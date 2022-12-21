Today in High Prairie: December 22, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 22, 2022

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteaders Hall. Bring your lunch and your project!

2 p.m. – Grouard Northland School Christmas Concert at the school.

2- 4 p.m. – Seniors’ Christmas Tea at Café du Coin in St Isidore.

7 p.m. – Bridge games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Peavine Bishop Routhier School Christmas Concert, time TBA.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 22, 2022

1400 – Luca della Robbia, Madonna Rose Garden Sculptor

1666 – Guru Singh, Founder of Khalsa Army

1856 – Frank Kellogg, Tried to Outlaw War

1858 – Giacomo Puccini, Madame Butterfly Composer

1889 – Minor Watson, Woman of the Year Actor

1891 – Edward L. Bernays, First Public Relations Agent

1909 – Alan Carney, Zombies on Broadway

1911 – Grote Reber, First parabolic radio telescope

1915 – Barbara Billingsley, Leave it to Beaver Actress

1917 – Gene Rayburn, Match Game TV Host

1921 – Hawkshaw Hawkins, Ozark Jubilee Singer

1930 – Larry Stevenson, Skateboard Innovator

1936 – Hector Elizondo, American Gigolo Actor

1938 – Lucien Bouchard, Quebec Politician

1942 – Dick Perry, Pink Floyd Saxophonist

1944 – Barry Jenkins, Animals Rocker

1945 – Diane Sawyer, 60 Minutes Newscaster

1946 – Rick Nielsen, Cheap Trick Vocalist

1948 – Steve Garvey, Los Angeles Dodger

1949 – Maurice Gibb, Bee Gees Vocalist

1949 – Robin Gibb, Bee Gees Vocalist

1953 – BernNadette Stanis, Good Times Actress

1961 – Yuri Malinchenko, First Person to Marry in Space

1962 – Ralph Fiennes, Schindler’s List Actor

1971 – Pat Mastroianni, Canadian Actor

1989 – Jordin Sparks, American Idol Winner

This Day in Local History – December 22, 2022

Dec. 22, 1912: Grouardites meet 68 teams carrying freight in one day travelling to Grouard. Ice is reported to be in excellent shape.

Dec. 22, 1914: George Morin is elected president of the Grouard Board of Trade.

Dec. 22, 1966: The High Prairie Community Choir, under the direction of Dr. Phil Rutter, holds a concert at the elementary school gym.

Dec. 22, 1969: A fire of unknown origin does extensive damage to a building owned by Lloyd Rohloff and used by Prairie Farm Equipment, the local John Deere agency.

Dec. 22, 1970: The High Prairie Regals enter Christmas in last place in the NPHL standings with a 1-12-2 record, and outscored 118-41.

Dec. 22, 1970: South Peace News reports that AGT announces a $210,000 project to upgrade phone service in the Grouard area.

Dec. 22, 1981: The High Prairie Regals lose to the Falher Pirates 7-5. They also lose defenceman Bobby Cox after he fires the puck and hits the linesman during the game. Referee Pete Wlodarczak ruled the shot intentional and gives Cox a match penalty.

Dec. 22, 1982: South Peace News reports that seven local ringette players will represent the Peace Zone at the Western Canadian Ringette Championships. The players include Leeann Berg, Karen Emter, Dawn Cardinal, Giselle Arcand, Rhonda Berg, Lorna Willier and Paula Monahan.

Dec. 22, 1985: Garry Dennis Roberts, 37, of High Prairie, is found murdered in his home from stab wounds and multiple blows to his head.

Dec. 22, 1987: Ron Gaudet scores twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 9-4.

Dec. 22, 1988: Norm Benoit makes 26 saves and Richard Fournier scores three goals as the visiting Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-1.

Dec. 22, 1992: The visiting High Prairie Regals outshoot the Valleyview Jets 47-32 but goaltender Earl Boman is the difference as the Jets win 5-4.

Dec. 22, 1993: South Peace News reports that Robbie Blaikie, Aaron Herben, James Tallman, Ross Willier, Billy Carifelle, Kevin Meneice and Everett L’Hirondelle are named to the 1994 Midget Arctic Winter Games team.

Dec. 22, 1998: Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Iris Evans sends a letter to the Town of High Prairie and M.D. of Big Lakes permanently suspending dissolution talks.

Dec. 22, 2000: The Crazy Horse Saloon is sold and renamed Barry’s Bar and Grill after manager Barry Sharkawi.

Dec. 22, 2005: Bill and Mary Babcock celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with friends and family at Pleasantview Lodge.

Dec. 22, 2007: South Peace News publishes on a rare Saturday when the paper decides to push forward its Christmas issue publication date.

Dec. 22, 2009: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont proposes cutting the number of councillors to five from seven. The proposal never materializes.

Dec. 22, 2010: South Peace News reports staff at the High Prairie Hospital are pleased with the arrival of their new mobile X-ray machine.

Dec. 22, 2010: South Peace News reports that Veronica Bedard, owner of Rover Laser Engraving and Novelties, has a new Epilog Laser mini engraving machine.

Dec. 22, 2011: Goaltender Alycia Monahan becomes only the second known female player to play in an NPHL game when she plays the final 13:05 minutes in goal against the Falher Pirates. She gives up one goal in a 9-3 loss.

Dec. 22, 2012: The High Prairie Regals end the 2012 calendar year with an 8-5 loss at Falher. It the club’s fifth straight loss and puts them in serious jeopardy of missing the NPHL playoffs for the second straight year.

Dec. 22, 2015: Inadequate track conditions are blamed for a derailment near Faust on June 11, 2014, says a report released by the Transportation Safety Board.

Dec. 22, 2016: Kalie Anderson receives a $2,000 bursary from the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society.

Dec. 22, 2017: Jadin Cox receives a $2,000 bursary from the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society. Cox is enrolled in the NAIT Dental Assistant Program.

Dec. 22, 2018: Chevon Wilson’s overtime winner sends the visiting Manning Comets home with a 5-4 win over the High Prairie Regals. It is High Prairie’s 14th straight loss to start the season.

Dec. 22, 2018: The Yellow Vest Movement lands in High Prairie but less than a dozen people gather at the old Esso lot to protest government action on the working and middle class.

This Day in World History – December 22, 2022

December 22

1814 – Sheep, cattle, horses and poultry are introduced to New Zealand.

1849 – Execution of Russian writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky called off.

1870 – Jules Janssen flies in balloon to study a solar eclipse.

1877 – Thomas Edison’s phonograph is announced.

1882 – First string of Christmas tree lights created by Thomas Edison.

1890 – Railway begins operation between Kingsport and Kentville, NS.

1917 – NHL’s first official week of play.

1932 – Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers first movie “Flying Down to Rio” opens.

1932 – “The Mummy” starring Boris Karloff is released in the US.

1936 – First common carrier license issued in Scranton, Pa.

1937 – Lincoln Tunnel opens to traffic in New York City.

1941 – Japan’s invasion leader lands on Luzon, Philippines.

1941 – Tito establishes first Proletarian Brigade in Yugoslavia.

1942 – Adolf Hitler signs order to develop the V-2 rocket as weapon.

1956 – Colo is born, the first gorilla to be bred in captivity.

1958 – “Chipmunk Song” reaches #1.

1962 – 1,000,000th NBA point scored.

1962 – Harris County voters approve all-weather stadium [Astrodome].

1965 – “Doctor Zhivago” starring Omar Sharif premieres in New York.

1965 – Great Britain sets national maximum road speed at 70 mph.

1967 – “The Graduate” starring Dustin Hoffman is released.

1974 – Phil Esposito became 6th NHLer to score 500 goals.

1983 – Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meets with PLO’s Yasser Arafat.

1984 – Bernhard Goetz shoots 4 black muggers on NYC subway train.

1984 – Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” single goes #1 for 6 weeks.

1987 – Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx overdoses from heroin.

1988 – South West Africa granted independence.

1989 – After 23 years of dictatorial rule, Romania ousts Nicolae Ceausescu.

1990 – Iraq announces it will never give up Kuwait.

1990 – Lech Walesa sworn in as Poland’s first popularly elected president.

1990 – Paul Coffey becomes 2nd NHL defenceman to record 1,000 points.

1996 – Brett Hull and Bobby Hull, first father/son combo to score 500 goals.

1997 – Merck baldness pill for men approved by FDA.

2016 – Ebola vaccine VSV-EBOV is found to be 70-100% effective.

2018 – Anak Krakatau slips into sea; tsunami kills over 400.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 22, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your transmission may be stuck in reverse today! This does not mean you can not be productive. You may need to change your approach. Carefully assess a situation before you proceed. Someone may be trying to cross you. Be smart about your rebuttal. Head-on combat is not the best approach. Try reasoning. You may discover there are pieces of the puzzle you did not know about!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Things should go well for you today! There is an added serenity in the air that will help calm your nerves. There is no need to make things more complicated than necessary. The answers to things are actually quite simple. Everything you want is probably right at your fingertips. You do not need to go far to find what you seek!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It might seem like someone has dumped a bucket of water on your head today! It seems like your fire is out. Keep in mind this is only temporary and your internal flame will be rekindled soon. For now, you may want to take this time to slow down and relax. Use this as an opportunity to reflect and tune in to your sensitive, caring nature. Let someone else take the reins!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Tension may run high today as things come to a great emotional climax! It might seem as if everyone is out to get you, but more than likely this paranoia is a figment of your imagination. Do not get carried away with crazy scenarios that have no basis in reality. People may be acting irrationally, so do not be surprised if reason and logic are nowhere to be found!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – More than likely you will be caught up in a wildly intense emotional drama if you are not careful! Try to stay calm and collected. Find a quiet, solitary place where you can relax. Your energy is there, but it may be more reserved and subtle on a day like this. Be the stable oasis in the raging turmoil. Make peace with the people around you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You will find strength in your inner reserves today! Do not hesitate to let your deepest thoughts shine through. Keep your antenna up. You will find there is an electricity in the air that keeps people’s emotions at peak level. Follow your instincts and keep in mind this is probably your best defense against the challenges of the day. Rational thinking is overrated!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may feel a bit sluggish today! Your warrior spirit would rather stay home on the couch than get up and fight. This is fine. You may simply need a break from your quest for world domination. Remember a good leader also takes the time to sit back and reflect on recent events in order to make better plans for the future!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your sensitivity is strong today! You will find your perception of situations is right on target with the truth of the matter. Keep in mind that in order to be successful, you willnot need to strong-arm anyone into doing what you want. More than likely you will be able to accomplish more just by tuning in to your receptive, gentle nature!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel a bit confused today. It might seem as if the wind has suddenly been taken out of your sails. Do not get discouraged by the slow weightiness of the day. Take the opportunity to relax and recharge your batteries. Do a bit of inward reflection as opposed to outer-directed movement. The most valuable lesson to learn is patience. Remind yourself of this throughout the day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is an excellent day for you! You will be a welcome addition to any crowd. Your delightful nature is at its most active. You have the unique capability to be aggressive about getting what you want without disturbing the flow of the energy around you. People respect and honour your sensitive, nurturing qualities. This will win the game for you!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The world probably is not going to revolve around you today, so get used to it. Even though this may not be the news you want to hear, it is probably the news you most need to hear. Use your incredible passion to nurture others. Think less about yourself and more about the people around you, especially your family. Stick close to home and take care of chores!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Initiate a deep, meaningful conversation with someone you have lost touch with! It could be that a long and ugly point of contention is on the brink of resolution. All you need to do is make the first move. There is a great deal of heartfelt, loving energy in the air that will help you foster a sensitive, tender approach. Find a connection with someone you did not know was there!