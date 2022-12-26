Today in High Prairie: December 27, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 27, 2022

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre (subject to cancellation).

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda (subject to cancellation).

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 27, 2022

1571 – Johannes Kepler, Laws of Planetary Motion

1822 – Louis Pasteur, Invented Pasteurization

1879 – Sydney Greenstreet, Casablanca Actor

1883 – Cyrus Eaton, Canadian Steel Magnate

1892 – Alfred Edwin McKay, Canadian WWI Flying Ace

1901 – Marlene Dietrich, German American Actress

1906 – Oscar Levant, An American in Paris Actor

1913 – Elizabeth Smart, Canadian Author

1931 – Scotty Moore, Guitarist for Elvis Presley

1939 – John Amos, Good Times Actor

1941 – Mike Pinder, Moody Blues Keyboardist

1941 – Charlie Dog, Warner Bros. Cartoon Dog

1944 – Mick Jones, Foreigner Guitarist

1947 – Bill Eadie, Wrestler “Ax” of Demolition

1948 – Larry Byrom, Steppenwolf Rocker

1952 – David Knopfler, Dire Straits Singer

1966 – Bill Goldberg, American Pro Wrestler

1969 – Chyna, WWE Pro Wrestler

1982 – James Mead, Kutless Guitarist

1990 – Milos Raonic, Canadian Tennis Pro

1998 – Briar Nolet, Canadian Actress/Dancer

This Day in Local History – December 27, 2022

Dec. 27, 1913: The Grouard News reports the town is assured a branch line by the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad in a letter written by engineer Smith.

Dec. 27, 1913: The Grouard News reports D.R. Donald and Oliver and Sidney Travers are developing coal mines south of Sucker Creek.

Dec. 27, 1913: The Grouard News reports there will no paper on Jan. 3 due to a breakdown in its press.

Dec. 27, 1973: High Prairie citizens vote in favour of buying their own gas system from Northwestern Utilities.

Dec. 27, 1973: The Fairview Elks fold after posting a 0-10-0 record to start the NPHL season. All clubs are awarded wins in the standings.

Dec. 27, 1983: Rookie Dean Kjemhus scores 22 seconds into the game as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Rycroft Flames 7-4.

Dec. 27, 1984: The High Prairie Regals record an incredible 86 shots on goal in an 18-3 win over the Valleyview Jets.

Dec. 27, 1986: High Prairie Regals’ defenceman Bobby Cox plays in goal for half the game after regular goaltender Chris Lamouche receives a match penalty. The hometown Falher Pirates win the game 10-6.

Dec. 27, 1987: Mike Cote scores the game-winner at 1:47 of overtime as the Falher Pirates defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 5-4.

Dec. 27, 1988: The hometown High Prairie Regals record 60 shots on goal in an 8-4 win over the visiting Valleyview Jets.

Dec. 27, 2011: Lawrence Matchee passes away at the age of 46 years. The long-time truck driver also enjoyed searching for old artifacts in Grouard.

Dec. 27, 2018: Mitch Price and Lloyd Ah-Kim-Nachie each score twice as the High Prairie Regals end a 14-game losing skid to start the season with a 10-7 home ice win over the Grimshaw Huskies.

This Day in World History – December 27, 2022

1831 – HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin on board departs England.

1845 – Ether is first used in childbirth in US.

1867 – Ontario & Quebec legislatures hold first meeting.

1903 – “Sweet Adeline”, a barbershop quartet favourite, is first sung.

1923 – Emperor Hirohito of Japan narrowly evades an assassination attempt.

1924 – Albania is declared a dictatorship under Ahmed Beg Zofu.

1934 – Shah of Persia Mohammed Reza Pahlavi declares Persia now Iran.

1937 – Mae West performs Adam & Eve skit that gets her banned from radio.

1941 – Japan bombs Manila even though it was declared an “open city”.

1941 – Dmitri Shostakovich completes his 7th Symphony in Siberia.

1945 – International Monetary Fund formally established.

1945 – The World Bank was created by 28 signing nations.

1947 – First “Howdy Doody Show” [Puppet Playhouse] telecast on NBC-TV.

1949 – Queen Juliana of the Netherlands grants independence to Indonesia.

1970 – “Hello, Dolly!” closes in New York after 2,844 performances.

1974 – Dear Abby show ends run on CBS Radio after 11 years.

1978 – Spain becomes a democracy after 40 years of dictatorship.

1979 – Soap Opera “Knots Landing” premieres on CBS-TV.

1981 – Edmonton’s Wayne Gretzky fastest NHLer to get 100 pts [38 games].

1983 – Pope John Paul II pardons man who shot him [Mehmet Ali Agca].

1988 – Bulgaria stops jamming Radio Free Europe after more than 3 decades.

1991 – “Carol Burnett Show” last airs on CBS-TV.

2001 – China is granted permanent normal trade relations with USA.

2004 – SGR 1806-20 explodes; brightest extrasolar event to reach Earth.

2007 – Former Pakistani PM Benazir Bhutto is assassinated.

2012 – NASA unveils plans to capture a 500-ton asteroid in 2025.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 27, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If at first you do not succeed, try, try again! This is your maxim for the day. What have you done lately to improve the way you live your life? Would you consider taking off on some wild adventure without looking back? Today you may meet some people who will make you want to. They are adventurers looking for thrills and chills, with all the risks that come along with them!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Strength of character will be your partner today! You seem to have an aura whose intensity scares some people and attracts others. Your force of character could be the cause of some wonderful feelings and emotions for the people close to you. Do not try and hide your emotions. They are the source of your creativity!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – What an extraordinary day for you! The dynamic energy in the air will help you set new personal goals. The positive feedback you get from the people around you could inspire you to make some life-changing decisions for the good of you and your family. Do not hesitate to share the day’s positive attitude with them!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You can start your day without all the usual planning! Be free to discover your day as it unfolds. This might feel like it is against your nature, but it is good for you to enjoy life’s sometimes arbitrary nature every once in a while. Otherwise, you may miss out on some of the best things life has to offer!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – In general, you tend to be critical of the way the government and politicians handle social issues and institutions! Your goal is not just to criticize, however. You would also like to see some positive changes in these areas. The aura of understanding and comprehension in the air today helps you realize if you want the world to evolve, you are going to have to get people to react!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may have felt as if something has been changing in your family environment over the last few weeks! Today you will find out what has been going on. Someone close to you has been going through some important changes in his or her life. You feel as if you need to be there and accompany this person on a journey of self-development!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You tend to think of yourself as a lone warrior! Today your efforts over the last few weeks pay off. You have found your place in a group of people. You may even call it a family. You now have a place to come home to, whether it is to celebrate your victories or lick your wounds. If you could just open up to other people, you would soon find you have more than one safe haven!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You love the creative process! Even watering your plants or painting a picture will give you a feeling of joy. If this month you get a chance to finish a project you really care about, you will be satisfied with the results. And you will be surprised to see people react positively. It is OK to be proud of yourself!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your light-hearted attitude has given you a reputation as an eternal teenager. But levity is also a sign of a very wise person, a person who knows how to laugh at their wisdom. Whether you realize it or not, you can get involved in a serious relationship without losing your light-heartedness. If you are already in a committed relationship, you know how true this is!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – What changes have there been in your life since this time last year? Think about the events that have taken place. What have you accomplished? What decisions have you made? And most importantly, how much you have grown as a person? Try to make changes by following your intuition. Even though it seems stressful and sometimes painful, change means growth!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It may be upsetting to you, but there is something you need to think about. You should finally get it through your head that the people you often call “brilliant” are only reflections of you. If this month you decide to have a little faith in yourself and assert yourself a little, you could be in for some very nice surprises! You will see!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – What a great day for you! You seem to have the innate listening abilities of a therapist or counsellor. Everyone comes to you with their problems or to cry on your proverbial shoulder. They know you will listen without judgment. Have you ever thought about doing something like this for a living? Perhaps today will make you think about it!