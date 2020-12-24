Today in High Prairie – December 24, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 24, 2020

Christmas Eve! Get your Christmas shopping done!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 24, 2020

Doug Arnold

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 24, 2020

Dawn Garrick

Emmett Fedoruk

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 24, 2020

1809 – Kit Carson, American Frontiersman

1880 – Johnny Gruelle, Creator of Raggedy Ann

1889 – Vladimir Sokoloff, Road to Morocco Actor

1900 – Joey Smallwood, Premier of Newfoundland

1905 – Howard Hughes, US Reclusive Billionaire

1910 – Betty Ann Davies, Tough Guy Actress

1910 – Max Miedinger, Created Helvetica Font

1920 – Dave Bartholomew, Blueberry Hill Producer

1922 – Ava Gardner, On the Beach Actress

1940 – Paul Tagliabue, NFL Commissioner

1940 – Sharon Farrell, Hawaii 5-0 Actress

1957 – Ian Burden, Human League Bassist

1959 – Anil Kapoor, Slumdog Millionaire Producer

1961 – Mary Barra, American CEO of GM

1971 – Ricky Martin, Puerto Rican Singer, Actor

1991 – Louis Tomlinson, One Direction Singer

This Day in Local History – December 24, 2020

Dec. 24, 1914: Railway construction on the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad stops at the West Prairie River crossing due to a shortage of materials.

Dec. 24, 1914: Larry Ryan and Den Hudson box 10 rounds at Grouard’s Picture Hall.

Dec. 24, 1974: Six-month-old Nicole Lindsey, of Slave Lake, dies while visiting in High Prairie.

Dec. 24, 1985: South Peace News reports commercial fishermen have their best-ever harvest taking 36,860 kilograms of walleye from Lesser Slave Lake.

Dec. 24, 1999: The High Prairie Food Bank and Native Friendship Centre hosts a Christmas dinner for the area’s needy people. About 40 attend.

Dec. 24, 2008: Nick Olanski passes away at the J.B. Wood Nursing Home at the age of 82 years.

Dec. 24, 2009: Two people are injured after an accident in front of the Fields store. Candace Cardinal, 28, and her son Daylen Cardinal, 3, are struck by a Ford truck. The driver, a 45-year-old male, is charged.

Dec. 24, 2013: High Prairie Police respond to a complaint of shots fired into a town home near Eastview Trailer Court. No one was injured during the crime.

Dec. 24, 2014: High Prairie’s Nancy Marquardt wins the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Passport to Christmas program grand prize. She picks up several thousands of dollars in prizes.

Dec. 24, 2014: South Peace News reports a last-minute rush of donations fills the shelves at the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

Dec. 24, 2014: South Peace News features Martin Deerline’s expansion. The new 21,500-square-foot building is estimated to cost $3.5 million.

Dec. 24, 2014: High Prairie residents Ed and Augustine Armit collect about $3,000 in donations for the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

This Day in World History – December 24, 2020

1476 – 400 Burgundian soldiers freeze to death during siege of Nancy.

1715 – Swedish troops occupy Norway.

1777 – Christmas Island is discovered by James Cook.

1799 – Jacobin plot against Napoleon uncovered.

1814 – Treaty of Ghent signed, ending the War of 1812.

1818 – Christmas carol “Silent Night” is first sung.

1877 – Thomas Edison files a patents for the phonograph.

1889 – Bicycle with back pedal brake patented.

1893 – Henry Ford completes his 1st useful petrol/gas fuelled engine.

1906 – Reginald A. Fessenden is 1st to broadcast music over radio.

1912 – Irving Fisher patents archiving system with index cards.

1930 – Sukarno sentenced to four years in prison in Indonesia.

1936 – 1st radioactive isotope medicine administered.

1939 – World War II: Pope Pius XII makes Christmas Eve appeal for peace.

1946 – US General MacNarney gives 800,000 “minor Nazis” amnesty.

1954 – Laos gains its independence.

1956 – “I Love Lucy” Christmas show airs, never put in syndication.

1964 – Shooting begins on “The Cage” – the pilot for Star Trek.

1966 – Soviet spacecraft Luna 13 lands on moon.

1970 – Walt Disney’s “Aristocats” is released.

1980 – Americans remember Iran hostages by shining lights for 417 seconds.

1990 – Saddam Hussein says Israel will be Iraq’s 1st target.

1997 – 1st time a Channukah candle is officially lit in Vatican City.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 24, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It’s time to loosen up! The planetary aspects bring a new cycle of tolerance and understanding your way. You could use a bit of both. Take baby steps as you introduce the kinder, gentler you to your friends and co-workers. They won’t accept a rapid transformation, but they won’t mind gradual changes. Listen more and speak less. This can make a big difference in a relationship.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Remember all those resolutions you made in the past? It’s time to recommit to them. All signs indicate you need to take better care of yourself. You’ve been so busy working that exercising has begun to feel like a luxury you can’t afford. Actually, exercise and proper nutrition are luxuries you can’t afford to ignore. You’re burning the candle at both ends. Stop before you burn out completely!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is an auspicious time for you. It gives you the energy and enthusiasm to make the necessary changes in your life. There is a lot of work to do, but you’re up to it! First focus on your relationships. Your loved ones don’t care about your professional successes. They want [and perhaps need] to spend more time with you. Do what you can to bring your life more into balance.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have tremendous creativity inside you. Have you begun to use some of it? This creative cycle will last for the next month or so. Don’t let it pass without taking advantage of it. Use the other side of your brain for a change. Take up sketching, painting, or fiction writing. What you do is less important than doing something. The simple act of creation unlocks the brain.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Get excited because this is going to be one great day! Everything will go your way. It will seem as if you simply can’t lose. At work, team members look to you as the leader. At home, family members express gratitude and affection. You may be tempted to try this luck at the casino, but don’t be impulsive. You’re already a winner. You’ve earned this shining moment.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a good day for quiet contemplation. You may have worried about finances lately, but there’s no longer any need to concern yourself. All signs indicate your financial fortunes are about to change. You’ve been working hard and should reap some rewards. Today’s aspects suggest you will. Enjoy your newfound peace of mind, but don’t go out and use the credit cards in celebration!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’re bound to enjoy this day! It’s full of possibilities and opportunities. It may begin routinely, but keep your eyes and ears open for hints of change. Your new adventure may come about in a mundane way. You might meet someone in line at the store who becomes a business partner. Or maybe you will meet a romantic interest at the ATM. Adventure is all around. Trust that you will find it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Forget about work for a change and focus instead on your love life! This is one area that can really use some attention. There’s no sense waiting for your partner to do it. It’s up to you. Why not book a romantic weekend? It will do wonders for your relationship and add spark just by anticipating the fun you will have. Your commitment should mean more than your independence.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You greet the day energized! Your confidence is at an all-time high because of recent events. You have every reason to be proud of what you’ve accomplished, especially at work. But your love life could benefit from the same level of commitment. Why not be proactive? Arrange a romantic evening for you and your partner. What a difference a few hours can make in your relationship!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You have strong humanitarian instincts. You think of your fellow humans more than most. This, combined with your intuition and empathy, makes you well-suited for the healing professions. If you’ve felt a bit disgruntled at work lately, it may be you’re in the wrong career. Consider training as a counselor or therapist. You would be good at it and help a lot of people.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You’ve been more thoughtful lately and truer to yourself. This is due to your recent introspection. You really can change your life. All it takes is time and commitment. You’ve made great progress in your development. Continue on this path and you will wind up in a much better place. Keep your eye on the goal, but don’t be so focused that you forget to enjoy the journey.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’re feeling confident and more comfortable in your own skin than you have in a long time. You’re so accomplished, why are you the last one to acknowledge it? Try to look up from your desk long enough to socialize with friends and loved ones. You’ve been so focused on work that your relationships may have suffered a bit. Spend some quality time with those you care about, if possible.