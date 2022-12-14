Today in High Prairie: December 14, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 14, 2022

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

10 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

10:30 a.m. – High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Christmas Concert.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

6 p.m. – Driftpile School Christmas Concert at school.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 14, 2022

1503 – Nostradamus, French Astrologist/Prophet

1881 – Katherine MacDonald, Stranger Than Fiction Actress

1883 – Morihei Ueshiba, Founder of Aikido

1908 – Laurence Naismith, Diamonds Are Forever Actor

1919 – Felix the Cat, Cartoon Character

1923 – Irving Boyar, Dog Day Afternoon Actor

1938 – Hal Williams, Private Benjamin Actor

1946 – Joyce Vincent Wilson, Tony Orlando & Dawn Singer

1946 – Patty Duke, The Miracle Worker Actress

1949 – Cliff Williams, AC/DC Bassist

1966 – Bill Ranford, Edmonton Oiler

1981 – Emilie Heymans, Canadian Diver

1991 – Offset, American Rapper

This Day in Local History – December 14, 2022

Dec. 14, 1957: The High Prairie Regals’ first game in NPHL history is cancelled at McLennan because of soft ice conditions.

Dec. 14, 1966: South Peace News reports on several break-ins at the High Prairie Post Office. Several juveniles are arrested. The juveniles opened mailboxes that were not properly closed and stole items inside.

Dec. 14, 1969: The visiting High Prairie Regals are defeated 6-5 by the Dawson Creek Canucks.

Dec. 14, 1969: The Faust Catholic Club and Faust Metis Association co-sponsor a Christmas party for children in the community.

Dec. 14, 1975: Lyle Fjeld scores five goals as the Vic’s Super A Thunderbirds move into first place in the Smoky River Hockey League with a 15-1 win over the Sturgeon Lake Blues.

Dec. 14, 1977: A Faust-Kinuso basketball team clobbers a High Prairie men’s team 138-58 in a game played at E.W. Pratt High School.

Dec. 14, 1985: Tracy Pratt is the only local figure skater to pass two tests (Dutch Waltz and Canasta) during the club’s first test day of the year.

Dec. 14, 1988: South Peace News reports the Grouard Indian Band could increase its land base by 200 per cent pending approval of land claim negotiations.

Dec. 14, 1988: Heather Killeen and Ruth Strebchuk open U-Can Bodyshapers.

Dec. 14, 1990: Friends of the Slave Environmental Association Dave McConnell says his group supports Polyboard’s proposal to build a mill near town.

Dec. 14, 1992: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Lauren Craven offers to open the arena from 2-3:30 p.m. for a public skate Christmas Day. The board quickly commends Craven for his offer above and beyond the call of duty.

Dec. 14, 1992: The High Prairie Recreation Board presents E.W. Pratt with a plaque for his efforts in making the Terry Fox Run a success.

Dec. 14, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes endorses a Peavine connector road to McLennan.

Dec. 14, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes forms a Public Works committee to better deal with public works issues.

Dec. 14, 2005: Ashley Zahacy, Amanda Olanski, Shelby Pratt and Madison Rose are selected to play for Team Alberta North at the Arctic Winter Games in Alaska March 5-11.

Dec. 14, 2006: The High Prairie Regals score six goals in the final 10 minutes to erase a 4-1 deficit and defeat the visiting Valleyview Jets 7-4.

Dec. 14, 2006: St. Mark’s Anglican Church holds its second annual Nativity Scene celebration.

Dec. 14, 2007: High Prairie Minor Hockey recognizes the efforts of Carol Charrois, Pat Dube, Marlin Haugen, Jackie Lind, Lynn Panasiuk, Diane Quartly and Wade Zahacy for their long service.

Dec. 14, 2010: High Prairie RCMP catch a firewood thief red-handed.

Dec. 14, 2011: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for a new restaurant at Peavine Estates.

Dec. 14, 2011: Alberta Municipal Affairs appoints Harold Johnsrude to inspect town council’s affairs. He introduces himself at council’s meeting. The inspection was prompted by complaints from citizens.

Dec. 14, 2011: Martin Deerline donates $5,000 toward efforts to purchase a CT Scan.

Dec. 14, 2011: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team does not score a point in the fourth quarter but still wins 27-22 over the visiting Gift Lake Hurricanes.

Dec. 14, 2012: The Alberta government writes M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Alvin Billings telling him that 6,800 square feet of space will be added to the proposed hospital.

Dec. 14, 2016: High Prairie Flaman Rentals dealer Lyndon Drefs tells Big Lakes County council he is “quite offended” by remarks directed at the company he represents questioning the quality of equipment it rents.

Dec. 14, 2016: Big Lakes County discusses the possible change to a bylaw to allow chickens in hamlets.

Dec. 14, 2016: Big Lakes County hears plans of possibly changing the former Faust Osmose site into a recreation area. Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says the community has a list of people ready to donate money, materials and equipment.

Dec. 14, 2017: The High Prairie Regals trail 5-4 after two period but explode in the third period to defeat the visiting Grimshaw Huskies 10-6. It’s the first time in 67 games that the Regals win after trailing after the second period.

Dec. 14, 2018: Canyon Creek’s Denny Garratt wins $1 million in the LOTTO MAX draw.

This Day in World History – December 14, 2022

1287 – St. Lucia’s Flood in Northwest Netherlands: 50,000 die.

1542 – Princess Mary Stuart becomes Queen Mary I of Scotland at 6 days old.

1656 – Artificial pearls first manufactured.

1798 – David Wilkinson of Rhode Island patents a nut & bolt machine.

1812 – French invasion of Russia, led by Napoleon, officially ends.

1901 – First table tennis tournament is held.

1903 – Wright brothers fly the Wright Flyer for first time at Kitty Hawk.

1911 – Norwegian Roald Amundsen’s expedition is first to reach South Pole.

1927 – Iraq gains independence from Britain.

1944 – German occupiers forbid use of electricity in parts of Holland.

1946 – UN General Assembly votes to establish UN headquarters in New York City.

1947 – NASCAR is founded in Daytona Beach, Florida.

1959 – J.B. Jordan in F-104C sets world altitude record, 31,513 meters.

1961 – Jimmy Dean’s “Big Bad John” is first country song to get gold record.

1962 – Mariner 2 makes first US fly-by of another planet [Venus].

1967 – DNA created in a test tube.

1967 – Canadian PM Lester B. Pearson announces he is retiring.

1969 – Jackson Five make their first appearance on “Ed Sullivan Show”.

1972 – Eugene Cernan & Harrison Schmitt leave the moon.

1980 – At 2 p.m. EST, 10 minutes of silence in memory of John Lennon.

1981 – Israel annexes Golan Heights [seized from Syria in 1967].

1984 – Sportscaster Howard Cosell retires from Monday Night Football.

1987 – Chrysler pleads no contest to selling driven vehicles as new.

1994 – Construction begins on the Three Gorges Dam, China.

2003 – President George W. Bush announces the capture of Saddam Hussein.

2004 – The Millau viaduct – highest bridge in the world – opens in France.

2015 – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” starring Harrison Ford premieres.

2016 – Amazon announces its first delivery by drone.

2017 – Walt Disney Company buys most of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 14, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Take the unconventional approach today! You are able to gain a great deal and establish a whole new perspective just by opening your lens wider in order to include what you normally shrug off. Your emotions may be on edge, and the slightest thing may set you off on a rampage. Try your best to keep your cool. Emotional stability is the key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is a day of opposites for you! You may jump from one thing to another. Somehow nothing seems to sit right with you, and so your search intensifies. Try to be the active one in the situation as opposed to the one acted upon. There is the potential for you to get knocked about, but you can easily turn this around by striking the first blow!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is a terrific day for you, in which action spells reward! You can not go wrong by expressing your needs and how they fit with the collective agenda. Feel free to focus on you and be selfish about your passions. Be aware that unexpected events may crop up to remind you that number one is indeed important, but do not forget about numbers two, three, and so on!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Egos may rage out of control today, leaving you to wonder what all the fuss is about! Give other people their space. If the conversation gets too boring, just smile and nod. There may be a great deal of tension among people who are fighting about how much they can get versus how much they give. Try to maintain a healthy balance. Do not get caught in other people’s drama!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is a powerful day for you! Your emotions may be stubborn but realize the very thing you resist is the very thing you need the most. Consider making a major change that will help bring about a healthier balance between you and the people with whom you associate. It may be time for a whole new outlook on how you deal with your relationships!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today could be an unusual one for you emotionally! Your usual easygoing, adaptable nature could be ruffled by people who try to take over projects you are perfectly qualified to do. In such situations, you would normally retire gracefully to a quiet corner, but now you spread your beautiful wings and let it be known that you should not be overlooked!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Try not to be too arrogant today, even when you are utterly sure you are right about the given situation. More than likely, you have the correct answers, but it is not necessary to be strident about it. Unexpected events are coming your way, and you may find that someone is toying with your emotions. Be on guard for people who may want to ruffle your feathers!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – People may have an extra spark in their actions and an extra bite in their words today! You will find you may be better off just walking away from any situation that does not feel right. You would be wise to stay in the background and not worry about anything besides your immediate concerns and daily routine. Try not to rock the boat!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Express yourself to the fullest today! Feel free to take an unconventional approach when it comes to dealing with your emotions. Try not to let others cajole you into thinking you need to fit into an artificial construct of what you need to be and what you need to think. All you need to do is think for yourself. Fight the established norms and be your own person!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It may be hard to deal with the opposing energies today! Conflicting viewpoints and twisted perspectives clash within your world. Your emotions may pin you to one side of the issue, while a powerful force pulls you to believe in a more revolutionary approach. Try to maintain a balance in all situations, especially those that involve the sensitive emotions of others!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This may prove a challenging day for you! You are used to being the sovereign surrounded by courtiers currying your favour. There is something trying to draw attention away from you, reminding you there are other people on this planet besides you. An unexpected messenger may crop up to remind you that not everything revolves around your existence!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Take care of yourself and your needs! There is an advantage to making sure your emotions are cared for and stable before you try to heal others. Your feelings are powerful and erratic today. You might find other people try to oppose your beliefs. Stand up for yourself and be strong. Do not wait until the last minute to tell someone exactly how you feel about the situation!