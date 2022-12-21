Today in High Prairie: December 21, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 21, 2022

10 a.m. – HPSD meets at HP Learning Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – HP Marigold Christmas Market at Marigold Enterprises.

1 p.m. – Falher Ecole Heritage Christmas Concert at the school.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 21, 2022

1805 – Thomas Graham, “Father of Colloid Chemistry”

1860 – Henrietta Szold, Founder of Hadassah

1899 – Guy Wilkerson, Dead or Alive Actor

1908 – Pat Weaver, Started Today show

1911 – Josh Gibson, “Negro Babe Ruth”

1918 – Kurt Waldheim, 4th UN Secretary-General

1926 – Joe Paterno, Disgraced Penn State Coach

1928 – Edwin Nelson, Peyton Place Actor

1935 – Phil Donahue, TV Talk Show Host

1935 – John G. Avildsen, Rocky Director

1937 – Jane Fonda, 9 to 5 Actress

1940 – Frank Zappa, Rocker, Film Director

1944 – Jared Martin, Dallas Actor

1946 – Carl Wilson, Beach Boys Vocalist

1948 – Samuel L. Jackson, Pulp Fiction Actor

1954 – Chris Evert, US Tennis Pro

1957 – Ray Romano, Everybody Loves Raymond Actor

1957 – Tom Henke, Toronto Blue Jay

1966 – Kiefer Sutherland, Lost Boys Actor

1977 – Emmanuel Macron, French President

This Day in Local History – December 21, 2022

Dec. 21, 1930: St. Anne’s Parish Church in Joussard is blessed by Mgr. Guy. The building had been part of St. Bruno Mission School but it is renovated into a church.

Dec. 21, 1949: At a meeting at the Legion Memorial Hall, citizens vote 57-10 in favour of High Prairie, population about 900, attempting to gain town status.

Dec. 21, 1957: The High Prairie Regals play their first home game at the Sports Palace, losing to Peace River 7-4.

Dec. 21, 1969: Rick Dundas scores twice to lead the visiting Manning Comets to a 4-3 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 21, 1969: The visiting High Prairie Junior Regals upset the undefeated Fort St. John Golden Hawks 7-6. The Regals make the long trip with three bantam, 10 midget and only two junior aged players.

Dec. 21, 1975: Pat Hendricks, Ron Rose, Rod Berg and Bob Cox score goals to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 4-3 win over the Fairview Elks.

Dec. 21, 1977: South Peace News reports that Anne’s Teen Shop is open for business. It is owned by Anne Ayotte.

Dec. 21, 1981: Ten teachers from Prairie River Junior High School share $40,000 after winning a draw sponsored by the Alberta Association for the Mentally Retarded.

Dec. 21, 1984: A thief who tried to break into the Alberta Treasury Branch is foiled but robs the janitor, steals his car and escapes. An Atikameg man is arrested later and charged.

Dec. 21, 1984: Falher defeats the hometown Carson Travel Cuties ringette team 14-4.

Dec. 21, 1985: A minor earthquake shakes the region. It’s the second tremor to hit the area in 2 1/2 months.

Dec. 21, 1991: Brent Lund scores 3:26 into overtime to give the visiting Fairview Kings an 8-7 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 21, 1992: The Grouard Community Council receives $3,000 from the Alberta Sport Council for hockey development in the community.

Dec. 21, 2005: South Peace News reports that Terra MacLean and others are interested in forming a humane society to care for animals.

Dec. 21, 2005: Big Lakes Dodge owner Chris Semple presents Walter Krystal with a jacket in recognition of his 2000 Dodge passing the 1 million kilometre mark.

Dec. 21, 2006: Metis leader Peter Frances Campion dies of cancer at the age of 67 years.

Dec. 21, 2006: The High Prairie Regals honour nine former players by raising their banners in the Sports Palace before a game with Peace River. Dwayne Pollack, Ken Matthews, Steven Matthews, Jim McLean, Rod Berg, Rick Dumont, Darwyn Peterson, Ed Fudali and Ron Rose all have their numbers raised to the rafters. Frank Pratt, a member of the first championship club, drops the ceremonial puck.

Dec. 21, 2006: Don Smith wins $1,920 by winning the High Prairie Regals Frisbee toss.

Dec. 21, 2011: Thelma Jabs, a long-time resident of High Prairie, passes away at the age of 71 years.

Dec. 21, 2012: The Idle No More movement takes place locally at Kinuso and High Prairie.

Dec. 21, 2012: Dale Robinson wins the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Passport to Christmas promotion and about $2,000 worth of prizes.

Dec. 21, 2013: The High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society awards $2,000 bursaries to Sara Jenkins of High Prairie and Amanda Sloat of Faust.

Dec. 21, 2013: The High Prairie Regals close the year with a record 12th straight loss, but they do earn their first point in an 8-7 loss to the visiting Grimshaw Huskies. The Regals set a team record for losses to open a season but avoid any chance of tieing the league record set by Valleyview Jets last season for fewest points – 24 straight losses.

Dec. 21, 2014: High Prairie Wildrose Party candidate Darryl Boisson calls former leader Danielle Smith a traitor for crossing the floor to join the Conservatives on Dec. 17.

Dec. 21, 2016: South Peace News publishes a story in its efforts to find out which person was named for Stoess Street in High Prairie.

Dec. 21, 2017: Driftpile resident Patti Burlock wins the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Passport to Christmas promotion.

This Day in World History – December 21, 2022

1582 – Flanders adopts Gregorian calendar, tomorrow is Jan 1, 1583.

1620 – 102 Mayflower Pilgrims and 30 crew land at Plymouth Rock.

1849 – First US skating club formed [Philadelphia].

1872 – Phileas Fogg ends his round the world trip in 80 days.

1891 – First game of basketball played, based on James Naismith’s rules.

1894 – Mackenzie Bowell becomes the 5th PM of Canada.

1898 – French Scientists Pierre and Marie Curie discover radium.

1913 – First crossword puzzle [with 32 clues] printed in New York World.

1923 – Nepal changes from British protectorate to independent nation.

1929 – Coco the Clown first appears for Bertram Mills Circus.

1933 – Dried human blood serum is first prepared.

1933 – Fox Films signs Shirley Temple, 5, to a studio contract.

1933 – Newfoundland reverts to being a crown colony of Great Britain.

1937 – Walt Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” premieres.

1952 – Broadway Tunnel opens in San Francisco.

1959 – Tom Landry accepts coaching job with Dallas Cowboys [until 1988].

1961 – Beatles record “Sweet Georgia Brown” & “Ready Teddy”.

1968 – Apollo 8: first manned moon voyage launched.

1968 – David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash premiere.

1968 – Glen Campbell’s album “Wichita Lineman” goes No. 1 in US.

1969 – Diana Ross’s final TV appearance as a Supreme.

1970 – Elvis Presley meets US President Richard Nixon in the White House.

1976 – UN General Assembly resolution: 1979 – Year of Child.

1984 – USSR launches Vega 2 for fly-by of Halley’s Comet.

1985 – Heart’s “Heart” album goes #1.

1988 – Lockerbie disaster occurs: 258 die in Pan Am Flight.

1989 – VP Dan Quayle sends out 30,000 Xmas cards. Beacon spelled beakon!

1991 – Soviet Union formally dissolves as 11 of 12 republics sign treaty.

1995 – City of Bethlehem passes from Israeli to Palestinian control.

2012 – The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar reaches the date 13.0.0.0.0.

2012 – “Gangnam Style” is first video to reach one billion views on YouTube.

2016 – Indian film “Dangal” is first Indian film to earn $300 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 21, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Something is urging you to act! You may feel a restlessness in the air that makes you want to get up and go. The problem is the place you need to go may not be obvious at first. Tender emotions may get in the way of decisive action. Realize your destination is inside your heart. We all go through moody periods. This could be one for you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You will find your emotions are much more under control today! You are able to strike a happy balance and avoid extraordinary extremes that scare others away. In fact, quite the opposite is true. People will be attracted to you as you provide a life raft on turbulent waters. Your sensitivity is strong and you are able to immediately fix on the status of any situation!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things may seem a little cloudy today, but this is no reason to be blue. It could be you need to adjust before you can smoothly relate to others. Take this opportunity to attend to things you normally would not think of. See things from the perspective of someone in another walk of life. Realize the fun of just staying home and falling asleep on the couch!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Try not to see the negative in everything today! Concentrate on the positive. You will pick up subtle signals from others that can be very helpful as you gather data throughout the day. As you proceed through it, keep in mind everything need not be a race to the finish line. Enjoy where you are now. There is no reason to rush to the next activity if you are having fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Try to curb your tongue today! There is no reason to lash out. You will find that the more sensitive your approach, the farther you will get in your pursuit of your goals. Today might find you feeling moody, and your emotions could be running away with you. Get in touch with your feelings rather than push them away. They are probably trying to tell you something important!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your thinking is clear today, and you will find that generally things are running smoothly. Your perspective on everything is very much in line with where you need to be at this time. In other words, you are doing everything exactly right. Be yourself and let other people adapt to your way of thinking. There is no need to keep hiding the truth of who you really are!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Listen to what other people say to you today! There are valuable experiences waiting around the corner. The important thing to do now is recognize opportunities when they arise. The road to success is not always well marked. Take a chance on the road with no signs at all. You have the courage and pioneering spirit to pursue the adventurous route, so go for it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your emotions may be more in tune with the world around you today! You could even feel a bit psychic. Go with your hunches. You will find that rational thinking may not be the best way to handle situations right now. Be the sensitive one who feels things before acting. Discuss the issues with others and combine your resources for a more powerful alliance!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might second-guess yourself today! Voices in your head are louder than usual, and you could be the one putting the brakes on your own train. Your intuition is trying to break through. See what you can do to slow down the chatter that continues to dictate the narrative throughout the day. Do more feeling instead of thinking. Give your mind a rest!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is excellent for you! You will find things flow naturally in the very way you have visualized. You might even find that things actually go much better than you had envisioned! Go about your endeavours confidently. The whole world is not out to get you. In fact, people are probably too concerned with themselves to even bother with what you are doing!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Be careful about the way your words come across to others! You might not realize how much other people’s feelings are affected until it is too late. Consider backing off for a while and taking a break from your normal performance. Practice your lines at home. You may be in a bit of a funk, but the good news is that you will snap out of it very soon!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today could be the day you have been waiting for! Realize you have the gentle, sincere nature necessary to sweet-talk your way through any situation. Indeed, if there is something that needs resolution, now would be a good time to smooth things over. People will be more receptive to your good nature and nurturing qualities!