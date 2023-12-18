Today in High Prairie: December 18, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 18, 2023

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7 p.m. – Joussard Community Association meeting at JCA Hall upstairs.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 18, 2023

1707 – Charles Wesley, Methodist Movement co-Founder

1779 – Joseph Grimaldi, “Greatest Clown in History”

1856 – J.J. Thomson, Electron Discoverer

1863 – Franz Ferdinand, His Assassination Began WW1

1878 – Joseph Stalin, Russian Dictator

1886 – Ty Cobb, Holder of 90 Baseball Records

1888 – Gladys Cooper, My Fair Lady Actress

1890 – Edwin Armstrong, FM Radio Inventor

1904 – Wilf Carter, Canadian Country Singer

1906 – Kam Tong, Have Gun Will Travel Actor

1913 – Willy Brandt, West Germany Chancellor

1916 – Betty Grable, American Singer, Pop-Up Girl

1920 – Willis Conover, Voice of America Broadcaster

1938 – Bryan Chandler, The Animals Bassist

1942 – Harvey Atkin, Canadian Actor

1943 – Keith Richards, Rolling Stones Songwriter

1946 – Steven Spielberg, Director of ET and Jaws

1950 – Randy Castillo, Ozzy Osbourne Drummer

1953 – Elliot Easton, Cars Guitarist

1956 – T.K. Carter, Punky Brewster Actor

1957 – John Webster, Red Rider Rocker

1959 – Barrie Chase, Cape Fear Actress

1961 – Brian Orser, Canadian Figure Skater

1963 – Brad Pitt, Fight Club Actor

1970 – Rob Van Dam, WWE Wrestler

1976 – Trish Stratus, Canadian WWE Wrestler

1978 – Katie Holmes, Dawson’s Creek Actress

1980 – Christina Aguilera, Genie in a Bottle Singer

This Day in Local History – December 18, 2023

Dec. 18, 1957: The High Prairie Progress offers a special Christmas subscription deal. Get your own subscription for $2 and get one for a friend for only one cent.

Dec. 18, 1957: The Peace River Stampeders defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 7-2 in the Regals’ first-ever game.

Dec. 18, 1961: Mr. and Mrs. Gene Smith return from Windsor, Ont. with two new school buses for the Prairie River School Division.

Dec. 18, 1961: The Merchant Hockey League is formed at a meeting in Guy with High Prairie, Guy, Donnelly, Falher, Valleyview and Jean Cote entering. Tom Brown, of Valleyview, is elected league president. The league decides to play a 20-game schedule.

Dec. 18, 1961: The hometown High Prairie Regals open their NPHL season with a 4-2 win over the McLennan Red Wings. The defending champion Grimshaw Huskies blast Fairview 11-6 and Falher defeats Peace River 4-1.

Dec. 18, 1970: Power poles are being put up in East Prairie. “Looks like power is coming in,” reads the East Prairie News.

Dec. 18, 1970: The High Prairie Regals and Peace River Stampeders tie 6-6. Ralph Paul scores four goals to lead Peace River.

Dec. 18, 1971: Rick Dundas scores three goals as the visiting Dawson Creek Canucks defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-2.

Dec. 18, 1981: Lyle Fjeld and Ron Rose each score twice and add three assists as the High Prairie Regals blast the Fairview Elks 11-2.

Dec. 18, 1984: The High Prairie Regals rally from a 5-3 second period deficit to defeat the Falher Pirates 8-7.

Dec. 18, 1988: Gina Cardinal, 15, of Enilda, dies in a single vehicle crash. Four other occupants in the vehicle sustain no injuries.

Dec. 18, 1989: Members of the High Prairie Tennis Club attend a High Prairie Recreation Board meeting and threaten to disband the club if the board goes ahead with charging user fees.

Dec. 18, 1990: Fraser Berg scores in a shootout to give the High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers a 5-4 win over the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams in the Challenge Cup series.

Dec. 18, 1994: The hometown Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 9-3 for the first time in four years.

Dec. 18, 2006: James Dee Herbison dies in Abercromnbie, N.S. at the age of 69 years. He was former band manager at Kapawe’no First Nations in Grouard.

Dec. 18, 2008: The gantry crane collapses at Buchanan Lumber trapping one worker, Michael Long, who is transported for medical treatment to Grande Prairie in stable condition.

Dec. 18, 2008: Rollie Gladue scores twice and adds two assists to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 7-6 win over the visiting Peace River Stampeders. The Regals had lost eight of 10 entering the game.

Dec. 18, 2009: High Prairie is awarded the 2010 Midget Female A Provincials.

Dec. 18, 2009: High Prairie’s Mr. Hockey, Fred Spendiff, is honoured posthumously by High Prairie Minor Hockey for his contributions.

Dec. 18, 2010: Craig Anderson scores the game-winner as the High Prairie Regals win 5-4 at Falher for their ninth straight win.

Dec. 18, 2012: Linda Cox defeats Michael Smith 262-222 in the Town of High Prairie’s byelection for mayor.

Dec. 18, 2013: M.D. of Big Lakes Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard approaches High Prairie School Division about re-opening a school in Faust.

Dec. 18, 2014: St. Andrew’s School Grade 7-9 students donate $346.70 to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council for their Adopt-a-Family Christmas hamper program.

Dec. 18, 2018: Christopher A. Trindle walks out of custody a free man after pleading guilty to two counts of arson. Trindle received one year in jail but Judge G.W. Paul deems that the six months served is enough, and frees him. Trindle was charged after burning two vehicles and nearly destroying the Collett Building and Pin Cushion Boutique on Aug. 15, 2017.

This Day in World History – December 18, 2023

1271 – Kublai Khan renames his empire “Yuan” – Yuan Dynasty begins.

1642 – Abel Tasman’s expedition sights New Zealand.

1719 – Thomas Fleet publishes “Mother Goose’s Melodies For Children”.

1832 – HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin reaches Tierra del Fuego.

1839 – First celestial photograph of moon taken.

1869 – Canada’s Hamilton Foot Ball Club plays its first game.

1892 – Tchaikovsky’s ballet “Nutcracker Suite” premieres.

1898 – Automobile speed record set at 63 kph.

1912 – Piltdown Man, later discovered to be a hoax, found.

1917 – Soviet regiment [Stalin/Lenin] declares Finland Independent.

1936 – Su-Lin, first giant panda to come to US from China, arrives.

1941 – Japanese troops land on Hong Kong.

1956 – Japan admitted to UN.

1958 – World’s first communications satellite launched.

1958 – Niger gains autonomy within French Community.

1960 – General meeting of UN condemns apartheid.

1961 – Britain’s EMI Records originally rejects the Beatles.

1963 – “The Pink Panther” film premieres starring Peter Sellers.

1964 – “The Pink Panther” cartoon series premieres.

1965 – Kenneth LeBel jumps 17 barrels on ice skates.

1966 – Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” airs for first time.

1966 – Saturn’s moon Epimetheus is discovered.

1969 – House of Lords votes to abolish the death penalty in England.

1972 – US launches heaviest bombing of North Vietnam.

1973 – Soyuz 13 launched into Earth orbit for 8 days.

1976 – “A Star is Born” starring Barbra Streisand premieres.

1976 – “Wonder Woman” debuts on ABC-TV.

1979 – Stanley Barrett is first to exceed land sonic speed [739.666 mph].

1989 – “I Love Lucy” Christmas episode, shown for first time in 30+ years.

1991 – General Motors announces closing of 21 plants.

2002 – “The Two Towers”, second of the Lord of the Rings films, is released.

2002 – Announcement: Calvin Klein to sell company for $430 million.

2009 – “Avatar” released in the US, is highest-grossing film of all time.

2018 – Nevada becomes first US state with a female-majority legislature.

2018 – Fire destroys 600 stilt homes in Manaus, northwestern Brazil.

2018 – Meteor explodes over Bering Sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 18, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a great day for you! You are able to get a lot done! You might find a marked seriousness to your emotions that helps you stay on track with everything you need to do. Integrate your plans with others and see what kinds of incredible breakthroughs you can have. You can maintain a pleasant demeanour in every social situation.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It may be difficult to fit in with the current trends of the day. The energy is light and airy, while you feel the need to get more deep and penetrating. Take a break from your usual intensity and try to keep things light. Stay on the surface and be social. By integrating with the mood of the day, you might be more balanced and well rounded in general.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may experience an emotional climax today. Things could come to a head. Do not be surprised if you run into some serious opposition. Disperse your energy freely, but do not be surprised if other people try to pull you in the opposite direction. Flexibility is a key aspect for you. Free yourself from restraints and improvise.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may want to go in many directions today, yet something seems to keep you from going anywhere. This annoying conflict of energies may make it difficult to make the most of your day, but you can handle it. Do not act too hastily. Evaluate all your choices before you make a final decision. If nothing seems to fit, do not push it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is a somber mood hindering your emotions today, but things favour you generally. The contacts you make now can be extremely valuable. You could gain a great deal of information from social interactions. This is a good day to multitask and cross as many things off your list as possible.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It may seem like people have lost their sensitivity today. Meanwhile, you are left feeling indecisive and unsure about which way to turn. People want to hear from you. They want to know what you are thinking. Do not be afraid to say your peace even if it goes against the general mood. Do not get down if things do not exactly go your way. Things will get better soon.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your emotions may be dampened today, but do not let it get you down. To make the most of this day, it would behoove you to work with the energy. Engage in tasks that require more discipline and willpower. Get in serious mode and get things done. Tackle practical tasks that require a steady hand and focused thought. You can get quite a bit accomplished.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is a fast-paced frenzy to the day that might leave you feeling a bit left out. You may want to take things more slowly, yet the day’s energy does not allow for hesitation or delay. This is a good time to get out and be social. Make important contacts with others and try to multitask. Keep your humour handy and your manner flexible.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is an excellent day for you. People are on your wavelength more than usual. You can get quite a bit accomplished. You might want to take a disciplined approach today. Consider being a bit more realistic with your actions. Overall, you should enjoy a good mood all day. Your quick wit and humour will carry you through with flying colours.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a much better day to get out and be with people than it is to sit at home. Communicate with others on a personal level and share some of your wisdom. At the same time, open yourself up to receiving important knowledge from others. Do not take things too seriously. No one will be in the mood for deep conversation on a day like today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a great deal of fuel for your fire today, so go for it! Spend time with children and be creative. Put your fun-loving personality to good use by encouraging others to play along. This is a good day to offer your talents to group efforts. You will be a welcome addition to every social situation.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It may be hard to make a decision today. You are so bombarded by facts and information you are unsure how to proceed. Do not get overwhelmed. You are the master of analysis and organization. If anyone can sort things out, it is you. Trust your ability and make it happen. Keep things light and energetic. Do not get too bogged down with details.