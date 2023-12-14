Today in High Prairie: December 14, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 14, 2023

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Coffee Time at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

1:30 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Bowling at Smoky Lanes Bowling Alley in Girouxville. $5 cost.

:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 14, 2023

1503 – Nostradamus, French Astrologist/Prophet

1881 – Katherine MacDonald, Stranger Than Fiction Actress

1883 – Morihei Ueshiba, Founder of Aikido

1908 – Laurence Naismith, Diamonds Are Forever Actor

1919 – Felix the Cat, Cartoon Character

1923 – Irving Boyar, Dog Day Afternoon Actor

1938 – Hal Williams, Private Benjamin Actor

1946 – Joyce Vincent Wilson, Tony Orlando & Dawn Singer

1946 – Patty Duke, The Miracle Worker Actress

1949 – Cliff Williams, AC/DC Bassist

1966 – Bill Ranford, Edmonton Oiler

1981 – Emilie Heymans, Canadian Diver

1991 – Offset, American Rapper

This Day in Local History – December 14, 2023

Dec. 14, 1957: The High Prairie Regals’ first game in NPHL history is cancelled at McLennan because of soft ice conditions.

Dec. 14, 1966: South Peace News reports on several break-ins at the High Prairie Post Office. Several juveniles are arrested. The juveniles opened mailboxes that were not properly closed and stole items inside.

Dec. 14, 1969: The visiting High Prairie Regals are defeated 6-5 by the Dawson Creek Canucks.

Dec. 14, 1969: The Faust Catholic Club and Faust Metis Association co-sponsor a Christmas party for children in the community.

Dec. 14, 1975: Lyle Fjeld scores five goals as the Vic’s Super A Thunderbirds move into first place in the Smoky River Hockey League with a 15-1 win over the Sturgeon Lake Blues.

Dec. 14, 1977: A Faust-Kinuso basketball team clobbers a High Prairie men’s team 138-58 in a game played at E.W. Pratt High School.

Dec. 14, 1985: Tracy Pratt is the only local figure skater to pass two tests (Dutch Waltz and Canasta) during the club’s first test day of the year.

Dec. 14, 1988: South Peace News reports the Grouard Indian Band could increase its land base by 200 per cent pending approval of land claim negotiations.

Dec. 14, 1988: Heather Killeen and Ruth Strebchuk open U-Can Bodyshapers.

Dec. 14, 1990: Friends of the Slave Environmental Association Dave McConnell says his group supports Polyboard’s proposal to build a mill near town.

Dec. 14, 1992: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Lauren Craven offers to open the arena from 2-3:30 p.m. for a public skate Christmas Day. The board quickly commends Craven for his offer above and beyond the call of duty.

Dec. 14, 1992: The High Prairie Recreation Board presents E.W. Pratt with a plaque for his efforts in making the Terry Fox Run a success.

Dec. 14, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes endorses a Peavine connector road to McLennan.

Dec. 14, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes forms a Public Works committee to better deal with public works issues.

Dec. 14, 2005: Ashley Zahacy, Amanda Olanski, Shelby Pratt and Madison Rose are selected to play for Team Alberta North at the Arctic Winter Games in Alaska March 5-11.

Dec. 14, 2006: The High Prairie Regals score six goals in the final 10 minutes to erase a 4-1 deficit and defeat the visiting Valleyview Jets 7-4.

Dec. 14, 2006: St. Mark’s Anglican Church holds its second annual Nativity Scene celebration.

Dec. 14, 2007: High Prairie Minor Hockey recognizes the efforts of Carol Charrois, Pat Dube, Marlin Haugen, Jackie Lind, Lynn Panasiuk, Diane Quartly and Wade Zahacy for their long service.

Dec. 14, 2010: High Prairie RCMP catch a firewood thief red-handed.

Dec. 14, 2011: High Prairie town council approves a development permit for a new restaurant at Peavine Estates.

Dec. 14, 2011: Alberta Municipal Affairs appoints Harold Johnsrude to inspect town council’s affairs. He introduces himself at council’s meeting. The inspection was prompted by complaints from citizens.

Dec. 14, 2011: Martin Deerline donates $5,000 toward efforts to purchase a CT Scan.

Dec. 14, 2011: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team does not score a point in the fourth quarter but still wins 27-22 over the visiting Gift Lake Hurricanes.

Dec. 14, 2012: The Alberta government writes M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Alvin Billings telling him that 6,800 square feet of space will be added to the proposed hospital.

Dec. 14, 2016: High Prairie Flaman Rentals dealer Lyndon Drefs tells Big Lakes County council he is “quite offended” by remarks directed at the company he represents questioning the quality of equipment it rents.

Dec. 14, 2016: Big Lakes County discusses the possible change to a bylaw to allow chickens in hamlets.

Dec. 14, 2016: Big Lakes County hears plans of possibly changing the former Faust Osmose site into a recreation area. Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says the community has a list of people ready to donate money, materials and equipment.

Dec. 14, 2017: The High Prairie Regals trail 5-4 after two period but explode in the third period to defeat the visiting Grimshaw Huskies 10-6. It’s the first time in 67 games that the Regals win after trailing after the second period.

Dec. 14, 2018: Canyon Creek’s Denny Garratt wins $1 million in the LOTTO MAX draw.

This Day in World History – December 14, 2023

1287 – St. Lucia’s Flood in Northwest Netherlands: 50,000 die.

1542 – Princess Mary Stuart becomes Queen Mary I of Scotland at 6 days old.

1656 – Artificial pearls first manufactured.

1798 – David Wilkinson of Rhode Island patents a nut & bolt machine.

1812 – French invasion of Russia, led by Napoleon, officially ends.

1901 – First table tennis tournament is held.

1903 – Wright brothers fly the Wright Flyer for first time at Kitty Hawk.

1911 – Norwegian Roald Amundsen’s expedition is first to reach South Pole.

1927 – Iraq gains independence from Britain.

1944 – German occupiers forbid use of electricity in parts of Holland.

1946 – UN General Assembly votes to establish UN headquarters in New York City.

1947 – NASCAR is founded in Daytona Beach, Florida.

1959 – J.B. Jordan in F-104C sets world altitude record, 31,513 meters.

1961 – Jimmy Dean’s “Big Bad John” is first country song to get gold record.

1962 – Mariner 2 makes first US fly-by of another planet [Venus].

1967 – DNA created in a test tube.

1967 – Canadian PM Lester B. Pearson announces he is retiring.

1969 – Jackson Five make their first appearance on “Ed Sullivan Show”.

1972 – Eugene Cernan & Harrison Schmitt leave the moon.

1980 – At 2 p.m. EST, 10 minutes of silence in memory of John Lennon.

1981 – Israel annexes Golan Heights [seized from Syria in 1967].

1984 – Sportscaster Howard Cosell retires from Monday Night Football.

1987 – Chrysler pleads no contest to selling driven vehicles as new.

1994 – Construction begins on the Three Gorges Dam, China.

2003 – President George W. Bush announces the capture of Saddam Hussein.

2004 – The Millau viaduct – highest bridge in the world – opens in France.

2015 – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” starring Harrison Ford premieres.

2016 – Amazon announces its first delivery by drone.

2017 – Walt Disney Company buys most of 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 14, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A current or potential love partner may drop out of sight and not return your calls. You could panic, wondering if your friend has lost interest. Do not jump to conclusions. Your partner may be involved in other matters. Remember the old saying, “If you love something, let it go.” If you cling, it was never yours in the first place.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A gathering of psychics, artists, and spiritually oriented people could take place in your home today. This may be a fascinating and stimulating meeting, but there may be someone who likes to stir controversy and debate. Be aware of this possibility and short-circuit it if you can or this promising encounter could end with battered egos and bruised feelings.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A class you have wanted to take may open up, and you will want to register right away. You might have a few difficulties. If you try to sign up by phone, the line may be busy. If you enroll online, the website might crash. Do not get discouraged and give up. These are only temporary delays. You will not want to miss the class. Keep trying!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do you have a lot of money in investments? Even if you have only a savings account or home equity, you could be a bit disconcerted when the stock market takes a nosedive. A lot is going on behind the scenes that the general public does not know. The situation is temporary. The market should be back to normal before too long.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A love partner may seem distracted. Do not jump to the conclusion your friend has found someone else. The problem is more likely to centre on obstacles your partner has encountered in achieving a cherished goal. When your friend decides to share this with you, you might be able to shed some light on the situation.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Equipment could give you trouble today. You are probably good at working with it, but when it comes to troubleshooting, you might not know as much as you should. Do not make yourself crazy worrying about it. Get a friend or colleague to assist you, or better yet, call a professional. You will feel more confident and get a lot more done.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A friend’s lack of communication and perhaps even shortness with you could bring up your insecurities and have you wondering if this person still cares about you. Do not worry. Your friend is upset, but not about you. He or she may be too caught up in difficulties to realize the problem. Hang in there and you will be in touch again when they are ready.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A member of your group may have gone away without telling anyone where he or she was going. This could be worrisome for the rest of you, but do not fret. Your friend is probably OK, but may just need to do some thinking alone. You have to accept you will not hear from this person today. Have faith and do not worry.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A strange, unexpected call or email could puzzle you. You may not know the caller, the information might not make sense, or it might bring news that does not feel right. Whatever you hear may be exaggerated if not false. If it is important to you, check out the facts before jumping to conclusions and before passing it on to others.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Is your financial situation confusing? Are you starting to panic about it? You may be getting worked up over nothing. Get all your paperwork together, focus on the facts, and see what is really happening. Once you consult the actual figures and go over them a few times, you should find you can handle the situation.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Ideas for creative projects may be flooding your mind, but they may be too general or vague to grasp. Make a list if you like, but do not feel you have to start anything today. You may need a few days to let the ideas churn around before settling on the best one to start. Be patient.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have you been getting strange vibes from someone close to you? Chances are this person is not upset with you. He or she may be worried about upcoming changes in the professional environment. All signs are that these worries are groundless. Offer to take your friend out to lunch and just listen. You will be able to lighten the load and provide some much-needed perspective.