Today in High Prairie: December 19, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – December 19, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 19, 2021

David Elliott

Reece Pratt

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 19, 2021

Addaline Dumelie

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 19, 2021

1554 – Philip William, Knight of the Golden Fleece

1813 – Thomas Andrews, Ozone Research Expert

1825 – George Bristow, Rip van Winkle Composer

1894 – Paul Dessau, Never Trust a Woman Composer

1906 – Leonid Brezhnev, Soviet Leader

1920 – Little Jimmy Dickens, Grand Ole Opry Singer

1923 – Gordon Jackson, The Great Escape Actor

1924 – Doug Harvey, Montreal Canadien

1925 – Robert Sherman, The Jungle Book Songwriter

1941 – Maurice White, Earth, Wind & Fire Singer

1944 – Richard Leakey, Kenyan Paleoanthropologist

1946 – Robert Urich, Spencer for Hire Actor

1947 – Rod Evans, Deep Purple Rocker

1957 – Doug Johnson, Loverboy Keyboardist

1960 – Mike Lookinland, The Brady Bunch Actor

1963 – Jennifer Beals, Flashdance Actress

1964 – Lorie Kane, Canadian Pro Golfer

1972 – Alyssa Milano, Wo’s the Boss Actress

1980 – Jake Gyllenhaal, Day After Tomorrow Actor

This Day in Local History – December 19, 2021

Dec. 19, 1963: Modern Cleaners celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie with new equipment on site.

Dec. 19, 1973: South Peace News is informed they win first place for Best Fire Prevention Week issue by the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association.

Dec. 19, 1974: High Prairie Day Care Society is formed when it officially establishes its bylaws.

Dec. 19, 1977: The Slave Lake Basin Advisory Committee meets and decides to proceed with the construction of six new miles of new channel on the Lesser Slave River.

Dec. 19, 1979: South Peace News reports the Alberta government has approved in principle a proposal for a raw water storage reservoir to store water from the West Prairie River.

Dec. 19, 1982: The Brian Bliss rink wins the High Prairie Cash Bonspiel and takes home $600 in prize money.

Dec. 19, 1987: Steven Matthews scores twice in the third period but Rick Dumont scores the game-winner as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 5-3.

Dec. 19, 1988: At the High Prairie Recreation Board’s monthly meeting, both the High Prairie Lions and the recreation board make concessions to keep the annual Atoms Hockey Tournament alive. The Lions agree to cut expenses while the recreation board donates Friday ice time.

Dec. 19, 1989: The E.W. Pratt Chargers defeat the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams 11-10 in a double overtime shootout in the Challenge Cup series.

Dec. 19, 1990: The hometown Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams blast the E.W. Pratt Chargers 9-1 and win the Challenge Series on total goals 13-6. The game is stopped with eight minutes to go at the request of the Chargers’ coach.

Dec. 19, 1991: Steven Matthews scores 2:17 into overtime to give the visiting High Prairie Regals a 5-4 win over the Peace River Stampeders.

Dec. 19, 1992: The hometown High Prairie Regals take a 7-0 first period lead and outshoot the Falher Pirates 30-1 in the process. They go on to win the game 15-2 and outshoot the Pirates 62-15.

Dec. 19, 1993: Edmonton Eskimos football players Henry “Gizmo” Williams and Willie Pless attend Sucker Creek’s traditional Christmas dinner.

Dec. 19, 2000: HPSD trustees vote 4-3 in favour of retaining corporal punishment.

Dec. 19, 2001: High Prairie town council increases its honorarium to $275 from $50 at a budget meeting.

Dec. 19, 2007: High Prairie town council sells the old Sports Palace ice plant for $1 to the Town of McLennan.

Dec. 19, 2007: High Prairie Turbo closes its doors.

Dec. 19, 2007: High Prairie town council passes a bylaw to enter into a 10-year agreement with ATCO Electric to provide electric distribution in town.

Dec. 19, 2007: A theft in Grouard results in about $1,500 worth of Christmas gifts stolen from a vehicle.

Dec. 19, 2007: High Prairie town council discusses locating a firefighter training facility at the north end of the High Prairie Airport.

Dec. 19, 2009: Ron Smith is awarded a High Prairie Regals jersey posthumously before the team’s game against Peace River. His brother, Carl Smith, accepts.

Dec. 19, 2011: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi says more investors are needed to build a No Frills store in town.

Dec. 19, 2013: Gift Lake’s Pauline Flett picks up her winnings in the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Passport to Christmas contest. About $2,000 in various prizes is donated by local merchants.

Dec. 19, 2015: The High Prairie Regals’ losing streak hits 15 as the visiting Manning Comets win 7-3.

Dec. 19, 2016: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a cheque for $20,138 to the Pioneer Threshermans Association under the CFEP program for upgrades to the Triangle Hall. A veranda and security fencing is where the money will be spent.

Dec. 19, 2016: Driftpile First Nation elects a new council. Elected chief is Dwayne Laboucan. One of the first orders of business is that council agrees to voluntary drug testing to set a standard for the community.

Dec. 19, 2018: HPSD chair Tammy Henkel submits her resignation to the board of trustees. No reason is cited. She agrees to stay on for three more months.

Dec. 19, 2018: Wilf and Rosemarie Willier, founding members of the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre, receive Elder-of-the-Year honours at the centre’s Elder’s Banquet.

This Day in World History – December 19, 2021

1154 – King Henry II of England crowned.

1686 – Robinson Crusoe leaves island after 28 years.

1777 – George Washington settles his troops at Valley Forge for the winter.

1783 – William Pitt becomes the youngest-ever British PM at 24.

1835 – HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin aboard arrives in New Zealand.

1842 – US recognizes independence of Hawaii.

1843 – “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens is published.

1854 – Allen Wilson of Conn patents sewing machine to sew curving seams.

1871 – Albert L. Jones of New York City patents corrugated paper.

1891 – Canadian Rugby Union formed.

1917 – First NHL game played on artificial ice in Toronto.

1917 – Quebec Bulldogs play their first professional hockey game.

1918 – Robert Ripley began his “Believe It or Not” column in NY Globe.

1920 – First US indoor curling rink opens in Brookline, Mass.

1922 – Theresa Vaughn, 24, confesses to being married 61 times in 5 years.

1924 – The last Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost is sold in London, England.

1941 – Adolf Hitler takes complete command of German Army.

1942 – Robert Stroud “Birdman of Alcatraz” transferred to Alcatraz.

1955 – Carl Perkins records “Blue Suede Shoes”.

1958 – First radio broadcast from space.

1962 – Transit 5A1, first operational navigational satellite, launched.

1983 – Original FIFA World Cup trophy, the Jules Rimet Trophy, stolen.

1984 – UK signs agreement with China to return Hong Kong to China in 1997.

1984 – Wayne Gretzky, 23, is 18th & youngest NHL-er to score 1,000 points.

1984 – Scotty Bowman wins 691st regular season game, most in NHL history.

1985 – Mary Lund first woman to receive a Jarvik VII artificial heart.

1986 – “Platoon” [Academy Awards Best Picture 1987] is released.

1987 – Bruins’ Ken Linseman & Blues’ Doug Gilmore score two seconds apart.

1988 – Unexploded WW II bomb found in Frankfurt, Germany, 5,000 evacuated.

1991 – Boris Yeltsin takes control of the Kremlin.

2001 – Record high barometric pressure of 1085.6 hPa recorded in Mongolia.

2012 – Park Geun-hye wins the South Korean election; first female president.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 19, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your practical nature should be appreciated under the prevailing aspects. There is a powerful force helping you in every task you undertake, and the strength of will to get things done. Feel free to tackle detail-oriented, menial tasks that have been crying for your attention. It is time to get these things out of the way.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The key today is to keep things practical. Try to keep your focus and hold your ground. People are not going to be concerned with fanciful daydreaming, so keep these feelings to yourself. Do your best to tune into the energy of the group by helping out a greater cause in whatever way you can. Go into a garden and feel the dirt in your hands.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The good news is today you should be able to find stable ground for your intense emotions. There is aggressiveness to your nature that may manifest. As long as you can keep this tendency under control, things should be fine. There is no need to cause a fight today. The key is to keep grounded and get things done. Practical issues will be of primary concern.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There is aggressiveness to your emotions today. This feeling will command your attention and demand you be stable and reasonable regarding all tasks you undertake. Be honest and understanding. No one will understand obscure metaphors unless they have some practical use. Water your plants and clean up your yard. The closer you can be to the Earth today, the better.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Make the most of this day, because energy like this does not come around often. Feel the aggressiveness in your nature that urges you to get things done. Instead of getting frustrated by the number of tasks, feel the motivation within. Take care of practical matters and attend to issues regarding your goals and career.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The day may barely get started unless you centre yourself and ground your powerful emotions. Your usual detachment may help you deal with issues on a cerebral level, but today you need to be more emotionally receptive. Do what you can to bring more stability to your life. Take an aggressive stance toward completing any practical matters that are clamouring to get done.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may have to take a break today from your time in the clouds. Touch down and deal with practical issues you normally avoid. There is a great deal of strength to your emotions, and your nature is more aggressive than usual. Use this powerful energy combination to your advantage. Do not let others steer you in a direction you don’t want to go.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your emotions are going to have a special kick today, which you are apt to take very seriously. There is a strong instinct within you that is ready to defend your sensitive feelings. The trick today is to stay grounded and focused. Plan and organize and you will be able to get quite a bit done. Do not act rashly if someone crosses you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a terrific day for you. Not only are your emotions at a cyclical peak but they also have added strength that will help you stay courageous in the face of any opposition that comes your way. The good news is your planning may pay off. There are strong forces at work helping you to make progress toward your goals.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Bring your flighty nature back down to Earth today. It is important for others to have their say. Do not interrupt when they are talking. Keep your mouth shut and your ears open. Reality will pay you back today for whatever seeds you have sown, favourable or not. This is a good time to take a walk in the woods and reconnect with the Earth.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Attend to your home today and take care of chores. Clean the floor, do laundry. Make lists and stick to them. You may notice there is a strong grounding feeling to the day that helps you stay on task. Efficiency is the name of the game. You are likely to experience a surge of progress in your work that comes when your emotions are grounded.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may experience a burst of physical energy today that urges you to bring life to your emotions. Act out your true feelings at all times. Make it known you are a force to be reckoned with. There is no need to be threatening or outwardly aggressive. Know that if someone taunts you, you have the strength and courage to defend yourself.