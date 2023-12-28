Today in High Prairie: December 29, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 29, 2023

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 29, 2023

1709 – Elizabeth of Russia, Empress of Russia

1776 – Charles Macintosh, Waterproof Fabric Inventor

1800 – Charles Goodyear, Developed Vulcanized Rubber

1915 – Jo Van Fleet, Cool Hand Luke Actress

1921 – Robert C. Baker, Invented the Chicken Nugget

1932 – Inga Swenson, Benson Actress

1936 – Ray Nitschke, Green Bay Packer

1936 – Mary Tyler Moore, Mary Tyler Moore Show Actress

1938 – Jon Voight, Midnight Cowboy Actor

1938 – Wayne Huizenga, Waste Management CEO

1941 – Ray Thomas, Moody Blues Vocalist

1947 – Cozy Powell, Whitesnake Drummer

1947 – Ted Danson, Cheers Actor – Sam

1955 – Neil Giraldo, Pat Benatar Band Drummer

1962 – Devon White, Toronto Blue Jay

1964 – Kimberly Russell, Head of the Class Actress

1989 – Kei Nishikori, Japanese Pro Tennis Player

This Day in Local History – December 29, 2023

Dec. 29, 1914: Damage is slight after a fire starts in the kitchen and dining room at the Grouard Western Hotel.

Dec. 29, 1976: Dick Caudron, of Joussard, loses his house to fire.

Dec. 29, 1981: Gyles Iannone, son of former High Prairie Regals’ star Tom Iannone, stops 32 of 34 shots as the Valleyview Jets defeat the High Prairie Regals 4-2.

Dec. 29, 1984: High Prairie firefighters respond to a minor fire at Lambert Apartments.

Dec. 29, 1987: Harold Bellerose scores twice to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 7-4 win over the Falher Pirates.

Dec. 29, 1988: Steven Matthews scores three goals to lead the visiting High Prairie Regals to an 8-6 win over the Valleyview Jets.

Dec. 29, 1989: The Donnelly Cubs fold halfway through their second season after losing the previous night to the Falher Pirates 15-3. The NPHL announces plans to meet Jan. 3 to adopt a revised schedule. All stats are struck from the record books. The Cubs’ NPHL record ends with a record of 2-42-0.

Dec. 29, 1990: Kevin Hamelin scores three goals as the hometown Valleyview Jets defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-2.

Dec. 29, 1991: Ivan Cunningham scores 6:54 into overtime to lead the High Prairie Midgets to a 4-3 win over Olds and the championship in the Morinville Midget Hockey Tournament.

Dec. 29, 1992: The High Prairie Peewee B team loses to High Level 7-1 in the semi-final of a tournament held in Peace River.

Dec. 29, 2007: The High Prairie Regals give $500 to Jean Reid, who lost her home in a fire Nov. 21. Reid and her late husband, John, were long-time Regals’ supporters.

Dec. 29, 2007: Stephanie Willier cuts her locks between the first and second period at a High Prairie Regals game to raise money for Fran Willier, a cancer patient. Over $2,700 was raised.

Dec. 29, 2013: Lakeshore Police respond to a complaint of shots fired at Sucker Creek. A home was struck by gun fire while residents were inside but no one hurt. Three suspects were arrested but names not released.

Dec. 29, 2016: Adrien Dominguez receives a $2,000 bursary from the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society.

Dec. 29, 2017: Emma Sanders receives a $2,000 bursary from the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society. Sanders is enrolled in the Toronto College of Dental Hygiene.

Dec. 29, 2018: Olive Sonico retires as site manger at the High Prairie Hospital.

This Day in World History – December 29, 2023

1539 – St. Jacob’s Church burns after being hit by lightning.

1813 – British burn Buffalo, New York during War of 1812.

1837 – Canadian militia destroy Caroline, a US steamboat docked at Buffalo.

1837 – Steam-powered threshing machine patented.

1851 – First American YMCA chapter opens in Boston.

1852 – Emma Snodgrass arrested in Boston for wearing pants.

1862 – Bowling ball invented.

1890 – US 7th Cavalry massacre 200+ captive Sioux at Wounded Knee, SD.

1908 – Patent granted for a 4-wheel automobile brake.

1911 – Proclamation restores “Dei Gratia” from Canada’s coins.

1911 – Sun Yat-sen elected first President of the Republic of China.

1911 – Mongolia gains independence from the Qing dynasty.

1921 – Mackenzie King is sworn in as the 10th PM of Canada.

1930 – Man completes longest swim: 1,826 miles, entire Mississippi River.

1931 – Identification of heavy water publicly announced.

1948 – Canada recognizes Israel.

1949 – First regular UHF TV station begins operations.

1955 – Barbra Streisand, 13, has first recording “You’ll Never Know”.

1955 – NHL officials wear vertically striped B&W sweaters for the first time.

1967 – Star Trek’s “Trouble With Tribbles” first airs.

1972 – Life magazine ceases publication.

1993 – Courtney Love sues doctors for leaking news.

1993 – Todd Bridges arrested for transporting methamphetamine.

1997 – Hong Kong begins slaughtering all chickens to prevent bird flu.

1997 – Russia signs agreement to build a $3B nuclear power plant in China.

1998 – Khmer Rouge apologizes for 1970s genocide in Cambodia [1 million killed].

2015 – Ebola epidemic in Guinea declared over by WHO: 2,500 die.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 29, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Take a break from your daily routine and get off the track today. The world will turn with you for a day, so feel free to tune out for a while. Remember whatever path you decide to take is the right path. Regret is a useless emotion – do not even bother with it. Enjoy the present day and all the small joys that it has to offer. Communicate your dreams and bring things into balance.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Things are flowing your way today, and you should find a great deal of pleasure in the comfort of others. You might find there is an air of fantasy about the day that is causing your emotions to lose track of time and space. Do not bother connecting to reality if you do not have to. Go to an art museum or attend a dance performance. See a movie and go out to your favourite restaurant.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not try to nail down any answers today, because you will probably just end up feeling more frustrated than when you started. The less you try to force your will on others, the more you will find things just automatically go your way. Today is not about finding solutions to problems; it is about enjoying that which you have already learned and accomplished. Keep things light.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Let your childish side come out to play today. Your dreams are in full force, so let them lead the way. Enjoy lighthearted conversations with friends about the latest movies and your favourite websites. You might want to consider working out or getting a haircut. This is a good day to improve your general appearance overall. You have a much sharper eye for physical beauty on a day like today.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Take a break from the trail you are on and get off the beaten path. Today is a day to forge ahead with ideas and dreams rather than commitments and answers. Question things and debate the facts. Whatever you do, have fun. This is the perfect day to go out and enjoy the fresh air with an outdoor activity, especially group activities. You can not go wrong with joining up with friends and chatting away about the latest events of your life.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may find it hard to take a realistic approach to your emotions today. A sensitive issue is apt to be pulling on you in such a way that it is leaving you feeling like you are way out in left field in terms of the way you relate to others. You might want to consider letting someone else take the lead for once and allow stability to form before the next decision is made.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Question the validity of anything you find yourself in conflict with today. You might find people are acting on incomplete information and they are falsely accusing you of something you did not say or do. Work to bring harmony to the situation by getting the truth out on the table and helping the actual motivations become known. Words may be charged with strong emotions, so be gentle with your actions.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It may feel like something has suddenly clicked into place for you today in which you have found the missing piece of a puzzle you have been working on for a while. The answers may be subtle, but they are there. Fantasy and a playful attitude will lead you to them effortlessly. Spread your ideas out to the world today and adopt an attitude that encourages others to join in your daydreams as well.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Things may seem a bit surreal for you today, so do not take other people’s chatter too seriously. Today is a day to reach out and touch someone, so pick up the phone and dial it. It is a good day to share your dreams with others, despite how farfetched they may sound. Others may look at you as if you have three heads, but as long as you are being honest with yourself, there is no reason for you to be shy about sharing.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is a great day for you in which you should enjoy a great deal of playful conversation with others. Fantasy is likely to play a large role in the events of the day, and you may find yourself daydreaming as you walk down the street. Do not bother with reality today if you do not have to. You are much better off keeping the tone light and playful. Enjoy your fantasy world and feel free to invite others into it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There may be a rather confusing element to the day for you, in which you feel tempted to act but not all the pieces seem to be in place. It could be hard to make a decision about things since the facts seem to be quite clouded. You are better off spending this day enjoying your friends or your favourite hobby rather than trying to make any major life decisions or commitments.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Be the star of your own movie today and be proud of the role you play. You might find yourself adopting the persona of many different characters depending on your mood of the hour. There is a special gleam in your smile today that you should share openly with others. Do not feel rushed to get anywhere. You have already arrived. Enjoy yourself in the company of those you love.