Today in High Prairie: December 18, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 18, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1 – 3 p.m. – Santa Skate at Nampa & District Complex.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage at HP Legion Hall. $5 per person, light snack provided.

5 – 7 p.m. – Community Christmas Party at Cadotte Lake Mamowintowin Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 18, 2022

1707 – Charles Wesley, Methodist Movement co-Founder

1779 – Joseph Grimaldi, “Greatest Clown in History”

1856 – J.J. Thomson, Electron Discoverer

1863 – Franz Ferdinand, His Assassination Began WW1

1878 – Joseph Stalin, Russian Dictator

1886 – Ty Cobb, Holder of 90 Baseball Records

1888 – Gladys Cooper, My Fair Lady Actress

1890 – Edwin Armstrong, FM Radio Inventor

1904 – Wilf Carter, Canadian Country Singer

1906 – Kam Tong, Have Gun Will Travel Actor

1913 – Willy Brandt, West Germany Chancellor

1916 – Betty Grable, American Singer, Pop-Up Girl

1920 – Willis Conover, Voice of America Broadcaster

1938 – Bryan Chandler, The Animals Bassist

1942 – Harvey Atkin, Canadian Actor

1943 – Keith Richards, Rolling Stones Songwriter

1946 – Steven Spielberg, Director of ET and Jaws

1950 – Randy Castillo, Ozzy Osbourne Drummer

1953 – Elliot Easton, Cars Guitarist

1956 – T.K. Carter, Punky Brewster Actor

1957 – John Webster, Red Rider Rocker

1959 – Barrie Chase, Cape Fear Actress

1961 – Brian Orser, Canadian Figure Skater

1963 – Brad Pitt, Fight Club Actor

1970 – Rob Van Dam, WWE Wrestler

1976 – Trish Stratus, Canadian WWE Wrestler

1978 – Katie Holmes, Dawson’s Creek Actress

1980 – Christina Aguilera, Genie in a Bottle Singer

This Day in Local History – December 18, 2022

Dec. 18, 1957: The High Prairie Progress offers a special Christmas subscription deal. Get your own subscription for $2 and get one for a friend for only one cent.

Dec. 18, 1957: The Peace River Stampeders defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 7-2 in the Regals’ first-ever game.

Dec. 18, 1961: Mr. and Mrs. Gene Smith return from Windsor, Ont. with two new school buses for the Prairie River School Division.

Dec. 18, 1961: The Merchant Hockey League is formed at a meeting in Guy with High Prairie, Guy, Donnelly, Falher, Valleyview and Jean Cote entering. Tom Brown, of Valleyview, is elected league president. The league decides to play a 20-game schedule.

Dec. 18, 1961: The hometown High Prairie Regals open their NPHL season with a 4-2 win over the McLennan Red Wings. The defending champion Grimshaw Huskies blast Fairview 11-6 and Falher defeats Peace River 4-1.

Dec. 18, 1970: Power poles are being put up in East Prairie. “Looks like power is coming in,” reads the East Prairie News.

Dec. 18, 1970: The High Prairie Regals and Peace River Stampeders tie 6-6. Ralph Paul scores four goals to lead Peace River.

Dec. 18, 1971: Rick Dundas scores three goals as the visiting Dawson Creek Canucks defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-2.

Dec. 18, 1981: Lyle Fjeld and Ron Rose each score twice and add three assists as the High Prairie Regals blast the Fairview Elks 11-2.

Dec. 18, 1984: The High Prairie Regals rally from a 5-3 second period deficit to defeat the Falher Pirates 8-7.

Dec. 18, 1988: Gina Cardinal, 15, of Enilda, dies in a single vehicle crash. Four other occupants in the vehicle sustain no injuries.

Dec. 18, 1989: Members of the High Prairie Tennis Club attend a High Prairie Recreation Board meeting and threaten to disband the club if the board goes ahead with charging user fees.

Dec. 18, 1990: Fraser Berg scores in a shootout to give the High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers a 5-4 win over the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams in the Challenge Cup series.

Dec. 18, 1994: The hometown Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 9-3 for the first time in four years.

Dec. 18, 2006: James Dee Herbison dies in Abercromnbie, N.S. at the age of 69 years. He was former band manager at Kapawe’no First Nations in Grouard.

Dec. 18, 2008: The gantry crane collapses at Buchanan Lumber trapping one worker, Michael Long, who is transported for medical treatment to Grande Prairie in stable condition.

Dec. 18, 2008: Rollie Gladue scores twice and adds two assists to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 7-6 win over the visiting Peace River Stampeders. The Regals had lost eight of 10 entering the game.

Dec. 18, 2009: High Prairie is awarded the 2010 Midget Female A Provincials.

Dec. 18, 2009: High Prairie’s Mr. Hockey, Fred Spendiff, is honoured posthumously by High Prairie Minor Hockey for his contributions.

Dec. 18, 2010: Craig Anderson scores the game-winner as the High Prairie Regals win 5-4 at Falher for their ninth straight win.

Dec. 18, 2012: Linda Cox defeats Michael Smith 262-222 in the Town of High Prairie’s byelection for mayor.

Dec. 18, 2013: M.D. of Big Lakes Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard approaches High Prairie School Division about re-opening a school in Faust.

Dec. 18, 2014: St. Andrew’s School Grade 7-9 students donate $346.70 to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council for their Adopt-a-Family Christmas hamper program.

Dec. 18, 2018: Christopher A. Trindle walks out of custody a free man after pleading guilty to two counts of arson. Trindle received one year in jail but Judge G.W. Paul deems that the six months served is enough, and frees him. Trindle was charged after burning two vehicles and nearly destroying the Collett Building and Pin Cushion Boutique on Aug. 15, 2017.

This Day in World History – December 18, 2022

1271 – Kublai Khan renames his empire “Yuan” – Yuan Dynasty begins.

1642 – Abel Tasman’s expedition sights New Zealand.

1719 – Thomas Fleet publishes “Mother Goose’s Melodies For Children”.

1832 – HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin reaches Tierra del Fuego.

1839 – First celestial photograph of moon taken.

1869 – Canada’s Hamilton Foot Ball Club plays its first game.

1892 – Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Nutcracker Suite” premieres.

1898 – Automobile speed record set at 63 kph.

1912 – Piltdown Man, later discovered to be a hoax, found.

1917 – Soviet regiment [Stalin/Lenin] declares Finland Independent.

1936 – Su-Lin, first giant panda to come to US from China, arrives.

1941 – Japanese troops land on Hong Kong.

1956 – Japan admitted to UN.

1958 – World’s first communications satellite launched.

1958 – Niger gains autonomy within French Community.

1960 – General meeting of UN condemns apartheid.

1961 – Britain’s EMI Records originally rejects the Beatles.

1963 – “The Pink Panther” film premieres starring Peter Sellers.

1964 – “The Pink Panther” cartoon series premieres.

1965 – Kenneth LeBel jumps 17 barrels on ice skates.

1966 – Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” airs for first time.

1966 – Saturn’s moon Epimetheus is discovered.

1969 – House of Lords votes to abolish the death penalty in England.

1972 – US launches heaviest bombing of North Vietnam.

1973 – Soyuz 13 launched into Earth orbit for 8 days.

1976 – “A Star is Born” starring Barbra Streisand premieres.

1976 – “Wonder Woman” debuts on ABC-TV.

1979 – Stanley Barrett is first to exceed land sonic speed [739.666 mph].

1989 – “I Love Lucy” Christmas episode, shown for first time in 30+ years.

1991 – General Motors announces closing of 21 plants.

2002 – “The Two Towers”, second of the Lord of the Rings films, is released.

2002 – Announcement: Calvin Klein to sell company for $430 million.

2009 – “Avatar” released in the US, is highest-grossing film of all time.

2018 – Nevada becomes first US state with a female-majority legislature.

2018 – Fire destroys 600 stilt homes in Manaus, northwestern Brazil.

2018 – Meteor explodes over Bering Sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 18, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You tend to run away from confrontation, but today you might not be able to avoid it! Your partner or a family member may be putting pressure on you. It is possible you have already worked out a solution to this problem. Tell your partner what he or she wants to hear so you can do what you want later!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel a little weary today! It is a good time to take stock of your life. You may have gotten some news about someone who has caused you some pain. This is a good time to rely on the support of your relationship in order to reenergize yourself. Take the time to let others take care of you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have the gift of being able to get your great ideas across to others! In your family, you may be the one who teaches your children about life and its responsibilities. Today someone might teach you something you did not know. You should never forget that education means communication, and communication is the exchange of ideas!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There may be tension in the air as you go about your day! The leftover fatigue from the past few days is starting to wear on you. You may have managed to get into an argument with someone close to you, but there might be a reason for this. Take advantage of the situation to clear the air with your friend!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You do not live your life by society’s rules! Your freedom is what is most important to you. But despite your independence, there are days when you have the sudden, sinking feeling you could wind up alone in this world. Today you should really begin to think about what the word “commitment” means to you. Is it really so scary?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Life around you today almost seems like a (bad) dream! It is almost as if people are talking, but nothing intelligible is coming out of their mouths. Perhaps two people close to you are having problems getting along. You feel like stepping in and telling them to calm down and really listen to each other. Days like these are when people need you the most!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You can not spend all your time running from one activity to the next! You need to take a break from time to time. You have all the energy you need, but you should think about relaxing yourself as a whole. Your body may need its batteries recharged. Pretty soon you will be in the thick of the action and you will need all the energy you can get!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today’s planetary configuration has you wondering about an aspect of your life that causes you a good deal of hardship! Maybe your partner is often away, and this is particularly hard on you. You would like your sweetie to be there through thick and thin. This may be causing some tension in your relationship. Have you talked to your partner about your feelings? If not, you really should!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may have been a little difficult to be around lately! You like to treat yourself to a little moodiness from time to time, but the people around you might appreciate a little cooperation. There are days when you do not want to grow up, when it is time to play. Do you get enough time to play? Think about it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – One thing is for sure, you would rather be in bed with a good book than out in the stressful world! But you may be feeling like you are missing out on some of the good things in life. How much time do you spend with other people? Why not try to find someone who shares your taste for good books and bed? Think about it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your greatest quality is generosity! Your nature is not to give to others in order to get something back but for the pleasure of giving. This is how you get power and light. Think of all the people in the world who give of themselves without expecting anything in return. You do not have to make much effort to be one of those people – just give it a try!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It is important to take a hard look at yourself and know where you are going! A little self-analysis never hurt anyone, especially when you feel like you are not getting anywhere. But you tend to go a little overboard with self-criticism. Take today to try and ignore that little voice in your head, or even prove it wrong!