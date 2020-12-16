Today in High Prairie – December 17, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 17, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 17, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 17, 2020

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 17, 2020

1778 – Hunphry Davy, Isolated Sodium, Calcium

1824 – John Kerr, Discovered Kerr Effect

1874 – Mackenzie King, 10th PM of Canada

1894 – David Butler, Calamity Jane Director

1908 – Willard Libby, Developed Radiocarbon Dating

1931 – Dave Madden, Partridge Family Actor

1936 – Tommy Steele, 1st British Rock & Roll Star

1939 – Eddie Kendricks, The Temptations Songwriter

1945 – Ernie Hudson, Ghostbusters Actor

1946 – Eugene Levy, SCTV Comedian

1949 – Paul Rodgers, Bad Company Rocker

1953 – Bill Pullman, Independence Day Actor

1958 – Mike Mills, The One I Love Bassist

1961 – Sara Dallin, Bananarama Musician

1970 – Benedictine, Heaviest Known Dog [137 kg]

1971 – Claire Forlani, Met Joe Black Actress

1974 – Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story Actress

1978 – Manny Pacquiao, Filipino Boxer

This Day in Local History – December 17, 2020

Dec. 17, 1913: Harold Armstrong, 7, is found after a frantic nine-hour search after being lost in the woods south of Grouard.

Dec. 17, 1914: High Mass is held at St. Bernard’s Mission celebrating 50 years of priesthood for 78-year-old Father Dupain.

Dec. 17, 1969: South Peace News publishes a photo of the first Alberta flag to fly in town atop the Provincial Building.

Dec. 17, 1977: The High Prairie Peewees defeat Valleyview 10-3 in the first game played in the newly-formed Smoky River Minor Hockey League.

Dec. 17, 1989: The home of one of the town’s most colourful citizens burns when “Frenchie’s” house catches fire.

Dec. 17, 1991: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen opposes a report that would triple the size of her constituency.

Dec. 17, 1991: Kinuso School students request to High Prairie School Division that a condom machine be installed at their school.

Dec. 17, 1993: The I.D. celebrates the official opening of its new administration building.

Dec. 17, 1994: Chris Marx’s rink wins the B Event at Junior Districts held in High Prairie.

Dec. 17, 1996: HPSD denies a request that report cards be withheld if the student has fees owing to the school.

Dec. 17, 1998: Charmaine Dyck, of Faust, checks her Lotto 6/49 ticket from October and discovers she is a $100,000 winner.

Dec. 17, 2008: East Prairie’s Hillview School holds its first Christmas concert.

Dec. 17, 2010: Zoe Blacha wins the High Prairie Elementary School spelling bee. She defeats Katrina Reade, last year’s winner, in the final.

Dec. 17, 2014: Peavine Bishop Routhier School teacher Theresa Doody makes a giant stocking and is filling it with gifts for dogs to donate to In the Woods Animal Rescue Society in Marie Reine.

This Day in World History – December 17, 2020

1718 – France, Britain and Austria declare war on Spain.

1777 – France recognizes independence of British colonies in America.

1790 – Aztec calendar stone discovered in Mexico City.

1791 – New York City traffic regulation creates 1st 1-way street.

1875 – Violent bread riots occur in Montreal.

1895 – George Brownell patents a machine to make paper twine.

1900 – 100,000 francs offered for communications with extraterrestrials.

1903 – Wright Brothers 1st sustained motorized aircraft flight occurs.

1909 – Belgium’s King Leopold II dies after reign of exactly 44 years.-

1924 – 1st US diesel electric locomotive enters service.

1924 – NHL’s 1st scoreless tie: Hamilton Tigers and Ottawa Senators.

1936 – Ventriloquist Edgar Bergen & dummy Charlie McCarthy, appear on TV.

1938 – Discovery of nuclear fission using uranium occurs.

1947 – British industrial company BTH receives patent for holography.

1959 – “On The Beach” 1st film to premiere on both sides of Iron Curtain.

1962 – Beatles 1st British TV appearance occurs.

1965 – Houston Astrodome opens: 1st event is Supremes concert.

1965 – Largest newspaper – Sunday NY Times at 946 pages.

1967 – Harold Holt, PM of Australia, vanishes while swimming.

1969 – USAF closes Project Blue Book: no evidence of ET spaceships.

1979 – Budweiser rocket car reaches record 1,190 kph.

1986 – 1st heart, lung & liver transplant occurs.

1989 – “The Simpsons” created by Matt Groening, premieres on Fox-TV.

1991 – Soap opera “One Life To Live” airs its 6,000th episode.

1992 – Tooth of 4.4 million year old Australopithecus ramidus found.

2012 – Jiroemon Kimura of Japan becomes world’s oldest man at 116 years.

2012 – NASA completes successful mission to map the moon’s gravity field.

2013 – Angela Merkel elected Chancellor of Germany for a third term.

2017 – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens, rakes in more than $450 million.

2018 – US poacher sentenced to watch the film “Bambi” repeatedly.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 17, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today is a fantastic day for you! You should enjoy a good mood and positive experiences with others. There’s most likely a slow-moving, transforming energy in your life right now that’s touching off your emotions. You will find there is a great deal of fire and passion fueling your heart, so be generous with your kind spirit and follow through with your promises.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Other people may be demanding of you, so do what you can to please them. Don’t go overboard in thinking you need to be someone you’re not, and certainly don’t do anything that makes you feel uncomfortable. Be generous with your affection, but make sure you receive emotional support in return. There are likely to be some imbalances that need minor adjustments.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – People may be somewhat selfish and self-centered today, but this doesn’t mean you have to follow suit. Remind others of the importance of the collective. We all need to pitch in and do our part to be happy. You have the ability to offer balance to the situation, and you should definitely put this to the test. Do what you can to make the scales tip back to center.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It may not be the easiest day to relate to others, but as usual, if you just go with the flow, you will find you can have fun. Try not to get caught up in anyone else’s drama. There are likely to be soap operas playing all around you, and you would do well to steer clear of them. Maintain a light-hearted attitude today and try not to read into anything too deeply.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Things should flow extremely well for you. Load your engine with extra fuel, because you will be burning red hot. Don’t let anything stand in your way. By all means, fight for what you need. There’s a great deal of power behind your emotions, and you will find the intensity of your feelings is real and courageous whether you’re laughing or crying.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You need bigger and longer hugs than usual today. A powerful force is moving through your life and trying to shake things up. Don’t stoop to the level of petty argument and verbal sparring. The more you resist the opposition, the more stubborn and unwieldy the situation becomes. Make sure you have a good hold on your emotions before you leave the house.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Act with courage today. Dress as if you were going to meet an important statesman. See yourself in the mirror and be proud to say you look good. Act with confidence and feel free to strut your stuff. Be up-front with your accomplishments, and let people know you’re strong and trustworthy. Make sure you give many compliments, credit, and thanks to the people around you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Be conscious of your own needs, and feel free to be a little selfish. Give yourself the credit you deserve, and don’t let other people bully you into feeling like you aren’t worthy of the attention you receive. You have a great number of gifts to offer the world, and you shouldn’t be afraid to show them off. Lighten up and be proud. Other people are lucky to know you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your energy and spunk should finally return after a couple days of feeling slightly down. You should enjoy a good mood all day. Your powers of persuasion are strong. There’s an extra boost of energy behind your emotions. You will find this could lead to some sort of transformation deep within. Whatever you do, do it with passion. Let your courageous nature shine through.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Get out of the mud. Have fun and don’t worry too much about the consequences. Put your to-do list aside for a while and focus on enjoying yourself. People close to you are going to need some extra attention today, so be generous with your time. Your emotions are powerful and dynamic. The intensity behind your words reflects your passion.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your emotions may be volatile right now. There’s passion behind your words. You have the power to instigate major changes in your life. If you’re wise, you will consider multiple ways to make them. Find the part of you that needs a boost, the area that lacks passion. Jump-start the battery that rules this aspect of your being, and make sure all your cylinders are firing.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you aren’t careful about the energy you dish out today, you will find it all comes back to smack you in the face. Other people are likely to be as stubborn as you, so proceed cautiously. The more you try to control and manipulate others, the more friction will build. Things are likely to explode. Adopt a friendly attitude and try not to take anything too seriously.