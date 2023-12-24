Today in High Prairie: December 25, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 25, 2023

Christmas Day! Remember our Saviour!

Attend the church of your choice.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 25, 2023

1642 – Isaac Newton, Laws of Motion Scientist

1821 – Clara Barton, American Red Cross Founder

1868 – Eugenie Besserer, Jazz Singer Actress

1876 – Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Founder of Pakistan

1887 – Conrad Hilton, Hilton Hotels Mogul

1887 – John Davidson, Dick Tracy Actor

1890 – Robert Ripley, Collector of Odd Facts

1893 – Fred Hillebrand, Moon Over Manhattan Actor

1899 – Frank Ferguson, Peyton Place Actor

1899 – Humphrey Bogart, Casablanca Actor

1902 – Barton Maclane, I Dream of Jeannie Actor

1906 – Lew Grade, Boys From Brazil Producer

1910 – Marguerite Churchill, Dracula’s Daughter Actress

1913 – Candy Candido, Peter Pan Radio Performer

1915 – Nora Dunfee, Forrest Gump Actress

1918 – Anwar Sadat, Egyptian President

1924 – Rod Serling, Twilight Zone Host

1929 – Chris Kenner, I Like it Like That Singer

1937 – O’Kelly Isley, Isley Brothers Singer

1940 – Pete Brown, Cream Rocker

1945 – Gary Sandy, WKRP in Cincinnati Actor

1946 – Jimmy Buffet, Margaritaville Vocalist

1946 – Larry Csonka, Miami Dolphins

1948 – Barbara Mandrell, Mandrell Sisters Singer

1949 – Sissy Spacek, Carrie Actress

1954 – Annie Lennox, Eurythmics Vocalist

1954 – Robin Campbell, Red Red Wine Singer

1954 – “El Chapo” Guzmán, Mexican Drug Lord

1958 – Rickey Henderson, Baseball Stolen Base King

1958 – Alannah Myles, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

1962 – Darren Wharton, Thin Lizzy Keyboardist

1971 – Justin Trudeau, PM of Canada

1972 – Fantasia, Pump it Up Dancer/Actress

1982 – Shystie, British Rapper/Songwriter

This Day in Local History – December 25, 2023

Dec. 25, 1912: The Grouard News reports a black Christmas in Grande Prairie.

Dec. 25, 1912: The Missourians defeat the Nationals 2-1 in a hockey game between two of Grouard’s teams. It is the first advertised hockey game ever held in Grouard.

Dec. 25, 1981: The Spaulding Hotel in High Prairie is destroyed by fire, damage is estimated at $650,000. The cause is an overheated furnace on the building’s second floor.

Dec. 25, 1992: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Lauren Craven opens the Sports Palace arena from 2-3:30 p.m. for a public skate.

Dec. 25, 1995: Former CKVH announcer Susan Briggs commits suicide at the age of 37 years.

Dec. 25, 1998: High Prairie war veteran Joe Turions sits down to Christmas dinner in Ortona, Italy with German soldiers he fought against 55 years earlier.

Dec. 25, 2009: The High Prairie Christian Centre opens its doors for Christmas dinner.

Dec. 25, 2010: Just over 40 people are served as the High Prairie Christian Centre opens its doors for Christmas dinner.

Dec. 25, 2011: The High Prairie Christian Centre and the Church of the Nazarene combine forces to serve Christmas dinner at the Nazarene Church.

Dec. 25, 2019: South Peace News reports on an injured dog that is recovering in a new home after being trapped accidentally near Kinuso.

Dec. 25, 2019: South Peace News reports on the new overtime rules being implemented by Alberta Health Services. Staff say the order is in contravention of their collective agreements and warn of less service and patient care.

This Day in World History – December 25, 2023

337 – Earliest possible date Christmas was celebrated on Dec. 25.

352 – First definite date Christmas was celebrated on Dec. 25.

597 – England adopts Julian calendar.

1066 – William the Conqueror is crowned King of England.

1223 – St. Francis of Assisi assembles first Nativity scene in Italy.

1492 – Christopher Columbus’ flagship Santa María sinks NE of Hispaniola.

1741 – Anders Celsius introduces Centigrade temperature scale.

1758 – Return of Halley’s comet is first sighted by Johann Georg Palitzsch.

1809 – First abdominal surgery in U.S.: 22-lb ovarian tumor removed.

1831 – Louisiana & Arkansas are first states to observe Christmas as holiday.

1896 – “Stars & Stripes Forever” written by John Philip Sousa.

1914 – WWI Christmas Truce: British and German troops exchange gifts.

1932 – During King George V’s Christmas speech, his chair collapses.

1938 – Announcement: Vivien Leigh will star in “Gone with the Wind”.

1939 – Montgomery Ward introduces Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer.

1947 – Constitution of the Republic of China comes into effect.

1959 – A synagogue in Cologne, Germany desecrated with swatstikas.

1959 – Richard Starkey [Ringo Starr] receives his first drum set.

1959 – Sony brings transistor TV 8-301 to the market.

1962 – “To Kill a Mockingbird” starring Gregory Peck is released.

1963 – Walt Disney’s “The Sword in the Stone” is released.

1965 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson orders halt to North Vietnam bombing.

1971 – People United to Save Humanity formed by Jesse Jackson.

1973 – Tommy Chambers [Scotland] ends 51-year cycle tour [799,405 miles].

1973 – “The Sting” starring Paul Newman & Robert Redford premieres.

1974 – Cyclone Tracy virtually destroys Darwin, Australia.

1979 – Soviet forces invade Afghanistan.

1989 – Japanese scientist achieve -271.8C, coldest ever recorded.

1990 – “The Godfather Part III” starring Al Pacino premieres.

1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev formally resigns as President of USSR.

1997 – For the first time, US movie box office receipts pass $6 billion.

2013 – “The Wolf of Wall Street” starring Leonardo DiCaprio is released.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 25, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There may be some worries nagging at you. Perhaps you have a financial concern or minor health complaint. Do not let it get you down. You have the inner resources to overcome it. Although the current state of affairs has you feeling gloomy, your optimism will return soon. Until then, put your trust in other values, such as love, friendship, and faith.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel somewhat grumpy and sluggish, like you have an energy deficit. But the oppressive mood of today will also lend objectivity and reality to any examination you make of what is happening in your life. For example, any matter that fails to elicit your enthusiasm is probably due for some changes.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The mood is somewhat oppressive today. If you could, you would send away anyone who tries to put obstacles in your path. Or maybe you would prefer to go away yourself! The day ahead is good for a realistic test of the waters. How far do you think you can go with your individual potential, emotionally and professionally?

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have decided to blow the whistle on yourself! All of a sudden it is obvious you are not performing as well as you should be. It is time to put your self-discipline to work. You may change your work methods, budget your money more carefully, or diversify your activities. Perhaps you will reorganize your work team. All sorts of solutions are available to you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Career or family? Social recognition or personal gratification? You may feel torn between two poles and spend the better part of the day searching for answers to such questions. Now you are trying to keep all the bases covered, but the weariness you feel on days like this is a hint you need to make some wise, realistic changes for the future.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You will have to deal with some internal and external conflict. Often you are so happy to be lost in your dreams you do not really focus on what is going on in the real world. But today alarm bells relating either to work or finances rudely awaken you. It is useless to panic. You have learned that running away only worsens the situation.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your legendary impatience is playing tricks on you. You are in too much of a hurry. You may have changed things on the outside but you have not changed who you really are. Resist the temptation to sweep everything away to start all over again. If you did, in a few months you would just be back where you started. Think about a better approach.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You can be a little stubborn, and it seems you are in the process of giving a wonderful demonstration of this. You can be a little slow when you need to move, but once you get started, it is very hard to get you to stop! Still, there is nothing terribly difficult about making the necessary adjustments. You need to give yourself time.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel like you can no longer explore your inner feelings, but you must persevere. You have a tremendous capacity to bury problems deeply, and you can go through life obliviously surfing on top of them. It is true this strategy allows you to remain in a good mood. But you may never be in such a good mood that you are profoundly happy. Wouldn’t you agree?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are in the process of changing directions in your professional life. This can not be done in a day. It is sometimes painful. Things will be going slowly and require you to think and confront yourself honestly. Do not run away even if you are tempted to do so. Trust that you are not far from your goal.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You will have to demonstrate your endurance today. Much is required of you, and you have no choice but to make the contribution expected of you. There is no way around it. You are a key player in the events swirling around you. Surely you have noticed. Much as you would like to take off for a vacation, you can not do it now.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have some very good ideas relating to your professional field, but do you have complete mastery of them? If not, accept the fact you can still learn from courses or experts in your field. It will not kill you to be guided a bit. Stop doubting or criticizing what others propose to you.