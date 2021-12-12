Today in High Prairie: December 13, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 13, 2021

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets at town office.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 13, 2021

Ron Matula

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 13, 2021

Brad Campiou

Lucy Cline

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 13, 2021

1553 – Henry IV, First Bourbon King of Navarra

1870 – Edward LeSaint, Modern Times Actor

1871 – Emily Carr, Canadian Artist

1917 – John Hart, The Lone Ranger Actor

1925 – Dick Van Dyke, Dick Van Dyke Show Actor

1929 – Christopher Plummer, Sound of Music Actor

1941 – John Davidson, Hollywood Squares Host

1948 – Jeff Baxter, Steely Dan Guitarist

1948 – Ted Nugent, Cat Scratch Fever Guitarist

1952 – Sylvester Ritter, “Junkyard Dog” Wrestler

1959 – John Whitaker, Family Affair Actor

1962 – Karen Witter, One Life to Live Actress

1973 – Christie Clark, Days of Our Life Actress

1981 – Chelsea Hertford, Major Dad Actress

1989 – Taylor Swift, American Singer/Songwriter

This Day in Local History – December 13, 2021

Dec. 13, 1914: Maria Bottle, 6, of Grouard, dies after being scalded by a pot of boiling water on Dec. 10. Mrs. Bottle tipped the pot while putting wood in the stove.

Dec. 13, 1962: The Alberta Government opens a new liquor store outlet in High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1967: South Peace News reports that twin brothers Albert and Omar Tarrabain open High Prairie News and Confectionery kitty corner to the High Prairie United Church. The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Dec. 13, 1967: South Peace News reports in the Salt Prairie News that there will be no Christmas concert due to the recent diphtheria scare.

Dec. 13, 1967: South Peace News reports that Gene Morin takes over ownership of Modern Cleaners from Ernie Fortier.

Dec. 13, 1968: Laura Willier scores 38 points to lead the Grouard junior high girl’s basketball team to a 77-4 win over visiting McLennan.

Dec. 13, 1968: Louis Gladue scores 17 points to lead the Grouard junior high boy’s basketball team to a 42-6 win over visiting McLennan.

Dec. 13, 1969: The visiting High Prairie Regals are hammered 8-2 by the Fort St. John Flyers.

Dec. 13, 1973: Howard Walker and Pat Dupuis each score twice as the visiting High Prairie Midgets win only their second game of the season defeating the Smoky River Midgets 6-4 in Falher.

Dec. 13, 1975: Macleods celebrates its grand opening after extensive renovations.

Dec. 13, 1975: The hometown High Prairie Regals clobber the Hines Creek Oilers 17-6 in the first-ever NPHL game between the two clubs.

Dec. 13, 1977: Gilles Ayotte opens R&S Music Centre in High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1979: George Harper scores twice to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 5-3 win over the Fairview Elks.

Dec. 13, 1982: High Prairie Red Rooster is the site of an armed robbery but the suspects are nabbed within 30 minutes of the incident.

Dec. 13, 1983: Rod Berg scores two third period goals as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 6-4.

Dec. 13, 1984: The visiting High Prairie Regals score six goals in the third period to defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 9-3.

Dec. 13, 1989: Al Hotson targets Jan. 1 for the opening of his on-again, off-again mini-mall located in the former Pederson’s Hardware Building.

Dec. 13, 1989: South Peace News reports U-Can Bodyshapers moves to a new location behind Merner’s Drug Store.

Dec. 13, 1990: Whitefish Chief Eddie Tallman and Premier Don Getty sign a land claim settlement giving the band 5,500 acres and $19 million.

Dec. 13, 1990: Curtis Lizotte scores 2:35 into overtime to give the visiting Peace River Stampeders an 8-7 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 13, 1992: Richard Lyle Randall, 39, of High Prairie, and Marvin George Willier, 35, of Sucker Creek die in an accident three miles west of High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1992: Garry Lee Bissell, 41, and co-owner of Bissell Brothers Lumber Inc., dies in his home at Enilda of a heart attack.

Dec. 13, 1993: Vernon-based Tolko Industries gets the green light from the Alberta government to build an oriented strandboard plant near High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1993: Two youths are given one year of probation and 30 hours of community service work after a $45,000 break-in and crime spree.

Dec. 13, 1994: The visiting High Prairie Regals take a 4-0 first period lead and go on to defeat the Valleyview Jets 9-5.

Dec. 13, 1995: High Prairie town council decides to pull the plug on FCSS funding but gives six month’s notice of their intentions.

Dec. 13, 1999: Kurtis James Zoller, of Salmon Arm, B.C., pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to setting fire to an RCMP cell with toilet paper and is fined $300.

Dec. 13, 2006: CAO John Eriksson participates in his last M.D. of Big Lakes council meeting.

Dec. 13, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to borrow $1 million to complete construction on the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Dec. 13, 2008: Only six skaters and manager Lee Hunt make the trip to Hythe to play the Mustangs and the High Prairie Regals lose 9-0.

Dec. 13, 2009: The High Prairie Christian Centre holds A Night in Bethlehem. The hand-on Holy Land experience has many activities and a manger scene to teach children about the night Jesus was born.

Dec. 13, 2012: Northland School Division announces in a news release that they hope some students will be allowed back in Gift Lake School after the Christmas break. The school was closed Oct. 4 after mould and asbestos were found.

Dec. 13, 2014: Jayna New and Brianne Sanders make the winning entry in the High Prairie Municipal Library’s gingerbread house decorating contest.

Dec. 13, 2015: The High Prairie Regals travel to Dawson Creek with a short bench and are whipped 13-3. Dustin Kersey, Riley Muise and Charles Radke each score twice.

Dec. 13, 2017: The High Prairie Medical Clinic officially opens in the R/X Drug Mart building in downtown. Doctors and co-owner Dr. Pam Edwards and Dr. Robin Laughlin cut the ribbon.

Dec. 13, 2018: The Marten Hills Forest Management Agreement is signed, securing harvesting for 20 years. Tolko Industries, West Fraser Mills Ltd. and Vanderwell Contractors say the agreement will secure jobs into the future.

This Day in World History – December 13, 2021

1577 – Sir Francis Drake sets sail from England to circle the globe.

1642 – Dutch explorer Abel Tasman sights the South Island of New Zealand.

1759 – First music store in America opens in Philadelphia.

1816 – Patent for a dry dock issued to John Adamson.

1903 – Italo Marcioni patents ice cream cone mound.

1916 – Avalanche kills 10,000 Austrian & Italian troops in 24 hours.

1920 – Diameter of Betelgeuse star measured; first star measured.

1928 – Clip-on tie designed.

1938 – Los Angeles freezes at 28F.

1944 – Japanese kamikaze crashes into US cruiser Nashville, kills 138.

1949 – American League of baseball votes down proposal to revive spitball.

1950 – James Dean begins career with appearance in a Pepsi commercial.

1963 – Capital Records signs right of first refusal agreement with Beatles.

1967 – San Diego records snow at a zero elevation.

1983 – Highest-scoring NBA game in history: Detroit 186, Denver 184 [3 OT].

1988 – Three men end 29-hr all-466-station subway ride in New York.

1991 – Both Koreas sign an accord calling for reconciliation.

2000 – The “Texas 7” escape prison, go on crime & killing spree.

2003 – Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein captured by US forces.

2006 – The Baiji, or Chinese River Dolphin, announced as extinct.

2017 – Prehistoric bones of a penguin as tall as a human found.

2017 – Feminism is most searched word in 2017 on online dictionary.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 13, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Thoughts of romance and dreams of a wonderful evening with that special someone are foiled by work that needs to be done right away. This might concern finances. It could involve a lot of deep thought on subjects that do not particularly interest you. Do not let this get you down. Get through the chores and then plan your evening. It will not be too late to have fun.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might be planning to attend a social event today. You are looking forward to it. Paperwork could take up so much of your time today you wonder if you can make it. The paperwork does not seem to be that urgent. Do as much as you can and then take off and go to your party. You deserve it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Frantic communications involving a project or family affairs could have you feeling scattered and unfocused. Too many important concerns have hit you at once. It can be confusing, but take them one at a time and do not be tempted to try to accomplish everything at once. Your mind is steady and analytical today. Go with the flow and all will get done.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Good news about money could fill you with ideas about how to spend it, particularly on your home. Maybe you need new furniture or have been thinking about painting or redecorating. This is a great time to do it as long as you are careful and not to let your exuberance get the better of you. You do not want to have to repaint or take unwanted furniture back to the store.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your mind is sharp and ready to take on anything thrown your way. Family members or friends could pick up on this pretty quickly, so do not be surprised if they come to you for help and advice. You will probably give a lot of it today, so be prepared. Paperwork might be a bit overwhelming. As long as you take it one step at a time, you will get it all done.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Books and magazines on psychic, spiritual, or metaphysical matters could take up a lot of your attention today. Your inclination could be to let your routine tasks go in favour of continuing to read calling all your friends to tell them what you have learned. Save it for this evening. You are too conscientious to let your work slide, and you would feel derelict in your duty if you did.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A fairly recent goal you have set for yourself might seem a bit overwhelming. You might wonder if you will get it done. Though you could easily become distracted, you can focus when you try, and this is what you should do now. Finances may need attention, and possibly paperwork, but this is only routine work.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you should feel especially optimistic and enthusiastic about life. You will have a lot of great ideas about what to do with your day, but unfortunately, your ability to put these plans into motion will probably be curtailed by other responsibilities. This could have you champing at the bit all day, but what the heck? Tonight you can do whatever you want!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Discussions about religion could come up during your day. A recent rush of intuitive revelations could cause you to want to expound on your beliefs, but this could backfire. This is not the day to try to convince others of anything. This also is not a good day to think in terms of getting away for a while. Kick around a few ideas, but make definite plans later.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Friends or a group with which you are affiliated might run into financial difficulties and ask for your advice. It would not be a good idea to give it, at least not today. Your thoughts are not as focused as they should be. You might use a little intuition to guide you. Your ability to see under the surface is good now.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Communication with family members and the special person in your life could be frustrating today. Either you are not in accord or you keep missing each other. Do not be frustrated. It is the planetary energy running a little interference. By tomorrow this aspect will have passed and you will once again find yourselves on common ground.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Plans for travel or advancing your education could be on your mind. Your excitement might keep you from focusing on whatever tasks you have to do. Do not worry about it. Your steadfastness will enable you to get your tasks completed in spite of anything that may distract you. Either that, or the people around you will keep reminding you of your responsibilities!