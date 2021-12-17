Today in High Prairie: December 17, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 17, 2021

4-9 p.m. – HP Marigold Christmas Market 1-6 p.m. at HP Legion Hall. To book a table, call Brogan At [780] 523-4588.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 17, 2021

Jessica Dumont

Cynthia Quick

Jordan Panasiuk

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 17, 2021

Brenda Baker

Kim Beaupre

Samuel Nygaard

Walter Kuhne

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 17, 2021

1778 – Humphry Davy, Isolated Sodium, Calcium

1824 – John Kerr, Discovered Kerr Effect

1874 – Mackenzie King, 10th PM of Canada

1908 – Willard Libby, Developed Radiocarbon Dating

1931 – Dave Madden, Partridge Family Actor

1936 – Tommy Steele, First British Rock & Roll Star

1939 – Eddie Kendricks, The Temptations Songwriter

1945 – Ernie Hudson, Ghostbusters Actor

1946 – Eugene Levy, SCTV Comedian

1961 – Sara Dallin, Bananarama Musician

1970 – Benedictine, Heaviest Known Dog [137 kg]

1971 – Claire Forlani, Meet Joe Black Actress

1974 – Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story Actress

1978 – Manny Pacquiao, Filipino Boxer

This Day in Local History – December 17, 2021

Dec. 17, 1913: Harold Armstrong, 7, is found after a frantic nine-hour search after being lost in the woods south of Grouard.

Dec. 17, 1914: High Mass is held at St. Bernard’s Mission celebrating 50 years of priesthood for 78-year-old Father Dupain.

Dec. 17, 1969: South Peace News publishes a photo of the first Albert flag to fly in town atop the Provincial Building.

Dec. 17, 1972: The High Prairie Regals score five third period goals to defeat the visiting Manning Comets 8-3 and run their record to a perfect 9-0-0.

Dec. 17, 1973: The Smoky River Hockey League meets in Grouard and passes a bylaw ejecting any fan from an arena who interferes with play.

Dec. 17, 1977: The High Prairie Peewees defeat Valleyview 10-3 in the first game played in the newly-formed Smoky River Minor Hockey League.

Dec. 17, 1977: The visiting Fairview Elks score all five of their goals in the third period to defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-3.

Dec. 17, 1979: After the conclusion of play this night, the Gift Lake Islanders, High Prairie H&S Juniors and High Prairie Flyers find themselves in a three-way tie for first place in the High Prairie and District Hockey League.

Dec. 17, 1983: Brian Hill scores once and adds two assists as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 7-3.

Dec. 17, 1985: The Peace River Stampeders score six goals in the third period to defeat the High Prairie Regals 9-3.

Dec. 17, 1989: The home of one of the town’s most colourful citizens burns when “Frenchie’s” house catches fire.

Dec. 17, 1991: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen opposes a report that would triple the size of her constituency.

Dec. 17, 1991: Kinuso School students request to High Prairie School Division that a condom machine be installed at their school.

Dec. 17, 1993: The I.D. celebrates the official opening of its new administration building.

Dec. 17, 1993: Daryl Harpe scores four goals to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to an 8-6 win over the Manning Comets.

Dec. 17, 1994: Chris Marx’s rink wins the B Event at Junior Districts held in High Prairie.

Dec. 17, 1994: Daryl Harpe scores four goals to lead the visiting Grimshaw Huskies to a 10-8 win over the Lakeland Eagles.

Dec. 17, 1996: HPSD denies a request that report cards be withheld if the student has fees owing to the school.

Dec. 17, 1998: Charmaine Dyck, of Faust, checks her Lotto 6/49 ticket from October and discovers she is a $100,000 winner.

Dec. 17, 2007: High Prairie Elementary School Peer Group students donate $300 to the Canadian Troop Morale Fund. The money will be used to purchase each soldier a coffee and doughnut with Tim Hortons in Afghanistan.

Dec. 17, 2008: East Prairie’s Hillview School holds its first Christmas concert.

Dec. 17, 2010: Zoe Blacha wins the High Prairie Elementary School spelling bee. She defeats Katrina Reade, last year’s winner, in the final.

Dec. 17, 2010: In keeping with the holiday season, over 50 children attend the High Prairie Miracle Club’s last meeting and make gingerbread Bibles.

Dec. 17, 2011: Ira Gladue’s goal with 8:22 left is the difference as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat Grimshaw 6-5 for only their second win of the season, both against Grimshaw.

Dec. 17, 2014: Peavine Bishop Routhier School teacher Theresa Doody makes a giant stocking and is filling it with gifts for dogs to donate to In the Woods Animal Rescue Society in Marie Reine.

Dec. 17, 2015: The visiting High Prairie Regals suffer their worst-ever loss to the Grimshaw Huskies 17-0 as the line of Brendan Hawryluk, Bond Hawryluk and Ty Wiebe account for 29 points. It’s the club’s 14th straight loss to start the season.

Dec. 17, 2018: Gerald Cunningham, president of the Alberta Metis Settlements General Council, signs a Framework Agreement with the federal government. The frameworks renews a commitment to Metis rights, respect, co-operation and partnership.

This Day in World History – December 17, 2021

1538 – Pope Paul II excommunicates King Henry VIII of England.

1718 – France, Britain and Austria declare war on Spain.

1777 – France recognizes independence of British colonies in America.

1790 – Aztec calendar stone discovered in Mexico City.

1791 – New York City traffic regulation creates first 1-way street.

1792 – Opening of first legislative assembly of Lower Canada in Quebec.

1865 – Franz Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony” premieres.

1875 – Violent bread riots occur in Montreal.

1895 – George Brownell patents a machine to make paper twine.

1900 – 100,000 francs offered for communications with extraterrestrials.

1903 – Wright Brothers first sustained motorized aircraft flight occurs.

1909 – Belgium’s King Leopold II dies after reign of exactly 44 years.

1924 – First US diesel electric locomotive enters service.

1924 – NHL’s first scoreless tie: Hamilton Tigers and Ottawa Senators.

1938 – Discovery of nuclear fission using uranium occurs.

1941 – German troops led by Erwin Rommel begin retreating in North Africa.

1959 – “On The Beach” is first film to premiere on both sides of Iron Curtain.

1962 – Beatles first British TV appearance occurs.

1965 – Houston Astrodome opens: first event is Supremes concert.

1965 – Largest newspaper – Sunday New York Times at 946 pages.

1967 – Harold Holt, PM of Australia, vanishes while swimming.

1969 – USAF closes Project Blue Book: no evidence of ET spaceships.

1979 – Budweiser rocket car reaches record 1,190 kph.

1986 – First heart, lung & liver transplant occurs.

1989 – “The Simpsons” created by Matt Groening, premieres on Fox-TV.

1991 – Soap opera “One Life To Live” airs its 6,000th episode.

1992 – Tooth of 4.4-million-year-old Australopithecus ramidus found.

2012 – Jiroemon Kimura of Japan becomes world’s oldest man at 116 years.

2012 – NASA completes successful mission to map the moon’s gravity field.

2013 – Angela Merkel elected Chancellor of Germany for a third term.

2017 – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens, rakes in more than $450 million.

2018 – US poacher sentenced to watch the film “Bambi” repeatedly.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 17, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is a terrific day for you. You are able to accomplish a lot during the day, leaving the night open for excitement with others. Once you take care of the necessary things, feel free to grab a big helping of fun. You have earned the right to break loose and party. There is confidence in your step, so strut your stuff.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Promote balance and harmony today by letting off a bit of steam before you try to engage with others and their dramas. Secure yourself in a stable environment where you can vent your concerns, punch pillows, or jog around the block. Once you get that out, you will have a fresh, new attitude with which to participate in the adventures of the day.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There is aggressiveness to you today, but this feeling can be useful to you and what you have going on. There is a practical force helping you stay grounded and realistic about certain issues. Do not make promises you know you can not keep. Do not be the salesman who promises the world and then fails to deliver anything.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There is increased emotional tension today. You may be at the forefront of the action as you take things higher and farther. Have a map handy or you could wind up alone in the middle of nowhere. Other people will be looking for something practical in your approach so they have something solid to lean on during this time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not hold back today. You are the right person for the job in about every situation you encounter. You will have the instincts required to move on a project, see what needs to be done, gather the resources, and get the ball rolling. There is an aggressiveness to you that is urging you to make a grand conquest, paving the way for a huge celebration of feast and fun.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You should try to hold your tongue today. Although you think you have all the answers, you might not have taken all the pieces of the puzzle into account. There is an emotional aggression to the day that may have a strong effect on everyone, especially you. Consider being more of a listener than a talker.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Do not be surprised if you feel like you are being poked with a stick today, as something urges you to get moving. There is an aggressive energy moving about and making demands on everyone. You should think about how your skills and perceptive nature can be best used to help do things efficiently and effectively.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Pull yourself together, and figure out what it is your heart desires. There is an aggressive force tugging at your heartstrings today. Unless you have it firmly in your mind what it is you want and feel, you will be easily pulled off track. Stay grounded and you should be OK.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Point your aggressiveness in the right direction today. That should not be too hard since you know and understand the meaning of a job well done and what is required to get things accomplished. You are anxious to get the ball rolling on certain projects. You have done the organization and planning. Trust that you know exactly how to proceed.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is not a day to lounge around. There is a very important practical matter that must be dealt with before you can engage in any light-hearted activities. The night’s events will be fun and rewarding as long as you complete the duties of the day, leaving your mind free of obligations.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Try to keep your emotions in check today. It is possible you could become extremely angry and do some damage to yourself and others around you. It is important to maintain certain modesty and humility at all times. You will build good character that earns the respect of others, including your superiors.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel like someone is trying to rain on your parade. It is important not to forget who you are now. Do not be surprised if you feel a negative pull from someone or something. If so, step away from the situation. It is not your responsibility to make everyone happy. Do not bring yourself down as you try to bring others up.