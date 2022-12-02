Today in High Prairie: December 3, 2022

What’s Happening Today – December 3, 2022

Tonesha Walker Basketball Tournament at HP E.W. Pratt High School.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Enilda Farmers’ Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

7 p.m. – Hockey Night in Nampa and local Food Drive at Nampa Complex.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 3, 2022

1596 – Nicolo Amati, Stradivari Violin Maker

1795 – Rowland Hill, First Adhesive Postage Stamp

1838 – Cleveland Abbe, “Father of Weather Bureau”

1884 – Rajendra Prasad, First President of India

1927 – Andy Williams, Moon River Singer

1931 – Jaye P. Morgan, Gong Show Panelist

1937 – Stephen Rubin, Reebok Manufacturer

1948 – Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath Vocalist

1949 – Mickey Thomas, Jefferson Airplane Vocalist

1951 – Rick Mears, Indy Car Racer – 25 Wins

1952 – Don Barnes, 38 Special Guitarist

1953 – Robert Guediguian, Snows of Kilimanjaro Director

1955 – Melody Anderson , Flash Gordon Actress

1960 – Daryl Hannah, Blade Runner Actress

1965 – Katarina Witt, German Figure Skater

1975 – Mickey Avalon, American Rapper

1981 – Brian Bonsall, Family Ties Actor

1985 – Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia Actress

This Day in Local History – December 3, 2022

Dec. 3, 1972: Hon. Archbishop H. Routhier announces he is retiring from the Diocese of Grouard.

Dec. 3, 1972: Doug Meneice scores with 1:01 left as the High Prairie Regals defeat the visiting Manning Comets 4-3.

Dec. 3, 1974: The visiting High Prairie Regals blast the Peace River Stampeders 13-5 despite being outshot 41-32.

Dec. 3, 1975: South Peace News reports that Marvin Moore announces a malting barley processing plant will be built at McLennan. High Prairie was not chosen because of a poor water supply.

Dec. 3, 1979: Pat Monahan opens High Prairie Muffler.

Dec. 3, 1980: South Peace News reports HPSD rejects a petition from Slave Lake residents objecting to HPSD and High Prairie town council’s plan to share office space in the same building. The reason cited is lack of signatures.

Dec. 3, 1981: Steven Matthews scores twice to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 9-6 win over the Valleyview Jets.

Dec. 3, 1982: About $10,000 in damages results after four teenage boys go on a rampage through St. Andrew’s School.

Dec. 3, 1983: Brian Hill scores one goal and sets up four others to lead the High Prairie Regals to an 8-5 win over the Manning Comets.

Dec. 3, 1985: Eddie Olanski scores four goals and adds two assists to lead the visiting Valleyview Jets to an 8-5 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 3, 1986: Former Faust resident Teddy Dale Andrews dies in an accident on Highway 649.

Dec. 3, 1988: Steven Matthews scores five goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals blast the Valleyview Jets 15-4. The Jets’ Earl Boman had a shutout going halfway through the first period but had to leave the game after taking a shot in the head and receiving a cut. Ron Chalifoux replaced Boman and gave up all 15 goals.

Dec. 3, 1989: High Prairie Figure Skating Club members pass 22 of 44 tests at the Peace River Zone Test Session held in High Prairie.

Dec. 3, 1990: After beginning the season with no commissioner, the Smoky River Hockey League unanimously agrees to appoint Fred Banham of Falher.

Dec. 3, 1992: John Hart scores a power play goal with 2:22 left to give the hometown Peace River Stampeders an 8-7 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 3, 1993: The High Prairie volunteer fire department receives a new truck valued at $236,397.24.

Dec. 3, 1994: Doug Jaeger scores a power play goal with 1:58 remaining to give the hometown Manning Comets a 6-5 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 3, 1999: Loraine Marie Duguay, 44, dies at her home on the Tsuu T’ina Nation. She was a former executive director at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Dec. 3, 2001: A youth is placed on probation for six months for his part in burning Brian Lee’s trailer in Enilda on Aug. 29.

Dec. 3, 2005: Grouard Kapawe’no Chief Frank Halcrow is named the High Prairie Friendship Centre’s Elder-of-the-Year at the annual Elder’s Banquet in Enilda.

Dec. 3, 2007: Enilda Mud Bowl bowler Carla Auger starts a game with eight straight strikes before settling for 372.

Dec. 3, 2008: High Prairie RCMP report the theft of a religious artifact from St. Bernard Church in Grouard.

Dec. 3, 2010: The Good Neighbours Thrift Store opens in the town’s east end under the ownership of Marwan and Laurinda Tabet.

Dec. 3, 2010: The High Prairie Regals outgun the Lakeland Eagles 16-6 for their sixth straight win. Craig Anderson scores three goals and adds four assists.

Dec. 3-4, 2010: The Fairview St. Thomas More Kodiaks win the men’s title and the Edson Rebels the women’s title at the E.W. Pratt High School Basketball Tournament.

Dec. 3, 2011: The E.W. Pratt Chargers sweep both titles at their Invitational Basketball Tournament. The women defeat Grande Prairie Composite High School 56-42 while the men defeat Spirit River 94-74.Dec. 3, 2014: South Peace News reports on the formation of the High Prairie Community Wind Ensemble under the leadership of Colin Chrabaszcz.

Dec. 3, 2014: The High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society presents a $2,000 bursary to Pam Dowsett. Another recipient, Kendall Carlson, receives her $2,000 bursary later in the year.

Dec. 3, 2015: High Prairie Councillor Quenten Emter resigns his seat from town council. He cites circumstances beyond his control for the decision.

Dec. 3, 2015: The visiting High Prairie Regals drop to 0-9 with a 6-2 loss at Spirit River. The Regals have not won in Spirit River in 20 years.

Dec. 3, 2016: The Gordon Buchanan family donates $350,000 to the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation, citing a desire to see the money go toward renal dialysis treatment at the High Prairie Hospital.

Dec. 3, 2018: Trash collection changes in High Prairie with the new service provided by Green for Life Environmental. Huge plastic garbage containers are provided to households to place trash bags inside.

Dec. 3, 2018: Local Metis Settlements take part in a celebration in Edmonton marking the 80th anniversary of Metis Settlements in Alberta.

Dec. 3, 2019: Big Lakes County releases the book In Our Own Words – Hard Times and Good Times in Northern Alberta Big Lakes County at the High Prairie Municipal Library and Pleasantview Lodge. A similar ceremony is held at Kinuso the next day.

This Day in World History – December 3, 2022

1586 – Sir Thomas Herriot introduces potatoes to England from Colombia.

1881 – Henry Morton Stanley founds Leopoldville [now Kinshasa].

1910 – Neon lights are first publicly displayed at Paris Auto Show.

1917 – After nearly 20 years of planning/construction, Quebec Bridge opens.

1926 – Novelist Agatha Christie mysteriously disappears for 11 days.

1930 – Airborn chemicals combine with fog to kill 60 in Belgium.

1931 – Alka Seltzer goes on sale.

1938 – AAUs decides to continue linear measuring system over metric.

1946 – US government asks UN to order dictator Franco out of Spain.

1947 – Tennessee Williams’ “Streetcar Named Desire” premieres.

1950 – Paul Harvey begins his national radio broadcast.

1965 – The Beatles begin final UK concert tour in Glasgow.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 8; it crashes on the moon.

1967 – First human heart transplant done in SA by Dr. Christiaan Barnard.

1967 – Former Indonesian president Sukarno placed under house arrest.

1975 – Laos falls to communist forces.

1979 – 11 trampled to death at Who concert in Cincinnati.

1979 – Christies auctions a thimble for a record $18,400.

1984 – Bhopal disaster: Union Carbide pesticide plant leak kills 2,259.

1984 – “Do They Know It’s Christmas” single written.

1989 – Mikhail Gorbachev and George H.W. Bush declare Cold War over.

2017 – First pizza party in space held by astronauts at space station.

2018 – David Attenborough warns collapse of civilization.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 3, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Jump on board the fast train and see how far it takes you! You will be surprised how far you can go with minimal effort. Your grace and polite manners will help you navigate to where you need to be. You are your own ship and there is a large gust of wind filling your sails. Make the most of this energy by shooting for the top and not resting until you get there!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Flexibility is important today! Take the relaxed, laid-back approach. Trying to ram your ideas through is not the best tactic. Having tunnel vision will restrict you in many ways. Keep an open mind and be receptive to other people’s ideas and opinions. You have a great deal of power at your fingertips. It would be a shame to waste it by not having the breadth of vision to see all your options!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things coming at you from all sides are forcing you to make a move! Try not to feel pressured into something you do not want to do. A nervous restlessness is apt to take over your being and urge you to act. Do not let other people’s energies dictate your actions. Secure your position and be strong. Do not be lured into situations you know are bad for you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Lock into the practical, grounding force that is not only realistic but also flexible! Attend to details and organize yourself. Be aware you may need to alter your course in order to fit with the group energy. Try to work together with those around you to achieve a common goal. Initiating the help of others is easier than you think as long as you stay focused and motivated!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is one of those days in which prosperity is much closer than you think! You will find what you seek, but it is up to you to take the first step to going after it. More than likely, you are looking for solid answers to your deep and probing questions. Do not let your inquisitive mind rest until you find the answers that ring true for you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Indecision may leave you helpless at a crossroads today! Others around you could be just as undecided regarding their direction. At the same time, you may feel pressured to take immediate action and you are tired of waiting for others to make the first move. Find answers in simple solutions. There is more than one correct way to go. Your choice is the right one if you believe it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Latch on to the expansiveness that comes when you connect with others in the social arena! Communication is a key part of the day. You will find if you go with the flow, you will land exactly where you need to be. Take the adventurous route and feel free to skip around from one thing to another. There is no need to pin yourself down to only one way of doing something!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Connect with the stable, grounding energy of the day, but beware that tension may come in the form of fast talk and misguided information! People might be fickle and frantic. Wait for the dust to settle before you pick which road to take. Impulsive decisions are apt to lead you down paths that might not be the best choice for you now. Try not to think too much!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The expansive feeling you might be experiencing is apt to be squelched today as you get the feeling that you have lost touch with reality. Make sure you connect with real life, and do a bit of planning to balance your whimsical nature. Things that you have not accounted for might crop up and hit you, serving as a reminder that you need to deal with the here and now!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Walk to the beat of your own drum! If you try to latch on to the glib, fast-paced information of the day, you might lose your voice in the crowd. On the other hand, if you plant your feet firmly and try to plan in too much detail, you might deprive yourself of spontaneous events that prove fulfilling. Chart your own course, and do not be afraid if no one else comes along!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Talk to the person sitting next to you on the bus, or the one behind you in line at the store. He or she may have a piece of wisdom to share that will change your life forever. Know that you, too, could be that person who changes someone else’s life with a single thought or piece of wisdom. Communication is the key to expanding your world in many ways!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your self-esteem may be challenged by a fast-paced talker or unpleasant situation! Do not accept things as they appear at first glance. There is a much deeper meaning brewing below the surface, and you would be foolish not to recognize this when it comes around. Stick to your guns and stay grounded. Newfangled devices and big promises may not be all they are advertised to be!