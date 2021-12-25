Today in High Prairie: December 26, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 26, 2021

Boxing Day!

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 26, 2021

Moe Williscroft

Grayce Keay

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 26, 2021

Carol Bittman

Cheryl Sheldon

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 26, 2021

1791 – Charles Babbage, Calculating Machine Inventor

1822 – Dion Boucicault, Rip van Winkle Playwright

1903 – Elisha Cook Jr., Magnum PI Actor

1911 – Steve Kordek, Pinball Machine Designer

1921 – Steve Allen, Steve Allen Show

1921 – John Severin, Mad Magazine Comics Artist

1933 – Caroll Spinney, Big Bird Puppeteer

1935 – Abdul Fakir, Four Tops Vocalist

1945 – John Walsh, America’s Most Wanted Host

1949 – Ira Newborn, Manhattan Transfer Leader

1961 – Tahnee Welch, Cocoon Actress

1963 – Lars Ulrich, Metallica Drummer

1983 – Alexander Wang, Balenciaga Fashion Designer

1986 – Kit Harington, Game of Thrones Actor

This Day in Local History – December 26, 2021

Dec. 26, 2010: Peggy Chemerinski, a long-time teacher in the area, passes away at the age of 85 years.

Dec. 26, 2010: Mark Ragan passes away in Toronto at the age of 44 years. He earned his teaching degree but made his true passion was films, including working for the Home and Garden TV Network.

This Day in World History – December 26, 2021

1606 – First known performance of William Shakespeare’s “King Lear”.

1620 – Worst female serial killer’s crimes exposed. [Elizabeth Bathory]

1848 – First gold seekers arrive in Panama en route to San Francisco.

1854 – Wood-pulp paper first exhibited.

1865 – James H. Mason patents first US coffee percolator.

1870 – The 12.8-km long Frejus Rail Tunnel through the Alps is completed.

1917 – First NHL defensemen to score a goal: Toronto’s Harry Cameron.

1924 – Judy Garland, 2, billed as Baby Frances, debuts.

1933 – FM radio patent granted to Edwin Howard Armstrong.

1934 – Yomiuri Giants, Japan’s first professional baseball team, forms.

1944 – Budapest surrounded by Soviet army.

1946 – Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas opens [start of an era].

1951 – “The African Queen” starring Humphrey Bogart is released.

1954 – “The Shadow” airs for last time on radio.

1963 – US furnishes cereal to USSR.

1973 – Horror film “The Exorcist” starring Linda Blair premieres.

1973 – Two Skylab 3 astronauts walk in space for a record 7 hours.

1978 – India’s former PM, Indira Gandhi, is released from jail.

1982 – TIME’s Man of the Year is a computer!

1991 – Jack Ruby’s gun sells for $220,000 [killed Lee Harvey Oswald].

1996 – Start of the largest strike in South Korean history.

1996 – Six-year-old beauty queen Jon Benet Ramsey murdered.

2004 – 9.3 magnitude earthquake creates tsunami killing 230,000 in Asia.

2005 – Boxing Day shooting on a busy shopping street in Toronto.

2012 – China opens the world’s longest high speed rail route.

2018 – Colin O’Brady first person to cross Antarctica solo, unassisted.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 26, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you may feel some anxiety about the future. You may feel your strength ebbing, especially if you have a deadline. You need challenges in order to assert yourself. Now is the time to begin getting in shape. Doubt is extremely counterproductive. You are completely equipped for success!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The idea of expressing yourself will seem like a joke today. Have you ever stopped to question what expressing yourself really means? This is the ideal time to think about it, especially if you have artistic objectives. Do only what you want to do. Do not force anything. In other words, express yourself for your own sake and not for the sake of others.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Once you stop dreaming about having superpowers, you will feel a lot better. You are not a superhero and you never were. For that matter, no one is. On the other hand, you surely have capacities that you have exploited in the past but now you seem persuaded that they are of no interest. It is time to rethink this issue.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is not the moment to adhere to a particular philosophy, whatever it may be. You may feel frustrated by your inability to figure out which path to take, but this is very good for you. Continue to search with your little flashlight, as weak as it may seem, because this is how you are going to get solid faith back again.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You can not let everything fall apart now, not after you have come so far. This may be a difficult moment for you, as it seems the time has come to prove yourself once and for all. But this is not a reason to give up. Sleep, play sports, and eat healthfully. You should be able to win this battle provided you give yourself the opportunity to do so.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do you have the blues? It happens to everyone. Call a friend or go to a movie. Get out and do things that you know can help you overcome this funk. This is not the moment to retreat. You have some inner work to do, even if it appears to lead nowhere. You may have the impression of being abandoned, but you know perfectly well that this is not true.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will be in your element today. The stars challenge you to try something different. When you look at things relatively, rather than turn into a vague generalist, why not try coming up with a philosophy that is more constructive? What good is the ability to see all sides of an issue if you can not channel your insight and observations into something specific?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It appears that today and for the past several days you have been building up internal tension without an outlet. As a result, your fuse is somewhat short. In fact, if anyone is unfortunate enough to provoke your anger by criticizing you or your work, you are liable to explode. There is a storm brewing! Try to weather it as best you can.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A certain decision means you have reached a turning point. The hardest part about making this decision is saying farewell to your old ways. The past can seem cozy and reassuring, especially when the unknown looms. It takes strength and determination to leave it behind. But whether it is your career or your love life, you have personal goals that can not be sacrificed or denied.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The horizon is clouded with doubt. You are feeling the frustrations brought about by recent decisions about your love life. In other words, you are getting cold feet! Today you must draw on your willpower and self-control in order to face your problems realistically while vanquishing your anxieties.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The mood is oppressive and heavy today. Some disappointments will crop up here and there if you have to prove yourself in any way, either privately or professionally. There is some likelihood you will feel angry with someone important to you. Do not yield to your negative feelings too quickly. It would be bad for your morale.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – In the past few days, you have made a resolution to work steadily, seek stability, and follow your plans to the letter. So the day ahead will come as a rude surprise. You can expect to receive news that challenges the rigid program you have set for yourself, or meet people who are determined to discourage you. Overcome these obstacles or they will overcome you.