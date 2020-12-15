Today in High Prairie – December 16, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 16, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 16, 2020

Jeanelle Delorme

Joanne Chapman

Connor Konelsky

Alexie Soto

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 16, 2020

Brendan Nygaard

Meagan Norris

Michao Bosse

Nicole Samuelson

Raina Aurora Shewchuk

Zoey Gallagher

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 16, 2020

1485 – Catherine of Aragon, 1st Wife of Henry VIII

1770 – Beethoven, Famous German Composer

1775 – Jane Austen, Pride & Prejudice Author

1857 – Edward Emerson, Discovered Jupiter’s 5th Moon

1883 – Max Linder, 7 Years Bad Luck Director

1907 – Barbara Kent, Lonesome Actress

1917 – Arthur C. Clarke, A Space Odyssey Author

1931 – Shelby Singleton, Mercury Records Owner

1937 – Joyce Bulifant, Mary Tyler Moore Show Actress

1943 – Tony Hicks, The Hollies Guitarist

1943 – Steven Bochco, LA Law Producer

1944 – Yosemite Sam, Warner Brothers Character

1945 – Patti Deutsch, Match Game Panelist

1946 – Benny Andersson, ABBA Musician

1947 – Ben Cross, Chariots of Fire Actor

1949 – Billy Gibbons, ZZ Top Guitarist

1963 – Benjamin Bratt, Law & Order Actor

1967 – Donovan Bailey, Canadian Sprinter

This Day in Local History – December 16, 2020

Dec. 16, 1933: Grace McIntyre is the first postmaster as the Triangle post office opens.

Dec. 16, 1953: The NPHL opens its first season of play as the Peace River Stampeders lose to the Fairview Elks 2-0. Meanwhile, the hometown McLennan Red Wings blank the Falher Pirates 4-0.

Dec. 16, 1961: The High Prairie Progress reports that a $1 million vocational training school will be built at Kinuso.

Dec. 16, 1970: South Peace News reports on “The Empty Palace” after as few as 50 fans attend Regals’ games.

Dec. 16, 1981: CFRN-TV begins broadcasting in the High Prairie area.

Dec. 16, 1985: The second inquiry into the plane crash that killed six people near Joussard Oct. 19, 1984, concludes. Pilot Erik Vogel testifies pressure was put on him to fly to destinations regardless of weather or mechanical conditions.

Dec. 16, 1991: High Prairie town council agrees to provide $7,500 in funding toward a proposed track facility at E.W. Pratt High School.

Dec. 16, 1992: Seven residents attend an I.D. meeting asking a connector road be built into the Sunset House district.

Dec. 16, 2004: Carole Irene Bannister passes away at the age of 88 years. She taught for 35 years in Faust. The school was later renamed in her honour. She was also involved in the Royal Purple, CWL, Children’s Liturgy, Quilting Bee-Lovers and Grande Prairie Golden Age Group.

Dec. 16, 2005: Melissa Isaac is named the 2005 Metis Athlete of the Year at a dinner in Edmonton.

Dec. 16, 2007: Grouard’s Patrick Gray, who was born in High Prairie, dies after a battle with cancer at the age of 40 years.

Dec. 16, 2009: Canada’s Next Top Model contestant Linsay Willier and So You Think You Can Dance contestant James Jones visit Driftpile School. The next day they visit High Prairie Elementary School.

Dec. 16, 2013: Cliff Calvert passes away at the age of 77 years. Calvert donated to the community in many ways, but was best known for supervising the building of the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Dec. 16, 2014: A Good Samaritan pays the $1,523.74 vet bill of Virgina Auger’s dog Chloe, just in time for Christmas.

This Day in World History – December 16, 2020

1431 – King Henry VI of England crowned king of France.

1497 – Vasco da Gama 1st European to sail along Africa’s East Coast.

1631 – Mount Vesuvious erupts, destroys 6 villages and kills 4,000.

1707 – Last recorded eruption of Mount Fuji in Japan.

1773 – Boston Tea Party incident occurs; protest over Tea Act.

1775 – Patent for carding machine for use in cotton mills approved.

1835 – Fire consumes over 600 buildings in New York City.

1880 – Transvaal declares itself as the Republic of South Africa.

1897 – 1st submarine with an internal combustion engine demonstrated.

1903 – Majestic Theater becomes 1st in US to employ women ushers.

1907 – Eugene H. Farrar is 1st to sing on radio.

1913 – Charlie Chaplin begins his film career at Keystone for $150/week.

1920 – 8.5 earthquake rocks Gansu in China, killing an estimated 200,000.

1944 – “Battle of the Bulge” begins.

1946 – French fashion designer Christian Dior founds fashion house.

1946 – Thailand joins the United Nations.

1950 – Child star Shirley Temple announces her retirement.

1951 – NBC premiere of “Dragnet” in black and white.

1959 – Snow falling in Lowarai Pass, West Pakistan kills 48.

1962 – Nepal becomes a Constitutional Hindu Monarchy.

1962 – “Lawrence of Arabia” starring Peter O’Toole released in USA.

1965 – Gemini 6 returns to Earth.

1969 – “Hello Dolly” with Barbra Streisand premieres.

1969 – British House of Commons votes 343-185 to abolish death penalty.

1971 – East Pakistan’s [Bangladesh] independence day.

1971 – Don McLean’s 8+ minute version of “American Pie” released.

1975 – 1st broadcast of “One Day at a Time” on CBS-TV.

1983 – Spokesperson for The Who announces the group is disbanding.

1991 – UN reverses ruling that Zionism is racism by 111-25 vote.

1991 – Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1995 – The official adoption of the name “Euro” occurs.

2016 – 5-day pollution red alert declared in Beijing.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 16, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Take care of your home today, both physically and emotionally. See that bills are paid, and the bedroom is tidy. Don’t forget to clean the dust from under your bed and the demons from inside your mind. Realize you might be running on someone else’s operating system that got stuck in your hard drive. Make sure you replace it with your own software before you continue.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Go ahead and act confidently. You will probably find you’re more stable and grounded in general, leaving you free to explore and take more risks than you normally would. Your intuition may be strong, so don’t hesitate to rely on it. Make sure your actions are clear and decisive. You have a great deal of power, so use it wisely.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It may be hard for you to get a project off the ground. Perhaps this is a sign it needs to stay there. Take it back to the drawing board. Do some more planning and testing. Make sure your actions are well thought out. Test the brakes before you drive down the mountain. You will find you can accomplish a lot today if you stay focused and disciplined.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Finish whatever you didn’t wrap up yesterday. Use the morning to plan, the afternoon to execute, and the evening to relax. Be conscious of time and your physical and mental limitations. Bring your dreaminess down to Earth and be realistic about goals. Take time to put the extra coat of wax on the car or extra stitch in the fabric. That effort will serve you well in the long run.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Give it a rest today. Recharge your batteries. Stick close to home and take a load off your feet. Convince someone to give you a massage, or better yet, go to a professional. You deserve a break. Once you’re restored, consider all the ramifications of whatever actions you take before you start. Plan your moves carefully. Be strong and decisive not rash and frantic.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Feel free to move forward with your plans. This is a great day to act. You’ve done a great deal of data collecting and analyzing lately. Now is the time to put that information to good use. You’re helped by an extra boost of inner confidence and emotional strength. Your grounded, conservative approach will be richly rewarded. You couldn’t ask for a more productive day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may have a hard time getting started today. This might be a better time to plan. Be realistic and thoughtful in your actions. Be conscious of the steps you need to take to reach a certain goal. When in doubt, take the more conservative route. You will find there is a great deal of support for that path. Don’t get distracted along the way. Stay on target.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Bring your emotions down to Earth today. Your imagination may run away with you. If you don’t take a hard look at reality, you may find yourself in big trouble later. The higher you soar, the harder you fall. Make sure you have a working parachute. Be realistic about your current situation and act with confidence. Make sure you have the facts before you set goals and plans.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Try not to be extravagant today. You’re much better off lying low. Focus on you and what you need to do. Don’t waste your time trying to attract others’ attention. Let them deal with themselves while you concentrate on your goals and chores. Tackle all projects with gusto. You will find you can be very productive as long as you stay focused and calm.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is a terrific day in which you should find that things work very smoothly. You have a hard-headed approach that will help you get down to business and get things done. Make sure you’re on solid ground before you take the next step upward. You have the ability to reach the summit of many mountains, so don’t waste any time. Put on your boots and start climbing.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There’s a serious tone to the day, so take this into account when you get the urge to play a practical joke on a friend. Keep things real. Stick close to home and take care of any menial tasks. Start a garden or buy some plants for your house. You have a disciplined nature that will help you get things done.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Bring stability to your emotions today. You have the tendency to take things to extremes, swinging from incredible highs to rock-bottom lows. Give your nervous system a break and calm down. Go for a walk in the woods. Make sure all your actions are rational and well planned. See to it you’re in control of your emotions before you interact with others.