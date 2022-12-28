Today in High Prairie: December 29, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 29, 2022

7 p.m. – Bridge games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 29, 2022

1709 – Elizabeth of Russia, Empress of Russia

1776 – Charles Macintosh, Waterproof Fabric Inventor

1800 – Charles Goodyear, Developed Vulcanized Rubber

1915 – Jo Van Fleet, Cool Hand Luke Actress

1921 – Robert C. Baker, Invented the Chicken Nugget

1932 – Inga Swenson, Benson Actress

1936 – Ray Nitschke, Green Bay Packer

1936 – Mary Tyler Moore, Mary Tyler Moore Show Actress

1938 – Jon Voight, Midnight Cowboy Actor

1938 – Wayne Huizenga, Waste Management CEO

1941 – Ray Thomas, Moody Blues Vocalist

1947 – Cozy Powell, Whitesnake Drummer

1947 – Ted Danson, Cheers Actor – Sam

1955 – Neil Giraldo, Pat Benatar Band Drummer

1962 – Devon White, Toronto Blue Jay

1964 – Kimberly Russell, Head of the Class Actress

1989 – Kei Nishikori, Japanese Pro Tennis Player

This Day in Local History – December 29, 2022

Dec. 29, 1914: Damage is slight after a fire starts in the kitchen and dining room at the Grouard Western Hotel.

Dec. 29, 1976: Dick Caudron, of Joussard, loses his house to fire.

Dec. 29, 1981: Gyles Iannone, son of former High Prairie Regals’ star Tom Iannone, stops 32 of 34 shots as the Valleyview Jets defeat the High Prairie Regals 4-2.

Dec. 29, 1984: High Prairie firefighters respond to a minor fire at Lambert Apartments.

Dec. 29, 1987: Harold Bellerose scores twice to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 7-4 win over the Falher Pirates.

Dec. 29, 1988: Steven Matthews scores three goals to lead the visiting High Prairie Regals to an 8-6 win over the Valleyview Jets.

Dec. 29, 1989: The Donnelly Cubs fold halfway through their second season after losing the previous night to the Falher Pirates 15-3. The NPHL announces plans to meet Jan. 3 to adopt a revised schedule. All stats are struck from the record books. The Cubs’ NPHL record ends with a record of 2-42-0.

Dec. 29, 1990: Kevin Hamelin scores three goals as the hometown Valleyview Jets defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-2.

Dec. 29, 1991: Ivan Cunningham scores 6:54 into overtime to lead the High Prairie Midgets to a 4-3 win over Olds and the championship in the Morinville Midget Hockey Tournament.

Dec. 29, 1992: The High Prairie Peewee B team loses to High Level 7-1 in the semi-final of a tournament held in Peace River.

Dec. 29, 2007: The High Prairie Regals give $500 to Jean Reid, who lost her home in a fire Nov. 21. Reid and her late husband, John, were long-time Regals’ supporters.

Dec. 29, 2007: Stephanie Willier cuts her locks between the first and second period at a High Prairie Regals game to raise money for Fran Willier, a cancer patient. Over $2,700 was raised.

Dec. 29, 2013: Lakeshore Police respond to a complaint of shots fired at Sucker Creek. A home was struck by gun fire while residents were inside but no one hurt. Three suspects were arrested but names not released.

Dec. 29, 2016: Adrien Dominguez receives a $2,000 bursary from the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society.

Dec. 29, 2017: Emma Sanders receives a $2,000 bursary from the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society. Sanders is enrolled in the Toronto College of Dental Hygiene.

Dec. 29, 2018: Olive Sonico retires as site manger at the High Prairie Hospital.

This Day in World History – December 29, 2022

1539 – St. Jacob’s Church burns after being hit by lightning.

1813 – British burn Buffalo, New York during War of 1812.

1837 – Canadian militia destroy Caroline, a US steamboat docked at Buffalo.

1837 – Steam-powered threshing machine patented.

1851 – First American YMCA chapter opens in Boston.

1852 – Emma Snodgrass arrested in Boston for wearing pants.

1862 – Bowling ball invented.

1890 – US 7th Cavalry massacre 200+ captive Sioux at Wounded Knee, SD.

1908 – Patent granted for a 4-wheel automobile brake.

1911 – Proclamation restores “Dei Gratia” from Canada’s coins.

1911 – Sun Yat-sen elected first President of the Republic of China.

1911 – Mongolia gains independence from the Qing dynasty.

1921 – Mackenzie King is sworn in as the 10th PM of Canada.

1930 – Man completes longest swim: 1,826 miles, entire Mississippi River.

1931 – Identification of heavy water publicly announced.

1948 – Canada recognizes Israel.

1949 – First regular UHF TV station begins operations.

1955 – Barbra Streisand, 13, has first recording “You’ll Never Know”.

1955 – NHL officials wear vertically striped B&W sweaters for the first time.

1967 – Star Trek’s “Trouble With Tribbles” first airs.

1972 – Life magazine ceases publication.

1993 – Courtney Love sues doctors for leaking news.

1993 – Todd Bridges arrested for transporting methamphetamine.

1997 – Hong Kong begins slaughtering all chickens to prevent bird flu.

1997 – Russia signs agreement to build a $3B nuclear power plant in China.

1998 – Khmer Rouge apologizes for 1970s genocide in Cambodia [1 million killed].

2015 – Ebola epidemic in Guinea declared over by WHO: 2,500 die.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 29, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may surprise the people around you over the next few days! You are a responsible person and others can count on you. But just like anybody else, you are sensitive to your desires. You should expect your desires to be so strong today they may be irresistible. If this is a positive experience, you may need to do some planning in your personal life!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may have to stand by certain difficult, worrisome decisions today! You may feel a kind of urgent need for stability in your personal life. What is really behind this feeling? Is it possible you are just afraid of your desire to put everything into question in order to make a fresh start? Today you may find the answer to this question. Stay tuned!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do you help the world evolve? You may ask yourself this kind of delicate question today. Even if you are a person of action who knows how to react to situations, you should be careful not to be too impulsive. You have a specific role to play. Do not get thrown off track by emotional circumstances!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may tend to be overprotective of the people closest to you, especially children! You may feel you live in a dangerous world in which people do not care about responsibility to one another. But the people you are trying to protect are probably better prepared and adapted to the world than you think. They might try to tell you this even if your support is indispensable!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You probably need society’s or other people’s approval in order to feel good about yourself! But your original personality and way of thinking are often hard for others to accept. You may need to make your ideas less crazy and a little more down to Earth and practical. This should be your goal over the next few days if you do not want to feel left out of things!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The events of the day depend on your ability to put things into question today! In general, you are good at analyzing situations when things are not going well in your relationships. Now someone in your family may have a problem acting responsibly. It is up to that person to take care of things, but you could understand the message the person is trying to send other people with his or her behaviour!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The planetary aspects are going to have a big impact on you today! This is not the time to fear the future. Rather, it is a time to make it happen. The action you take right now will be instrumental in your future. Will there be enough of us walking toward the future? Libra will be at the head of the pack in any case, as always!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – People are more alike than we think, especially on days like today that mean virtually the same thing to everyone! Some incredible changes have taken place in the world and its economic and social systems. Now is the time to think about what the next few years have in store. Do you have any ideas? Try to articulate them!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is an inspirational day for you, fast thinking Sagittarius! Let those visions come to you, process them, and try to verbalize them. A lot of information and electricity is in the air, and you should have no problem picking up on it. Open up your channels for the best reception. Have a notepad handy to jot down all your insights!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are usually good at bringing people together! Your greatest strength is giving identity to those people who seek it. In fact, you are so aware of the differences between people you resist the changes that come about as people evolve. Today’s planetary alignment confronts you with issues that concern your future. Your position will help you accept things and go forward!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some of you still let individuals from other Zodiac signs do all the creating for you! The planetary configuration today pushes you to free yourself from the ties that bind you. It is time for you to show more creativity. Show the gems that you usually hide. Express yourself fully, without hesitation. Show others who is really in charge!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are very interested in all kinds of professions that concern humans including medicine, psychology, or any kind of spiritual therapy. You will be very sensitive to the great opening toward the future that comes along today. The planetary alignment initiates progress in all areas of human existence. Keep your eyes and ears wide open!