Today in High Prairie: December 28, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 28, 2021

No listings!

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 28, 2021

Dave DeWeert

Cindy Mertz

Darla Williscroft

Annika Sware

Lyndon Rich

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 28, 2021

Dave Labby

Evelyn Rumley

Stephen Sloan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 28, 2021

1763 – John Molson, Molson’s Brewery Founder

1842 – Calixa Lavallee, O Canada Composer

1908 – Lew Ayres, All Quiet on Western Front Actor

1921 – Johnny Otis, “Godfather of Rhythm & Blues”

1922 – Stan Lee, Spider-Man Comic Creator

1929 – Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wings Goaltender

1931 – Martin Milner, Adam 12 Actor

1932 – Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek Actress – Uhura

1945 – Mike Gibbons, Billy Don’t be a Hero Singer

1946 – Edgar Winter, Edgar Winter Group Rocker

1950 – Alex Chilton, Box Tops Vocalist

1954 – Denzel Washington, Training Day Actor

1954 – Tony Rosato, SCTV Comedian

1960 – Raymond Bourque, Boston Bruin Defenceman

1960 – Terri Garber, Dynasty Actress

1975 – Tannis Vallely, Head of the Class Actress

1981 – Elizabeth Carr, First US Test Tube Baby

This Day in Local History – December 28, 2021

Dec. 28, 1914: The first train arrives in High Prairie at 9 a.m. It had three coaches carrying 80 passengers.

Dec. 28, 1941: Father Principal procures a motion picture machine and shows the first films to children at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School.

Dec. 28, 1961: Zachary’s store in Grouard is destroyed by fire. He had moved into a new premise one month earlier.

Dec. 28, 1961: The visiting High Prairie Regals win their second game of the NPHL season defeating the Falher Pirates 9-4.

Dec. 28, 1980: The High Prairie Snow Drag Association hosts races as over 130 entries take part. Ed Kozie, Kenny Bose and Yvonne Marquardt are among the winners.

Dec. 28, 1985: AIK Sweden comes to High Prairie and defeats the High Prairie Regals 5-4 in an exhibition game before about 1,000 fans.

Dec. 28, 1986: Jerry Cunningham scores three goals as the High Prairie Atom A team defeats Fairview 7-4 in the final of a tournament in Peace River.

Dec. 28, 1989: The High Prairie Regals lose their first game of the season, a 3-2 decision at Valleyview. Kevin Hamelin scores twice to lead the Jets.

Dec. 28, 1993: Ken Breland scores 4:53 into overtime as the visiting Valleyview Jets defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-4.

Dec. 28, 1999: The East Prairie Metis Settlement offices are trashed by vandals causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Dec. 28, 2006: High Prairie RCMP respond to a homicide and arrest a woman in connecting with the stabbing. James “Odie” Helmer, 31, dies in the incident.

Dec. 28, 2010: Lance Gauchier scores six goals in leading the High Prairie Regals to a 21-2 rout over the visiting Lakeland Eagles. It is the most goals the Regals have scored in a game since 1989 when detailed records were kept.

Dec. 28, 2018: Nicole Hanna begins her job as Big Lakes FCSS manager.

This Day in World History – December 28, 2021

1065 – Westminster Abbey in London consecrated.

1612 – First observation of Neptune: Galileo thinks it’s a fixed star.

1836 – Spain recognizes independence of Mexico.

1849 – M. Jolly-Bellin discovers dry-cleaning.

1850 – Rangoon, Burma, destroyed by fire.

1869 – William Finley Semple patents chewing gum.

1877 – John Stevens, applies for a patent for his flour rolling mill.

1902 – Trans-Pacific cable links Hawaii to US.

1904 – First daily wireless weather forecasts published in London.

1918 – Montreal’s Georges Vezina is first NHL goalie to record an assist.

1934 – Film “Bright Eyes” premieres starring Shirley Temple.

1935 – New Year tree tradition revived in the Soviet Union.

1942 – Robert Sullivan becomes first pilot to fly Atlantic 100 times.

1948 – US announces a study to launch an Earth satellite.

1948 – A DC-3 airliner disappears 50 miles south of Miami.

1950 – Chinese troops cross 38th Parallel, into South Korea.

1972 – Kim Il-song becomes president of North Korea.

1973 – Comet Kohoutek at perihelion.

1976 – Winnie Mandela banished in South Africa.

1981 – First American test-tube baby, Elizabeth Jordan Carr, is born.

1983 – US says it will leave UNESCO on Dec 31, 1984.

1984 – Creosote bush determined to be 11,700 years old.

1984 – TV soap “Edge of Night” ends 28-year run.

2000 – U.S. retail giant Montgomery Ward announces closure after 128 years.

2002 – LinkedIn is founded.

2007 – Nepal abolishes monarchy; declared a federal democratic republic.

2012 – Vladimir Putin bans US adoption of Russian children.

2015 – Japan apologizes, pays 1 billion yen to South Korea for “comfort women”.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 28, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The morning could find you somewhat worried about finances. Past reckless spending may be on your mind. Go through your records and look at them objectively. You will probably find things are not as bad as they seem. Write down a plan for handling whatever does need attention. You will be able to take care of business without making yourself crazy.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Romance and marriage are always important to you, and today they are especially so. You should feel particularly warm, loving, and attractive, and matters of love and partnership should be especially romantic. Today bodes well for other forms of partnership, as an increased level of understanding passes between you and others. Casual acquaintances could become friends.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you feel especially imaginative, and you might want to try writing, painting, or composing. The past is especially appealing, so you may want to stroll through an art gallery or museum or attend a concert. Use your intuition, as it is operating at a high level. Messages might come through art that bring insight and perhaps revelation. Write down your impressions!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are always intellectually curious, but today you might be especially so. Although you are usually idealistic, today your imagination is in full swing. You might want to try writing or painting. It will be better to go with fiction or impressionism than history or realism. Study of spiritual or esoteric subjects is likely to clear a path between intellect and intuition.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your usually dependable judgment may seem clouded by emotion today. Perhaps you are unable to decide between different courses of action. Or perhaps you are feeling distracted and can not focus on what needs to be done. Do not be afraid to put things off and work on something less taxing. Things will seem clearer tomorrow. Spend your day relaxing. Forget about work for a while.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Optimism and foresight are important today, as you take charge of your life and seek new opportunities. Conversations lead to ideas for possible personal and career expansion, and you are likely to send out and receive a number of messages. You could even be considering a move, perhaps to another city. Do not rush. Plan carefully and all should work out as you wish.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – New ideas and opportunities for advancing yourself financially may come your way today, yet this is not the day to act indiscriminately or make any definite changes in your financial structure. Your judgment may be a bit clouded. You could have difficulty deciding among different options. Write down all the information, study it, and sleep on it for a few nights before committing to anything.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today, you may feel especially sociable. You might want to look up old friends you have not seen for a while, perhaps to release past quarrels or hurt feelings. Take care to release them instead of bringing them up again. You could feel more sensitive than usual, and so any sort of explanation may lead to friction. Be aware of your friends’ good qualities so you can enjoy their company.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your biorhythms may be low today, so you might not be feeling quite up to par. This could make you feel restless and a little blue. Most likely your malaise is related to stress. Play some soft music. Surround yourself with flowers or other colourful objects. If possible, get a massage. This will help you relax. You will feel like your old self by tomorrow.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Matters of love seem to be taking a turn for the better. Discuss your relationship with your partner. Your friend may or may not share your opinions, and a compromise may need to be reached. Do not let this dampen your enthusiasm. Romance looks bright for the near future as long as you keep the lines of communication open.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Have you been thinking about remodeling or redecorating your home? If so, this is the day to do it. Your energy and aesthetic sense are high today. Enlist the aid of family members in planning colours, styles, and arrangements. A lot of activity may go on in and around your home, and you will be enthusiastic. Make sure on one works to the point of exhaustion.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – An unexpected visit or call from a friend could bring exciting news. You might decide to get together with this person and celebrate. Good fortune comes your way from an unforeseen source, but do not waste time wondering about it. Make the most of it. Future successes may hinge upon it. By day’s end you might be aiming for entirely different goals than you were this morning.