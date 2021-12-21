Today in High Prairie – December 22, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

1-6 p.m. – HP Marigold Christmas Market 1-6 p.m. at HP Legion Hall.

This Day in Local History – December 22, 2021

Dec. 22, 1912: Grouardites meet 68 teams carrying freight in one day en route to Grouard. Ice is reported to be in excellent shape.

Dec. 22, 1914: George Morin is elected president of the Grouard Board of Trade.

Dec. 22, 1966: The High Prairie Community Choir, under the direction of Dr. Phil Rutter, holds a concert at the elementary school gym.

Dec. 22, 1969: A fire of unknown origin does extensive damage to a building owned by Lloyd Rohloff and used by Prairie Farm Equipment, the local John Deere agency.

Dec. 22, 1970: The High Prairie Regals enter Christmas in last place in the NPHL standings with a 1-12-2 record, and outscored 118-41.

Dec. 22, 1970: South Peace News reports that AGT announces a $210,000 project to upgrade phone service in the Grouard area.

Dec. 22, 1981: The High Prairie Regals lose to the Falher Pirates 7-5. They also lose defenceman Bobby Cox after he fires the puck and hits the linesman during the game. Referee Pete Wlodarczak ruled the shot intentional and gave Cox a match penalty.

Dec. 22, 1982: South Peace News reports that seven local ringette players will represent the Peace Zone at the Western Canadian Ringette Championships. The players include Leeann Berg, Karen Emter, Dawn Cardinal, Giselle Arcand, Rhonda Berg, Lorna Willier and Paula Monahan.

Dec. 22, 1987: Ron Gaudet scores twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 9-4.

Dec. 22, 1988: Norm Benoit makes 26 saves and Richard Fournier scores three goals as the visiting Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-1.

Dec. 22, 1992: The visiting High Prairie Regals outshoot the Valleyview Jets 47-32 but goaltender Earl Boman is the difference as the Jets win 5-4.

Dec. 22, 1993: South Peace News reports that Robbie Blaikie, Aaron Herben, James Tallman, Ross Willier, Billy Carifelle, Kevin Meneice and Everett L’Hirondelle are named to the 1994 Midget Arctic Winter Games team.

Dec. 22, 1998: Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Iris Evans sends a letter to the Town of High Prairie and M.D. of Big Lakes permanently suspending dissolution talks.

Dec. 22, 2000: The Crazy Horse Saloon is sold and renamed Barry’s Bar and Grill after manager Barry Sharkawi.

Dec. 22, 2005: Bill and Mary Babcock celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with friends and family at Pleasantview Lodge.

Dec. 22, 2007: South Peace News publishes on a rare Saturday when the paper decides to push forward its Christmas issue publication date.

Dec. 22, 2009: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont proposes cutting the number of councillors to five from seven. The proposal never materializes.

Dec. 22, 2010: South Peace News reports that Veronica Bedard, owner of Rover Laser Engraving and Novelties, has a new Epilog Laser mini engraving machine.

Dec. 22, 2011: Goaltender Alycia Monahan becomes only the second known female player to play in an NPHL game when she plays the final 13:05 minutes in goal against the Falher Pirates. She gives up one goal in a 9-3 loss.

Dec. 22, 2014: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council distributes 37 hampers as part of its Santa’s Little Helpers program.

Dec. 22, 2015: Inadequate track conditions are blamed for a derailment near Faust on June 11, 2014, says a report released by the Transportation Safety Board.

Dec. 22, 2016: High Prairie town council presents the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society with a cheque for $3,723.23 for rent on property it owns. David Zabolotniuk rents the land.

Dec. 22, 2016: Kalie Anderson receives a $2,000 bursary from the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society.

Dec. 22, 2017: Jadin Cox receives a $2,000 bursary from the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society. Cox is enrolled in the NAIT Dental Assistant Program.

Dec. 22, 2018: Chevon Wilson’s overtime winner sends the visiting Manning Comets home with a 5-4 win over the High Prairie Regals. It is High Prairie’s 14th straight loss to start the season.

Dec. 22, 2018: The Yellow Vest Movement lands in High Prairie but less than a dozen people gather at the old Esso lot to protest government action on the working and middle class.

Dec. 22, 2018: Dozens of teddy bears are collected for High Prairie Victim Services as the High Prairie Midget Mavericks hockey team holds a Teddy Bear Toss.

This Day in World History – December 22, 2021

1814 – Sheep, cattle, horses and poultry are introduced to New Zealand.

1849 – Execution of Russian writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky called off.

1870 – Jules Janssen flies in balloon to study a solar eclipse.

1877 – Thomas Edison’s phonograph is announced.

1882 – First string of Christmas tree lights created by Thomas Edison.

1917 – NHL’s first official week of play.

1932 – Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers first movie “Flying Down to Rio” opens.

1932 – “The Mummy” starring Boris Karloff is released in the US.

1936 – First common carrier license issued in Scranton, Pa.

1937 – Lincoln Tunnel opens to traffic in New York City.

1941 – Japans invasion leader lands on Luzon, Philippines.

1942 – Adolf Hitler signs order to develop the V-2 rocket as weapon.

1956 – Colo is born, the first gorilla to be bred in captivity.

1962 – Harris County voters approve all-weather stadium [Houston Astrodome].

1965 – Great Britain sets national maximum road speed at 70 mph.

1974 – Phil Esposito became 6th NHLer to score 500 goals.

1984 – Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” single goes #1 for 6 weeks.

1987 – Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx overdoses from heroin.

1989 – After 23 years of dictatorial rule, Romania ousts Nicolae Ceausescu.

1990 – Iraq announces it will never give up Kuwait.

1990 – Lech Walesa sworn in as Poland’s first popularly elected president.

1990 – Paul Coffey becomes second NHL defenceman to record 1,000 points.

1996 – Brett Hull and Bobby Hull, first father/son combo to score 500 goals.

1997 – Merck baldness pill for men approved by FDA.

2016 – Ebola vaccine VSV-EBOV is found to be 70-100% effective.

2018 – Anak Krakatau slips into sea; tsunami kills over 400.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 22, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You spend much of your life serving others. Now you may re-evaluate your “duty” toward them. Perhaps someone is taking unfair advantage of your good nature. Perhaps you are finally experiencing desires you feel you have to fulfill. Look objectively at your situation without feeling guilt, sorrow, or the fear of losing a friend. Your happiness matters, too!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You always see both sides of a situation clearly. Today you might judge possible future courses of action in view of the past. Prior values may be put to the test and former opinions revised. You could consider ending a relationship or entering a new one. This may take effort, but it will set the stage for future success.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Someone you have known for a long time may disappear from your life. This could leave you feeling disoriented and unfocused. Your ideas of truth, honour, ethics, and morality might require some revision in light of recent events. A change of profession might be looming on the horizon. On the positive side, you are in the process of transcending your limitations. Follow your heart.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Though communication is one of your strong points, today you might find it hard. You may feel introspective, but open, honest discussion could be what you need now. Your long-held ideas and values are changing, and you might require guidance to put your new beliefs to work. A search for truth is in your future, and you will want some companions along the way.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Stress-related health complaints could force re-evaluation of your current situation, particularly your job. You may take a good look at your skills and consider how they can be put to use in other fields. Communication from distant places may bring new opportunities to pursue old ambitions. Do not write them off right away. Change is in the wind. It is not wise to try to stop it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your inner child surfaces today. Memories of past good times bring out your playful side. You might want to try forms of amusement you once enjoyed but have long since abandoned. Children provide inspiration and outlet for this energy. Tell them stories about your own childhood or read to them. Indulge your flights of fancy. You can always face reality tomorrow.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Renegotiating relationships may cause sorrow today. You may find that trying to fix one will not work. Past emotions that have created difficulties may resurface. Releasing them could bring the courage to move on. Bonds with others are like matter and energy. They can be changed, but they can not be created or destroyed. Whatever form it takes, a true bond will always be there.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might put aside your usual tendency to push ahead without a backward glance. You could reconsider past ideas and see them in an entirely new light. Circumstances may force re-evaluation of your current job or lifestyle. Or you could contemplate a move. Contact with a sibling or neighbour may be restored. Today is all about adjustment.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is about re-evaluation. Dreams or ambitions you may have abandoned could resurface. You could be forced to confront difficulties in your current situation. You might decide to call in a few favours from people you have not heard from in ages. Old debts may need repaying. This is a great time to tie up loose ends, attain closure, and move on.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Happy and painful memories of childhood could come to mind today, bringing new understanding of how your early experiences affect your present situation. Unexpected insights could bring a new perspective on the present and future. You could realize a personal or professional course is not right for you. Do not let fear overwhelm your need for transition.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – While you may be comfortable with your environment, you could receive an unmistakable signal that it is time for change. This could involve a different job, allowing you to make use of skills and talents that have been lying fallow. Do not let small but necessary tasks make you abandon a new course of action. It represents a vital stage in your personal growth.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Sudden financial success could produce upheaval in your lifestyle. Therefore, rethink your current situation and consider the pursuit of cherished old dreams you may have abandoned. Spiritual goals and interests may change. Old friends could be left behind and new friendships begun. It is important to remember once you embark on this new path, there will be no turning back.