Today in High Prairie – December 21, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – December 21, 2020

Star of Bethlehem in night sky!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 21, 2020

Jun Jun Sharkawi

Kevin Bastien

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 21, 2020

Agnes Seppola

Evan Lethbridge

Rianne Bellerose

Styles Giroux

TerRese Twin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 21, 2020

1805 – Thomas Graham, “Father of Colloid Chemistry”

1860 – Henrietta Szold, Founder of Hadassah

1899 – Guy Wilkerson, Dead or Alive Actor

1908 – Pat Weaver, Started Today show

1911 – Josh Gibson, “Negro Babe Ruth”

1918 – Kurt Waldheim, 4th UN Secretary-General

1926 – Joe Paterno, Disgraced Penn State Coach

1928 – Edwin Nelson, Peyton Place Actor

1935 – Phil Donahue, TV Talk Show Host

1935 – John G. Avildsen, Rocky Director

1937 – Jane Fonda, 9 to 5 Actress

1940 – Frank Zappa, Rocker, Film Director

1944 – Jared Martin, Dallas Actor

1946 – Carl Wilson, Beach Boys Vocalist

1948 – Samuel L. Jackson, Pulp Fiction Actor

1954 – Chris Evert, US Tennis Pro

1957 – Ray Romano, Everybody Loves Raymond Actor

1957 – Tom Henke, Toronto Blue Jay

1966 – Kiefer Sutherland, Lost Boys Actor

1977 – Emmanuel Macron, French President

This Day in Local History – December 21, 2020

Dec. 21, 1930: St. Anne’s Parish Church in Joussard is blessed by Mgr. Guy. The building had been part of St. Bruno Mission School but it is renovated into a church.

Dec. 21, 1949: At a meeting at the Legion Memorial Hall, citizens vote 57-10 in favour of High Prairie, population about 900, attempting to gain town status.

Dec. 21, 1957: The High Prairie Regals play their first home game at the Sports Palace, losing to Peace River 7-4.

Dec. 21, 1977: South Peace News reports that Anne’s Teen Shop is open for business. It is owned by Anne Ayotte.

Dec. 21, 1981: Ten teachers from Prairie River Junior High School share $40,000 after winning a draw sponsored by the Alberta Association for the Mentally Retarded.

Dec. 21, 1984: A thief who tried to break into the Alberta Treasury Branch is foiled but robs the janitor, steals his car and escapes.

Dec. 21, 1985: A minor earthquake shakes the region. It’s the second tremor to hit the area in 2 1/2 months.

Dec. 21, 2005: South Peace News reports that Terra MacLean and others are interested in forming a humane society to care for animals.

Dec. 21, 2005: Big Lakes Dodge owner Chris Semple presents Walter Krystal with a jacket in recognition of his 2000 Dodge passing the 1 million kilometre mark.

Dec. 21, 2006: Metis leader Peter Frances Campion dies of cancer at the age of 67 years.

Dec. 21, 2006: The High Prairie Regals honour nine former players by raising their banners in the Sports Palace before a game with Peace River. Dwayne Pollack, Ken Matthews, Steven Matthews, Jim McLean, Rod Berg, Rick Dumont, Darwyn Peterson, Ed Fudali and Ron Rose all have their numbers raised to the rafters. Frank Pratt, a member of the first championship club, drops the ceremonial puck.

Dec. 21, 2012: Dale Robinson wins the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Passport to Christmas promotion and about $2,000 worth of prizes.

This Day in World History – December 21, 2020

1582 – Flanders adopts Gregorian calendar, tomorrow is Jan 1, 1583.

1620 – 102 Mayflower Pilgrims and 30 crew land at Plymouth Rock.

1849 – 1st US skating club formed [Philadelphia].

1872 – Phileas Fogg ends his round the world trip in 80 days.

1891 – 1st game of basketball played, based on James Naismith’s rules.

1898 – French Scientists Pierre and Marie Curie discover radium.

1913 – 1st crossword puzzle [with 32 clues] printed in NY World.

1923 – Nepal changes from British protectorate to independent nation.

1929 – Coco the Clown first appears for Bertram Mills Circus.

1933 – Dried human blood serum 1st prepared.

1933 – Fox Films signs Shirley Temple, 5, to a studio contract.

1933 – Newfoundland reverts to being a crown colony of Great Britain.

1937 – Walt Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” premieres.

1952 – Broadway Tunnel opens in San Francisco.

1959 – Tom Landry accepts coaching job with Dallas Cowboys [until 1988].

1968 – Apollo 8: 1st manned moon voyage launched.

1968 – David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash premiere.

1968 – Glen Campbell’s album “Wichita Lineman” goes No. 1 in US.

1969 – Diana Ross’s final TV appearance as a Supreme.

1970 – Elvis Presley meets US President Richard Nixon in the White House.

1976 – UN General Assembly resolution: 1979 – Year of Child.

1984 – USSR launches Vega 2 for fly-by of Halley’s Comet.

1985 – Heart’s “Heart” album goes #1.

1988 – Lockerbie disaster occurs: 258 die in Pan Am Flight.

1989 – VP Dan Quayle sends out 30,000 Xmas cards. Beacon spelled beakon!

1991 – Soviet Union formally dissolves as 11 of 12 republics sign treaty.

1995 – City of Bethlehem passes from Israeli to Palestinian control.

2012 – The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar reaches the date 13.0.0.0.0.

2012 – “Gangnam Style” is 1st video to reach one billion views on YouTube.

2016 – Indian film “Dangal” 1st Indian film to earn $300 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 21, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Becoming more involved in the life of another person can be a tricky thing. You don’t want to share too much too soon, but you don’t want to hold back when there’s a magical opportunity to really connect. This delicate balance is something you can easily achieve if you take things slowly. If you give yourself — and them — the space and time necessary to get used to changes, all will go very smoothly. Just don’t rush it. They aren’t going anywhere and neither are you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is far too much up in the air right now for you to barrel ahead with your plans, excited about them as you may be. Instead, you’ll have to figure out a way to curb your enthusiasm. One excellent idea is to find out what your friends are up to. One of them has some exciting stuff going on, and they would like your help or advice. Focusing your mind on someone else’s goals for a while will help keep it off your own. Distraction can be a very useful tool to keep yourself centered.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re one step closer to a goal you’ve been working very hard toward, and miles away from the bad habits in your past. It is a good day to reward yourself with a nice pat on the back and maybe even a little splurge, just to keep you motivated to stick to your winning routine. You know when you’re doing something that’s good for you because your feelings will tend to be heightened. If you’re happy, then you are certainly on the right track.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It looks like you’ll finally be able to close the door on past issues at work or school. That water is finally going to be under the bridge and part of your memories. Try not to dwell on things that have gone before. It’s not healthy, and it’s just not any fun! Right now you need to set your sights on a new adventure. Start planning your next vacation, your next date, or your next project. It’s time to schedule something to look forward to because your future is bright.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Resisting temptation isn’t going to be difficult for you today. Your self-control is at an all-time high, mostly because you’re finally starting to see the benefits of all your efforts. You like this feeling. It’s the feeling of getting a reward for doing hard work. Keep up the momentum because you’ve come too far to let it all go now. And if you see a friend who’s struggling with their own self-discipline, give them a pep talk. It will make all the difference.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your way with finances is a little bit messy right now, so stay out of any situation in which you could succumb to the charms of an impulse buy. Your biggest problem is you’re losing focus. You’re not quite as organized as you used to be about tracking where every penny goes. Once you get a little bit more disciplined about balancing your accounts and saving those receipts, you’ll be good to go again.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There is no reason for you to be afraid to step into a new world today. Your energy won’t let you down, and your desire to experience strange and challenging events is only going to get stronger, so you have to satisfy it! There is no better way to get that “Hey, I can do this!” feeling than by stepping out of your comfort zone and trying a new task or hobby. Take a deep breath and dive right in. What are you waiting for? It will be an exciting day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might think that by giving yourself boundaries you’ll give yourself more self-discipline. This is definitely not the case, though, especially today when you’d be better off just letting yourself go. Enough with the self-imposed restrictions. You need some more freedom in your life, and you should give yourself that freedom. Don’t schedule everything down to the minute. Leave room for spontaneity and last-minute ideas. They’re usually the best, anyway.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your high energy level is a mixed blessing today. It will help you get an awful lot off your plate, but it could trigger some tension between you and the folks who are moving a lot more slowly than you are. Changes are happening within your group, and not everyone is on the same page right now. This is a wonderful opportunity for you to become a leader for others. They are a little bit lost and looking for a way to get some clarity. Share your ideas with them.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It’s perfectly acceptable to rely on the support of friends and family to see you through the tough times. After all, they love doing it. But at a certain point, you have to get back to normal life and start dealing with your emotions on your own. You can do this. You’ve done it before, and you’ll probably have to do it again. Move away from the caring but limiting arms of loved ones. Go off on your own and remind yourself that being independent is the healthiest way to be right now.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Be ready to make a compromise with a friend today, because it will be the only way to get anything close to what you want without ticking them off. Why create tension when you can think of a way for everyone to get what they want? It’s not difficult for you to see things from another perspective, so try to see things from their point of view, and have some compassion. This is a time in your life for working for everyone’s best interests, not compete for a bigger slice of the pie.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Unless it’s the big boss dictating a firm rule, you don’t have to obey anyone except yourself today. If people are trying to put restrictions on what you can do, work your way around them! You are the one in control of your life, and it’s the right time to remind yourself of this face. Point your ship wherever you want it to go, and start off on your journey. Just fulfill your own goals right now. Worry about following all the rules later.