Today in High Prairie: December 3, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 3, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 3, 2021

Ana DelRosario

Hilary Zahacy

Shelbey Taylor

DeAnne Jarvis

Rick Neidig

Ed Lambert

Austin Guttinger

Bradley Nygaard

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 3, 2021

Beatrice Klyne

Bradley Nygaard

Gracie Dashkewytch

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 3, 2021

1596 – Nicolo Amati, Stradivari Violin Maker

1795 – Rowland Hill, Made First Adhesive Postage Stamp

1838 – Cleveland Abbe, “Father of Weather Bureau”

1884 – Rajendra Prasad, First President of India

1937 – Stephen Rubin, Reebok Manufacturer

1948 – Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath Vocalist

1949 – Mickey Thomas, Jefferson Airplane Vocalist

1952 – Don Barnes, 38 Special Guitarist

1955 – Melody Anderson, Flash Gordon Actress

1960 – Daryl Hannah, Blade Runner Actress

1965 – Katarina Witt, German Figure Skater

1975 – Mickey Avalon, American Rapper

1981 – Brian Bonsall, Family Ties Actor

1985 – Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia Actress

This Day in Local History – December 3, 2021

Dec. 3, 1972: Hon. Archbishop H. Routhier announces he is retiring from the Diocese of Grouard.

Dec. 3, 1972: Doug Meneice scores with 1:01 left as the High Prairie Regals defeat the visiting Manning Comets 4-3.

Dec. 3, 1974: The visiting High Prairie Regals blast the Peace River Stampeders 13-5 despite being outshot 41-32.

Dec. 3, 1975: South Peace News reports that Marvin Moore announces a malting barley processing plant will be built at McLennan. High Prairie was not chosen because of a poor water supply.

Dec. 3, 1979: Pat Monahan opens High Prairie Muffler.

Dec. 3, 1980: South Peace News reports HPSD rejects a petition from Slave Lake residents objecting to HPSD and High Prairie town council’s plan to share office space in the same building. The reason cited is lack of signatures.

Dec. 3, 1981: Steven Matthews scores twice to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 9-6 win over the Valleyview Jets.

Dec. 3, 1982: About $10,000 in damages results after four teenage boys go on a rampage through St. Andrew’s School.

Dec. 3, 1983: Brian Hill scores one goal and sets up four others to lead the High Prairie Regals to an 8-5 win over the Manning Comets.

Dec. 3, 1985: Eddie Olanski scores four goals and adds two assists to lead the visiting Valleyview Jets to an 8-5 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 3, 1986: Former Faust resident Teddy Dale Andrews dies in an accident on Highway 649.

Dec. 3, 1986: South Peace News reports that Noela Vandermeulen, Ron Russell, Tom Delamere, Kyle Paulson, Ken Matthews and Mike Kalita are all appointed to serve on the High Prairie Recreation Board.

Dec. 3, 1988: Steven Matthews scores five goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals blast the Valleyview Jets 15-4. The Jets’ Earl Boman had a shutout going halfway through the first period but had to leave the game after taking a shot in the head and receiving a cut. Ron Chalifoux replaced Boman and gave up all 15 goals.

Dec. 3, 1990: After beginning the season with no commissioner, the Smoky River Hockey League unanimously agrees to appoint Fred Banham of Falher.

Dec. 3, 1992: John Hart scores a power play goal with 2:22 left to give the hometown Peace River Stampeders an 8-7 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 3, 1993: The High Prairie volunteer fire department receives a new truck valued at $236,397.24.

Dec. 3, 1994: Doug Jaeger scores a power play goal with 1:58 remaining to give the hometown Manning Comets a 6-5 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 3, 1999: Loraine Marie Duguay, 44, dies at her home on the Tsuu T’ina First Nation. She was a former executive director at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Dec. 3, 2001: A youth is placed on probation for six months for his part in burning Brian Lee’s trailer in Enilda on Aug. 29.

Dec. 3, 2001: Marigold Enterprises opens a second-hand book store.

Dec. 3, 2005: Grouard Kapawe’no Chief Frank Halcrow is named the High Prairie Friendship Centre’s Elder-of-the-Year at the annual Elders Banquet in Enilda.

Dec. 3, 2007: Enilda Mud Bowl bowler Carla Auger starts a game with eight straight strikes before settling for 372.

Dec. 3, 2008: High Prairie RCMP report the theft of a religious artifact from St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard.

Dec. 3, 2008: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Adult Disability Society receives $15,783 in grant money under the Community Facility Enhancement Program to assist with upgrades to the residential group home in town.

Dec. 3, 2010: The Good Neighbours Thrift Store opens in the town’s east end under the ownership of Marwan and Laurinda Tabet.

Dec. 3, 2010: The High Prairie Regals outgun the Lakeland Eagles 16-6 for their sixth straight win. Craig Anderson scores three goals and adds four assists.

Dec. 3, 2011: The E.W. Pratt Chargers sweep both titles at their Invitational Basketball Tournament. The women defeat Grande Prairie Composite High School 56-42 while the men defeat Spirit River 94-74.

Dec. 3, 2014: South Peace News reports on the formation of the High Prairie Community Wind Ensemble under the leadership of Colin Chrabaszcz.

Dec. 3, 2014: The High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society presents a $2,000 bursary to Pam Dowsett. Another recipient, Kendall Carlson, receives her $2,000 bursary later in the year.

Dec. 3, 2015: High Prairie Councillor Quenten Emter resigns his seat from town council. He cites circumstances beyond his control for the decision.

Dec. 3, 2015: The visiting High Prairie Regals drop to 0-9 with a 6-2 loss at Spirit River. The Regals have not won in Spirit River in 20 years.

Dec. 3, 2016: The Gordon Buchanan family donates $350,000 to the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation, citing a desire to see the money go toward renal dialysis treatment at the High Prairie Hospital.

Dec. 3, 2018: Trash collection changes in High Prairie with the new service provided by Green for Life Environmental. Huge plastic garbage containers are provided to households to place trash bags inside.

Dec. 3, 2019: Big Lakes County releases the book In Our Own Words – Hard Times and Good Times in Northern Alberta Big Lakes County at the High Prairie Municipal Library and Pleasantview Lodge. A similar ceremony is held at Kinuso the next day.

This Day in World History – December 3, 2021

1586 – Sir Thomas Herriot introduces potatoes to England from Colombia.

1881 – Henry Morton Stanley founds Leopoldville [now Kinshasa].

1910 – Neon lights first publicly displayed at Paris Auto Show.

1917 – After nearly 20 years of planning/construction, Quebec Bridge opens.

1930 – Airborne chemicals combine with fog to kill 60 in Belgium.

1931 – Alka Seltzer goes on sale.

1950 – Paul Harvey begins his national radio broadcast.

1965 – The Beatles begin final UK concert tour in Glasgow.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 8; it crashes on the moon.

1967 – First human heart transplant done in SA by Dr. Christiaan Barnard.

1975 – Laos falls to communist forces.

1979 – 11 trampled to death at Who concert in Cincinnati.

1979 – Christies auctions a thimble for a record $18,400.

1984 – Bhopal disaster: Union Carbide pesticide plant leak kills 2,259.

1984 – “Do They Know It’s Christmas” single written.

1989 – Mikhail Gorbachev and George H.W. Bush declare Cold War over.

2017 – First pizza party in space held by astronauts at space station.

2018 – David Attenborough warns collapse of civilization.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 3, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You feel romantic and sexy today, but you will not have the opportunity to do anything about it. You may be temporarily separated from the special someone in your life, or a potential romantic partner might not be available. Cheer yourself up by shopping or reading or watching movies. The separation will pass and then you can make up for lost time.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you may extend an invitation to someone close to visit you in your home, but do not count on the person being able to make it. Something may come up. Disappointment could make you melancholy, but do not let it get the better of you. Invite someone else or channel that energy into creative or artistic projects. That way you can enjoy the day anyway.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – News of illness or employment problems on the part of someone you care about can have you feeling a bit down in the dumps today. A warm, loving letter or call from someone far away might cheer you. This is a good day to write newsy letters or visit or call people you have not heard from in a long time. Do not let sad news or a bad mood get the better of you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Overspending on luxury items might have you feeling the need to tighten your belt a little. This could make you feel downhearted. Do not blame yourself too much. We all do this from time to time. Get out of the dumps by getting together with a close friend or lover. Go to a play, concert, or movie. Make time for any projects you have in the works.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Minor family problems might make you gloomy today. Perhaps a family member is away, or there may have been some petty squabbles in your household. Others might want to invite friends over, but you may not feel all that sociable. Throw yourself into projects of your own. It could give you a feeling of accomplishment, defusing your downhearted mood and firing your enthusiasm. Try it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The illness of a relative or neighbour might have you feeling downhearted today. The news is likely second-hand, so it might not be as bad as reported. Work may be slow on your own projects, as you could have a temporary mental block about what to do next. Perhaps you should put them aside for now. Once they are out of your conscious thoughts, the solution may come spontaneously.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Friends or groups could make excessive demands on your time today. As a generous and service-oriented person, you tend to go along with what others want. This is OK, but you are not serving anyone by letting them step over the line. You can also delegate. Keep busy, but do not overextend yourself. You need to save some energy for tomorrow.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Though you are usually outgoing, today you might feel more shy and reserved, perhaps because of melancholy thoughts about love or friendship. Someone you care about may be away and you miss him or her. People may try to take unfair advantage of you. Because you are feeling especially vulnerable, you are more likely to let them do it. Be discriminating.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Information regarding spiritual or philosophical matters that may not be all that trustworthy may come your way. Do not take what you hear today at face value. A close friend or lover may be far away, and you could feel lonely. The best way to get through the separation is to keep busy, perhaps with study, research, or artistic activities.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Group activities or get-togethers with friends may not go as well as usual today. You are feeling more reserved and perhaps preoccupied about a friend or romantic partner with whom you might be on the outs. Oddly enough, getting out with others is probably the best therapy in spite of your increased shyness. Maybe the best thing to do is to go out alone where people congregate.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A separation from the special someone in your life, perhaps because of a minor disagreement, could have you feeling melancholy today. You could receive an invitation to a get-together but be unlikely to want to go. You are feeling more reserved and introverted than usual. Oddly enough, being with others is probably the best way to get your mind off your friend.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A touch of melancholy and moodiness might have you feeling distanced from your entourage and so you could throw yourself into solitary activities. Your concentration may not be what it should be. Get out and take a long walk or treat yourself to a meal at your favourite restaurant. Your mood will pass by tomorrow. You need to get through today!