Today in High Prairie: December 16, 2021

What’s Happening Today – December 16, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 16, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 16, 2021

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 16, 2021

1485 – Catherine of Aragon, First Wife of Henry VIII

1770 – Beethoven, Famous German Composer

1775 – Jane Austen, Pride & Prejudice Author

1917 – Arthur C. Clarke, A Space Odyssey Author

1931 – Shelby Singleton, Mercury Records Owner

1937 – Joyce Bulifant, Mary Tyler Moore Show Actress

1943 – Tony Hicks, The Hollies Guitarist

1944 – Yosemite Sam, Warner Brothers Character

1945 – Patti Deutsch, Match Game Panelist

1946 – Benny Andersson, ABBA Musician

1947 – Ben Cross, Chariots of Fire Actor

1949 – Billy Gibbons, ZZ Top Guitarist

1963 – Benjamin Bratt, Law & Order Actor

1967 – Donovan Bailey, Canadian Sprinter

This Day in Local History – December 16, 2021

Dec. 16, 1933: Grace McIntyre is the first postmaster as the Triangle post office opens.

Dec. 16, 1953: The NPHL opens its first season of play as the Peace River Stampeders lose to the Fairview Elks 2-0. Meanwhile, the hometown McLennan Red Wings blank the Falher Pirates 4-0.

Dec. 16, 1961: The High Prairie Progress reports that a $1 million vocational training school will be built at Kinuso.

Dec. 16, 1973: The NPHL All-Stars defeat the High Prairie Regals in the NPHL All-Star game played in front of over 800 fans in Falher.

Dec. 16, 1978: E.W. Pratt Chargers teams basketball sweep top honours at a tournament at Slave Lake Roland Michener School.

Dec. 16, 1981: CFRN-TV begins broadcasting in the High Prairie area.

Dec. 16, 1985: The second inquiry into the plane crash that killed six people near Joussard Oct. 19, 1984, concludes. Pilot Erik Vogel testifies pressure was put on him to fly to destinations regardless of weather or mechanical conditions.

Dec. 16, 1989: Darcy Younghans scores 73 seconds into overtime to give the hometown High Prairie Regals a 9-8 win over the Grimshaw Huskies.

Dec. 16, 1989: Blaine Cox scores four goals in the first period to lead the High Prairie Peewee B team to a 19-6 win over Valleyview.

Dec. 16, 1991: High Prairie town council agrees to provide $7,500 in funding toward a proposed track facility at E.W. Pratt High School.

Dec. 16, 1992: Seven residents attend an I.D. meeting asking a connector road be built into the Sunset House district.

Dec. 16, 1994: The hometown High Prairie Regals pepper Manning Comets’ goaltender Eric Henitiuk with 59 shots en route to a 6-1 win.

Dec. 16, 2004: Carole Irene Bannister passes away at the age of 88 years. She taught for 35 years in Faust. The school was later renamed in her honour. She was also involved in the Royal Purple, CWL, Children’s Liturgy, Quilting Bee-Lovers and Grande Prairie Golden Age Group.

Dec. 16, 2005: Melissa Isaac is named the 2005 Metis Athlete-of-the-Year at a dinner in Edmonton.

Dec. 16, 2007: Grouard’s Patrick Gray, who was born in High Prairie, dies after a battle with cancer at the age of 40 years.

Dec. 16, 2009: Canada’s Next Top Model contestant Linsay Willier and So You Think You Can Dance contestant James Jones visit Driftpile School. The next day they visit High Prairie Elementary School.

Dec. 16, 2011: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont says at a protective services committee meeting that he is annoyed over the excess noise from truckers.

Dec. 16, 2013: Cliff Calvert passes away at the age of 77 years. Calvert donated to the community in many ways, but was best known for supervising the building of the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Dec. 16, 2014: A Good Samaritan pays the $1,523.74 vet bill of Virgina Auger’s dog Chloe, just in time for Christmas.

Dec. 16, 2017: The High Prairie Regals are blasted 12-2 at Fort St. John to remain winless against the Flyers, who have never lost to the Regals while a member of the NPHL.

This Day in World History – December 16, 2021

1431 – King Henry VI of England crowned king of France.

1497 – Vasco da Gama is first European to sail along Africa’s East Coast.

1631 – Mount Vesuvius erupts, destroys 6 villages and kills 4,000.

1707 – Last recorded eruption of Mount Fuji in Japan.

1773 – Boston Tea Party incident occurs; protest over Tea Act.

1835 – Fire consumes over 600 buildings in New York City.

1897 – First submarine with an internal combustion engine demonstrated.

1903 – Majestic Theater becomes first in US to employ women ushers.

1907 – Eugene H. Farrar is first to sing on radio.

1913 – Charlie Chaplin begins his film career at Keystone for $150/week.

1920 – 8.5 earthquake rocks Gansu in China, killing an estimated 200,000.

1944 – “Battle of the Bulge” begins.

1946 – French fashion designer Christian Dior founds fashion house.

1950 – Child star Shirley Temple announces her retirement.

1951 – NBC premiere of “Dragnet” in black and white.

1959 – Snow falling in Lowarai Pass, West Pakistan kills 48.

1965 – Gemini 6 returns to Earth.

1969 – British House of Commons votes 343-185 to abolish death penalty.

1971 – East Pakistan’s [Bangladesh] independence day.

1971 – Don McLean’s 8+ minute version of “American Pie” released.

1975 – First broadcast of “One Day at a Time” on CBS-TV.

1983 – Spokesperson for The Who announces the group is disbanding.

1991 – Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

1995 – The official adoption of the name “Euro” occurs.

2016 – 5-day pollution red alert declared in Beijing.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 16, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not get too bogged down in details today. If you keep trying to perfect every aspect of the package before you send it out, you will end up missing the boat and the package will not go at all. Keep things moving quickly. Do not worry so much about insignificant matters.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be talking a lot today, but that is natural. You have a great deal to say, so why not say it? You will have your way with very little effort. Enjoy yourself and feel free to treat yourself in the way you deserve to be treated. Respect yourself and others will respect you. Sit up straight and be proud of who you are.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may find it hard to stick to a task today. Your mind may feel fragmented. It may be hard to focus. If this is the case, do not worry too much about it. Perhaps it is the universe telling you that it is OK not to focus. Keep things light and carefree. There is no need to stress out about something that only exists in your mind.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Go out and play today. Escape your work mode and have fun. Drive someplace new and take a long walk outside with friends. You have a lot of energy, so share your enthusiasm with others. There is an exciting buzz in the air you should tap into and contribute to. Take a break from the mundane and have an adventure.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Get some of your thoughts on paper today. Communicate your feelings in a journal or write letters or emails to people you have not seen in a while. Keep the tone light. You have a lot of information to share whether you realize it or not. This is a good day to dress up, go out, and have fun. Share a meal with friends and save your worries for another day.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are the certified expert on many topics, so spread your knowledge around. Others will attend to your words. Use them carefully. You may jump from subject to subject, but that’s OK. The unexpected adventures you encounter will keep you entertained. Do not worry about the consequences. Go out and have fun. The energy of the day is electric!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Do not worry so much about others today. Your job is to have fun. Keep things balanced by not delving too deeply into one specific topic or project. The aspects indicate variety, so spend some time on many things. You may discover an untapped talent or a new interest. Enjoy the exploration.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you do not express yourself today, people might get the impression something is wrong. The person you are talking to may think that he or she is boring you. Contribute something to the conversation. Strong opinions are flying, and yours is as valid as anyone else’s. Keep it lively and witty.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a great day to shop. Join friends and hit the stores to add more beauty and pleasurable items to your life. Stay away from the cheap and shoddy. You deserve quality. Turn the expedition into a social event and have fun. You will have a great time with your friends even if you do not buy anything.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel like you are slowly plowing through mud, but things are starting to look up. A weight has been lifted and you are ready to take flight. You might soon be back to your old self again. At the very least, it somehow feels easier to be you. The time is right to throw a party or hang out with a large group of friends.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Do not take anything too seriously today. People may be careless with their words and end up hurting feelings or even breaking hearts. Do not read too deeply into what is said. Your overanalyzing of the situation could lead you to suspect scenarios that have no basis in reality.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Yes, it is your turn now. Perhaps you have been waiting for something, but the timing has not been right. Perhaps there has been a mental or physical roadblock in the way. Wait no longer. The time is here. Step up and say your peace. Do not make excuses and do not hold back. The more you contribute, the more richly you will be rewarded.