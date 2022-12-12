Today in High Prairie: December 12, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 12, 2022

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 12, 2022

1805 – Henry Wells, Founded Wells Fargo & Company

1821 – Gustave Flaubert, Madame Bovary Author

1833 – Matthias Hohner, Harmonica Manufacturer

1863 – Edvard Munch, The Scream Painter

1879 – Laura Hope Crews, Gone with the Wind Actress

1893 – Edward G. Robinson, The Ten Commandments Actor

1915 – Frank Sinatra, American Singer

1923 – Bob Barker, The Price is Right Host

1937 – Connie Francis, Where the Boys Are Singer

1940 – Dionne Warwick, Way to San Jose Singer

1946 – Clive Bunker, Jethro Tull Drummer

1950 – Billy Smith, New York Islanders

1952 – Sarah Douglas, Conan Actress

1953 – Bruce Kulick, KISS Guitarist

1969 – Kris Wirtz, Canadian Ice Skater

1975 – Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory Actress

This Day in Local History – December 12, 2022

Dec. 12, 1914: George J. Johnson resigns as manager of the Peace River Trading Land Company in Grouard.

Dec. 12, 1959: The NPHL opens its season as High Prairie defeats visiting McLennan 3-2. Meanwhile, Peace River defeats visiting Falher 4-2.

Dec. 12, 1962: The first patients from the old Providence Hospital in High Prairie are transferred to the new 70-bed $940,000 Providence Hospital in High Prairie.

Dec. 12, 1962: The visiting Falher Combines and High Prairie Regals fight to a 3-3 draw.

Dec. 12, 1970: The Town of Valleyview opens the Polar Palace arena with a game including the High Prairie Regals and Dawson Creek Canucks.

Dec. 12, 1976: A rink skipped by Faye Stewart wins the women’s event at the Beaver Gold Cash Bonspiel in Beaverlodge.

Dec. 12, 1979: A delegation attends a High Prairie town council meeting objecting to a new bylaw which prohibits the use of snowmobiles in town. A petition with 261 signatures is presented.

Dec. 12, 1983: Citizens in support of “Free TV” rally at a meeting at the arena. About 400 attend. The organization later hears High Prairie town council decides to withdraw support.

Dec. 12, 1986: Polar Industrial celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie.

Dec. 12, 1987: Brian Panasiuk makes 29 saves as the High Prairie Regals defeat the visiting Grande Prairie Athletics 8-6.

Dec. 12, 1987: Nils Anderson, a native of Denmark visiting Canada, takes part in the High Prairie Badminton Tournament and wins three medals.

Dec. 12, 1988: Clinton Ireland, 13, of High Prairie, receives an Honourary Testimonial of the Royal Canadian Humane Association for saving his brother in a house fire.

Dec. 12, 1989: John Stokes scores twice to lead the visiting High Prairie Regals to a 6-3 win over Falher.

Dec. 12, 1990: The I.D. council gives its blessing to Councilor Albert Burger to fight the proposed closure of Carole Bannister School in Faust.

Dec. 12, 1991: Clayton and Babs Bates sell Tags to Young and Anna Cheon.

Dec. 12, 1991: Jody Cox scores a shorthanded goal with 3:40 remaining to give the E.W. Pratt Chargers a 7-6 win and the Challenge Cup title over the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams. The Chargers had won the first game of the series 14-5. Meanwhile, the Lady Rams won the ringette portion of the series defeating Pratt two games straight.

Dec. 12, 1991: Kevin Clemens scores twice as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat Falher 6-2.

Dec. 12, 1992: Dennis Paul and Brent Lund each score twice as the visiting Fairview Kings defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-5.

Dec. 12, 1993: Dale Campbell’s rink wins the Mixed Zones held in Valleyview.

Dec. 12, 1995: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA holds a meeting and establishes a Community Health Council which acts as an advisory body to the RHA.

Dec. 12, 2000: Quick thinking by an 11-year-old Grouard girl averts possible trouble. The girl screams and runs for help after being beckoned by a strange man.

Dec. 12, 2001: High Prairie town council decides to proceed with plans to purchase the Moostoos Building with intent to move the High Prairie library into the facility.

Dec. 12, 2001: South Peace News reports that St. Andrew’s School principal Todd Sieben announces his resignation to move to Sedgewick.

Dec. 12, 2006: Keith Bratt presents a stuffed cougar to the High Prairie Museum. The cougar had been trapped by High Prairie resident Trevor Barnes last fall; Fish and Wildlife permitted the cougar to be preserved for the museum.

Dec. 12, 2006: Judge J.R. McIntosh tells people attending provincial court in Faust the government is ending Faust sittings at the end of January 2007.

Dec. 12, 2008: St. Andrew’s School donates $4,469 to former Saint Kelly Masson for cancer treatment. St. Paul’s Catholic Parish chips in with another $700.

Dec. 12, 2010: The Northern Lights Encore Choir holds its annual Christmas Concert at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church. The choir performs with heavy hearts after the passing of one of its members, John O’Mahony, in a Dec. 6 accident.

Dec. 12, 2014: Brandi Papineau joins the HOSTS staff. She will split her time between St. Andrew’s School and Prairie River Junior High School.

Dec. 12, 2016: Edward Devin Boyce Gladue has his case of second-degree murder heard in High Prairie provincial court. A preliminary inquiry is set for June 8, 2017. Gladue faces charges in the killings of Dylan Laboucan, 17, and Cory Grey, 19.

Dec. 12, 2016: Alberta PC Leadership hopeful Jason Kenney visits High Prairie and pitches a push to unite the right.

Dec. 12, 2018: A long-standing dispute between the Town of High Prairie and Cox Contractors is settled. Town council agrees to buy all land near the tennis courts as part of the deal.

Dec. 12, 2018: South Peace News reports Big Lakes FCSS manager Louise Myre is retiring effective Dec. 28.

Dec. 12, 2018: George Keay attends a Big Lakes County meeting asking for support for renal dialysis service. He says now is the time to lobby with a provincial election in the spring. Council appoints Ken Matthews and Ann Stewart to help with the lobby.

Dec. 12, 2018: Big Lakes County supports the forest industry in its lobby to secure grant money to fight the mountain pine beetle.

Dec. 12-13, 2019: The Rim Rocker Basketball Tournament is held in High Prairie for junior high school teams. The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints win both the girl’s and boy’s titles.

This Day in World History – December 12, 2022

1408 – Order of the Dragon created for possession of Bosnia.

1700 – Utrecht adopts Gregorian calendar.

1792 – Ludwig van Beethoven, 22, receives first lesson in music composition.

1800 – Washington, D.C., established as the capital of the US.

1812 – French invasion of Russia comes to an end.

1822 – Mexico officially recognized as an independent nation by US.

1858 – First Canadian coins circulated [1 cent, 5 cent, 10 cent & 20 cent].

1897 – Belo Horizonte – first planned city of Brazil – founded.

1899 – First case of plague on Oahu, Hawaii.

1899 – George F. Bryant of Boston patents the wooden golf tee.

1901 – Guglielmo Marconi sends first transatlantic radio signal.

1911 – Delhi replaces Calcutta as the capital of India.

1925 – Arthur Heinman coins term “motel”; opens Motel Inn.

1926 – Dmitri Shostakovich’s first piano concert premieres in Leningrad.

1936 – Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek declares war on Japan.

1937 – NBC & RCA sends first mobile-TV vans onto the streets of New York.

1949 – American League of baseball votes 7-1 rejecting legalizing the baseball spitball pitch.

1957 – Major Adrian Drew flies 1,943 km/hr in F-101 Voodoo.

1957 – US announces manufacture of Borazon [harder than diamond].

1963 – Kenya [formerly British East Africa] declares independence from UK.

1964 – Shooting starts for “Star Trek” pilot [Menagerie].

1965 – The Beatles’ last concert in Great Britain.

1968 – Arthur Ashe becomes first black to be ranked No. 1 in tennis.

1969 – Decathlon Bill Toomey achieves world record-score of 8,417 points.

1973 – Canada begins selling Olympic coins [$5 & $10 silver coins].

1977 – “Saturday Night Fever” premieres in New York.

1980 – Apple makes its initial public offering on the US stock market.

1982 – $9.8 million in cash stolen from money transport car in New York.

1985 – DC-8 crashes near Gander, Newfoundland; 258 die.

1988 – PLO leader Yasi Arafat accepts Israel’s right to exist.

1991 – Abuja replaces Lagos as the capital city of Nigeria.

1995 – CBC announces Radio Canada International service to end March 31.

1997 – Japanese train builders claim world speed record at 332 mph.

2001 – Actress Winona Ryder is arrested on shoplifting charges.

2003 – Paul Martin becomes PM of Canada after resignation of Jean Chretien.

2015 – First women ever elected in Saudi Arabia in municipal elections.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 12, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A large weight should lift from your shoulders today! The air has started to clear, and the winds of communication have started blowing again. Listen closely to the buzz in the air. You can learn a lot by tuning into other people’s fantasies. Make sure you keep an open mind and open heart. Discuss your latest achievements. You will have something important to learn!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – People may be abrasive today, but you will find after careful assessment they do not mean any harm! More than likely they are not fully informed. They are acting on misinformation. There is likely to be a cloudy haze in the air. Everyone will have an opinion on the best way to go about tackling an issue. Rely on your own cunning to cut to the core of the problem!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not criticize the situation until you have come up with a better solution! Be creative. You can accomplish much if you approach the situation confidently. Pessimism will not help find a solution. Relax and let your intuition guide you. Feel free to speak with confidence and strength. Perhaps the most fanciful-sounding answers will be the most ingenious solutions!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your thoughts may have a dreamy quality today! You will find things are less stable than they have been for the past few days. Do not get discouraged by pessimistic people. Offer your own creative solutions. You have a great deal of wisdom to share with others whether you realize it or not. Do not sell yourself short. Have confidence in your thoughts and ideas!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your emotions are soaring, and you should feel free to indulge in your greatest fantasies. Take a break from reality for a while. Let your inner child play. You should enjoy a greater self-confidence you can use effectively to influence other people. Beware of anyone who asks you to make a solid commitment today. They may not exactly have your well-being in mind!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Reward yourself with two desserts today! Take a bubble bath! Share your fantasies with others and express yourself fully. Do not feel like you have to say yes to every favour that is asked of you. Save some of that nurturing energy for yourself. Feel free to help others in need, but do not do it at the expense of your emotional and physical bank account!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The weightiness of the past few days seems to be lifting. You will find a slight breeze building that will help fuel your fire! By building a solid foundation, you have created a reliable launching pad from which to take off. Communicate what you have learned with others. Allow your opinion to be heard. A great deal of useful information will be exchanged!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Now that you have a solid grip on your situation, unexpected things may come along that change the rules again! It may feel like the chair you just got comfortable in has suddenly been pulled out from under you. Do not get angry. Just realize this is probably a sign you need to move on. Keep things new and exciting. Share your thoughts and ideas with others!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Use gadgets and electronic devices to make life easier today! Why take the time to chop food by hand when you can use the food processor? Realize there is most likely an easier way to tackle any task. If something seems too hard, ask for advice how to do the job more quickly and efficiently. Information exchange will play a big role in your day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Be careful of the information that comes your way today! People may make unwarranted claims and false accusations. The day has a dreamy, innovative quality to it that asks you to venture out on a limb. If all your chores are taken care of, feel free to go exploring – mentally or physically. Just make sure that you take things with a grain of salt when conversing with others!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Maintain an air of detachment! Feel free to delve into your fantasy world and let your emotions carry you to another realm. Today is one of those days when you might come up with a new invention that could become the next must-have item for every kitchen in the country. Let your imagination take you away. Share your lighthearted mood with others!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may find things are much lighter than they were the past couple days! This is a good time to let your physical body take a rest and let your mind and fantasy world take over. Take a hot bath and soak for a while. Relax your brain and detach from your duties and obligations. Tread lightly and do not worry so much about what you need to do tomorrow. Concentrate on today!