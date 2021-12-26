Today in High Prairie: December 27, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 27, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 27, 2021

High Prairie Birthday Calendar

Elora Auger

Joyleen Beamish

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 27, 2021

Louise Robinson

Marguerite Hubler

Helen Nygaard

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 27, 2021

1571 – Johannes Kepler, Developed Laws of Planetary Motion

1822 – Louis Pasteur, Invented Pasteurization

1883 – Cyrus Eaton, Canadian Steel Magnate

1892 – Alfred Edwin McKay, Canadian WWI Flying Ace

1901 – Marlene Dietrich, German American Actress

1913 – Elizabeth Smart, Canadian Author

1931 – Scotty Moore, Guitarist for Elvis Presley

1939 – John Amos, Good Times Actor

1941 – Charlie Dog, Warner Bros. Cartoon Dog

1947 – Bill Eadie, Wrestler “Ax” of Demolition

1948 – Larry Byrom, Steppenwolf Rocker

1952 – David Knopfler, Dire Straits Singer

1966 – Bill Goldberg, American Pro Wrestler

1969 – Chyna, WWF Pro Wrestler

1990 – Milos Raonic, Canadian Tennis Pro

1998 – Briar Nolet, Canadian Actress/Dancer

This Day in Local History – December 27, 2021

Dec. 27, 1913: The Grouard News reports the town is assured a branch line by the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad in a letter written by engineer Smith.

Dec. 27, 1913: The Grouard News reports D.R. Donald and Oliver and Sidney Travers are developing coal mines south of Sucker Creek.

Dec. 27, 1913: The Grouard News reports there will no paper on Jan. 3 due to a breakdown in its press.

Dec. 27, 1973: High Prairie citizens vote in favour of buying their own gas system from Northwestern Utilities.

Dec. 27, 1973: The Fairview Elks fold after posting a 0-10-0 record to start the NPHL season. All clubs are awarded wins in the standings.

Dec. 27, 1983: Rookie Dean Kjemhus scores 22 seconds into the game as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Rycroft Flames 7-4. Games at that time were not sudden-death.

Dec. 27, 1984: The High Prairie Regals record an incredible 86 shots on goal in an 18-3 win over the Valleyview Jets.

Dec. 27, 1986: High Prairie Regals’ defenceman Bobby Cox plays in goal for half the game after regular goaltender Chris Lamouche receives a match penalty. The hometown Falher Pirates win the game 10-6.

Dec. 27, 1987: Mike Cote scores the game winner at 1:47 of overtime as the Falher Pirates defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 5-4.

Dec. 27, 1988: The hometown High Prairie Regals record 60 shots on goal in an 8-4 win over the visiting Valleyview Jets.

Dec. 27, 2011: Lawrence Matchee passes away at the age of 46 years. The long-time truck driver also enjoyed searching for old artifacts in Grouard.

Dec. 27, 2018: Mitch Price and Lloyd Ah-Kim-Nachie each score twice as the High Prairie Regals end a 14-game losing skid to start the season with a 10-7 home ice win over the Grimshaw Huskies.

This Day in World History – December 27, 2021

1831 – HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin on board departs England.

1845 – Ether is first used in childbirth in US.

1867 – Ontario & Quebec legislatures hold first meeting.

1903 – “Sweet Adeline”, a barbershop quartet favourite, is first sung.

1923 – Emperor Hirohito of Japan narrowly evades an assassination attempt.

1934 – Shah of Persia Mohammed Reza Pahlavi declares Persia now Iran.

1937 – Mae West performs Adam & Eve skit that gets her banned from radio.

1941 – Japan bombs Manila even though it was declared an “open city”.

1945 – International Monetary Fund formally established.

1945 – The World Bank was created by 28 signing nations.

1947 – First “Howdy Doody Show” [Puppet Playhouse] telecast on NBC-TV.

1974 – Dear Abby show ends run on CBS Radio after 11 years.

1978 – Spain becomes a democracy after 40 years of dictatorship.

1979 – Soap Opera “Knots Landing” premieres on CBS-TV.

1981 – Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky fastest NHLer to get 100 pts [38 games].

1983 – Pope John Paul II pardons man who shot him [Mehmet Ali Agca].

1988 – Bulgaria stops jamming Radio Free Europe after more than three decades.

1991 – “Carol Burnett Show” last airs on CBS-TV.

2001 – China is granted permanent normal trade relations with USA.

2004 – SGR 1806-20 explodes; brightest extrasolar event to reach Earth.

2007 – Former Pakistani PM Benazir Bhutto is assassinated.

2012 – NASA unveils plans to capture a 500-ton asteroid in 2025.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 27, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may get more emotional than usual when it comes to work. Do your best to keep your emotional life separate from daily responsibilities. If you feel overwhelmed by a certain job to the point where you can no longer do it effectively, it may be a sign you need to make some changes. This is a time of heightened sensitivity. Do your best to stay afloat.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – People are hesitant to deal with deep emotional issues today. They are erecting protective barriers so the things they hear, see, and feel do not hurt them. Respect these boundaries. Do your best to stay rooted in your inner sanctuary. Try to keep a positive attitude even though the prevailing mood may be somber.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are having a difficult time getting started today. Do not get discouraged if things do not seem to be working. Your expectations may be too high, and your perfectionism is making it difficult for anyone to live up to your standards. Do not get worked up over every little detail. Perfection is not demanded of you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Be polite and try your best not to impose on other people today. It is important to behave civilly in all circumstances. People may feel like they have been cheated. Although you may not be the source of their discontent, you may feel the consequences. Keep other people’s issues separate from yours, and do not let their discomfort seep into your world.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not blame everything on others today. It is important to be adult enough to take responsibility for your actions. Understand things are not always going to happen the way you want. Realize that sometimes you have to take the good with the bad. There is a somber mood to the day that might overwhelm your normal attitude. Try to stay focused and disciplined.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might need to adopt a stern attitude today in order to be as effective as you would like to be. When dealing with others, do not make assumptions for which you do not have solid backing. Other people are easily touched off, so keep things limited to the facts. Try not to stir up heavy emotions.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may not feel like your engine is working today. For some reason, it seems like you are using the wrong fuel. Do not be surprised if it is a bit harder to get in touch with your emotional state. Your feelings are playing tricks on you. Do your best not to be thrown off balance by this energy. It gets easier from here.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might find your emotions stifled today. You have a great deal to say, but for some reason there is a bit of hesitation when it comes to saying it. Do not be surprised if you feel anxious in such a way that makes it difficult to communicate. Much of today’s talk may be filled with fluff and not much substance.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might not feel especially motivated today. Nonetheless, whether you want to or not, it is important you attack the mountain of tasks. Understand and respect the constraints of the ticking clock. As long as you are disciplined about accomplishing one small task at a time, you will not have a problem reducing the mountain to a small pile.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may be very busy today. This is a good time to get things done. There is a feeling of discipline that is helping you stay focused. Emotions are stifled, which may work to your advantage. Keep everything limited to the facts at hand, and work can proceed much more efficiently than if simple issues become big soap operas.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are having a difficult time connecting with your emotions today. Things will run more smoothly if you do not try to force yourself to act cheerful if you are not. Be honest about your emotions. If you are feeling restless or negative, keep it to yourself. Go for a walk, preferably near water, and indulge in a good healthy meal.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Take some emotional time off today if you feel you deserve it. You are getting so wrapped up in other people’s dramas you are feeling drained when it comes to your own concerns. Calm down and relax physically and mentally. Getting too stressed about a certain issue is not healthy. You may end up foiling the situation much more than if you left it alone. Come back to it later.