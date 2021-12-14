Today in High Prairie: December 15, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 15, 2021

10 a.m. – HPSD meets in HP at Learning Centre.

1-6 p.m. – HP Marigold Christmas Market 1-6 p.m. at HP Legion Hall. To book a table, call Brogan At [780] 523-4588.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 15, 2021

Delani Bissell

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 15, 2021

Jamie Abel

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 15, 2021

37 – Nero, Roman Emperor

1832 – Gustave Eiffel, Designer of Eiffel Tower

1852 – Henri Becquerel, Discovered Radioactivity

1861 – Charles Duryea, Built first Auto in USA

1863 – Arthur D. Little, Chemist Patented Rayon

1892 – David Guion, Home on the Range Composer

1892 – John Paul Getty, Getty Oil Billionaire

1922 – Alan Freed, First to Coin Term Rock & Roll

1933 – Tim Conway, Carol Burnet Show Actor

1939 – Cindy Birdsong, Supremes Vocalist

1942 – Dave Clark, Glad All Over Singer

1949 – Don Johnson, Miami Vice Actor

1963 – Helen Slater, Supergirl Actress

1968 – Garrett Wang, Star Trek Voyager Actor

1970 – Michael Shanks, Stargate Actor/Director

1981 – Brendan Fletcher, Canadian Actor

This Day in Local History – December 15, 2021

Dec. 15, 1914: The Grouard and District Branch of the Canadian Patriotic Fund is formed.

Dec. 15, 1914: A number of Brothers Mason meet in Grouard and decide to petition the Grand Lodge of Alberta for a charter for form a Wahpun Lodge.

Dec. 15, 1924: St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard receives electricity with the help of the federal government.

Dec. 15, 1971: South Peace News reports that the Northern Alberta Railways station is for sale.

Dec. 15, 1973: Tom Iannone and Terry Gauchier each score twice as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Peace River Stampeders 9-4.

Dec. 15, 1976: South Peace News publishes plans for a proposed multi-use facility.

Dec. 15, 1978: NPHL referee Fred Campbell resigns after criticism in South Peace news. League commissioner Clint Fystro criticizes South Peace News and asks that future criticisms not be directed at referees as it was hard enough finding people to officiate games.

Dec. 15, 1979: A youth steals a forklift loader and leads police on a wild chase in High Prairie.

Dec. 15, 1980: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce opposes Sunday shopping in a letter to town council.

Dec. 15, 1982: High Prairie town council joins a list of over a dozen other Alberta towns requesting a provincial medium security jail be built in their area.

Dec. 15, 1984: High Prairie boxer Pat Gray wins the lightweight Diamond Belt championship in Calgary.

Dec. 15, 1984: Ed Fudali scores twice and Dwayne Pollack records the shutout as the High Prairie Regals defeat last place Fairview 3-0.

Dec. 15, 1988: Rob Szmata scores a hat trick and the hometown Grimshaw Huskies outshoot the High Prairie Regals 60-23 en route to an 8-3 win.

Dec. 15, 1990: Arlen Quartly scores 46 seconds into overtime to give the visiting High Prairie Regals a 5-4 win over the Grimshaw Huskies.

Dec. 15, 1993: South Peace News reports Baron Oilfield Supply opens under the management of Carman Moen.

Dec. 15, 1993: A new Seniors Centre opens in Grouard.

Dec. 15, 1994: The first load of logs arrives at Tolko Industries to be weighed.

Dec. 15, 1994: The hometown High Prairie Regals muster only 21 shots but still defeat Peace River 5-4.

Dec. 15, 1998: HPSD hears that the East Prairie Metis Settlement wants its own elementary school after the Settlement makes a request to join Northland School Division.

Dec. 15, 1999: High Prairie town council passes a curfew bylaw ordering children aged 15 and under to be at home from midnight to 6 a.m. daily.

Dec. 15, 1999: High Prairie town council agrees to spend $85,000 on Phase 2 on the Riana Otto Community Walking Trails.

Dec. 15, 2001: The High Prairie Regals lost 7-4 to the visiting Grande Prairie Athletics for their ninth loss in 11 games to open the NPHL season.

Dec. 15, 2005: Peace Country Health reveals four locations are being considered for the new High Prairie Hospital including land owned by the Peyre family, Shybunia family and Peavine Metis Settlement. The fourth location is not disclosed immediately but later revealed to be Williscroft land.

Dec. 15, 2006: An awards ceremony to mark Travis Cunningham’s 500th NPHL goal is held at the downtown Elks Hall. Among many honours, Cunningham is honoured as the Alberta’s Metis Athlete-of-the-Year.

Dec. 15, 2008: Don Lui and his wife, Rebecca Kong, open Don’s Kitchen across from the post office.

Dec. 15, 2011: High Prairie Minor Hockey wins its bid to host the 2012 Alberta Bantam A Provincials March 22-25.

Dec. 15, 2012: The Idle No More movement takes place locally at Driftpile as people hold a peaceful protest against Bill C-45.

Dec. 15, 2014: Former High Prairie resident Mervin Burback passes away at the age of 82 years. He worked for Macleods and Federated Co-op.

Dec. 15, 2015: High Prairie town council refuses to proceed with two plebiscites: whether or not to continue fluoridation of the town’s water supply; and whether or not to allow town voters to elect their mayor.

Dec. 15, 2015: High Prairie town council sets a byelection day of Feb. 1, 2016 for the vacant seats left after the resignations of Trevor Carrier and Quenten Emter.

Dec. 15, 2017: The High Prairie Miracle Club holds its annual Christmas party. Children take great delight in decorating giant gingerbread footprints.

Dec. 15, 2018: Few people attend the Yellow Vest Movement in town at the old Esso lot, but those attending vow to keep raising awareness of the campaign. Supporters cite the growing federal and provincial debts, and carbon tax as issues.

This Day in World History – December 15, 2021

1582 – Spanish Netherlands, Denmark and Norway adopt Gregorian calendar.

1593 – State of Holland grants patent on windmill with a crankshaft.

1612 – German Astronomer Simon Marius is first to observe Andromeda galaxy.

1840 – Napoleon receives a French state funeral 19 years after his death.

1854 – First street-cleaning machine in US first used in Philadelphia.

1874 – First reigning king [Hawaii] to visit US.

1925 – First road with a depressed trough opens to traffic.

1929 – Swiss pilot Walter Mittelholzer is first to fly over Mount Kilimanjaro.

1939 – “Gone With the Wind” starring Clark Gable & Vivien Leigh premieres.

1939 – First commercial manufacture of nylon yarn occurs in Delaware.

1942 – Massachusetts issues first US vehicular license plate tabs.

1944 – Bandleader, Major Glenn Miller, lost over English Channel.

1964 – First time 4 people are in space.

1964 – Canada’s House of Commons votes 163-78 to approve Maple Leaf flag.

1969 – San Francisco Fire Department replaces leather helmets with plastic.

1970 – Soviet Venera 7 is first spacecraft to land on another planet [Venus].

1973 – APA declares homosexuality is not a mental illness.

1973 – Sandy Hawley becomes first jockey to win 500 races in 1 year.

1979 – Deposed Shah of Iran leaves US for Panama.

1979 – World Court in Hague rules Iran should release all US hostages.

1979 – Chris Haney and Scott Abbott develop board game Trivial Pursuit.

1984 – USSR launches Vega 1 for rendezvous with Halley’s Comet.

1995 – Playboy goes back on sale after 36-year ban in Ireland.

2001 – Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens after 11 years and $27 million fix.

2009 – Boeing’s new 787 Dreamliner makes its maiden flight.

2013 – China successfully lands its moon rover on the moon.

2015 – 1,000 schools closed in Los Angeles after an e-mail threat.

2018 – Discovery of 4,400-year-old tomb of Fifth Dynasty priest near Cairo.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 15, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A long-awaited vacation or a move you have been hoping to make could finally be possible. Before you go, there may be some paperwork to take care of. Thoughts of business advancement may be playing in your mind, and you might consider taking a course or two to increase your marketability and help you a take a step toward achieving your goals.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Heightened imagination and ingenuity could bring new thoughts for advancing yourself in the financial arena. Practical information from outside sources merges with insights to bring useful ideas your way. Consider everything carefully before taking any action. Be open to the advice and counsel of others. Whatever you choose to do, today shows promise of being very fortunate.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Social events could bring some exciting new contacts your way. Relationships with partners of all kinds should be fruitful and mutually beneficial, particularly when the people are also close friends. If you have been considering entering into a new business partnership, this is the day to start seriously discussing it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your efficient, practical abilities are operating at a very high level today. A long-term goal you have been working toward could finally be reached, bringing good fortune and acknowledgment. Your efforts will probably be appreciated. Major advancement could be in the works.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your strong business sense and practical skills couple with imagination and innovation to bring advancement. Information from far away could prove especially valuable. Relationships with friends should be warm and cooperative. Love relationships could also prove rewarding. Consider blowing off a little steam by going out and having a good time.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Friends and family could visit you today. They are likely to bring new friends whose expertise benefits a project you are working on. You might fantasize about how you are going to spend all the money you are going to make off this project. This is fine as long as you postpone shopping until you have the funds.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A social event in your neighbourhood, perhaps in your home, could bring useful information your way you can use to advance your career. You could make some valuable contacts. Information received from neighbours could prove enlightening. You should feel optimistic, enthusiastic, and motivated. Whatever you start today should bring success.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – With the current astral environment, your professional and financial interests could take a turn for the better. Any difficulties you may have had seem to disappear as if by magic. Whatever work you are doing in either your career or personally, should run more smoothly. You should be feeling strong, energetic, and optimistic.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – All indications are you are feeling mentally and physically great. Your professional and financial interests could take a sudden turn for the better. Love matters should also be going well, and children bring great pleasure today. This is a good time to make plans for the future and pursue your most cherished ambitions.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Financial difficulties could be overcome today through the help of someone considerably older than you. Helpful advice could make a future course of action clearer and more practical than it seemed in the past. Your practical ability is heightened, and you are less likely to let strong emotions interfere with making use of it. Intuitive abilities could also be of assistance.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today a piece of information for which you have been searching could become known. Your money management skills might be called upon to help out a friend or perhaps a family member. You are likely to have some good pointers to pass on, and gratitude should be forthcoming. Put your nose to the grindstone and get going!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – With the shifting planetary alignment, all of your efforts over the past few weeks could finally bear fruit. Success and good fortune are strongly indicated, especially where money is concerned. Worries about finances are likely to disappear, and you could even receive public recognition. This should be a satisfying period.