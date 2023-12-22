Today in High Prairie: December 23, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

1722 – Axel Cronstedt, Discovered Nickel, Tungsten

1732 – Richard Arkwright, Invented Spinning Frame

1805 – Joseph Smith Jr., Founder of Mormon Church

1887 – Eric Blore, Great Gatsby Actor

1911 – James Gregory, Barney Miller Actor

1918 – Helmut Schmidt, Chancellor of West Germany

1919 – Peggy Fortnum, First to Draw Paddington Bear

1923 – Milt Okun, John Denver’s Producer

1925 – Harry Guardino, Perry Mason Actor

1929 – Dick Weber, 13 perfect 300 Bowling Games

1931 – Ronnie Schell, Gomer Pyle Comedian

1938 – Bob Kahn, Internet Pioneer

1940 – Eugene Record, Chi Lites Singer

1940 – Jorma Kaukonen, Jefferson Airplane Guitarist

1943 – Harry Shearer, Saturday Night Live Actor

1946 – Tony Craig, Boy Next Door Actor

1946 – Susan Lucci, All My Children Actress

1951 – Anthony Phillips, Genesis Co-Founder

1956 – Dave Murray, Iron Maiden Guitarist

1964 – Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam Singer

1978 – Estelle Warren, Canadian Model and Actress

Dec. 23, 1956: Father Henri Giroux, O.M.I., dies at Whitelaw’s Hotel Dieu. He is buried in Girouxville.

Dec. 23, 1972: No one is seriously injured in a four-car pile-up on the Sucker Creek Indian Reserve. No chargers are laid.

Dec. 23, 1991: Arson is ruled to be the cause of a fire at St. Andrew’s School after some construction material is set ablaze.

Dec. 23, 1997: South Peace News reports Keeweetinok RHA warns citizens not to have unprotected sex or share needles after three HIV positive blood tests are reported in the area.

Dec. 23, 1997: Gunnar Odegaard announces there will be no Sled Dog Races in town next February due to lack of help. The event had run successfully for four years.

Dec. 23, 1999: Over $2,000 is raised for charity at a senior hockey game between the High Prairie Regals and Lakeland Eagles.

Dec. 23, 2005: Dan Cardinal, of Sucker Creek, passes away at the age of 74 years.

Dec. 23, 2009: South Peace News publishes a story on Royal Bank employee Doris Duchesneau, who will be carrying the Olympic Torch at Dawson Creek Jan. 31, 2010.

Dec. 23, 2009: South Peace News publishes a story on High Prairie’s Quin Sekulich, who is helping train Canadian bobsleigh athletes for the Olympics.

Dec. 23, 2009: The High Prairie Regals conclude the calendar year with a 9-6 home ice loss to Peace River. The team enters the Christmas break with a 4-9-0-0 record and fifth place in the NPHL’s East Division standings.

Dec. 23, 2013: High Prairie RCMP arrest three men after they attempt to flee from police after an attempted home invasion. Charged are Sean BigCharles, 27, of East Prairie, John Isadore, 20, of Driftpile, and Daniel BigCharles, 18, of Edmonton.

Dec. 23, 2015: Town of High Prairie staff donate $520 to the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

1672 – Giovanni Cassini discovers Rhea, a satellite of Saturn.

1688 – King James II, last Roman Catholic British monarch, flees to France.

1690 – John Flamsteed observes Uranus without realizing it’s undiscovered.

1751 – France sets plan to tax clergymen.

1788 – Maryland votes to cede area for District of Columbia.

1815 – “Emma” by Jane Austen by published.

1888 – Vincent van Gogh cuts off his left ear with a razor.

1907 – First all-steel passengar railroad coach completed.

1912 – First “Keystone Kops” film released.

1912 – Aswan Low Dam in Nile begins operation.

1919 – Alice H. Parker patents gas heating furnace.

1922 – BBC Radio began daily newscasts.

1928 – NBC sets up a permanent, coast-to-coast radio network.

1930 – Bette Davis arrives in Hollywood; works for Universal Studios.

1938 – M. Hamilton’s costume catches fire in “The Wizard of Oz” filming.

1938 – Discovery of the first modern coelacanth in South Africa.

1947 – Transistor invented.

1954 – The first human kidney transplant is performed.

1960 – King Saud of Saudi Arabia takes power.

1962 – Cuba starts returning US prisoners from Bay of Pigs invasion.

1963 – Beach Boys first appearance on “Shindig”.

1968 – First US case of space motion sickness.

1968 – Three US astronauts are first men to orbit the moon.

1970 – Record 7,511th performance of “The Mousetrap”.

1972 – 16 plane crash survivors rescued after 70 days.

1973 – Six Persian Gulf nations double their oil prices.

1983 – Journal Science publishes first report on nuclear winter.

1990 – Slovenians vote to secede from Yugoslavia.

1996 – Four women ordained priests in Jamaica; first in Anglican history.

1997 – Jari Kurri is 8th NHLer to score 600 career goals.

2002 – First time in history an aircraft and unmanned drone battle.

2005 – Chad declares a state of war against Sudan.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This will be a day rich in reflection. You are able to observe what is going around you while still retaining some distance. Other people’s ambitions will amuse you as they play their parts more like caricatures than real people. Stepping back like this benefits you greatly. You should do it more often.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Here is a day when some long-awaited attention or recognition comes your way. You are finished with the hassles you experienced during the past month and have entered a calmer period. Those who could recently only criticize can not find enough words to praise you. Take the compliments at face value. There is nothing wrong with being happy with yourself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This will be a day of reflection. While you may be tempted to look back and think about how far you have come, your time would be better spent thinking about what the future has in store. You have entered a period of rethinking both your identity and objectives. These are not small matters. You will need every ounce of energy at your disposal to make it through this time of transition.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This would be an ideal day to take extra care of your body. Do not kid yourself that those back problems will go away. Ditto that pain in your knee. Make an appointment with a doctor or physical therapist. It will not hurt you to set aside your responsibilities for one day. This is important.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may have recently modified the material aspects of your life. Was it sufficient to stop there? More profound changes might be in order. Take a look at what motivated you to create the life you are living now. Pay special attention to the choices you have made in your profession. Are you sure you are doing what you were meant to do? Are you using your talents to the fullest?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This will be a great day to meditate. You may be dissatisfied because your various projects have yet to take form. You are impatient, but who wouldn’t be? This waiting period has lasted for about two months but will soon end. The planetary energy asks you to consider only what is essential for you. Do not start new projects based on anything superfluous.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today promises to be excellent, but do not go overboard. You might be tempted to think your minor financial difficulties are already behind you. Alas, they are not. What you do today provides the blueprint for your future. Continued efforts to stabilize your behaviour will provide the security you desire for the future.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are in the home stretch now. Kiss your worries goodbye. Your efforts pay off as people listen to your advice and try to please you. Although certain details in your love life still need to be worked out, it is safe to coast for a while. You have spent months in this process of self-transformation and you deserve a little rest.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your life seems to revolve around human contact. You are an outgoing, cheerful, engaging conversationalist who enjoys bringing people together, but lately you have been yearning to be alone. Today do not ignore any urge you feel for solitude. Even though it is an unusual need for you, it is still valid and you should honour it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Sometimes friends become your real family. Your friendships are deeper and more enduring than you realize. Many people are eager to give their help, so why are you reluctant to receive it? Haven’t you been the one promoting the benefits of warm, sincere friendships? Today makes you aware of your talents and reinforces how important friendships are.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have made it over the hump. You have moved beyond the problems of the recent past and you are entering a more peaceful phase. You will soon complete your projects at work. Your domestic life will be the picture of bliss and harmony. Enjoy this period of rest and relaxation because it will be followed by a period of intense longing that requires your total attention.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The outlook for today is excellent. The somewhat oppressive atmosphere of the past few days inspires you to change your surroundings and visit new places. Why not plan a little trip? All signs indicate this is the best time to plan such an adventure. If you delay, you will be stuck in the same old routine again.