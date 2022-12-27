Today in High Prairie: December 28, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 28, 2022

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 28, 2022

1763 – John Molson, Molson’s Brewery Founder

1842 – Calixa Lavallee, O Canada Composer

1908 – Lew Ayres, All Quiet on Western Front

1913 – Lou Jacobi, Dean Martin Show Comedian

1921 – Johnny Otis, “Godfather of Rhythm & Blues”

1922 – Stan Lee, Spider-Man Comic Creator

1929 – Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wing

1931 – Martin Milner, Adam 12 Actor

1932 – Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek Actress – Uhura

1934 – Maggie Smith, Death on the Nile Actress

1945 – Mike Gibbons, Billy Don’t be a Hero Singer

1946 – Edgar Winter, Edgar Winter Group Rocker

1950 – Alex Chilton, Box Tops Vocalist

1953 – Robert Pittman, MTV Executive/Developer

1954 – Denzel Washington, Training Day Actor

1954 – Tony Rosato, SCTV Comedian

1960 – Marty Roe, Diamond Rio Singer

1960 – Raymond Bourque, Boston Bruin

1960 – Terri Garber, Dynasty Actress

1972 – Patrick Rafter, Australian Tennis Pro

1975 – Tannis Vallely, Head of the Class Actress

1981 – Elizabeth Carr, First US Test Tube Baby

This Day in Local History – December 28, 2022

Dec. 28, 1914: The first train arrives in High Prairie at 9 a.m. It had three coaches carrying 80 passengers.

Dec. 28, 1941: Father Principal procures a motion picture machine and shows the first films to children at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School.

Dec. 28, 1961: Zachary’s store in Grouard is destroyed by fire. He had moved into a new premise one month earlier.

Dec. 28, 1961: The visiting High Prairie Regals win their second game of the NPHL season defeating the Falher Pirates 9-4.

Dec. 28, 1975: Grimshaw wins first place at the High Prairie Bantam Hockey Tournament defeating the High Prairie Jets, High Prairie Flames and McLennan Bantams in round-robin play.

Dec. 28, 1980: The High Prairie Snow Drag Association hosts races as over 130 entries take part. Ed Kozie, Kenny Bose and Yvonne Marquardt are among the winners.

Dec. 28, 1985: AIK Sweden comes to High Prairie and defeats the High Prairie Regals 5-4 in an exhibition game before about 1,000 fans.

Dec. 28, 1986: Jerry Cunningham scores three goals as the High Prairie Atom A team defeats Fairview 7-4 in the final of a tournament in Peace River.

Dec. 28, 1989: The High Prairie Regals lose their first game of the season, a 3-2 decision at Valleyview. Kevin Hamelin scores twice to lead the Jets.

Dec. 28, 1993: Ken Breland scores 4:53 into overtime as the visiting Valleyview Jets defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-4.

Dec. 28, 1999: The East Prairie Metis Settlement offices are trashed by vandals causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Dec. 28, 2006: High Prairie RCMP respond to a homicide and arrest a woman in connecting with the stabbing. James “Odie” Helmer, 31, dies in the incident.

Dec. 28, 2010: Lance Gauchier scores six goals in leading the High Prairie Regals to a 21-2 rout over the visiting Lakeland Eagles. It is the most goals the Regals have scored in a game since 1989 when detailed records were kept.

Dec. 28, 2018: Nicole Hanna begins her job as Big Lakes FCSS manager.

This Day in World History – December 28, 2022

1065 – Westminster Abbey in London consecrated.

1612 – First observation of Neptune: Galileo thinks it is a fixed star.

1836 – Spain recognizes independence of Mexico.

1849 – M. Jolly-Bellin discovers dry-cleaning.

1850 – Rangoon, Burma, destroyed by fire.

1867 – United States claims Midway Island.

1869 – William Finley Semple patents chewing gum.

1877 – John Stevens, applies for a patent for his flour rolling mill.

1887 – Sir John Layton Jarvis, first British race horse trainer, knighted.

1893 – French lieutenant Boiteux annexes Tumbuktu.

1897 – Edmond Rostand’s “Cyrano de Bergerac” premieres in Paris.

1902 – Trans-Pacific cable links Hawaii to US.

1904 – First daily wireless weather forecasts published in London.

1918 – Montreal’s Georges Vezina is first NHL goalie to record an assist.

1931 – Lin-Sen succeeds Chiang Kai-shek as President of China.

1934 – Film “Bright Eyes” premieres starring Shirley Temple.

1935 – New Year tree tradition revived in the Soviet Union.

1942 – Robert Sullivan becomes first pilot to fly Atlantic 100 times.

1944 – Leonard Bernstein’s musical “On the Town” premieres.

1948 – US announces a study to launch an Earth satellite.

1948 – A DC-3 airliner disappears 50 miles south of Miami.

1949 – 20th Century Fox announces it will produce TV programs.

1950 – Chinese troops cross 38th Parallel, into South Korea.

1963 – Merle Haggard’s first appearance on country charts “Sing a Sad Song”.

1964 – Principal filming on film “Doctor Zhivago” begins.

1968 – Beatles’ “White Album” goes #1 & stays #1 for 9 weeks.

1972 – Kim Il-song becomes president of North Korea.

1972 – Martin Bormann’s skeleton is found in Berlin [Hitler’s deputy].

1973 – Comet Kohoutek at perihelion.

1976 – Winnie Mandela banished in South Africa.

1980 – Mexico terminates fishing agreements with US.

1981 – First American test-tube baby, Elizabeth Jordan Carr, is born.

1983 – US says it will leave UNESCO on Dec 31, 1984.

1984 – Creosote bush determined to be 11,700 years old.

1984 – TV soap “Edge of Night” ends 28-year run.

1991 – Irene the Icon of Greek Orthodox Church returns after being stolen.

2000 – U.S. retail giant Montgomery Ward announces closure after 128 years.

2002 – LinkedIn is founded.

2007 – Nepal abolishes monarchy; declared a federal democratic republic.

2012 – Vladimir Putin bans US adoption of Russian children.

2015 – Japan apologizes, pays 1 billion yen to South Korea for “comfort women”.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 28, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you may be overcome by a current of humanist thought! Your consciousness is traveling, and you probably could not care less about the details of the events going on around you. You are freethinking, which is inspired by your spirit of fairness. You may even be in a situation where you must act as a kind of “enlightened” referee, which you will only be too happy to do!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Even if you are a good judge of character, the people who know you say that you base your opinions on your personal feelings, which often affect your good judgment! Today your critics are wrong, and your judgments are as precise and objective as they can possibly be. They may even help you out of a sticky situation!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You tend to want to explain everything that goes on around you! You rationalize everything in an instant, and group all your experiences into great theories. But you have been very quiet for quite some time now. It is as if something is keeping you from speaking. Today you will get a few words in, so do not worry!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – As a Cancer, you do not really like to talk about things! Talking just is not one of your specialties. Everyone has his/her own role, and yours is to take action and create, not talk about doing it. However, the planetary positions today might make you utter a few very deep words. Come on! Tell us a little something about how you feel deep inside!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Scientists seem to live in a world apart from the rest of us, and from the events in everyday life, because they are so absorbed in other realities! This is a lot like your universe. If you were a scientist, you might do what they sometimes do – make parallels, like those learned men who apply their scientific reasoning to events in the world by analogy. Tell us your theories!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are often like a Zen master who does not say anything to pupils for months, until the day the pupils begin to not believe any more and find themselves growing indifferent to the whole thing! Then the master pronounces one or two phrases that are so incredibly true that no one knows what to say! You could be that Zen master today!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is time to take some time out of your busy day for your personal life! One of your family members or friends may need to talk to you, and you need to listen attentively to what they have to say. You need to use all your wonderful energy to get down to the heart of the matter. Who knows? You may discover some hidden treasures along the way!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is a good day to clarify your life! You may have understood lately that it is useless to undertake anything new when you are confused. You have figured out all it takes to get out of that state is to take care of yourself, eat better, get more sleep, or take a vacation. Your mind will be sufficiently rested today to deal with all the problems that come your way!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you going to be available to other people today? Someone in your entourage may need to confide in you. If the superficiality of the exchange bothers you, you will understand what the atmosphere of today is all about! Yes, you are available, but not for just anything. You are in no mood to waste time at the moment!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may come in contact with someone today with whom you enjoy a highly emotional exchange! You may even fall in love! Be very attentive to your moods and everything going on inside you. They will be particularly strong, and they will help you understand what is changing in you. Just be careful to distinguish your feelings from those of your (future?) partner!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It is possible you are having some ups and downs in your love life at the moment! Someone may be asking you to play another role than you are used to playing in your relationship. Today, you should take the time to think about these pressures on you. You are going to need the answers to these questions over the next few months!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you may get the opportunity to feel proud of yourself! But do not let things get too out of hand. It is not often you allow yourself this little bit of narcissism. Everything you say will be pertinent, and people will let you know. For once, the stars are giving you the opportunity to cater to your own ego, so take advantage of it!