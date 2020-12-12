Today in High Prairie – December 13, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 13, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 13, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 13, 2020

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 13, 2020

This Day in Local History – December 13, 2020

Dec. 13, 1914: Maria Bottle, 6, of Grouard, dies after being scalded by a pot of boiling water on Dec. 10. Mrs. Bottle tipped the pot while putting wood in the stove.

Dec. 13, 1962: The Alberta Government opens a new liquor store outlet in High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1967: South Peace News reports that twin brothers Albert and Omar Tarrabain open High Prairie News and Confectionery kitty corner to the High Prairie United Church. The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Dec. 13, 1967: South Peace News reports in the Salt Prairie News that there will be no Christmas concert due to the recent diphtheria scare.

Dec. 13, 1975: Macleods celebrates its grand opening after extensive renovations.

Dec. 13, 1977: Gilles Ayotte opens R&S Music Centre in High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1982: High Prairie Red Rooster is the site of an armed robbery but the suspects are nabbed within 30 minutes of the incident.

Dec. 13, 1990: Whitefish Chief Eddie Tallman and Premier Don Getty sign a land claim settlement giving the band 5,500 acres and $19 million.

Dec. 13, 1992: Richard Lyle Randall, 39, of High Prairie, and Marvin George Willier, 35, of Sucker Creek die in an accident three miles west of High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1992: Garry Lee Bissell, 41, and co-owner of Bissell Brothers Lumber Inc., dies in his home at Enilda of a heart attack.

Dec. 13, 1993: Vernon-based Tolko Industries gets the green light from the Alberta government to build an oriented strandboard plant near High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1999: Kurtis James Zoller, of Salmon Arm, B.C., pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to setting fire to an RCMP cell with toilet paper and is fined $300.

Dec. 13, 2006: CAO John Eriksson participates in his last M.D. of Big Lakes council meeting.

Dec. 13, 2006: South Peace News reports on CCS’s plans for a $20 million expansion south of High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 2017: The High Prairie Medical Clinic officially opens in the R/X Drug Mart building in downtown. Doctors and co-owner Dr. Pam Edwards and Dr. Robin Laughlin cut the ribbon.

This Day in World History – December 13, 2020

1577 – Sir Francis Drake sets sail from England to circle the globe.

1642 – Dutch explorer Abel Tasman sights the South Island of New Zealand.

1759 – 1st music store in America opens in Philadelphia.

1816 – Patent for a dry dock issued to John Adamson.

1903 – Italo Marcioni patents ice cream cone mound.

1916 – Avalanche kills 10,000 Austrian & Italian troops in 24 hours.

1920 – Diameter of Betelgeuse star measured; 1st star measured.

1928 – Clip-on tie designed.

1938 – Los Angeles freezes at 28F.

1944 – Japanese kamikaze crashes into US cruiser Nashville, kills 138.

1949 – AL votes down proposal to revive spitball.

1950 – James Dean begins career with appearance in a Pepsi commercial.

1963 – Capital Records signs right of 1st refusal agreement with Beatles.

1967 – San Diego records snow at a zero elevation.

1974 – Malta becomes a republic.

1983 – Highest-scoring NBA game in history: Detroit 186, Denver 184 [3 OT].

1988 – 3 men end 29-hr all-466-station subway ride in New York.

1988 – PLO Leader Yasser Arafat addresses UN in Geneva.

1991 – Both Koreas sign an accord calling for reconciliation.

2000 – The “Texas 7” escape prison, go on crime & killing spree.

2003 – Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein captured by US forces.

2006 – The Baiji, or Chinese River Dolphin, announced as extinct.

2017 – Prehistoric bones of a penguin as tall as a human found.

2017 – Feminism is most searched word in 2017 on online dictionary.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 13, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Things should go well for you today. Your romantic nature is piqued. You will find an aggressive approach toward your loved one is just what’s needed to jump-start the relationship. If you’re single and looking for love, this is a good day to make first contact with a crush. Neaten up your appearance and wear a snazzy outfit, regardless of the situation.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Stand up and take action. Forces may be pulling on you from all angles, and your challenge will be to maintain a healthy balance among all of them. You have a chance to accomplish a great deal by directing your energies outward instead of inward. Other people may be punchy. Counteract this by being patient. Your contribution to the group will be appreciated.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You will find you relate very well to others today, and your communication will prove to be quite valuable. You may find yourself in the position of arbiter simply because you have the detached mind that people need to resolve disputes. Take an active role in the lives of those around you and see how your own life benefits from the generosity of your actions.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may be tempted to shift into high gear today, but you’re likely to be unsure where to focus your energy. You may be revved up and anxious to get moving but feel lazy and unmotivated to do anything but sit back and wait for the excitement to come to you. Whatever you do, don’t retreat into a hole. Dress up and show off your outer as well as inner beauty.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There’s apt to be tension between your heart and your general mood. Your romantic nature will incline you to adopt a selfish, impatient attitude, while the prevailing tone of the day calls for peace and balance. Try to maintain an equal amount of give and take. There’s enough love to go around. Don’t feel like you need to be possessive in order to maintain others’ loyalty.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Adjustments may be in order for you to flow easily with the energy of the day. The prevailing tone calls for a more outwardly directed solution to all situations. You will discover it’s easy to start up new projects today, especially those involving creative or romantic elements. The tricky part will be follow-through. This is your specialty, so don’t worry about it. You’ve got that part covered.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The prevailing tone today is a mix of conflicting energies that might put some stress on your heart. It’s nothing you can’t handle. In fact, if anyone can make the most out of today, you can. Tap into your aggressiveness and act boldly toward the object of your desire. Make sure there is harmony among those around you and everyone’s needs are taken care of.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The key today is action. There’s a great deal of force pressuring you to get the ball rolling. One of these forces may come from a romantic interest waiting for you to make the next move. You may have many projects on the table and be unsure where to focus your energy. Don’t feel like you need to concentrate on any one thing. They key is to maintain balance among all.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Ignite the fire in your heart, and make it burn more brightly than before. Keep in mind you may need to make compromises in order to be on the same page with your lover in the way you relate emotionally. Make sure everyone gets a chance to be on centre stage. Don’t hog the podium. Maintain a working balance by letting others have their turn in the spotlight.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There are a couple important issues you may need to resolve. Take an active role in the department of love and romance. Feel free to be aggressive about having your needs met. Make sure you’re comfortable with the situation or else stand up and change it. For you, the day is all about taking action. Strive to create peace through honest assertiveness.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You should enjoy a good mood today, and you will find things will go well for you in general. Perhaps the only sticky situation that could arise is one that stems from an aggressive approach in the department of love and romance. This impatient urge or petty argument by one or both parties may result in an all-out war. Try to maintain a level head in all situations.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Circumstances of the day may result in some tricky situations for you. You could be caught between a rock and a hard place. The instinct to make war or peace with any given issue is making you restless. On the one hand, you may want to smooth things out in a reasonable manner. On the other, there is a part of you that is eager to declare all-out nuclear warfare.