Today in High Prairie – December 22, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 22, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 22, 2020

Alan Deynaka

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 22, 2020

Mitchell Olsen

Trudy Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 22, 2020

1400 – Luca della Robbia, Madonna Rose Garden Sculptor

1666 – Guru Singh, Founder of Khalsa Army

1856 – Frank Kellogg, Tried to Outlaw War

1858 – Giacomo Puccini, Madame Butterfly Composer

1889 – Minor Watson, Woman of the Year Actor

1891 – Edward L. Bernays, 1st Public Relations Agent

1911 – Grote Reber, 1st parabolic radio telescope

1915 – Barbara Billingsley, Leave it to Beaver actress

1917 – Gene Rayburn, Match Game TV Host

1921 – Hawkshaw Hawkins, Ozark Jubilee Singer

1930 – Larry Stevenson, Skateboard Innovator

1936 – Hector Elizondo, American Gigolo Actor

1938 – Lucien Bouchard, Quebec Politician

1942 – Dick Perry, Pink Floyd Saxophonist

1944 – Barry Jenkins, Animals Rocker

1945 – Diane Sawyer, 60 Minutes Newscaster

1946 – Rick Nielsen, Cheap Trick Vocalist

1948 – Steve Garvey, Los Angeles Dodger

1949 – Maurice Gibb, Bee Gees Vocalist

1949 – Robin Gibb, Bee Gees Vocalist

1953 – Bernnadette Stanis, Good Times Actress

1961 – Yuri Malinchenko, 1st Person to Marry in Space

1962 – Ralph Fiennes, Schindler’s List Actor

1971 – Pat Mastroianni, Canadian Actor

1989 – Jordin Sparks, American Idol Winner

This Day in Local History – December 22, 2020

Dec. 22, 1912: Grouardites meet 68 teams carrying freight in one day en route to Grouard. Ice is reported to be in excellent shape.

Dec. 22, 1914: George Morin is elected president of the Grouard Board of Trade.

Dec. 22, 1966: The High Prairie Community Choir, under the direction of Dr. Phil Rutter, holds a concert at the elementary school gym.

Dec. 22, 1969: A fire of unknown origin does extensive damage to a building owned by Lloyd Rohloff and used by Prairie Farm Equipment, the local John Deere agency.

Dec. 22, 1970: South Peace News reports that AGT announces a $210,000 project to upgrade phone service in the Grouard area.

Dec. 22, 1982: South Peace News reports that seven local ringette players will represent the Peace Zone at the Western Canadian Ringette Championships. The players include Leeann Berg, Karen Emter, Dawn Cardinal, Giselle Arcand, Rhonda Berg, Lorna Willier and Paula Monahan.

Dec. 22, 1993: South Peace News reports that Robbie Blaikie, Aaron Herben, James Tallman, Ross Willier, Billy Carifelle, Kevin Meneice and Everett L’Hirondelle are named to the 1994 Midget Arctic Winter Games team.

Dec. 22, 1998: Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Iris Evans sends a letter to the Town of High Prairie and M.D. of Big Lakes permanently suspending dissolution talks.

Dec. 22, 2000: The Crazy Horse Saloon is sold and renamed Barry’s Bar and Grill after manager Barry Sharkawi.

Dec. 22, 2005: Bill and Mary Babcock celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with friends and family at Pleasantview Lodge.

Dec. 22, 2009: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont proposes cutting the number of councillors to five from seven. The proposal never materializes.

Dec. 22, 2011: Goaltender Alycia Monahan becomes only the second known female player to play in an NPHL game when she plays the final 13:05 minutes in goal against the Falher Pirates. She gives up one goal in a 9-3 loss.

Dec. 22, 2015: Inadequate track conditions are blamed for a derailment near Faust on June 11, 2014, says a report released by the Transportation Safety Board.

This Day in World History – December 22, 2020

1814 – Sheep, cattle, horses and poultry are introduced to New Zealand.

1849 – Execution of Russian writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky called off.

1870 – Jules Janssen flies in balloon to study a solar eclipse.

1877 – Thomas Edison’s phonograph is announced.

1882 – 1st string of Christmas tree lights created by Thomas Edison.

1890 – Railway begins operation between Kingsport and Kentville, NS.

1917 – NHL’s 1st official week of play.

1932 – Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers 1st movie “Flying Down to Rio” opens.

1932 – “The Mummy” starring Boris Karloff is released in the US.

1936 – 1st common carrier license issued in Scranton, Pa.

1937 – Lincoln Tunnel opens to traffic in New York City.

1941 – Japans invasion leader lands on Luzon, Philippines.

1941 – Tito establishes 1st Proletarian Brigade in Yugoslavia.

1942 – Adolf Hitler signs order to develop the V-2 rocket as weapon.

1956 – Colo is born, the 1st gorilla to be bred in captivity.

1958 – “Chipmunk Song” reaches #1.

1962 – 1,000,000th NBA point scored.

1962 – Harris County voters approve all-weather stadium [Astrodome].

1965 – “Doctor Zhivago” starring Omar Sharif premieres in New York.

1965 – Great Britain sets national maximum road speed at 70 mph.

1967 – “The Graduate” starring Dustin Hoffman is released.

1974 – Phil Esposito became 6th NHLer to score 500 goals.

1983 – Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with PLO’s Yasser Arafat.

1984 – Bernhard Goetz shoots 4 black muggers on NYC subway train.

1987 – Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx overdoses from heroin.

1988 – South West Africa granted independence.

1989 – After 23 years of dictatorial rule, Romania ousts Nicolae Ceausescu.

1990 – Iraq announces it will never give up Kuwait.

1990 – Lech Walesa sworn in as Poland’s 1st popularly elected president.

1990 – Paul Coffey becomes 2nd NHL defenceman to record 1,000 points.

1996 – Brett Hull and Bobby Hull, 1st father/son combo to score 500 goals.

1997 – Merck baldness pill for men approved by FDA.

2016 – Ebola vaccine VSV-EBOV is found to be 70-100% effective.

2018 – Anak Krakatau slips into sea; tsunami kills over 400.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 22, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It might seem like someone has dumped a bucket of water on your head today! It seems like your fire is out. Keep in mind this is only temporary and that your internal flame will be rekindled soon. For now, you may want to take this time to slow down and relax. Use this as an opportunity to reflect and tune in to your sensitive, caring nature. Let someone else take the reins.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Tension may run high today as things come to a great emotional climax. It might seem as if everyone is out to get you, but more than likely this paranoia is a figment of your imagination. Don’t get carried away with crazy scenarios that have no basis in reality. People may be acting irrationally, so don’t be surprised if reason and logic are nowhere to be found.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – More than likely you will be caught up in a wildly intense emotional drama if you aren’t careful. Try to stay calm and collected. Find a quiet, solitary place where you can relax. Your energy is there, but it may be more reserved and subtle on a day like this. Be the stable oasis in the raging turmoil. Make peace with the people around you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will find strength in your inner reserves today. Don’t hesitate to let your deepest thoughts shine through. Keep your antenna up. You will find there’s an electricity in the air that keeps people’s emotions at peak level. Follow your instincts and keep in mind this is probably your best defense against the challenges of the day. Rational thinking is overrated.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel a bit sluggish today. Your warrior spirit would rather stay home on the couch than get up and fight. This is fine. You may simply need a break from your quest for world domination. Remember a good leader also takes the time to sit back and reflect on recent events in order to make better plans for the future.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your sensitivity is strong today. You will find your perception of situations is right on target with the truth of the matter. Keep in mind that in order to be successful, you won’t need to strong-arm anyone into doing what you want. More than likely you will be able to accomplish more just by tuning in to your receptive, gentle nature.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel a bit confused today. It might seem as if the wind has suddenly been taken out of your sails. Don’t get discouraged by the slow weightiness of the day. Take the opportunity to relax and recharge your batteries. Do a bit of inward reflection as opposed to outer-directed movement. The most valuable lesson to learn is patience. Remind yourself of this throughout the day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today is an excellent day for you. You will be a welcome addition to any crowd. Your delightful nature is at its most active. You have the unique capability to be aggressive about getting what you want without disturbing the flow of the energy around you. People respect and honour your sensitive, nurturing qualities. This will win the game for you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The world probably isn’t going to revolve around you today, so get used to it. Even though this may not be the news you want to hear, it’s probably the news you most need to hear. Use your incredible passion to nurture others. Think less about yourself and more about the people around you, especially your family. Stick close to home and take care of chores.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Initiate a deep, meaningful conversation with someone you’ve lost touch with. It could be that a long and ugly point of contention is on the brink of resolution. All you need to do is make the first move. There’s a great deal of heartfelt, loving energy in the air that will help you foster a sensitive, tender approach. Find a connection with someone that you didn’t know was there.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your transmission may be stuck in reverse today. This doesn’t mean you can’t be productive. You may need to change your approach. Carefully assess a situation before you proceed. Someone may be trying to cross you. Be smart about your rebuttal. Head-on combat isn’t the best approach. Try reasoning. You may discover there are pieces of the puzzle you didn’t know about.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things should go well for you today. There’s an added serenity in the air that will help calm your nerves. There’s no need to make things more complicated than necessary. The answers to things are actually quite simple. Everything you want is probably right at your fingertips. You don’t need to go far to find what you seek.