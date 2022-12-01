Today in High Prairie: December 2, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 2, 2022

Tonesha Walker Basketball Tournament at HP E.W. Pratt High School.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at High Prairie Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 2, 2022

1678 – Nicolaas S. Cruquius, Drained Haarlemmermeer

1863 – Charles Ringling, American Circus Owner

1875 – Frank Reicher, King Kong Actor

1906 – Donald Woods, True Grit Actor

1906 – Peter Carl Goldmark, Developed LP Record

1908 – Robert F. Simon, M*A*S*H Actor

1910 – Robert Paige, Son of Dracula Actor

1915 – Randolph Hearst, US Newspaper Publisher

1917 – Ezra Stone, Henry Aldrich Actor

1917 – Sylvia Syms, Hello Dolly Jazz Singer

1940 – Gerry Cheevers, Boston Bruin

1940 – Constance Booth, Fawlty Towers Actress

1944 – Cathy Lee Crosby, Coach Actress

1946 – Gianni Versace, Italian Fashion Designer

1960 – Rick Savage, Def Leppard Bassist

1973 – Monica Seles, Tennis Pro

1978 – Nelly Furtado, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

1981 – Britney Spears, Baby One More Time Singer

1983 – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packer

This Day in Local History – December 2, 2022

Dec. 2, 1913: R.H. Potts drives his 10-horsepower Cadillac to Peace River Crossing from Grouard in only eight hours.

Dec. 2, 1961: The High Prairie Progress reports that Alberta’s Minister of Highways, Gordon Taylor, says Highway 2 will be paved from Edmonton to Donnelly Corner. However, he did not say when.

Dec. 2, 1973: The hometown High Prairie Regals blast the Peace River Stampeders 14-0. Goaltender Clint Fystro faces 76 shots.

Dec. 2, 1973: Myler Savill’s High Prairie rink wins the Falher Opening Bonspiel.

Dec. 2, 1978: The Prairie River Raiders boy’s volleyball team wins the 4T Peace zone title defeating Peace River and Valleyview.

Dec. 2, 1979: The Brian Bliss rink from High Prairie wins $500 by placing second at the Mile Zero Cash Bonspiel in Dawson Creek.

Dec. 2, 1982: Randy McBride scores three goals to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 16-5 win over the Falher Pirates.

Dec. 2, 1985: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont says work on a new AVC Campus for High Prairie should begin next year.

Dec. 2, 1993: Roger Labbe scores a pair of second period goals to lead the Peace River Stampeders to a 6-2 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 2, 1997: Discovery astronaut Bjarni Tryggvason visits High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School.

Dec. 2, 1998: The citizens of High Prairie give Buchanan Lumber support for an extension to operate their beehive burner at a public meeting.

Dec. 2, 2000: Brian Bliss’ High Prairie rink qualifies for its second straight Alberta Senior Men’s Curling Championships after winning the Peace Districts at Fairview.

Dec. 2, 2002: Raymond Samuel Hart, 23, of Enilda, dies of Hantivirus after a short illness.

Dec. 2, 2006: The Peace River Stampeders score six power play goals in a 12-5 rout of the visiting High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 2, 2006: Flora Willier, 85, is honoured as the Elder-of-the-Year at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Elder’s Banquet at Enilda.

Dec. 2, 2007: Most of High Prairie’s Christian churches gather at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church for the annual Ecumenical Christmas service. About 200 attend.

Dec. 2, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to hire a second peace officer at its interim budget meeting; however, the decision is later reversed at its May budget meeting.

Dec. 2, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to hire a foreman at its interim budget meeting. Better service is promised by Supt. Len Racher.

Dec. 2, 2009: A boy wields a knife during an attempted robbery at Kinuso Family Foods. He later pleads guilty to theft under $5,000 and possession of a weapon in High Prairie youth court Dec. 14.

Dec. 2, 2010: The High Prairie Regals win 14-2 in Valleyview as Jay Anderson scores three goals and adds two assists.

Dec. 2, 2011: Penn West donates $10,000 to the High Prairie Gymnastics Association.

Dec. 2, 2011: The annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet nets a profit of about $15,000.

Dec. 2, 2014: J.B. Wood resident Chuck Bissell carries a jar around for the past month and raises $719.27 during the Movember campaign.

Dec. 2-3, 2016: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament after defeating the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 45-39 in the final. The men’s team places second after losing the final to the Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons 63-62.

Dec. 2, 2017: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre honours Helen Grammer as its Elder-of-the-Year at the annual banquet.

Dec. 2, 2017: Levi George scores twice as the visiting Dawson Creek Canucks defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-3.

This Day in World History – December 2, 2022

1697 – St Paul’s Cathedral, designed by Sir Christopher Wren, consecrated.

1802 – Britain sells Suriname to the Netherlands.

1804 – Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned Emperor of France in Paris.

1867 – Charles Dickens gives his first public reading in the USA.

1899 – US & Germany agree to divide Samoa between them.

1901 – King C. Gillette begins selling safety razor blades.

1907 – Canadian world heavyweight boxing champ Tommy Burns retains title.

1908 – Child Emperor Pu Yi ascends the Chinese throne at the age of two.

1909 – National Hockey Association is formed in Montreal; later the NHL.

1927 – First Model A Ford sold, for $385.

1929 – First skull of Peking man found, 50 km out of Peking.

1932 – “Adventures of Charlie Chan” first heard on NBC-Blue radio network.

1933 – Fred Astaire’s first film, “Dancing Lady”, released.

1941 – Japanese Marshal Admiral Yamamoto sends his fleet to Pearl Harbor.

1952 – First human birth televised to public on KOA-TV Denver.

1958 – Benelux treaty signed by Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg.

1959 – Malpasset dam collapses destroying French Riviera town of Frejus.

1960 – Louis Leakey discovers 1.4 million year old Homo erectus.

1961 – Fidel Castro declares he’s a Marxist & will lead Cuba to Communism.

1969 – NHL announces two new franchises: Buffalo and Vancouver.

1971 – Soviet space probe Mars 3 is first to soft land on Mars.

1971 – United Arab Emirates declares independence from UK.

1976 – Fidel Castro becomes President of Cuba.

1982 – First permanent artificial heart successfully implanted.

1988 – ESPN airs its 10,000th edition of Sports Center.

1990 – First parliamentary election in newly reunified Germany.

1990 – First time 12 people in space at the same time.

1994 – Cruise liner Achille Lauro sinks off the coast of Somalia.

2012 – Nine people are killed after 30 cars are trapped in Japanese tunnel.

2013 – China launches its first moon rover mission.

2014 – Stephen Hawking says Artificial Intelligence a “threat to mankind”.

2017 – Egyptian lawyer says women wearing ripped jeans should be raped.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 2, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may find others are hostile toward you today! Try not to take it personally. Realize there are other people and situations with which you can connect that will help bolster your ego instead of dragging it down. Make deeper connections with your loved one tonight by indulging in some adventure fantasies. Shared experiences will be extremely rewarding at this time!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Put your incredible sensitivity to work for you today in a way that inspires action! There is so much within you that needs expression at this time. Do not hold back any longer. When it comes to issues regarding love and romance, feel free to make a move. You may be attracted to those who tickle your brain cells. Philosophical discussions will be quite rewarding!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things should be going well for you today, so do not miss the opportunities that await you! There is a sparkle in your eye that is unmistakable, and you will find that issues regarding love and romance are especially potent. Love is on your side. You should take this opportunity to delve deeply into a love affair. Take a trip with the people you enjoy most!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not let other people’s insensitive actions dictate your mood today! Your state of mind is your responsibility, and you should work to come to a point at which you have full control over what you feel at all times. If something is not working out, let it go. This is not a good time to try to stick a square peg in a round hole!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You should find you have an extra amount of creative energy now, and you should do what you can to make this force work for you! There is a time and place for everything, and now is the time to work together with your higher self to channel some of the artist within. Do not let your self-doubt keep you from using the creative force that is brewing inside you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may have been a bit indecisive lately when it comes to love and romance! Perhaps your mind is drawn to one person while your heart is drawn to another. Perhaps you are trying to trick your mind into seeing a certain quality in someone while you ignore parts that you do not really like. Make sure you accept people for all of who they are and not just the individual parts!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are apt to be in a romantic mood today! Your whole being may revolve around love and romance. You will find your romanticism is heightened. This is a terrific day to snuggle up to a loved one and share intimate moments and passionate kisses. Pamper yourself with a hot bath and try to make someone else happy!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Feel free to strike out for new territory today, especially when it comes to love and romance! It could be you are so scared of losing what you have that you refuse to take risks to obtain something better that you want. Realize you will never get any further than the rut you are in until you take a deep breath, aim high, and shoot for your dreams!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Things regarding love and romance may be climactic for you now, and you may bump heads with someone in a way that makes it difficult for either one of you to be content. More than likely there is an issue of freedom versus control that is making it difficult to find a resolution. Perhaps you need to give a certain issue a break and come back to it later!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may find you are taking a much more daring approach when it comes to love and romance now! If you are not, then maybe you should. You will never know the possibilities until you at least give it a try. You may find there is something spurring you on today. Use that impulse to initiate a new path toward the object of your desire!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things should go well for you today, especially in the love and romance department! Do not shy away from the obvious attraction that you have toward one special person. Today is the day to amplify that feeling instead of hiding from it. Show off your love with the brightest, boldest colours and actions possible. There is magic in the attention that you give and receive!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There may be too much fiery energy in the day to make you feel comfortable with the situation! Instead of trying to resist this powerful force, it would be better if you embraced it. Use this day to draw out some of your inner flame and let it radiate toward the people you care about the most. This is a day to take action on your feelings instead of swallow them without a word!