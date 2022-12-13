Today in High Prairie: December 13, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 13, 2022

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Drop-in morning coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

12:30 p.m. – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Christmas Concert.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

6 – 8 p.m. – Festival of Trees at High Prairie Health Complex.

6:30 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

7 p.m. – Falher Routhier School Christmas Concert at the school.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 p.m. – McLennan Royal Purple Elks meeting at McLennan Elks Hall.

7 p.m. – Village of Donnelly council meeting in chambers.

7:30 p.m. – HP Elks & HP Royal Purple meet at Downtown Elks Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 13, 2022

1553 – Henry IV, First Bourbon King of Navarra

1816 – Werner von Siemens, Siemens Corporation Founder

1870 – Edward LeSaint, Modern Times Actor

1871 – Emily Carr, Canadian Artist

1910 – Lillian Roth, Animal Crackers Actress

1914 – Larry Parks, The Jolson Story

1917 – John Hart, The Lone Ranger Actor

1925 – Dick Van Dyke, Dick Van Dyke Show Actor

1929 – Christopher Plummer, Sound of Music Actor

1938 – Tony Gomez, Foundations Rocker

1941 – John Davidson, Hollywood Squares Host

1948 – Jeff Baxter, Steely Dan Guitarist

1948 – Ted Nugent, Cat Scratch Fever Guitarist

1952 – Sylvester Ritter, “Junkyard Dog” Wrestler

1959 – John Whitaker, Family Affair Actor

1962 – Karen Witter, One Life to Live Actress

1969 – Sergei Fedorov, Detroit Red Wing

1973 – Christie Clark, Days of Our Life Actress

1981 – Chelsea Hertford, Major Dad Actress

1989 – Taylor Swift, American Singer/Songwriter

This Day in Local History – December 13, 2022

Dec. 13, 1914: Maria Bottle, 6, of Grouard, dies after being scalded by a pot of boiling water on Dec. 10. Mrs. Bottle tipped the pot while putting wood in the stove.

Dec. 13, 1962: The Alberta Government opens a new liquor store outlet in High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1967: South Peace News reports that twin brothers Albert and Omar Tarrabain open High Prairie News and Confectionery kitty corner to the High Prairie United Church. The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Dec. 13, 1967: South Peace News reports in the Salt Prairie News that there will be no Christmas concert due to the recent diphtheria scare.

Dec. 13, 1967: South Peace News reports that Gene Morin takes over ownership of Modern Cleaners in High Prairie from Ernie Fortier.

Dec. 13, 1968: Laura Willier scores 38 points to lead the Grouard junior high girl’s basketball team to a 77-4 win over visiting McLennan.

Dec. 13, 1968: Louis Gladue scores 17 points to lead the Grouard junior high boy’s basketball team to a 42-6 win over visiting McLennan.

Dec. 13, 1969: The visiting High Prairie Regals are hammered 8-2 by the Fort St. John Flyers.

Dec. 13, 1975: Macleods in High Prairie celebrates its grand opening after extensive renovations.

Dec. 13, 1975: The hometown High Prairie Regals clobber the Hines Creek Oilers 17-6 in the first-ever NPHL game between the two clubs.

Dec. 13, 1977: Gilles Ayotte opens R&S Music Centre in High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1979: George Harper scores twice to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 5-3 win over the Fairview Elks.

Dec. 13, 1982: High Prairie Red Rooster is the site of an armed robbery but the suspects are nabbed within 30 minutes of the incident.

Dec. 13, 1983: Rod Berg scores two third period goals as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 6-4.

Dec. 13, 1984: The visiting High Prairie Regals score six goals in the third period to defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 9-3.

Dec. 13, 1989: Al Hotson targets Jan. 1 for the opening of his on-again, off-again mini-mall located in the former Pederson’s Hardware Building in High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1989: South Peace News reports U-Can Bodyshapers moves to a new location behind Merner’s Drug Store in High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1990: Whitefish Chief Eddie Tallman and Premier Don Getty sign a land claim settlement giving the band 5,500 acres and $19 million.

Dec. 13, 1990: Curtis Lizotte scores 2:35 into overtime to give the visiting Peace River Stampeders an 8-7 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 13, 1992: Richard Lyle Randall, 39, of High Prairie, and Marvin George Willier, 35, of Sucker Creek die in an accident three miles west of High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1992: Garry Lee Bissell, 41, and co-owner of Bissell Brothers Lumber Inc., dies in his home at Enilda of a heart attack.

Dec. 13, 1993: Vernon-based Tolko Industries gets the green light from the Alberta government to build an oriented strandboard plant near High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 1993: Two youths are given one year of probation and 30 hours of community service work after a $45,000 break-in and crime spree.

Dec. 13, 1994: The visiting High Prairie Regals take a 4-0 first period lead and go on to defeat the Valleyview Jets 9-5.

Dec. 13, 1995: High Prairie town council decides to pull the plug on FCSS funding but gives six month’s notice of their intentions.

Dec. 13, 1999: Kurtis James Zoller, of Salmon Arm, B.C., pleads guilty in High Prairie provincial court to setting fire to an RCMP cell with toilet paper and is fined $300.

Dec. 13, 2006: CAO John Eriksson participates in his last M.D. of Big Lakes council meeting.

Dec. 13, 2006: South Peace News reports on CCS’s plans for a $20 million expansion south of High Prairie.

Dec. 13, 2008: Only six skaters and manager Lee Hunt make the trip to Hythe to play the Mustangs and the High Prairie Regals lose 9-0.

Dec. 13, 2012: Northland School Division announces in a news release that they hope some students will be allowed back in Gift Lake School after the Christmas break. The school was closed Oct. 4 after mould and asbestos were found.

Dec. 13, 2015: Santa Claus visits the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre and enjoys a swim with delighted children.

Dec. 13, 2015: The High Prairie Regals travel to Dawson Creek with a short bench and are whipped 13-3. Dustin Kersey, Riley Muise and Charles Radke each score twice.

Dec. 13, 2017: The High Prairie Medical Clinic officially opens in the R/X Drug Mart building in downtown. Doctors and co-owner Dr. Pam Edwards and Dr. Robin Laughlin cut the ribbon.

Dec. 13, 2018: The Marten Hills Forest Management Agreement is signed, securing harvesting for 20 years. Tolko Industries, West Fraser Mills Ltd. and Vanderwell Contractors say the agreement will secure jobs into the future.

This Day in World History – December 13, 2022

1577 – Sir Francis Drake sets sail from England to circle the globe.

1642 – Dutch explorer Abel Tasman sights the South Island of New Zealand.

1759 – First music store in America opens in Philadelphia.

1816 – Patent for a dry dock issued to John Adamson.

1903 – Italo Marcioni patents ice cream cone mound.

1916 – Avalanche kills 10,000 Austrian & Italian troops in 24 hours.

1920 – Diameter of Betelgeuse star measured; first star measured.

1928 – Clip-on tie designed.

1938 – Los Angeles freezes at 28F.

1944 – Japanese kamikaze crashes into US cruiser Nashville, kills 138.

1949 – AL votes down proposal to revive spitball.

1950 – James Dean begins career with appearance in a Pepsi commercial.

1957 – “Peyton Palace” starring Lana Turner is released.

1963 – Capital Records signs right of 1st refusal agreement with Beatles.

1967 – San Diego records snow at a zero elevation.

1974 – Malta becomes a republic.

1983 – Highest-scoring NBA game in history: Detroit 186, Denver 184 [3 OT].

1988 – Three men end 29-hr all-466-station subway ride in New York.

1988 – PLO Leader Yasser Arafat addresses UN in Geneva.

1991 – Both Koreas sign an accord calling for reconciliation.

2000 – The “Texas 7” escape prison, go on crime & killing spree.

2003 – Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein captured by US forces.

2006 – The Baiji, or Chinese River Dolphin, announced as extinct.

2017 – Prehistoric bones of a penguin as tall as a human found.

2017 – Feminism is most searched word in 2017 on online dictionary.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 13, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You should enjoy a good mood today, and you will find things will go well for you in general. Perhaps the only sticky situation that could arise is one that stems from an aggressive approach in the department of love and romance. This impatient urge or petty argument by one or both parties may result in an all-out war. Try to maintain a level head in all situations!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Circumstances of the day may result in some tricky situations for you! You could be caught between a rock and a hard place. The instinct to make war or peace with any given issue is making you restless. On the one hand, you may want to smooth things out in a reasonable manner. On the other, there is a part of you that is eager to declare all-out nuclear warfare!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things should go well for you today! Your romantic nature is piqued. You will find an aggressive approach toward your loved one is just what is needed to jump-start the relationship. If you are single and looking for love, this is a good day to make first contact with a crush. Neaten up your appearance and wear a snazzy outfit, regardless of the situation!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Stand up and take action! Forces may be pulling on you from all angles, and your challenge will be to maintain a healthy balance among all of them. You have a chance to accomplish a great deal by directing your energies outward instead of inward. Other people may be punchy. Counteract this by being patient. Your contribution to the group will be appreciated!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You will find you relate very well to others today, and your communication will prove to be quite valuable! You may find yourself in the position of arbiter simply because you have the detached mind that people need to resolve disputes. Take an active role in the lives of those around you and see how your own life benefits from the generosity of your actions!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may be tempted to shift into high gear today, but you are likely to be unsure where to focus your energy. You may be revved up and anxious to get moving but feel lazy and unmotivated to do anything but sit back and wait for the excitement to come to you. Whatever you do, do not retreat into a hole. Dress up and show off your outer as well as inner beauty!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is apt to be tension between your heart and your general mood! Your romantic nature will incline you to adopt a selfish, impatient attitude, while the prevailing tone of the day calls for peace and balance. Try to maintain an equal amount of give and take. There is enough love to go around. Do not feel like you need to be possessive in order to maintain others’loyalty!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Adjustments may be in order for you to flow easily with the energy of the day! The prevailing tone calls for a more outwardly directed solution to all situations. You will discover it is easy to start up new projects today, especially those involving creative or romantic elements. The tricky part will be follow-through. This is your specialty, so do not worry about it. You have got that part covered.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The prevailing tone today is a mix of conflicting energies that might put some stress on your heart! It is nothing you can not handle. In fact, if anyone can make the most out of today, you can. Tap into your aggressiveness and act boldly toward the object of your desire. Make sure there is harmony among those around you and everyone’s needs are taken care of!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The key today is action! There is a great deal of force pressuring you to get the ball rolling. One of these forces may come from a romantic interest waiting for you to make the next move. You may have many projects on the table and be unsure where to focus your energy. Do not feel like you need to concentrate on any one thing. They key is to maintain balance among all!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Ignite the fire in your heart, and make it burn more brightly than before! Keep in mind you may need to make compromises in order to be on the same page with your lover in the way you relate emotionally. Make sure everyone gets a chance to be on center stage. Do not hog the podium. Maintain a working balance by letting others have their turn in the spotlight!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There are a couple important issues you may need to resolve! Take an active role in the department of love and romance. Feel free to be aggressive about having your needs met. Make sure you are comfortable with the situation or else stand up and change it. For you, the day is all about taking action. Strive to create peace through honest assertiveness!