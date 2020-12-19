Today in High Prairie – December 19, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 19, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 19, 2020

David Elliott

Reece Pratt

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 19, 2020

Addaline Dumelie

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 19, 2020

1554 – Philip William, Knight of the Golden Fleece

1790 – William Parry, Discovered Parry Channel

1813 – Thomas Andrews, Ozone Research

1825 – George Bristow, Rip van Winkle Composer

1894 – Paul Dessau, Never Trust a Woman Composer

1902 – Ralph Richardson, Doctor Zhivago Actor

1906 – Leonid Brezhnev, Soviet Leader

1920 – Little Jimmy Dickens, Grand Ole Opry Singer

1923 – Gordon Jackson, The Great Escape Actor

1925 – Robert Sherman, The Jungle Book Songwriter

1933 – Cicely Tyson, Roots Actress

1941 – Maurice White, Earth, Wind & Fire Singer

1944 – Richard Leakey, Kenyan Paleoanthropologist

1944 – Zal Yanovsky, Lovin’ Spoonful Guitarist

1945 – John McEuen, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Rocker

1946 – Robert Urich, Spencer for Hire Actor

1947 – Rod Evans, Deep Purple Rocker

1957 – Doug Johnson, Loverboy Keyboardist

1958 – Limahl, Kajagoogoo Rocker

1960 – Mike Lookinland, The Brady Bunch Actor

1963 – Jennifer Beals, Flashdance Actress

1964 – Lorie Kane, Canadian Pro Golfer

1972 – Alyssa Milano, Who’s the Boss Actress

1980 – Jake Gyllenhaal, Day After Tomorrow Actor

This Day in Local History – December 19, 2020

Dec. 19, 1963: Modern Cleaners celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie with new equipment on site.

Dec. 19, 1973: South Peace News is informed they win first place for Best Fire Prevention Week issue by the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association.

Dec. 19, 1974: High Prairie Day Care Society is formed when it officially establishes its bylaws.

Dec. 19, 1977: The Slave Lake Basin Advisory Committee meets and decides to proceed with the construction of six new miles of new channel on the Lesser Slave River.

Dec. 19, 1979: South Peace News reports the Alberta government has approved in principle a proposal for a raw water storage reservoir to store water from the West Prairie River.

Dec. 19, 1982: Peter Driscoll is one of three players to record hat-tricks as the Edmonton NHL Oldtimers blast the local K&L Hawks 14-3.

Dec. 19, 1989: The E.W. Pratt Chargers defeat the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams 11-10 in a double overtime shootout in the Challenge Cup series.

Dec. 19, 1990: The hometown Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams blast the E.W. Pratt Chargers 9-1 and win the Challenge Series on total goals 13-6. The game is stopped with eight minutes to go at the request of the Chargers’ coach.

Dec. 19, 1993: Edmonton Eskimos football players Henry “Gizmo” Williams and Willie Pless attend Sucker Creek’s traditional Christmas dinner.

Dec. 19, 2000: HPSD trustees vote 4-3 in favour of retaining corporal punishment.

Dec. 19, 2007: High Prairie Turbo closes its doors.

Dec. 19, 2007: A theft in Grouard results in about $1,500 worth of Christmas gifts stolen from a vehicle.

Dec. 19, 2009: Ron Smith is awarded a High Prairie Regals jersey posthumously before the team’s game against Peace River. His brother, Carl Smith, accepts.

Dec. 19, 2013: Gift Lake’s Pauline Flett picks up her winnings in the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Passport to Christmas contest. About $2,000 in various prizes is donated by local merchants.

Dec. 19, 2016: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a cheque for $20,138 to the Pioneer Threshermans Association under the CFEP program for upgrades to the Triangle Hall. A veranda and security fencing is where the money will be spent.

Dec. 19, 2016: Driftpile First Nation elects a new council. Elected chief is Dwayne Laboucan. One of the first orders of business is that council agrees to voluntary drug testing to set a standard for the community.

This Day in World History – December 19, 2020

1154 – King Henry II of England crowned.

1686 – Robinson Crusoe leaves island after 28 years.

1777 – Washington settles his troops at Valley Forge for the winter.

1783 – William Pitt becomes the youngest-ever British PM at 24.

1835 – HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin aboard arrives in New Zealand.

1842 – US recognizes independence of Hawaii.

1843 – “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens is published.

1854 – Allen Wilson of Conn patents sewing machine to sew curving seams.

1871 – Albert L. Jones of New York City patents corrugated paper.

1891 – Canadian Rugby Union formed.

1917 – 1st NHL game played on artificial ice in Toronto.

1917 – Quebec Bulldogs play their 1st professional hockey game.

1918 – Robert Ripley began his “Believe It or Not” column in NY Globe.

1920 – 1st US indoor curling rink opens in Brookline, Mass.

1922 – Theresa Vaughn, 24, confesses to being married 61 times in 5 years.

1924 – The last Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost is sold in London, England.

1941 – Adolf Hitler takes complete command of German Army.

1942 – Robert Stroud “Birdman of Alcatraz” transferred to Alcatraz.

1950 – Tibet’s Dalai Lama flees Chinese invasion.

1955 – Carl Perkins records “Blue Suede Shoes”.

1958 – 1st radio broadcast from space.

1962 – Transit 5A1, 1st operational navigational satellite, launched.

1971 – CBS airs “Homecoming A Christmas Story,” [introducing the Waltons].

1978 – Indira Gandhi ambushed in India.

1983 – Original FIFA World Cup trophy, the Jules Rimet Trophy, stolen.

1984 – UK signs agreement with China to return Hong Kong to China in 1997.

1984 – Wayne Gretzky, 23, is 18th & youngest NHL-er to score 1,000 points.

1984 – Scotty Bowman wins 691st regular season game, most in NHL history.

1985 – Mary Lund 1st woman to receive a Jarvik VII artificial heart.

1986 – “Platoon” [Academy Awards Best Picture 1987] is released.

1987 – Bruins’ Ken Linseman & Blues’ Doug Gilmore score 2 seconds apart.

1988 – Unexploded WW II bomb found in Frankfurt, Germany, 5,000 evacuated.

1991 – Boris Yeltsin takes control of the Kremlin.

2001 – Record high barometric pressure of 1085.6 hPa recorded in Mongolia.

2012 – Park Geun-hye wins the South Korean election; 1st female president.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 19, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Think long and hard before making commitments. Much is at stake, especially where your love life is concerned. It’s likely a proposal is coming your way. Do you know how you will answer? Events may have you feeling like you’re at a crossroads when actually you’re more on track than ever. The key lies in trusting your instincts and remaining true to your ideals.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You will be busy today. Nevertheless, you still may end the day with your desk piled high with projects – not because you’re unproductive, but rather because you’re popular and your work is valued. You may be wishing you weren’t quite so valuable! Don’t get stressed about all you have to do. No one expects you to get it all done immediately. Get some rest. Tomorrow is another day.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’ve been working exceptionally hard. Today is a good day to recharge your batteries. It seems everyone wants a piece of you. You may have reached the point where you have nothing left to give. It’s OK to say so. If possible, take the phone off the hook and reserve the day for yourself. Sleep in, meditate, go for a walk – you get the idea!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today could be a turning point for you. Is it possible you’ve finally learned how to say no? You’re the one everyone asks for help. You spend so much time on other people’s problems you have little energy left for you. This situation ultimately helps no one. Put yourself first and there will be plenty of you left for others. If you’re depleted, everyone loses.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today’s planetary positions urge you to assert yourself, but take care not to take this encouragement too far. You tend to go a bit overboard when making a point. There are times [and this is one] when subtlety is more powerful. Try being low key and open rather than uptight and defensive. You have a warm personality, so why not let others experience it?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have a strong creative component to your personality. You should use it more. Today’s planetary positions will influence both your creativity and productivity. You will likely find yourself working as never before, and with better results. Take advantage of this phase while it lasts! This is your moment to prove to others just what you’re capable of.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’re highly sensitive and highly intellectual. This is a wonderful combination and part of what makes you a superstar. Today’s planetary positions challenge you to think how you can best combine these two key components of your personality. Have you considered writing? It might provide the sort of balance you seek. Start writing and see if it suits you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be inclined to stay in bed today with the latest best seller. Who wouldn’t want to spend the day this way? Alas, that isn’t going to happen. The planets are practically pulling the covers off you and pushing you out of bed. There’s work to be done! And more importantly, there are people you need to talk to right now. Put a bookmark in the book. It can wait.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You have a lot to offer. Everyone appreciates what you have to contribute. Yet you’ve been unable to give yourself credit for all that you’ve accomplished. It would be worthwhile to take some time to contemplate why this is so. You have a strong need to be loved, but you must first love yourself. Your family and friends will support you, but first you must support yourself.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Whether you acknowledge it or not, there’s a child inside you who needs tending. You’re proud of the person you’ve become – and well you should be. But you’re the product of who you once were. Today’s planetary positions suggest you acknowledge all parts of your past – the good and the bad. Only after you’ve integrated all the elements can you be the person you’re meant to be.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Think of today as a well-earned rest day. You’re usually the one people turn to when they need consolation. Today, in spite of the tension in the air, your words seem to have no effect. Let other people take care of themselves for a change. You can spend your time quietly reading a good book. It’s much more relaxing to get involved in drama that’s fictional rather than real.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today, take stock of all that’s occurring on the home front. Think back over the last few months and you will see how much of your attention has been on work rather than loved ones. There’s probably some fallout as a result. Fortunately, a few days in close touch with family will put everything right. You can’t blame them for wanting to be with you. Try to indulge them.