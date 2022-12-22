Today in High Prairie: December 23, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 23, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at High Prairie Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 23, 2022

1722 – Axel Cronstedt, Discovered Nickel, Tungsten

1732 – Richard Arkwright, Invented Spinning Frame

1805 – Joseph Smith Jr., Founder of Mormon Church

1887 – Eric Blore, Great Gatsby Actor

1911 – James Gregory, Barney Miller Actor

1918 – Helmut Schmidt, Chancellor of West Germany

1919 – Peggy Fortnum, First to Draw Paddington Bear

1923 – Milt Okun, John Denver’s Producer

1925 – Harry Guardino, Perry Mason Actor

1929 – Dick Weber, 13 perfect 300 Bowling Games

1931 – Ronnie Schell, Gomer Pyle Comedian

1938 – Bob Kahn, Internet Pioneer

1940 – Eugene Record, Chi Lites Singer

1940 – Jorma Kaukonen, Jefferson Airplane Guitarist

1943 – Harry Shearer, Saturday Night Live Actor

1946 – Tony Craig, Boy Next Door Actor

1946 – Susan Lucci, All My Children Actress

1951 – Anthony Phillips, Genesis Co-Founder

1956 – Dave Murray, Iron Maiden Guitarist

1964 – Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam Singer

1978 – Estelle Warren, Canadian Model and Actress

This Day in Local History – December 23, 2022

Dec. 23, 1956: Father Henri Giroux, O.M.I., dies at Whitelaw’s Hotel Dieu. He is buried in Girouxville.

Dec. 23, 1972: No one is seriously injured in a four-car pile-up on the Sucker Creek Indian Reserve. No chargers are laid.

Dec. 23, 1991: Arson is ruled to be the cause of a fire at St. Andrew’s School after some construction material is set ablaze.

Dec. 23, 1997: South Peace News reports Keeweetinok RHA warns citizens not to have unprotected sex or share needles after three HIV positive blood tests are reported in the area.

Dec. 23, 1997: Gunnar Odegaard announces there will be no Sled Dog Races in town next February due to lack of help. The event had run successfully for four years.

Dec. 23, 1999: Over $2,000 is raised for charity at a senior hockey game between the High Prairie Regals and Lakeland Eagles.

Dec. 23, 2005: Dan Cardinal, of Sucker Creek, passes away at the age of 74 years.

Dec. 23, 2009: South Peace News publishes a story on Royal Bank employee Doris Duchesneau, who will be carrying the Olympic Torch at Dawson Creek Jan. 31, 2010.

Dec. 23, 2009: South Peace News publishes a story on High Prairie’s Quin Sekulich, who is helping train Canadian bobsleigh athletes for the Olympics.

Dec. 23, 2009: The High Prairie Regals conclude the calendar year with a 9-6 home ice loss to Peace River. The team enters the Christmas break with a 4-9-0-0 record and fifth place in the NPHL’s East Division standings.

Dec. 23, 2013: High Prairie RCMP arrest three men after they attempt to flee from police after an attempted home invasion. Charged are Sean BigCharles, 27, of East Prairie, John Isadore, 20, of Driftpile, and Daniel BigCharles, 18, of Edmonton.

Dec. 23, 2015: Town of High Prairie staff donate $520 to the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

This Day in World History – December 23, 2022

1672 – Giovanni Cassini discovers Rhea, a satellite of Saturn.

1688 – King James II, last Roman Catholic British monarch, flees to France.

1690 – John Flamsteed observes Uranus without realizing it’s undiscovered.

1751 – France sets plan to tax clergymen.

1788 – Maryland votes to cede area for District of Columbia.

1815 – “Emma” by Jane Austen by published.

1888 – Vincent van Gogh cuts off his left ear with a razor.

1907 – First all-steel passengar railroad coach completed.

1912 – First “Keystone Kops” film released.

1912 – Aswan Low Dam in Nile begins operation.

1919 – Alice H. Parker patents gas heating furnace.

1922 – BBC Radio began daily newscasts.

1928 – NBC sets up a permanent, coast-to-coast radio network.

1930 – Bette Davis arrives in Hollywood; works for Universal Studios.

1938 – M. Hamilton’s costume catches fire in “The Wizard of Oz” filming.

1938 – Discovery of the first modern coelacanth in South Africa.

1947 – Transistor invented.

1954 – The first human kidney transplant is performed.

1960 – King Saud of Saudi Arabia takes power.

1962 – Cuba starts returning US prisoners from Bay of Pigs invasion.

1963 – Beach Boys first appearance on “Shindig”.

1968 – First US case of space motion sickness.

1968 – Three US astronauts are first men to orbit the moon.

1970 – Record 7,511th performance of “The Mousetrap”.

1972 – 16 plane crash survivors rescued after 70 days.

1973 – Six Persian Gulf nations double their oil prices.

1983 – Journal Science publishes first report on nuclear winter.

1990 – Slovenians vote to secede from Yugoslavia.

1996 – Four women ordained priests in Jamaica; first in Anglican history.

1997 – Jari Kurri is 8th NHLer to score 600 career goals.

2002 – First time in history an aircraft and unmanned drone battle.

2005 – Chad declares a state of war against Sudan.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 23, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is bound to turn into a silly day if you let it! Your best bet is to give in to the strange patterns at work. Communication seems blocked at every turn. You can expect technical difficulties like phone malfunctions or computer crashes. You and your mate will speak in two different languages. No one seems able to get a point across. Do not fight it. Just laugh. All will be normal again tomorrow!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is not a day to make firm commitments, especially concerning relationships! Today’s atmosphere highlights unification and reconciliation, but do not take this as a sign you are now bound for life. Proceed carefully before making any long-term decisions. If you are about to take a big step at work or in your personal life, try to delay your decision until your thoughts are clearer!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are so upbeat and optimistic by nature it is difficult for you to accept certain failures! That may be what you are thinking today as you reflect on recent humanitarian efforts. Try not to take such a short-sighted attitude. You are making a difference, even though it may not always be apparent. Continue on this path. Ultimately, you will see how worthwhile the journey is!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are usually very good at concentrating and getting your chores done, even when chaos reigns around you! This likely will not be the case today. Even you will come under the influence of the erratic. It is too hard to get much done with all the commotion. Do not fret about your lack of productivity. This is one day. Relax and have some fun. Tomorrow you can get down to work!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have strong psychic vision! Some people might say you are prophetic, but your gift is a combination of creativity and intuition. You can use this to benefit others, and in fact have often done so. You are known for your good advice. Have some restraint today. People are listening closely to what you say. If you advise someone to do something crazy, they might do it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The element of water predominates today! You will likely be aware of it by the strong tides of feeling in your household. Some family members may be unhappy. They may need more independence or look to you for more attention and affection. It is hard to strike the right balance, as you will discover. Do your best to satisfy everyone, making sure your own needs do not get overlooked!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is a carefree, almost childlike atmosphere to today that suits you just fine! You have been working extraordinarily hard lately and need to relax and unwind a bit. This is a day for doing cartwheels across an open field. You are not the only one who feels this way – it is positively contagious. Make the most of this wonderful feeling. This is a day for play not work!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is a day for rest and relaxation! Take advantage of the calm atmosphere to centre yourself and focus on what is important in your life. You have been going at full speed, and it is possible your family feels somewhat neglected. Spend some quality time with loved ones, if possible. They miss you and will welcome your company. Other concerns come and go, but family is forever!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are on top of the world today! Enjoy the view! You are unstoppable. Friends and family alike revel in your good mood. You are materially and spiritually generous, and by day’s end people could be lined up to partake of the bounty. Try to curb your enthusiasm and use some discretion. It would be better to give more to a worthy few than give less to many!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This dreamy day is tailor made to your sensibilities! You may find it hard to focus on the daily issues when you are caught up in your fantasies. Go ahead and give in to the day’s dreamlike state. Write in your journal or spend some time rummaging around in the attic. You will be amazed at what you find. Expect to spend hours looking through scrapbooks and reliving your childhood!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your artistic side likes to communicate with people who are a shade off normal! You call them eccentric – other people call them crazy! From your viewpoint, the crazier the better! You feel such people add interest to the lives of anyone they come in contact with. Take a look in the mirror. You may see you are such a person. Your energy and creativity add sparkle to others’ lives!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are conscientious where your health is concerned! You are one of the rare few who exercise and eat nutritious meals. Today you might want to expand your repertoire of medical remedies. If you have been struggling to shake a cold or allergy, consider some alternative medicines. They are moving more into the mainstream. Chinese herbs and acupuncture could just be what the New Age doctor ordered!