Kelly Masson for cancer treatment. St. Paul’s Catholic Parish ships in with another $700.

Dec. 12, 2010: The Northern Lights Encore Choir holds its annual Christmas Concert at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church. The choir performs with heavy hearts after the passing of one of its members, John O’Mahony, in a Dec. 6 accident.

Dec. 12, 2013: In a ceremonial cheque presentation, farmer David Zabolotniuk presents the High Prairie and District Food Bank with a cheque from proceeds of farming the Kryzalka land. The total donations by the end of the year totalled about $8,000.

Dec. 12, 2016: Alberta PC Leadership hopeful Jason Kenney visits High Prairie and pitches a push to unite the right.

Dec. 12, 2017: High Prairie town council expresses frustration after the latest delay in the Tim Hortons store. Council hears that Alberta Transportation now wants an upgrade to the intersection leading into the site.

Dec. 12, 2018: A long-standing dispute between the Town of High Prairie and Cox Contractors is settled. Town council agrees to buy all land near the tennis courts as part of the deal.

Dec. 12, 2018: South Peace News reports Big Lakes FCSS manager Louise Myre is retiring effective Dec. 28.

Dec. 12-13, 2019: The Rim Rocker Basketball Tournament is held in High Prairie for junior high school teams. The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints win both the girl’s and boy’s titles.

This Day in World History – December 12, 2021

1408 – Order of the Dragon created for possession of Bosnia.

1700 – Utrecht adopts Gregorian calendar.

1792 – Ludwig van Beethoven, 22, receives first lesson in music composition.

1800 – Washington, D.C., established as the capital of the US.

1812 – French invasion of Russia comes to an end.

1822 – Mexico officially recognized as an independent nation by US.

1858 – First Canadian coins circulated [1 cent, 5 cent, 10 cent & 20 cent].

1899 – First case of plague on Oahu, Hawaii.

1899 – George F. Bryant of Boston patents the wooden golf tee.

1901 – Guglielmo Marconi sends first transatlantic radio signal.

1911 – Delhi replaces Calcutta as the capital of India.

1925 – Arthur Heinman coins term “motel”; opens Motel Inn.

1936 – Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek declares war on Japan.

1937 – NBC & RCA sends first mobile-TV vans onto the streets of New York.

1957 – Major Adrian Drew flies 1,943 km/hr in F-101 Voodoo.

1957 – US announces manufacture of Borazon [harder than diamond].

1963 – Kenya [formerly British East Africa] declares independence from UK.

1964 – Shooting starts for “Star Trek” pilot [Menagerie].

1965 – The Beatles’ last concert in Great Britain.

1968 – Arthur Ashe becomes first black to be ranked No. 1 in tennis.

1969 – Decathlon Bill Toomey achieves world record-score of 8,417 points.

1973 – Canada begins selling Olympic coins [$5 & $10 silver coins].

1977 – “Saturday Night Fever” premieres in New York.

1980 – Apple makes its initial public offering on the US stock market.

1982 – $9.8 million in cash stolen from money transport car in New York.

1985 – DC-8 crashes near Gander, Newfoundland; 258 die.

1988 – PLO leader Yasi Arafat accepts Israel’s right to exist.

1995 – CBC announces Radio Canada International service to end March 31.

1997 – Japanese train builders claim world speed record at 332 mph.

2001 – Actress Winona Ryder is arrested on shoplifting charges.

2003 – Paul Martin becomes PM of Canada after resignation of Jean Chretien.

2015 – First women ever elected in Saudi Arabia in municipal elections.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 12, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The day ahead is promising! The aspects give a boost to your emotional life and should release you from the recent period of uncertainty that has plagued you. You were unable to trust your own judgment. Difficult as this was, the doubt must have served some purpose. Perhaps you should use your newfound clarity to sort out your experiences.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You undoubtedly have the impression you are seeing more clearly than in the recent past. The planetary energies are lining up to break up the mental fog you have been experiencing. The past few days have made you think an awful lot and you have learned some lessons, which should be evident today. Now it is up to you to apply those lessons to your life.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – One recent day you had the feeling your professional projects really were not your own, but ones that your parents, in particular your mother, wanted you to have. Now you have been analyzing your career from all angles and trying to figure out what it is you truly want. Today you should be able to see more clearly.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It seems like the basis of your social ambition has taken a bit of a beating lately. The planetary energies should give you some new desires. They may be of a more modest nature, but that does not mean they will not be important. What motivates you professionally is going to be healthier and less egotistical. It will ultimately be a positive, satisfying evolution

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Here is the day when you may finally accept that you tend to play the role of parent in your sentimental relationships. You are the one who sets limits, organizes things, and takes on responsibility. Your partner should try to open you up to your more sensitive, fragile side.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Are you afraid that people will no longer understand you? Have you changed too much? Do you have the feeling you have left some people behind? Yes, it is possible, but what can you do? Everyone can not change at the same pace as you. Your friends have no problem with the changes you have undergone. Consider this possibility!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You do not have the same opinions as everyone else. Of course, this is the case for each one of us. But you seem to differ in opinion with people more and more. You may decide that it is time to design your own job, where the only boss to disagree with is you! This will carry some risks, but the potential rewards are great

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may have been thinking about reshuffling the cards with your mate, unless you have already been offered a new hand. This pause in your relationship is a necessary transition on your journey to increased intimacy. Beginning today, your relationship is back on track and will continue to progress smoothly. Make the effort to observe what has changed.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is some likelihood your emotions have changed in the past six weeks or so. You are no longer attracted to the same people. You are unsure of yourself at work, and you even wonder if your attractiveness had deserted you. Beginning today, these doubts will be dispelled. Take heart.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It looks like your emotions are finally back in business! You have been hesitant for the past six weeks or so, unable to make any decisions. You felt unsure, as if you could no longer trust yourself. It has been an especially upsetting time. Do not throw caution to the wind, but your self-confidence will return to you today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is some possibility that in the past month or so you have been hesitant about your commitments, as if you had been in suspended animation. Perhaps you became aware of errors you had made in the past and were afraid you would repeat them. Now that you are conscious of the past, you can and will face the future with more confidence.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – What a relief! Your energy is returning, especially regarding affairs of the heart. Today you will be freed from the bonds of doubt about your judgment. With you, self-doubt is an especially touchy subject. You are miserable when your confidence is gone. The energy flow has been re-established, although it may take you a few days to fully recover from the ordeal of recent weeks.