Today in High Prairie: December 2, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – December 2, 2023

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

5 p.m. – Falher Gala at Centre Chevaliers. Tickets at 10thannualgala.rsvpify.com

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 2, 2023

1678 – Nicolaas S. Cruquius, Drained Haarlemmermeer

1863 – Charles Ringling, American Circus Owner

1875 – Frank Reicher, King Kong Actor

1906 – Donald Woods, True Grit Actor

1906 – Peter Carl Goldmark, Developed LP Record

1908 – Robert F. Simon, M*A*S*H Actor

1910 – Robert Paige, Son of Dracula Actor

1915 – Randolph Hearst, US Newspaper Publisher

1917 – Ezra Stone, Henry Aldrich Actor

1917 – Sylvia Syms, Hello Dolly Jazz Singer

1940 – Gerry Cheevers, Boston Bruin

1940 – Constance Booth, Fawlty Towers Actress

1944 – Cathy Lee Crosby, Coach Actress

1946 – Gianni Versace, Italian Fashion Designer

1960 – Rick Savage, Def Leppard Bassist

1973 – Monica Seles, Tennis Pro

1978 – Nelly Furtado, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

1981 – Britney Spears, Baby One More Time Singer

1983 – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packer

This Day in Local History – December 2, 2023

Dec. 2, 1913: R.H. Potts drives his 10-horsepower Cadillac to Peace River Crossing from Grouard in only eight hours.

Dec. 2, 1961: The High Prairie Progress reports that Alberta’s Minister of Highways, Gordon Taylor, says Highway 2 will be paved from Edmonton to Donnelly Corner. However, he did not say when.

Dec. 2, 1973: The hometown High Prairie Regals blast the Peace River Stampeders 14-0. Goaltender Clint Fystro faces 76 shots.

Dec. 2, 1973: Myler Savill’s High Prairie rink wins the Falher Opening Bonspiel.

Dec. 2, 1978: The Prairie River Raiders boy’s volleyball team wins the 4T Peace zone title defeating Peace River and Valleyview.

Dec. 2, 1979: The Brian Bliss rink from High Prairie wins $500 by placing second at the Mile Zero Cash Bonspiel in Dawson Creek.

Dec. 2, 1982: Randy McBride scores three goals to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 16-5 win over the Falher Pirates.

Dec. 2, 1985: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont says work on a new AVC Campus for High Prairie should begin next year.

Dec. 2, 1993: Roger Labbe scores a pair of second period goals to lead the Peace River Stampeders to a 6-2 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 2, 1997: Discovery astronaut Bjarni Tryggvason visits High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School.

Dec. 2, 1998: The citizens of High Prairie give Buchanan Lumber support for an extension to operate their beehive burner at a public meeting.

Dec. 2, 2000: Brian Bliss’ High Prairie rink qualifies for its second straight Alberta Senior Men’s Curling Championships after winning the Peace Districts at Fairview.

Dec. 2, 2002: Raymond Samuel Hart, 23, of Enilda, dies of Hantivirus after a short illness.

Dec. 2, 2006: The Peace River Stampeders score six power play goals in a 12-5 rout of the visiting High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 2, 2006: Flora Willier, 85, is honoured as the Elder-of-the-Year at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Elder’s Banquet at Enilda.

Dec. 2, 2007: Most of High Prairie’s Christian churches gather at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church for the annual Ecumenical Christmas service. About 200 attend.

Dec. 2, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to hire a second peace officer at its interim budget meeting; however, the decision is later reversed at its May budget meeting.

Dec. 2, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to hire a foreman at its interim budget meeting. Better service is promised by Supt. Len Racher.

Dec. 2, 2009: A boy wields a knife during an attempted robbery at Kinuso Family Foods. He later pleads guilty to theft under $5,000 and possession of a weapon in High Prairie youth court Dec. 14.

Dec. 2, 2010: The High Prairie Regals win 14-2 in Valleyview as Jay Anderson scores three goals and adds two assists.

Dec. 2, 2011: Penn West donates $10,000 to the High Prairie Gymnastics Association.

Dec. 2, 2011: The annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet nets a profit of about $15,000.

Dec. 2, 2014: J.B. Wood resident Chuck Bissell carries a jar around for the past month and raises $719.27 during the Movember campaign.

Dec. 2-3, 2016: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament after defeating the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 45-39 in the final. The men’s team places second after losing the final to the Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons 63-62.

Dec. 2, 2017: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre honours Helen Grammer as its Elder-of-the-Year at the annual banquet.

Dec. 2, 2017: Levi George scores twice as the visiting Dawson Creek Canucks defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-3.

This Day in World History – December 2, 2023

1697 – St Paul’s Cathedral, designed by Sir Christopher Wren, consecrated.

1802 – Britain sells Suriname to the Netherlands.

1804 – Napoleon Bonaparte is crowned Emperor of France in Paris.

1867 – Charles Dickens gives his first public reading in the USA.

1899 – US & Germany agree to divide Samoa between them.

1901 – King C. Gillette begins selling safety razor blades.

1907 – Canadian world heavyweight boxing champ Tommy Burns retains title.

1908 – Child Emperor Pu Yi ascends the Chinese throne at the age of two.

1909 – National Hockey Association is formed in Montreal; later the NHL.

1927 – First Model A Ford sold, for $385.

1929 – First skull of Peking man found, 50 km out of Peking.

1932 – “Adventures of Charlie Chan” first heard on NBC-Blue radio network.

1933 – Fred Astaire’s first film, “Dancing Lady”, released.

1941 – Japanese Marshal Admiral Yamamoto sends his fleet to Pearl Harbor.

1952 – First human birth televised to public on KOA-TV Denver.

1958 – Benelux treaty signed by Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg.

1959 – Malpasset dam collapses destroying French Riviera town of Frejus.

1960 – Louis Leakey discovers 1.4 million year old Homo erectus.

1961 – Fidel Castro declares he’s a Marxist & will lead Cuba to Communism.

1969 – NHL announces two new franchises: Buffalo and Vancouver.

1971 – Soviet space probe Mars 3 is first to soft land on Mars.

1971 – United Arab Emirates declares independence from UK.

1976 – Fidel Castro becomes President of Cuba.

1982 – First permanent artificial heart successfully implanted.

1988 – ESPN airs its 10,000th edition of Sports Center.

1990 – First parliamentary election in newly reunified Germany.

1990 – First time 12 people in space at the same time.

1994 – Cruise liner Achille Lauro sinks off the coast of Somalia.

2012 – Nine people are killed after 30 cars are trapped in Japanese tunnel.

2013 – China launches its first moon rover mission.

2014 – Stephen Hawking says Artificial Intelligence a “threat to mankind”.

2017 – Egyptian lawyer says women wearing ripped jeans should be raped.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 2, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Dive deep! This is not a day to stay in shallow waters. This is a day to go beyond your normal limits. Although there may be a great emotional charge accompanying everything you do, let this be the excitement that fuels your passion and not the reason to stop. Getting started may be tough, and you may want to spend the day in bed. Once you get going, it may be hard to slow down.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may think only advanced surfers can handle the big waves. But how are you going to improve your ability if you do not test your limits? This is your day. Take control and push beyond your boundaries. You will find validation. This is one of your fantastic “up” times when you are glowing with passionate radiance that showers light on the rest of the world.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Finding solutions will not be hard, thanks to your detective side today. You may feel like the real truth lies below the surface. At times you are tempted to skip along the top of things without really considering what is going on below. Today it is a completely different story. Turbulent feelings and intense emotions from the depths of your soul are the hot topics of concern.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If something is good, it is likely to feel like utopia. If something is bad, it is like the end of the world. There is no middle ground. This is a day of emotional extremes. You feel like you are giving it all or nothing. This is a climactic time for you. Work with the energy at hand rather than try to resist it. Tap into your emotions and use them to your advantage.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Move away from the problems instead of stepping into them. You may not be able to see the potholes, so consider taking another road. Do not waste time falling into a hole you can avoid. It may be difficult to deal with your emotions because your usual way of dealing with such intensity is to push it away, ignore it, and operate on a cerebral level. This attitude will not serve you today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is a terrific day in which you will be able to cut through the falsehoods and get to the essence of the issue. Do not waste your time on superficial conversations and situations. Your energy is too valuable to spend on those who can not see the deeper meaning. Meditation, intense conversation, and passionate love are in store today. Embrace the sensual, sensitive being within.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is a terrific intensity to today that may have you running for cover. You may be tempted to say your peace and run for the hills. Your self-confidence may not be at its strongest, and you may feel as if other people are looking to find fault with you. Remember you are living this life for you and not for someone else. You make your own rules and set your own standards.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is a terrific, warm, and nurturing quality to the day. The people around you are validating your inner and outer aspects. Emotions could get intense, but your grounded perspective helps you see through the situation. Spend time cooking up a great meal for those you love. If you do not feel like cooking, splurge on a good meal at your favourite restaurant.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may be uncomfortable with the emotional intensity that is likely to seep into every part of your day. You may wonder what the big deal is and why people are so hopped up over nothing. Perhaps this is your cue to take things more seriously and act with more sensitivity. Your detachment can be an asset, but it could be your biggest enemy on a day like this.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There is intensity in your relationships now, and you may feel like every situation is life-or-death. Calm those voices in your head. Meditate, take a yoga class, and breathe deeply. Know that nothing is really as dramatic as it seems. This, too, will pass. In a few days you will be able to laugh your worries away.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel weighed down by the emotional pall hanging over everything. Do not let this feeling overwhelm you, although at times this may be impossible. A good friend could call on you for help and emotional support. Do not end up turning the focus around and talking only about your experiences. Loyalty and compassion are keys for today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Whatever you do, infuse it with passion. You tend to overanalyze things when you should follow your intuition. You know in your heart which way to proceed and how to treat the people around you. Do not try to force the situation or manipulate it into something it is not. This is a wonderful day. You have a chance to share yourself with others. Receive the love and understanding you deserve.