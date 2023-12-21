Today in High Prairie: December 21, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 21, 2023

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Coffee Time at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 21, 2023

1805 – Thomas Graham, “Father of Colloid Chemistry”

1860 – Henrietta Szold, Founder of Hadassah

1899 – Guy Wilkerson, Dead or Alive Actor

1908 – Pat Weaver, Started Today show

1911 – Josh Gibson, “Negro Babe Ruth”

1918 – Kurt Waldheim, 4th UN Secretary-General

1926 – Joe Paterno, Disgraced Penn State Coach

1928 – Edwin Nelson, Peyton Place Actor

1935 – Phil Donahue, TV Talk Show Host

1935 – John G. Avildsen, Rocky Director

1937 – Jane Fonda, 9 to 5 Actress

1940 – Frank Zappa, Rocker, Film Director

1944 – Jared Martin, Dallas Actor

1946 – Carl Wilson, Beach Boys Vocalist

1948 – Samuel L. Jackson, Pulp Fiction Actor

1954 – Chris Evert, US Tennis Pro

1957 – Ray Romano, Everybody Loves Raymond Actor

1957 – Tom Henke, Toronto Blue Jay

1966 – Kiefer Sutherland, Lost Boys Actor

1977 – Emmanuel Macron, French President

This Day in Local History – December 21, 2023

Dec. 21, 1930: St. Anne’s Parish Church in Joussard is blessed by Mgr. Guy. The building had been part of St. Bruno Mission School but it is renovated into a church.

Dec. 21, 1949: At a meeting at the Legion Memorial Hall, citizens vote 57-10 in favour of High Prairie, population about 900, attempting to gain town status.

Dec. 21, 1957: The High Prairie Regals play their first home game at the Sports Palace, losing to Peace River 7-4.

Dec. 21, 1969: Rick Dundas scores twice to lead the visiting Manning Comets to a 4-3 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 21, 1969: The visiting High Prairie Junior Regals upset the undefeated Fort St. John Golden Hawks 7-6. The Regals make the long trip with three bantam, 10 midget and only two junior aged players.

Dec. 21, 1975: Pat Hendricks, Ron Rose, Rod Berg and Bob Cox score goals to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 4-3 win over the Fairview Elks.

Dec. 21, 1977: South Peace News reports that Anne’s Teen Shop is open for business. It is owned by Anne Ayotte.

Dec. 21, 1981: Ten teachers from Prairie River Junior High School share $40,000 after winning a draw sponsored by the Alberta Association for the Mentally Retarded.

Dec. 21, 1984: A thief who tried to break into the Alberta Treasury Branch is foiled but robs the janitor, steals his car and escapes. An Atikameg man is arrested later and charged.

Dec. 21, 1984: Falher defeats the hometown Carson Travel Cuties ringette team 14-4.

Dec. 21, 1985: A minor earthquake shakes the region. It’s the second tremor to hit the area in 2 1/2 months.

Dec. 21, 1991: Brent Lund scores 3:26 into overtime to give the visiting Fairview Kings an 8-7 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 21, 1992: The Grouard Community Council receives $3,000 from the Alberta Sport Council for hockey development in the community.

Dec. 21, 2005: South Peace News reports that Terra MacLean and others are interested in forming a humane society to care for animals.

Dec. 21, 2005: Big Lakes Dodge owner Chris Semple presents Walter Krystal with a jacket in recognition of his 2000 Dodge passing the 1 million kilometre mark.

Dec. 21, 2006: Metis leader Peter Frances Campion dies of cancer at the age of 67 years.

Dec. 21, 2006: The High Prairie Regals honour nine former players by raising their banners in the Sports Palace before a game with Peace River. Dwayne Pollack, Ken Matthews, Steven Matthews, Jim McLean, Rod Berg, Rick Dumont, Darwyn Peterson, Ed Fudali and Ron Rose all have their numbers raised to the rafters. Frank Pratt, a member of the first championship club, drops the ceremonial puck.

Dec. 21, 2006: Don Smith wins $1,920 by winning the High Prairie Regals Frisbee toss.

Dec. 21, 2011: Thelma Jabs, a long-time resident of High Prairie, passes away at the age of 71 years.

Dec. 21, 2012: The Idle No More movement takes place locally at Kinuso and High Prairie.

Dec. 21, 2012: Dale Robinson wins the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Passport to Christmas promotion and about $2,000 worth of prizes.

Dec. 21, 2013: The High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society awards $2,000 bursaries to Sara Jenkins of High Prairie and Amanda Sloat of Faust.

Dec. 21, 2013: The High Prairie Regals close the year with a record 12th straight loss, but they do earn their first point in an 8-7 loss to the visiting Grimshaw Huskies. The Regals set a team record for losses to open a season but avoid any chance of tieing the league record set by Valleyview Jets last season for fewest points – 24 straight losses.

Dec. 21, 2014: High Prairie Wildrose Party candidate Darryl Boisson calls former leader Danielle Smith a traitor for crossing the floor to join the Conservatives on Dec. 17.

Dec. 21, 2016: South Peace News publishes a story in its efforts to find out which person was named for Stoess Street in High Prairie.

Dec. 21, 2017: Driftpile resident Patti Burlock wins the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Passport to Christmas promotion.

This Day in World History – December 21, 2023

1582 – Flanders adopts Gregorian calendar, tomorrow is Jan 1, 1583.

1620 – 102 Mayflower Pilgrims and 30 crew land at Plymouth Rock.

1849 – First US skating club formed [Philadelphia].

1872 – Phileas Fogg ends his round the world trip in 80 days.

1891 – First game of basketball played, based on James Naismith’s rules.

1894 – Mackenzie Bowell becomes the 5th PM of Canada.

1898 – French Scientists Pierre and Marie Curie discover radium.

1913 – First crossword puzzle [with 32 clues] printed in New York World.

1923 – Nepal changes from British protectorate to independent nation.

1929 – Coco the Clown first appears for Bertram Mills Circus.

1933 – Dried human blood serum is first prepared.

1933 – Fox Films signs Shirley Temple, 5, to a studio contract.

1933 – Newfoundland reverts to being a crown colony of Great Britain.

1937 – Walt Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” premieres.

1952 – Broadway Tunnel opens in San Francisco.

1959 – Tom Landry accepts coaching job with Dallas Cowboys [until 1988].

1961 – Beatles record “Sweet Georgia Brown” & “Ready Teddy”.

1968 – Apollo 8: first manned moon voyage launched.

1968 – David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash premiere.

1968 – Glen Campbell’s album “Wichita Lineman” goes No. 1 in US.

1969 – Diana Ross’s final TV appearance as a Supreme.

1970 – Elvis Presley meets US President Richard Nixon in the White House.

1976 – UN General Assembly resolution: 1979 – Year of Child.

1984 – USSR launches Vega 2 for fly-by of Halley’s Comet.

1985 – Heart’s “Heart” album goes #1.

1988 – Lockerbie disaster occurs: 258 die in Pan Am Flight.

1989 – VP Dan Quayle sends out 30,000 Xmas cards. Beacon spelled beakon!

1991 – Soviet Union formally dissolves as 11 of 12 republics sign treaty.

1995 – City of Bethlehem passes from Israeli to Palestinian control.

2012 – The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar reaches the date 13.0.0.0.0.

2012 – “Gangnam Style” is first video to reach one billion views on YouTube.

2016 – Indian film “Dangal” is first Indian film to earn $300 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 21, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Are you deeply satisfied with your love life? Several of the aspects will push you to take stock and develop some solutions if needed. A big issue could be your possessiveness. Try an experiment. Give your partner more freedom. It may seem risky to you, but it is not. Loosen the reins a bit.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Loving someone is no guarantee that one day that person will not leave. You must give your love freely and without strings. If you approach people always asking for guarantees or protection, you will make them feel you do not trust them. In turn, they will not trust you. It is a vicious cycle. The only way out is through giving your heart unconditionally.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You need a guide. This is a time to learn from the master of a domain, even if it means putting yourself in the role of disciple. This is a wonderful change for you, especially because you are often the one teaching others. This kind of exercise can do you a world of good. If there is a new subject you want to study, now is the time to embrace it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is a meditative day. It will help you take stock of how you feel inside, which you have not had time to do for a while. You are in the process of abandoning the burden of always doing your “duty.” Miracle of miracles, you will finally realize you can not work all the time! Take a break!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Old demons and dreams are on the agenda today. Do you want to be an artist? Are you sure? If you are an artist, would you like to be more prominent or rich? Be wary of such daydreams because they take you away from enjoying your life. Live in the here and now. Embracing what you already have will ultimately give you the same satisfaction as those who are richer or more famous.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If your daily life seems disorderly, change it. Do not delay. You say the hustle and bustle of life has you running in a thousand different directions. You would really prefer to live in peace and quiet in the country. It is possible to make such a dramatic change. Take advantage of your great adaptive powers!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You do not like to be held back. You can not wait quietly until you reach your objectives. Know that occasionally the unpleasant tasks have to be done before you can enjoy yourself. This is the case today. Fortunately, the day promises to be calm with periods of concentrated effort. Now you can prepare for the future!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Is this the day you will meet someone new? It is possible! The astral aspects are going to make it a lot easier for you. Given the wonderful energy you have at the moment, someone fascinating may be attracted to you. Take advantage of this wonderful day. It is tailor made for you!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You can expect to have a calm, efficient day. Whatever projects you have initiated in your public or private life should start taking on an interesting shape. Little by little, uncertainties will vanish. Have confidence in time, because it is currently working in your favour.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A serious day lies ahead. It feels a bit lonely as all those around you concentrate on their own needs in silence and isolation. But you will enjoy a great feeling tonight after you solved so many problems and gotten so much done. Ultimately, this will be a very positive day, one you will end feeling very proud of yourself!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are cleaning, sweeping, and tidying up your relationships as never before. More remains to be done, but in the end, your relationships will take on completely different forms. Today, for example, someone in your group will back up your ideas. You are in the process of changing. Everyone who matters is going to support you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Great rivers are born from drops of water. Opportunity is not lacking in your life at the moment. This is a great time to buckle down in your personal and professional lives. You have never shied away from hard work. You embrace it. You will end the day feeling the satisfaction that comes from a job well done. Congratulations!