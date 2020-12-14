Today in High Prairie – December 15, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 15, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 15, 2020

Delani Bissell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 15, 2020

Jamie Abel

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 15, 2020

37 – Nero, Roman Emperor

1832 – Gustave Eiffel, Designer of Eiffel Tower

1852 – Henri Becquerel, Discovered Radioactivity

1861 – Charles Duryea, Built 1st Auto in USA

1863 – Arthur D. Little, Chemist Patented Rayon

1881 – James Schneider, Keystone Kops Actor

1892 – David Guion, Home on the Range Composer

1892 – John Paul Getty, Getty Oil Billionaire

1907 – Oscar Niemeyer, Designed Brasilia

1922 – Alan Freed, 1st to Coin Term Rock & Roll

1925 – Kasey Rogers, Bewitched Actress

1933 – Tim Conway, Carol Burnet Show Actor

1939 – Cindy Birdsong, Supremes Vocalist

1942 – Dave Clark, Glad All Over Singer

1949 – Don Johnson, Miami Vice Actor

1963 – Helen Slater, Supergirl Actress

1968 – Garrett Wang, Star Trek Voyager Actor

1970 – Michael Shanks, Stargate Actor/Director

1981 – Brendan Fletcher, Canadian Actor

This Day in Local History – December 15, 2020

Dec. 15, 1914: The Grouard and District Branch of the Canadian Patriotic Fund is formed.

Dec. 15, 1914: A number of Brothers Mason meet in Grouard and decide to petition the Grand Lodge of Alberta for a charter for form a Wahpun Lodge.

Dec. 15, 1924: St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard receives electricity with the help of the federal government.

Dec. 15, 1971: South Peace News reports that the Northern Alberta Railways station is for sale.

Dec. 15, 1979: A youth steals a forklift loader and leads police on a wild chase in High Prairie.

Dec. 15, 1980: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce opposes Sunday shopping in a letter to town council.

Dec. 15, 1982: High Prairie town council joins a list of over a dozen other Alberta towns requesting a provincial medium security jail be built in their area.

Dec. 15, 1984: High Prairie boxer Pat Gray wins the lightweight Diamond Belt championship in Calgary.

Dec. 15, 1993: South Peace News reports Baron Oilfield Supply opens under the management of Carman Moen.

Dec. 15, 1993: A new Seniors Centre opens in Grouard.

Dec. 15, 1994: The first load of logs arrives at Tolko Industries to be weighed.

Dec. 15, 1998: HPSD hears that the East Prairie Metis Settlement wants its own elementary school after the Settlement makes a request to join Northland School Division.

Dec. 15, 1999: High Prairie town council passes a curfew bylaw ordering children aged 15 and under to be at home from midnight to 6 a.m. daily.

Dec. 15, 1999: High Prairie town council agrees to spend $85,000 on Phase 2 on the Riana Otto Community Walking Trails.

Dec. 15, 2005: Peace Country Health reveals four locations are being considered for the new High Prairie Hospital including land owned by the Peyre family, Shybunia family and Peavine Metis Settlement. The fourth location is not disclosed immediately but later revealed to be Williscroft land.

Dec. 15, 2006: An awards ceremony to mark Travis Cunningham’s 500th NPHL goal is held at the downtown Elks Hall. Among many honours, Cunningham is honoured as the Alberta’s Metis Athlete of the Year.

Dec. 15, 2008: Don Lui and his wife, Rebecca Kong, open Don’s Kitchen across from the post office.

Dec. 15, 2015: High Prairie town council refuses to proceed with two plebiscites: whether or not to continue fluoridation of the town’s water supply; and whether or not to allow town voters to elect their mayor.

This Day in World History – December 15, 2020

1582 – Spanish Netherlands, Denmark and Norway adopt Gregorian calendar.

1593 – State of Holland grants patent on windmill with a crankshaft.

1612 – German Astronomer Simon Marius is 1st to observe Andromeda galaxy.

1680 – Tax revolt on Terschelling due to tax on cereal.

1840 – Napoleon receives a French state funeral 19 years after his death.

1854 – 1st street-cleaning machine in US 1st used in Philadelphia.

1859 – G.R. Kirchoff describes chemical composition of sun.

1874 – 1st reigning king [Hawaii] to visit US.

1925 – 1st road with a depressed trough opens to traffic.

1929 – Swiss pilot Walter Mittelholzer is 1st to fly over Mt. Kilimanjaro.

1939 – “Gone With the Wind” starring Clark Gable & Vivien Leigh premieres.

1939 – 1st commercial manufacture of nylon yarn occurs in Delaware.

1942 – Massachusetts issues 1st US vehicular license plate tabs.

1944 – Bandleader, Major Glenn Miller, lost over English Channel.

1961 – Adolf Eichmann is sentenced to death for war crimes in Israel.

1964 – 1st time 4 people are in space.

1964 – Canada’s House of Commons votes 163-78 to approve Maple Leaf flag.

1966 – Audouin Dollfus discovers Saturn’s tenth moon, Janus.

1969 – San Francisco Fire Department replaces leather helmets with plastic.

1970 – Soviet Venera 7 is 1st spacecraft to land on another planet [Venus].

1973 – APA declares homosexuality is not a mental illness.

1973 – Pirates of Caribbean ride opens at Disneyland.

1973 – Sandy Hawley becomes 1st jockey to win 500 races in 1 year.

1979 – Deposed Shah of Iran leaves US for Panama.

1979 – World Court in Hague rules Iran should relase all US hostages.

1979 – Chris Haney and Scott Abbott develop board game Trivial Pursuit.

1982 – Spain reopens border with Gibraltar.

1984 – USSR launches Vega 1 for rendezvous with Halley’s Comet.

1995 – Playboy goes back on sale after 36-year ban in Ireland.

2001 – Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens after 11 years and $27 million fix.

2009 – Boeing’s new 787 Dreamliner makes its maiden flight.

2013 – China successfully lands its moon rover on the moon.

2015 – 1,000 schools closed in Los Angeles after an e-mail threat.

2018 – Discovery of 4,400-year-old tomb of Fifth Dynasty priest near Cairo.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 15, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today may be a rough day in which you find it hard to decide about anything. Refrain from making any major moves regarding finances or real estate. Concentrate on you and the answers will come from within. Be realistic and practical when it comes to your emotions. You may find it hard to connect with someone tonight, so stick close to home and focus inward.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might find it hard to connect with anyone on a deep and meaningful level today, so just free yourself and have a good time. Take a more refined and disciplined approach to your projects. You will find you can be productive after sundown. Later you should consider snuggling up close to someone you trust and care about deeply.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Get the party started early in the day. You may be running from task to task, but this is OK. You have the ability to get a lot done by multitasking and keeping things light. As the day progresses, however, there will be a veil of restriction that slowly settles over your mood. You may find it harder to communicate your thoughts than it was earlier in the day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Bring your thoughts down to Earth, especially later tonight. You may be flip-flopping through the day like a fish out of water, but suddenly things start to fall into place at sundown. You will find people are much more caring and sensitive to your mood later this evening. Spend it at home with someone you love. Ground yourself and plan for the upcoming week.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The earlier portion of the day is apt to flow much more smoothly than the later part. You should get things solidified right off the bat, if possible. Things will be a bit more relaxed and free flowing in the morning, but become a bit more restrictive as the evening sets in. Don’t go to bed without making a plan for what you want to accomplish over the next few days.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This may be a frenzied day for you, but it’s likely to settle down as evening sets in. It will be a tender night in which you should stick close to home and get organized. If you have any task that requires discipline, you’re better off waiting until tonight to do it. Things will run much more smoothly then.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You should be on cloud nine today. As evening sets in, however, things might get a little too heavy for your comfort. People will have had enough of your gossip by then, so give it a rest. Kick back and plan for the next few days. You might also want to take a more serious approach to your romantic commitments by confirming your feelings about your partner now.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Lie low during the day and try not to get caught up in the frivolous verbiage that dominates the waking hours. After sundown, feel free to speak your mind. You may notice there is a sober tone and restrictive sensation today that leaves you feeling like you will never be able to break free from your current situation. Don’t get caught in this negative mindset.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Let your fun-loving nature come out to play today. As the day progresses, the clouds are likely to move in. There may be a more restrictive tone to your emotions that could make it difficult to express how you really feel. Focus your attention inward and realize that you can maintain a high level of self-esteem without having to prove anything.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your thoughts may be scattered and frantic early in the day, but things should settle down by evening. Your emotions will be more stable, and you will be much more disciplined about tasks that need completion. Plan for the next few days and be practical about what you can accomplish. Don’t set yourself up for failure by biting off more than you can chew.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Communicate your feelings early in the day, because by evening you might feel too restricted to want to communicate with anyone. Use this disciplined, sober tone to get a realistic perspective on the issues at hand. You’ll have a stable, practical attitude for dealing with any situation. Take a slow, well-calculated approach in order to overcome whatever hurdle is in your way.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things will get much easier and more controlled as the day progresses. People’s superficial attitudes and idle chatter will give way to more realistic and deep-seated conversations as the evening hours draw near. You will find it’s much easier to get to the heart of the issues and be more honest and realistic about your emotions tonight. Assess your feelings with a practical perspective.