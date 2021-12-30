Today in High Prairie: December 30, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 30, 2021

Nicole Quartly

Devin Porisky

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 30, 2021

Grayson P. Chalifoux-Giroux

Lindsey Sloan

Vic Abel

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 30, 2021

39 – Titus, 10th Roman Emperor

1850 – John Milne, Built first Modern Seismograph

1851 – Asa Griggs Candler, Invented Coca-Cola

1865 – Rudyard Kipling, Jungle Book Author

1878 – William Aberhart, Alberta Premier

1920 – Jack Lord, Hawaii Five-O Actor

1928 – Bo Diddley, Rock ‘n’ Roll Pioneer

1934 – Del Shannon, Runaway Singer

1935 – Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodger

1935 – Jack Riley, Bob Newhart Show Actor

1937 – Paul Stookey, Peter, Paul, & Mary Singer

1942 – Michael Nesmith, Monkees Rocker

1945 – Davy Jones, Monkees Rocker

1947 – Jeff Lynne, ELO Rocker

1961 – Ben Johnson, Canadian Olympic Sprinter

1975 – Tiger Woods, American Golf Pro

1983 – Kevin Systrom, CEO, Co-Founder of Instagram

1984 – LeBron James, Los Angeles Laker

This Day in Local History – December 30, 2021

Dec. 30, 1913: Lawyer C.F. Newell wires Grouard with news that the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad has applied for plans at Iroquois Lake and Round Lake [Kimiwan Lake] to build a railway and bypass Grouard. He suggests the town pay for his trip to Ottawa to oppose the plans. Town council meets and agrees to the proposal and sends Newell, MPP J.L Cote and W.A. Griesbach to Ottawa Jan. 3.

Dec. 30, 1923: The boy’s house at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School burns.

Dec. 30, 1975: High Prairie town council announces the High Prairie swimming pool is paid off. The Elks and Royal Purple present council with the final two cheques to pay off the pool.

Dec. 30, 1983: Falher wins the High Prairie Bantam Hockey Tournament defeating Peace River in the final 4-2.

Dec. 30, 1984: The High Prairie Midgets win a tournament in Falher by defeating Peace River 5-4 in the final. Bryden Patenaude assists on the game winner with 1:06 left. It was his fifth point of the game.

Dec. 30, 1990: Ivan Cunningham scores two first period goals to lead the High Prairie Bantam Classics to a 5-3 win over visiting Manning.

Dec. 30, 1992: South Peace News opens its new offices in the former Bay Building.

Dec. 30, 1993: Earl Boman makes 32 saves and records the shutout as the hometown Valleyview Jets blank the High Prairie Regals 4-0.

Dec. 30, 2007: Tragedy strikes as Paul William Gardiner, 38, dies in a two-vehicle accident on the East Prairie Bridge 11 km east of High Prairie.

Dec. 30, 2010: Slippery conditions at the Enilda Bridge cause two vehicles to lose control during separate incidents.

Dec. 30, 2015: The High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society donates Boot-Boy industrial footwear cleaners to J.B. Wood Continuing Care.

Dec. 30, 2018: After being cancelled earlier in the year, the Gospel Sing returns for a final performance at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene.

Dec. 30, 2018: June Ernesteen Williscroft passes away at the age of 96 years. She worked as a teacher’s aid for many years for HPSD.

This Day in World History – December 30, 2021

1703 – Tokyo hit by earthquake; about 37,000 die.

1809 – Wearing masks at balls forbidden in Boston.

1835 – Georgia gold rush forces Cherokees to move across Mississippi River.

1879 – Gilbert & Sullivan’s “Pirates of Penzance” premieres.

1896 – Filipino nationalist José Rizal executed by firing squad.

1906 – Iran becomes a constitutional monarchy.

1907 – US commission declares Abner Doubleday invented baseball.

1922 – Creation of the USSR formally proclaimed in Moscow.

1924 – Existence of other galactic systems announced.

1927 – Japan dedicates first subway in Orient.

1941 – Nazis require Dutch physicians to join Nazi organization.

1941 – Winston Churchill addresses Canadian parliament.

1947 – Romanian republic proclaimed.

1952 – Report: first time in 71 years no lynchings in USA.

1953 – First-ever NTSC colour TV sets go on sale for about $1,175 each.

1963 – “Let’s Make A Deal” debuts on NBC-TV.

1965 – Ferdinand Marcos inaugurated as president of the Philippines.

1972 – US President Richard Nixon halts bombing of North Vietnam.

1973 – First picture of a comet from space [Comet Kohoutek-Skylab].

1974 – Beatles are legally disbanded [4 years after suit was brought].

1979 – Rock group, Emerson, Lake & Palmer break up.

1980 – “Wonderful World of Disney” last performance on NBC-TV.

1985 – IBM-PC DOS Version 3.2 released.

1988 – Canadian Senate OKs free trade pact with US.

1992 – Al Iafrate first player in NHL history to shoot puck 100 mph.

1993 – Vatican recognizes Israel.

2012 – Opening of Line 6 of the Beijing subway; longest in the world.

2016 – Last day Indians able to deposit in banks 500 and 1,000 rupee notes.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 30, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might learn something about a friend that could be rather disconcerting. There could be a dark side to this person you weren’t previously aware of, and this could cause you to want to withdraw for a while and re-evaluate your involvement with this individual. When considering it, remember we all have our dark sides. Could what you have discovered simply be this factor, or does this go too far beyond it for you? Think about it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Outside responsibilities might temporarily interfere with your love life. You may feel a strong desire to get together with a love partner early in the evening, but circumstances may necessitate your working odd hours. This can be frustrating, as you have been looking forward to this for a long time, but you could meet your friend later in the evening. Do not be afraid to ask. Most people understand when situations like this crop up.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you are likely to find your routine too boring for words, and may have a sudden powerful urge to cut loose and play some serious hooky. Still, you may feel the pull of obligation. This conflicted feeling should pass. If it persists beyond today, however, you might need to re-evaluate certain areas of your life. There are lots of opportunities out there, and life is too short to be stuck in a situation that does not allow you to grow.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could be feeling especially sensual and passionate today, and you will want to get together with a love interest. However, other responsibilities could get in your way. This could provide you with the perfect excuse to sink into gloom, but do not fall into this trap. Get whatever business you are facing handled and out of the way. Or perhaps you can arrange to finish it tomorrow. Then set up that hot date!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel a bit of disappointment today. You might tend to view whatever snags you have hit on the path to accomplishing your goals as personal failures, and if you let it, this idea could persist with you throughout the day. Try to remain objective, and do not lose sight of the big picture. You have not even lost a battle – at worst, it is a minor conflict! Chances are if you continue working hard you will still win the war!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A rather disheartening phone call could come to you today. This might bring news of a setback in one of your projects that is only temporary but nonetheless frustrating. You will probably have to deal with some trivial little details you would rather not bother with, and this could take up too much valuable time. Hang in there – you are still doing well! Do not let your frustrations get the best of you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – After the rush of energy over the past few days, today you may feel a powerful letdown. Not every day can be filled with adventure and excitement. For now, you just need to take care of the routine matters that are a byproduct of life on Earth. However, keep in mind there are many weekends coming up, and with the right kind of planning you can get excitement back into your life.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A goal you have been trying to reach may be temporarily stalled, and you could be tempted to slip into despair, wondering if it will ever really happen. Remember the keyword for today is “temporary”. Whatever obstacles are in your way will eventually be overcome and your goal should be to continue to advance in the direction you want. In the meantime, take care of your chores. They may be boring, but they are necessary!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might realize you need to make a certain purchase. Perhaps your home or car requires some important repairs, or maybe some new equipment is necessary for your work. This could prove rather disheartening, as it might involve spending money you would rather use for something more exciting. Think of the trouble this expenditure should save you, however, and you will see the value of it all.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The weight of too many responsibilities, perhaps involving family, a job, or group affiliation, could be very much on your mind today. You may feel like Atlas, carrying the world on your shoulders! You are tired. Perhaps you need to re-evaluate your commitments – your innate kindness may have caused you to make too many. Fulfill the ones you have, but think twice before making any new ones. You are important too, after all.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may have your ups and downs today. You could get at least one phone call of the “good news, bad news” variety, and this could have your moods swinging back and forth like a pendulum. Try to stay centered. Take the good news as encouragement, and as for the bad news, try to consider it objectively and figure out ways to turn it to your advantage. There is always a way. Hang in there!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Normally you tend to be a very spiritually oriented person, but today you might find metaphysical concepts of all kinds rather baffling. Whether these are ideas you have embraced for a long time or new ones you have just discovered, you may find nagging little doubts creeping in, temporarily causing your faith to waver. This is a healthy development, however. A little doubt now and then can weed out concepts that do not work for you and reaffirm your belief in others.