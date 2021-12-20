Today in High Prairie: December 20, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 20, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 20, 2021

Kamoule Sharkawi

Marvin Williscroft

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 20, 2021

Apryl Nygaard

Candace Courtoreille

Sage Chalifoux

Vaila Sinclair

Sheldon Cunningham

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 20, 2021

1865 – Maude Gonne, “Irish Joan of Arc”

1868 – Harvey Firestone, Firestone Tire Founder

1869 – Charlie Grapewin, Wizard of Oz Actor

1932 – John Hillerman, Magnum PI Actor

1939 – Kathryn Joosten, Desperate Housewives Actress

1940 – Larry Willis, Blood, Sweat & Tears Rocker

1944 – Robert Colomby, Blood, Sweat & Tears Drummer

1945 – Peter Criss, KISS Drummer

1946 – John Spencer, LA Law Actor

1946 – Dick Wolf, Law & Order Creator

1948 – Alan Parsons, Alan Parson Project Leader

1956 – Guy Babylon, Elton John Keayboardist

1963 – Karen Moncrieff, Days of Our Lives Actress

1983 – Jonah Hill, Wolf of Wall Street Actor

This Day in Local History – December 20, 2021

Dec. 20, 1913: The Grouard News reports trains arrive within 10 miles of Mirror Landing.

Dec. 20, 1913: The Grouard News reports that the health officer prohibits the sale of ice taken from the river and Buffalo Bay citing its impurity.

Dec. 20, 1914: Joseph Shaw, age six months, dies after being scalded by a pot of boiling water on Dec. 10. Mrs. Bottle tipped the pot while putting wood in the stove.

Dec. 20, 1930: Cyril Porter is the first postmaster as the Leicester [Peavine] post office opens.

Dec. 20, 1950: Dr. John B.T. Wood resigns as MLA for the Grouard constituency.

Dec. 20, 1969: Wayne Savill scores three goals to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 6-3 win over the Manning Comets.

Dec. 20, 1974: Fred Abbott, director of the High Prairie Information Centre, resigns after it is announced the centre will not be receiving money from Lesser Slave Lake Preventive Social Services after March 31, 1975.

Dec. 20, 1975: The Valleyview Jets win their first NPHL game by defeating the Manning Comets 5-4.

Dec. 20, 1978: South Peace News reports that Dan Vandermeulen says that the Jackpines should be preserved as a wilderness area.

Dec. 20, 1980: Kelly Halcrow, Kenny Lalonde and Lyle Halcrow win gold medals at the Alberta Bronze Gloves Boxing Tournament in Fort Saskatchewan.

Dec. 20, 1981: Sid Cook, of Faust, accumulates the most points at snow drag races held in Valleyview.

Dec. 20, 1985: Harold Bellerose’s shorthanded goal keys a win as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 4-2.

Dec. 20, 1990: The hometown Peace River Stampeders record 51 shots on goal in a 7-4 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 20, 1990: Keith Calahasen and Chris Keay are promoted to World Taekwondo Federation First Black Belt.

Dec. 20, 1999: A boy, 16, pleads guilty to assault with a weapon in High Prairie youth court after shooting a 10-year-old girl in the leg with a pellet gun. He was ordered to complete 15 hours of community service work.

Dec. 20, 2005: Mary Diane Adams passes away from cancer at the age of 68 years.

Dec. 20, 2010: The Town of High Prairie’s new electronic sign is installed. It is expected to be ready for use in days.

Dec. 20, 2013: Leonarda’s Beauty Salon closes ending a 52-year run. Owner Helen Henderson’s efforts to sell the business were unsuccessful.

Dec. 20, 2016: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association receives a $19,800 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to upgrade MacIntyre Park.

Dec. 20, 2018: Pat Rowan and Darren Kramer each score three goals and add four assists in a 12-4 rout over the visiting High Prairie Regals.

This Day in World History – December 20, 2021

1192 – Richard the Lionhearted captured in Vienna.

1606 – Settlers leave London to establish Jamestown, Virginia.

1699 – Peter the Great orders New Year changed to Jan. 1 [from Sept. 1].

1803 – French flag lowered in New Orleans to mark Louisiana Purchase.

1812 – “Grimm’s Fairy Tales” by Jacob Grimm and Wilhelm Grimm published.

1820 – Missouri imposes a $1 bachelor tax on unmarried men 21-50.

1879 – Thomas Edison privately demonstrates incandescent light.

1883 – International cantilever railway bridge opens at Niagara Falls.

1891 – Strongman Louis Cyr withstands pull of 4 horses.

1900 – Giacobini discovers a comet [first comet visited by spacecraft].

1917 – Cheka formed – Soviet forerunner to the KGB.

1919 – Canadian National Railways established.

1922 – 14 republics form USSR.

1928 – First international dogsled mail leaves Minot, Maine for Montreal.

1945 – Rationing of auto tires ends in US.

1951 – First nuclear reactor to produce electric power goes live.

1957 – Elvis Presley receives his draft notice to join the US Army.

1963 – Berlin Wall opens for first time to West Berliners.

1963 – Trial against 21 camp guards of Auschwitz begins.

1967 – Report: 474,300 US soldiers in Vietnam.

1977 – First space walk made by Soviet cosmonaut Georgy Grechko.

1980 – NBC broadcasts NY Jets’ 24-17 win over Dolphins without audio.

1983 – Guy Lafleur, Montreal, became 10th NHLer to score 500 goals.

1984 – 33 unknown Bach keyboard works found in Yale library.

1989 – US troops invade Panama & oust Manuel Noriega, but don’t catch him.

1990 – The world’s first website and server go live at CERN.

2007 – Queen Elizabeth II, 81, becomes oldest ever monarch of UK.

2017 – Lady Gaga signs Las Vegas residency deal for $75 million at MGM.

2018 – Report: stats show average US male is 198 lbs, females 171 lbs.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 20, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Activity around you is picking up and you should add your energy to the group. Do not feel like you need to get expensive accoutrements to be part of the crowd. What you need to connect you with the group is nothing you can buy in a store. It comes from your heart. Engage in intellectual discussions. They will be rewarding.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not get too emotionally attached to your work today. You will have greater success when you distance yourself from what it is you are trying to achieve. A more neutral perspective on the issue will make you much more effective at getting things done. You have power and you should use it. The key is to make sure that it does not rule you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Finding out the truth in a situation is key for you. Today you may want to take things to a higher level and loftier vantage point. This can not happen until all the facts are straight. Remember the promises you make and stick to them with confidence. Your powerful emotions are charged with fiery energy. Do not burn others with it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Imagine yourself as part of a magnificent choir today. Your role is to sing beautifully but be aware of the other voices, too. Make sure your song is not drowning out anyone else. Stay integrated into the events of today. Do not try to be overbearing, but make sure your voice is heard.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – What you can not find in one place, you will be able to find in another. Do not give up until you find what you are looking for. The key today is to take the power of your fiery emotions and put it to good use. A cynical attitude will only complicate matters and make it more difficult to work with other people.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Keep things light and uplifting today. If you are open to new ways of doing things, revolutionary thoughts may come to you. It would behoove you to anticipate the future and nip any potential problems in the bud. The same conventional method that has been working for years may not be the best solution for the job. Seek other methods.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Do not get overwhelmed by the intense energy of the day. Instead of cowering from it, use it as fuel to keep your internal power strong. Your inner being has a tremendous amount of appeal that can lead the masses. Do not get bogged down by indecision. Remember that whatever path you choose is the right one. You can do no wrong!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your emotions are going to be intense. There is a great deal of strength in your words. Let the fire burn red hot. The energy is contagious. Once the fire gets burning, it will continue raging for a long time. This is one of those days in which you can make important changes to your game plan. Do not be afraid of dramatic transformation.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Things may be happening all around you today. You could feel like a spectator watching a foreign theatre production. Do not sit this one out in the audience. In fact, your energy is needed on centre stage. Balance out the crazy drama with a bit of your solid, powerful rationality.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you have reached an emotional climax. This feeling may be extra powerful. Great transformations are possible under this current trend. Seek freedom from your normal routine and feel free to push the boundaries of your limitations. Seek deeper meaning instead of following the crowd and the current trends. This is not a time to be cheap or petty. Be real!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It would be best to do some deep meditation today. Connection with your inner space is incredibly valuable. Realize great transformation comes when you release control. Let things flow smoothly and do not worry so much about organizing and planning all of your actions. Keep things simple and easy. An overall understanding of the situation will come naturally.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Capitalize on the boisterous energy present today. This is a wonderful time to express yourself in a powerful manner. You may go to extremes on this level, so be careful how you wield your power. The key is not to get too attached to your ideas and any results that you want. Things will happen as they need to happen.