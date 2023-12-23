Today in High Prairie: December 24, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 24, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 24, 2023

1809 – Kit Carson, American Frontiersman

1880 – Johnny Gruelle, Creator of Raggedy Ann

1889 – Vladimir Sokoloff, Road to Morocco Actor

1900 – Joey Smallwood, Premier of Newfoundland

1905 – Howard Hughes, American Reclusive Billionaire

1910 – Betty Ann Davies, Tough Guy Actress

1910 – Max Miedinger, Created Helvetica Font

1920 – Dave Bartholomew, Blueberry Hill Producer

1922 – Ava Gardner, On the Beach Actress

1940 – Paul Tagliabue, NFL Commissioner

1940 – Sharon Farrell, Hawaii 5-0 Actress

1957 – Ian Burden, Human League Bassist

1959 – Anil Kapoor, Slumdog Millionaire Producer

1961 – Mary Barra, American CEO of GM

1971 – Ricky Martin, Puerto Rican Singer, Actor

1991 – Louis Tomlinson, One Direction Singer

This Day in Local History – December 24, 2023

Dec. 24, 1914: Railway construction on the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad stops at the West Prairie River crossing due to a shortage of materials.

Dec. 24, 1914: Larry Ryan and Den Hudson box 10 rounds at Grouard’s Picture Hall.

Dec. 24, 1974: Six-month-old Nicole Lindsey, of Slave Lake, dies while visiting in High Prairie.

Dec. 24, 1985: South Peace News reports commercial fishermen have their best-ever harvest taking 36,860 kg of walleye from Lesser Slave Lake.

Dec. 24, 1999: The High Prairie Food Bank and High Prairie Native Friendship Centre host a Christmas dinner for the area’s needy people. About 40 attend.

Dec. 24, 2008: South Peace News features a full-page story on CCS Midstream Services $29 million expansion.

Dec. 24, 2008: Nick Olanski passes away at the J.B. Wood Nursing Home at the age of 82 years.

Dec. 24, 2009: Two people are injured after an accident in front of the Fields store. Candace Cardinal, 28, and her son Daylen Cardinal, 3, are struck by a Ford truck. The driver, a 45-year-old male, is charged.

Dec. 24, 2013: High Prairie police respond to a complaint of shots fired into a town home near Eastview Trailer Court. No one was injured during the crime.

Dec. 24, 2014: High Prairie’s Nancy Marquardt wins the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce’s Passport to Christmas program grand prize. She picks up several thousands of dollars in prizes.

Dec. 24, 2014: South Peace News reports a last-minute rush of donations fills the shelves at the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

Dec. 24, 2014: South Peace News features Martin Deerline’s expansion. The new 21,500-square-foot building is estimated to cost $3.5 million.

Dec. 24, 2014: High Prairie residents Ed and Augustine Armit collect about $3,000 in donations for the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

This Day in World History – December 24, 2023

1476 – 400 Burgundian soldiers freeze to death during siege of Nancy.

1715 – Swedish troops occupy Norway.

1777 – Christmas Island is discovered by James Cook.

1799 – Jacobin plot against Napoleon uncovered.

1814 – Treaty of Ghent signed, ending the War of 1812.

1818 – Christmas carol “Silent Night” is first sung.

1877 – Thomas Edison files a patent for the phonograph.

1889 – Bicycle with back pedal brake patented.

1893 – Henry Ford completes his first useful petrol/gas fuelled engine.

1906 – Reginald A. Fessenden is first to broadcast music over radio.

1912 – Irving Fisher patents archiving system with index cards.

1930 – Sukarno sentenced to four years in prison in Indonesia.

1936 – First radioactive isotope medicine administered.

1939 – World War II: Pope Pius XII makes Christmas Eve appeal for peace.

1946 – US General MacNarney gives 800,000 “minor Nazis” amnesty.

1954 – Laos gains its independence.

1956 – “I Love Lucy” Christmas show airs, never put in syndication.

1964 – Shooting begins on “The Cage” – the pilot for Star Trek.

1966 – Soviet spacecraft Luna 13 lands on moon.

1970 – Walt Disney’s “Aristocats” is released.

1980 – Americans remember Iran hostages by shining lights for 417 seconds.

1990 – Saddam Hussein says Israel will be Iraq’s first target.

1997 – First time a Channukah candle is officially lit in Vatican City.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 24, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Communication is key today. Make your intentions known right away to avoid unnecessary confusion. The more you can settle now, the better off you will be down the road. You are the missing piece of the puzzle, so step up to the podium in order to fill your very important role. The bridge you provide fills in a critical gap that will be of great aid to others.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Channel your energy into constructive tasks. Look to where you can make important connections. There is a fine line between helpful suggestions and manipulation. Try to avoid the latter. There is something holding you back. This restriction is probably for the best. You could get burned out by constantly going to extremes in every action. Trust your energy and follow your instincts.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Restrictive forces may come into conflict with you today. The good news is you should be able to find a space of peace within your emotions. Seek a mediator who can help you sort out stalemates that may exist between you and others. Opportunities for freedom and autonomy are out there waiting for you to grab. Seek the bizarre and unconventional ways of doing things.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A planned, disciplined approach works best today. One thing to keep in mind is it is important to connect with others now. Trying to do things alone may seem like the right thing to do, but you are much more efficient when you enlist the help of others. Do not be shy about approaching people you do not know very well.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is a terrific day for you. Your emotional state of mind is wonderfully upbeat. Things should be flowing your way, and there is an instinctual knowing that will help you navigate through whatever rough spots may come your way, if any. Take this opportunity to secure commitments from others and nail down plans that you intend to complete.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Things may be mentally focused today, which could conflict with your emotional nature. Strong opinions may crop up, and you should take the time to listen. Do not force things to come out if they are not ready. If the apple is not ready to fall from the tree, do not wrench it off. Wait until the apple is ripe and the fruit will fall to you effortlessly.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Communication is a big theme of the day for you. Every time you speak, a large audience is listening to every word. The stronger you are at expressing your opinions, the better. You are flighty today, jumping from one thing to the next, but this is fine. You may get quite a bit done when you act in this fashion.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your emotions may feel restricted today, but this could be for the best. Try to take a light-hearted approach to the situation, and do not get too serious about anything. The more flexible your attitude, the better off you will be. Keep your feelings under control by not reading too deeply into the subtleties of things.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a great day for you. You should find your general mood is excellent. You will have the perfect thing to say in every situation. Your adaptable nature will come in handy, as people around you will be quite rigid and unyielding. The more disciplined you are when it comes to emotions, the better off you will be. Feel free to be the social butterfly.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It may be hard to come to grips with your emotions today. You may be flightier than usual. Realize this is to your advantage. Come out of the quicksand and take a breath of fresh air. An upbeat attitude is critical to making progress in anything you undertake. Find the answers you seek in conversations with others.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your words may get you into trouble today, so be careful of what you say. Try to keep a lid on hasty comments fueled by intense emotions. These comments may come out the wrong way and be used against you later. Bring your cheerful disposition to the group and leave your stubborn attitude at home. Goals and discipline may be major themes today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be a bit confused today. Other people’s actions may send you into a whirlwind of conflicting emotions. You may be sensitive regarding your goals. Discipline is a key aspect of today. Stay true to the principles you hold most dear and you will not go wrong. Friends are waiting in the wings to help you with whatever bothers you. Do not hesitate to ask for assistance.