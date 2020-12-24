Today in High Prairie – December 25, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 25, 2020

Christmas Day! Remember the reason for Christmas!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 25, 2020

Leanne Cox

Maddy Winterburn

Verna Douglas

Timothy Jong

Lillian Bliss

Conan Ochran

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 25, 2020

Aaron Lightning

Lucas Raymond

Sandra Baker

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 25, 2020

1642 – Isaac Newton, Laws of Motion Scientist

1821 – Clara Barton, American Red Cross Founder

1876 – Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Founder of Pakistan

1887 – Conrad Hilton, Hilton Hotels Mogul

1887 – John Davidson, Dick Tracy Actor

1890 – Robert Ripley, Collector of Odd Facts

1899 – Frank Ferguson, Peyton Place Actor

1899 – Humphrey Bogart, Casablanca Actor

1902 – Barton Maclane, I Dream of Jeannie Actor

1906 – Lew Grade, Boys From Brazil Producer

1915 – Nora Dunfee, Forrest Gump Actress

1918 – Anwar Sadat, Egyptian President

1924 – Rod Serling, Twilight Zone Host

1945 – Gary Sandy, WKRP in Cincinnati Actor

1946 – Jimmy Buffet, Margaritaville Vocalist

1946 – Larry Csonka, Miami Dolphins

1948 – Barbara Mandrell, Mandrell Sisters Singer

1949 – Sissy Spacek, Carrie Actress

1954 – Annie Lennox, Eurythmics Vocalist

1954 – Robin Campbell, Red Red Wine Singer

1954 – “El Chapo” Guzmán, Mexican Drug Lord

1958 – Rickey Henderson, Baseball Stolen Base King

1958 – Alannah Myles, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

1971 – Justin Trudeau, PM of Canada

This Day in Local History – December 25, 2020

Dec. 25, 1912: The Grouard News reports a black Christmas in Grande Prairie.

Dec. 25, 1912: The Missourians defeat the Nationals 2-1 in a hockey game between two of Grouard’s teams. It’s the first advertised hockey game ever held in Grouard.

Dec. 25, 1981: The Spaulding Hotel in High Prairie is destroyed by fire, damage is estimated at $650,000. The cause is an overheated furnace on the building’s second floor.

Dec. 25, 1992: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Lauren Craven opens the Sports Palace arena from 2-3:30 p.m. for a public skate.

Dec. 25, 1995: Former CKVH announcer Susan Briggs commits suicide at the age of 37 years.

Dec. 25, 1998: High Prairie war veteran Joe Turions sits down to Christmas dinner in Ortona, Italy with German soldiers he fought against 55 years earlier.

Dec. 25, 2009: The High Prairie Christian Centre opens its doors for Christmas dinner.

Dec. 25, 2010: Just over 40 people are served as the High Prairie Christian Centre opens its doors for Christmas dinner.

Dec. 25, 2011: The High Prairie Christian Centre and the Church of the Nazarene combine forces to serve Christmas dinner at the Nazarene Church.

Dec. 25, 2019: South Peace News reports on an injured dog that is recovering in a new home after being trapped accidentally near Kinuso.

Dec. 25, 2019: South Peace News reports on the new overtime rules being implemented by Alberta Health Services. Staff say the order is in contravention of their collective agreements and warn of less service and patient care.

This Day in World History – December 25, 2020

337 – Earliest possible date Christmas was celebrated on Dec. 25.

352 – 1st definite date Christmas was celebrated on Dec. 25.

597 – England adopts Julian calendar.

1066 – William the Conqueror is crowned King of England.

1223 – St. Francis of Assisi assembles 1st Nativity scene in Italy.

1492 – Christopher Columbus’ flagship Santa María sinks NE of Hispaniola.

1741 – Anders Celsius introduces Centigrade temperature scale.

1758 – Return of Halley’s comet 1st sighted by Johann Georg Palitzsch.

1809 – 1st abdominal surgery in U.S.: 22-lb ovarian tumor removed.

1831 – Louisiana & Arkansas 1st states to observe Christmas as holiday.

1914 – WWI Christmas Truce: British and German troops exchange gifts.

1932 – During King George V’s Christmas speech, his chair collapses.

1938 – Announcement: Vivien Leigh will star in “Gone with the Wind”.

1939 – Montgomery Ward introduces Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer.

1947 – Constitution of the Republic of China comes into effect.

1959 – A synagogue in Cologne, Germany desecrated with swatstikas.

1959 – Richard Starkey [Ringo Starr] receives his 1st drum set.

1959 – Sony brings transistor TV 8-301 to the market.

1965 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson orders halt to North Vietnam bombing.

1971 – People United to Save Humanity formed by Jesse Jackson.

1973 – Tommy Chambers [Scotland] ends 51-yr cycle tour [799,405 miles].

1973 – “The Sting” starring Paul Newman & Robert Redford premieres.

1974 – Cyclone Tracy virtually destroys Darwin, Australia.

1979 – Soviet forces invade Afghanistan.

1989 – Japanese scientist achieve -271.8C, coldest ever recorded.

1990 – “The Godfather Part III” starring Al Pacino premieres.

1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev formally resigns as President of USSR.

1997 – For 1st time, US movie box office receipts pass $6 billion.

2013 – “The Wolf of Wall Street” starring Leonardo DiCaprio is released.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 25, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Take a step back from the line of fire today and examine your position. You’ve made some bold moves and now it’s time to pause and evaluate. Listen to others’ reactions. Take the observations and comments to heart. Other people may see things about your situation you don’t. Don’t get boxed in by narrow-minded thinking. Digest what you learn and expand your horizons.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may not feel like you’re in tune with your situation today. Try not to get too pushy with your opinions about how things should be done. Honour other peoples’ perspectives and approaches. It may be hard for others to commit to things the same way you do. Their methods may be different, but that doesn’t mean they are necessarily any better or worse.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Try not to be too competitive today. The more you try to drive your point across, the more it will meet stubborn opposition. This is a better day to observe the situation. Emotions are running high, and people aren’t necessarily acting rationally. It will do no good to try to reason with someone determined to fight. Save your ammunition for something else.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Sink into a soft, gentle rhythm and you flow with everything around you. Ease your mind about any worries. Your subconscious knows the way. The key today is sensitivity and intuition – your specialties. You don’t need to be concerned about a thing. Everything will work out fine. Don’t worry you haven’t prepared enough. Give yourself a break and relax.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Now isn’t the time to prove to people you’re the boss. They would surely become defensive. You’re much better off taking a sensitive, nurturing approach on a day like today. Focus your fire internally and use it to drive your own engine. Don’t run over anyone else in the process or try to run their engine for them.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a favourable day for you to deal with intimate and sensitive issues. You will be in comfortable situations that allow you to express what you believe. There’s no need to hold back, because people will have a greater understanding of what it is you feel. You combine deep emotions with mental clarity and you’re able to see through to the truth in other people’s words.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There’s a very heavy atmosphere around you that might feel stifling. Situations are cropping up that urge you to think practically with regard to your emotions. You will find that things go much more smoothly if you slow down and think about a situation before you proceed. Make sure you consider all the choices and what their effects will be on other people.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Just when you thought that the whole world was turning on you, things start to come back around. You will find you don’t need to hide. In fact, the more you let your true spirit emerge, the more allies you will gain. Your secret ambition to rule your world is becoming a much more attainable goal than you might have thought at first.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The more you let your ego and fantasies swell today, the more friction you will encounter. Others aren’t going to be fooled, nor are they going to want to deal with frivolity. You might consider letting someone else take the lead while you focus more on your internal energy. Don’t be surprised if you cry for no apparent reason. It’s important that the tears come out.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The hard work and detail-oriented planning you’ve done lately are really starting to pay off. The key is to maintain your sensitivity and look to where you can be of service to others. Your nurturing side feels the need to express itself. Follow your heart today and be respectful of your emotions. The thing you need to be most conscious of is not overextending yourself.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may not want to wander far from your bedroom today. That’s fine. Take this opportunity to get things done around the house that make you feel like your energy is an important part of the atmosphere. Hang new pictures, read inspiring articles, and laugh at magazine cartoons that inspire your humourous side. Be soft and gentle with your words and actions. Just take it easy!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things are on the upswing for you today. People are finally coming around to see things from your perspective. There’s no need to doubt yourself. Look in the mirror and know the person you see is capable of accomplishing anything. Your powerful emotions are your allies. Don’t be afraid to let your heart speak up loudly and clearly, the way it wants to.