Today in High Prairie – December 20, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – December 20, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 20, 2020

Kamoule Sharkawi

Marvin Williscroft

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 20, 2020

Apryl Nygaard

Candace Courtoreille

Sage Chalifoux

Valla Sinclair

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 20, 2020

1865 – Maude Gonne, “Irish Joan of Arc”

1868 – Harvey Firestone, Firestone Tire Founder

1869 – Charlie Grapewin, Wizard of Oz Actor

1898 – Irene Dunne, Cimarron Actress

1922 – Charita Bauer, Aldrich Family Actress

1932 – John Hillerman, Magnum PI Actor

1939 – Kathryn Joosten, Desperate Housewives Actress

1940 – Larry Willis, Blood, Sweat & Tears Rocker

1944 – Robert Colomby, Blood, Sweat & Tears Drummer

1945 – Peter Criss, KISS Drummer

1946 – John Spencer, LA Law Actor

1946 – Dick Wolf, Law & Order Creator

1948 – Alan Parsons, Alan Parson Project Leader

1956 – Guy Babylon, Elton John Keayboardist

1963 – Karen Moncrieff, Days of Our Lives Actress

1977 – Saukrates, Canadian Rapper

1983 – Jonah Hill, Wolf of Wall Street Actor

This Day in Local History – December 20, 2020

Dec. 20, 1913: The Grouard News reports trains arrive within 10 miles of Mirror Landing.

Dec. 20, 1913: The Grouard News reports that the health officer prohibits the sale of ice taken from the river and Buffalo Bay citing its impurity.

Dec. 20, 1914: Joseph Shaw, age six months, dies after being scalded by a pot of boiling water on Dec. 10. Mrs. Bottle tipped the pot while putting wood in the stove.

Dec. 20, 1930: Cyril Porter is the first postmaster as the Leicester [Peavine] post office opens.

Dec. 20, 1950: Dr. John B.T. Wood resigns as MLA for the Grouard constituency.

Dec. 20, 1974: Fred Abbott, director of the High Prairie Information Centre, resigns after it is announced the centre will not be receiving money from Lesser Slave Lake Preventive Social Services after March 31, 1975.

Dec. 20, 1978: South Peace News reports that Dan Vandermeulen says that the Jackpines should be preserved as a wilderness area.

Dec. 20, 1980: Kelly Halcrow, Kenny Lalonde and Lyle Halcrow win gold medals at the Alberta Bronze Gloves Boxing Tournament in Fort Saskatchewan.

Dec. 20, 1981: Sid Cook, of Faust, accumulates the most points at snow drag races held in Valleyview.

Dec. 20, 1990: Keith Calahasen and Chris Keay are promoted to World Taekwondo Federation First Black Belt.

Dec. 20, 1999: A boy, 16, pleads guilty to assault with a weapon in High Prairie youth court after shooting a 10-year-old girl in the leg with a pellet gun. He was ordered to complete 15 hours of community service work.

Dec. 20, 2005: Mary Diane Adams passes away from cancer at the age of 68 years.

Dec. 20, 2010: The Town of High Prairie’s new electronic sign is installed. It is expected to be ready for use in days.

Dec. 20, 2013: Leonarda’s Beauty Salon closes ending a 52-year run. Owner Helen Henderson’s efforts to sell the business were unsuccessful.

Dec. 20, 2016: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association receives a $19,800 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to upgrade MacIntyre Park.

Dec. 20-21, 2016: Santa’s Little Helpers volunteers prepare 19 Christmas hampers at the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

Dec. 20-21, 2017: Santa’s Little Helper distributes 34 Christmas hampers to needy families in the region. Last year, only 19 were delivered.

Dec. 20, 2018: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council distributes 39 Christmas hampers to families in the region.

This Day in World History – December 20, 2020

1192 Richard the Lionhearted captured in Vienna.

1606 Settlers leave London to establish Jamestown, Virginia.

1699 Peter the Great orders New Year changed to Jan. 1 [from Sept. 1].

1812 “Grimm’s Fairy Tales” by Jacob Grimm and Wilhelm Grimm published.

1820 Missouri imposes a $1 bachelor tax on unmarried men 21-50.

1879 Thomas Edison privately demonstrates incandescent light.

1891 Strongman Louis Cyr withstands pull of 4 horses.

1892 Pneumatic automobile tire patented.

1900 Giacobini discovers a comet [1st comet visited by spacecraft].

1919 Canadian National Railways established.

1922 14 republics form USSR.

1924 Adolf Hitler freed from jail early: 9 months of 5-year sentence.

1928 1st international dogsled mail leaves Minot, Maine for Montreal.

1939 Radio Australia begins overseas shortwave service.

1945 Rationing of auto tires ends in US.

1946 Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” film premieres.

1951 1st nuclear reactor to produce electric power goes live.

1955 Cardiff is proclaimed the capital city of Wales.

1957 Elvis Presley receives his draft notice to join the US Army.

1960 Viet Cong is officially formed in South Vietnam.

1963 Berlin Wall opens for 1st time to West Berliners.

1963 Trial against 21 camp guards of Auschwitz begins.

1967 Report: 474,300 US soldiers in Vietnam.

1976 Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin resigns.

1977 1st space walk made by Soviet cosmonaut Georgy Grechko.

1980 NBC broadcasts NY Jets’ 24-17 win over Dolphins without audio.

1983 Guy Lafleur, Montreal, became 10th NHLer to score 500 goals.

1984 33 unknown Bach keyboard works found in Yale library.

1985 Sportscaster Howard Cosell retires from TV sports.

1990 The world’s first website and server go live at CERN.

1999 Portugal returns Macau to China.

2007 Queen Elizabeth II, 81, becomes oldest ever monarch of UK.

2012 Apple is denied a patent for mobile pinch-to-zoom gestures.

2017 Lady Gaga signs Las Vegas residency deal for $75 million at MGM.

2018 Report: stats show average US male is 198 lbs, females 171 lbs.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 20, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You like to give people advice and help them find direction in their lives – sometimes when they haven’t even asked. But now it’s your turn to feel a little lost. You may need to get away from it all to get some perspective on your life. What about taking a trip to some faraway land? Today is a good day to make your future vacation plans.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may put your integrity under the microscope today. We all have deep convictions that we would never let go of. But society pressures us, and it isn’t always easy to live in perfect harmony with our ideals. The question to ask yourself today is just how willing are you to change your most heartfelt beliefs in order to live in society? Do you have the courage of your convictions?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your freedom is more important to you than anything else in your life. It’s often very difficult for you to get involved, whether personally or professionally. Nevertheless, today you may have to think about it. Could it be that your thirst for freedom is just an escape? You may need to ponder this question. Who knows? You could decide to take the leap!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Certain very narrow-minded people may get on your nerves. You’re lucky enough to be an open, tolerant person. You take people and situations just as they come. Today you may find yourself in the middle of negotiations between two people with opposite views. Help them open their eyes to each other’s point of view.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you will be able to explore the power of your emotions. Don’t try and fight what you call your “oversensitivity.” A force from childhood will permeate you and help you to find out what your real needs are. Shouldn’t you think about staying away from people who influence you a little too much? Think about it and go with your emotions.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You feel secure in the warmth and depth of your emotions. Today you will have the opportunity to reenergize and regenerate yourself from the inside out. Take advantage of the energies at play to deepen your relationships with the people you love. Get to know them even better. Your powers of seduction will mesmerize them.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The atmosphere may seem a bit oppressive today. You like to be free to do what you want to do, and it may bother you the people around you don’t make themselves available to you. They seem preoccupied by their own business. This could bring out some old wounds that haven’t completely healed.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel a bit tied down today. It won’t necessarily be a bad day, but you may wonder about certain aspects of your family life. Don’t try and kid yourself. You should think hard about what you want for your family for the next few years and how you intend to go about getting it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There are days when you should take everything with a grain of salt. Today you may realize how important it is to gain the appreciation and respect of a certain person. It isn’t worth getting worked up about. You will only make things worse. You may just need to do something that puts the fire back into your emotions.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You shouldn’t even try to find a reasonable explanation for what goes on around you today. There isn’t one. Be carried by the tides of emotions from the past that run through your body and soul. There’s no use trying to control them – they need to come out. Instead, take the time to revitalize yourself in the intimacy of your home or at a friend’s, if possible.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you may ask yourself if you’re satisfied. How is your personal life? Do people live up to your standards or are you always left feeling dissatisfied? It may be time to make some important decisions in your life. What do you really want out of life? You might find some of the answers today.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Nothing is simple where your family is concerned. If you’ve forgotten that, don’t worry. Today will remind you. You may have to deal with some of your lingering problems with certain family members. You will find you have all the energy you need in order to find the solutions to the conflicts that have been eating at you for a while.