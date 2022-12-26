Today in High Prairie: December 26, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 26, 2022

Boxing Day!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 26, 2022

1791 – Charles Babbage, Calculating Machine Inventor

1822 – Dion Boucicault, Rip van Winkle Playwright

1837 – George Dewey, American Naval Hero

1903 – Elisha Cook Jr., Magnum PI Actor

1911 – Steve Kordek, Pinball Machine Designer

1914 – Richard Widmark, Judgment at Nuremberg Actor

1921 – Steve Allen, Steve Allen Show

1921 – John Severin, Mad Magazine Comics Artist

1933 – Caroll Spinney, Big Bird Puppeteer

1935 – Abdul Fakir, Four Tops Vocalist

1945 – John Walsh, America’s Most Wanted Host

1949 – Ira Newborn, Manhattan Transfer Leader

1961 – Tahnee Welch, Cocoon Actress

1963 – Lars Ulrich, Metallica Drummer

1972 – Robert Muchamore, English Children’s Author

1983 – Alexander Wang, Balenciaga Fashion Designer

1986 – Kit Harington, Game of Thrones Actor

This Day in Local History – December 26, 2022

Dec. 26, 2010: Peggy Chemerinski, a long-time teacher in the High Prairie area, passes away at the age of 85 years.

Dec. 26, 2010: Mark Ragan passes away in Toronto at the age of 44 years. He earned his teaching degree but made his true passion was films, including working for the Home and Garden TV Network.

This Day in World History – December 26, 2022

1606 – First known performance of William Shakespeare’s “King Lear”.

1620 – Worst female serial killer’s crimes exposed. [Elizabeth Bathory]

1848 – First gold seekers arrive in Panama en route to San Francisco.

1854 – Wood-pulp paper is first exhibited.

1865 – James H. Mason patents 1st US coffee percolator.

1870 – The 12.8-km long Frejus Rail Tunnel through the Alps is completed.

1871 – Gilbert and Sullivan collaborate for the first time.

1879 – Johannes Brahms’ “Tragic Ouverture” premieres.

1917 – First defencemen to score a goal: Toronto’s Harry Cameron.

1924 – Judy Garland, 2, billed as Baby Frances, debuts.

1933 – FM radio patent granted to Edwin Howard Armstrong.

1934 – Yomiuri Giants, Japan’s first professional baseball team, forms.

1935 – Stalin views Dmitri Shostakovich’s opera “Lady Macbeth”.

1940 – “The Philadelphia Story” starring Cary Grant is released.

1944 – Budapest surrounded by Soviet army.

1946 – Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas opens [start of an era].

1951 – “The African Queen” starring Humphrey Bogart is released.

1954 – “The Shadow” airs for last time on radio.

1963 – The Beatles release “I Want To Hold Your Hand”.

1963 – US furnishes cereal to USSR.

1964 – Beatles’ “I Feel Fine” single goes #1 & stays #1 for 3 weeks.

1968 – Led Zeppelin’s concert debut in Denver as opener for Vanilla Fudge.

1973 – Horror film “The Exorcist” starring Linda Blair premieres.

1973 – Two Skylab 3 astronauts walk in space for a record 7 hours.

1978 – India’s former PM, Indira Gandhi, is released from jail.

1982 – TIME’s Man of the Year is a computer!

1986 – TV soap “Search for Tomorrow” ends 35-year run.

1991 – Jack Ruby’s gun sells for $220,000 [killed Lee Harvey Oswald].

1996 – Start of the largest strike in South Korean history.

1996 – Six-year-old beauty queen Jon Benet Ramsey murdered.

2004 – 9.3 magnitude earthquake creates tsunami killing 230,000 in Asia.

2005 – Boxing Day shooting on a busy shopping street in Toronto.

2012 – China opens the world’s longest high speed rail route.

2018 – Colin O’Brady is first person to cross Antarctica solo, unassisted.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 26, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not expect a reaction from people today even if you tell the funniest jokes! Others are likely to be reserved and uptight. For the most part, the day’s forecast calls for conservative skies and a slight chance of grumpiness. The best way to handle this is to engage in activities that require discipline, grounding, and efficiency. Finish your chores and plan fun things for evening!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You will keep a level head today, so take this opportunity to make rational decisions about the most intense issues on the table! Stay grounded and concentrate on what you need to do. Do not get caught up in the usual emotional drama. Restriction and limitation are main themes of the day that will help you reach your goals!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your playful attitude will be a welcome addition to the sober, restrictive tone of the day! On the other hand, it may behoove you to be serious in order to accomplish what you need to get done. The choice is up to you. However, you would probably be wise to spend this day taking care of chores and nagging errands you have put off for quite some time!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is a terrific day for you! You will feel a greater sense of appreciation and respect for the people around you. The planning and hard work you have contributed recently is finally paying off. People are likely to arrive at your level of thinking. You will find you can connect on a very productive level. Your emotions are under control and your thoughts crystal clear!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is a restrictive, sober tone to the day that may wear you down! The trick to working this energy to your advantage is to adjust your game plan to fit the mood. Take care of mundane chores and small obstacles. Make realistic plans and follow through with short-term goals. Water your plants. Do things that require discipline and grounding!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Come down from the clouds today! It is important to connect with what is going on down here. It could be you are missing your target because you failed to take certain details into account that are obvious to everyone else. Attend to projects that require your attention. Realistic planning and disciplined actions are the best activities to engage in!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is a lethargic pace to the day that might leave you frustrated! It may seem as if things are not progressing as quickly as you would like. Do not be seduced by the idea everything needs to get done sooner. Faster is not necessarily better. Focus on quality and efficiency. Examine what could be considered wasteful action. Streamline your daily routine!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is a terrific day for you to accomplish a lot! You may feel restricted in your emotions and unable to make certain deep-level connections, but do not worry about it. If the time does not feel right to engage in deep conversation, do not push it. Concentrate on the things you need to get done personally and professionally!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Slow down a bit today and do some planning! There is a steady, grounded mood that will help bring your thoughts and actions down to Earth. The wind may not be filling your sails as much as you would like, but you can use this to your advantage. The underlying reservation in people’s attitudes and opinions will aid you quite a bit. Eliminate the fluff and concentrate on what is real!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There is a call for you to focus on tangible items today! Your emotions may be a bit restricted, but you will find comfort in beautiful, luxurious surroundings. Do not be surprised if people are a bit more critical than usual. What they intend as helpful may come across as hurtful. Try to keep a positive spin on things or you may slip down a negative spiral of self-pity!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Get your life in order today! Shed the false persona you have been wearing and really look in the mirror. Make sure you like the person you see. This is a good day to put frivolity aside and concentrate on what you need to accomplish. Tend to your duties and plan wisely for the future. Store up your resources instead of squandering them all now!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You will fit in perfectly with just about every situation you encounter today! Things are going well for you, so take advantage of the energy. You will find you can accomplish a lot with very little effort. Other people will respect that. If something needs to be done meticulously and efficiently, you are the one for the job!