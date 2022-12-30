Today in High Prairie: December 30, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 30, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 30, 2022

39 – Titus, 10th Roman Emperor

1850 – John Milne, Built First Modern Seismograph

1851 – Asa Griggs Candler, Developed Coca-Cola

1865 – Rudyard Kipling, Jungle Book Author

1878 – William Aberhart, Alberta Premier

1892 – John Litel, Jezebel Actor

1920 – Jack Lord, Hawaii Five-O Actor

1927 – Bernard Barrow, Ryan’s Hope Actor

1928 – Bo Diddley, Rock `n’ Roll Pioneer

1934 – Del Shannon, Runaway Singer

1935 – Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodger

1935 – Jack Riley, Bob Newhart Show Actor

1937 – Paul Stookey, Peter, Paul, & Mary Singer

1942 – Michael Nesmith, Monkees Rocker

1945 – Davy Jones, Monkees Rocker

1947 – Jeff Lynne, ELO Rocker

1959 – Tracey Ullman, British Singer

1961 – Ben Johnson, Canadian Olympic Sprinter

1975 – Tiger Woods, American Pro Golfer

1983 – Kevin Systrom, CEO, Co-Founder of Instagram

1984 – LeBron James, Cleveland Cavalier

This Day in Local History – December 30, 2022

Dec. 30, 1913: Lawyer C.F. Newell wires Grouard with news that the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad has applied for plans at Iroquois Lake and Round Lake (Kimiwan Lake) to build a railway and bypass Grouard. He suggests the town pay for his trip to Ottawa to oppose the plans. Town council meets and agrees to the proposal and sends Newell, MPP J.L Cote and W.A. Griesbach to Ottawa Jan. 3.

Dec. 30, 1923: The boy’s house at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School burns.

Dec. 30, 1968: Mr. and Mrs. G.R. Leighton celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.

Dec. 30, 1975: High Prairie town council announces the High Prairie swimming pool is paid off. The Elks and Royal Purple present council with the final two cheques to pay off the pool.

Dec. 30, 1983: Falher wins the High Prairie Bantam Hockey Tournament after defeating Peace River in the final 4-2.

Dec. 30, 1984: The High Prairie Midgets win a tournament in Falher by defeating Peace River 5-4 in the final. Bryden Patenaude assists on the game-winner with 1:06 left. It was his fifth point of the game.

Dec. 30, 1990: Ivan Cunningham scores two first period goals to lead the High Prairie Bantam Classics to a 5-3 win over visiting Manning.

Dec. 30, 1992: South Peace News opens its new offices in the former Bay Building.

Dec. 30, 1993: Earl Boman makes 32 saves and records the shutout as the hometown Valleyview Jets blank the High Prairie Regals 4-0.

Dec. 30, 2007: Tragedy strikes as Paul William Gardiner, 38, dies in a two-vehicle accident on the East Prairie Bridge 11 km east of High Prairie.

Dec. 30, 2010: Slippery conditions at the Enilda Bridge cause two vehicles to lose control during separate incidents.

Dec. 30, 2015: The High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society donates Boot-Boy industrial footwear cleaners to J.B. Wood Continuing Care.

Dec. 30, 2018: After being cancelled earlier in the year, the Gospel Sing returns for a final performance at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene.

Dec. 30, 2018: June Ernesteen Williscroft passes away at the age of 96 years. She worked as a teacher’s aid for many years for HPSD.

This Day in World History – December 30, 2022

1703 – Tokyo hit by Earthquake; about 37,000 die.

1809 – Wearing masks at balls forbidden in Boston.

1835 – Georgia gold rush forces Cherokees to move across Mississippi River.

1877 – Johnannes Brahms’ 2nd Symphony in D, premieres in Vienna.

1879 – Gilbert & Sullivan’s “Pirates of Penzance” premieres.

1896 – Filipino nationalist José Rizal executed by firing squad.

1897 – Province of Zululand annexed to Natal colony.

1906 – Iran becomes a constitutional monarchy.

1906 – The All India Muslim League is founded in Dacca.

1907 – US commission declares Abner Doubleday invented baseball.

1922 – Creation of the USSR formally proclaimed in Moscow.

1924 – Existence of other galactic systems announced.

1927 – Japan dedicates first subway in Orient.

1936 – Beginning of the “feud” between comedians Fred Allen and Jack Benny.

1939 – “Of Mice and Men” starring Burgess Meredith is released.

1941 – Nazis require Dutch physicians to join Nazi organization.

1941 – Winston Churchill addresses Canadian parliament.

1947 – Romanian republic proclaimed.

1952 – Report: first time in 71 years no lynchings in USA.

1953 – First-ever NTSC colour TV sets go on sale for about $1,175 each.

1961 – Premiere of Dmitri Shostakovich’s 4th Symphony in Moscow.

1963 – “Let’s Make A Deal” debuts on NBC-TV.

1965 – Ferdinand Marcos inaugurated as president of the Phillipines.

1972 – US President Richard Nixon halts bombing of North Vietnam.

1973 – First picture of a comet from space [Comet Kohoutek-Skylab].

1974 – Beatles are legally disbanded [4 years after suit was brought].

1979 – Rock group, Emerson, Lake & Palmer break up.

1980 – “Wonderful World of Disney” last performance on NBC-TV.

1985 – IBM-PC DOS Version 3.2 released.

1987 – Premier Robert Mugabe elected president of Zimbabwe.

1988 – Canadian Senate OKs free trade pact with US.

1992 – Al Iafrate is first player in NHL history to shoot puck 100 mph.

1993 – Vatican recognizes Israel.

2012 – Opening of Line 6 of the Beijing subway; longest in the world.

2016 – Last day Indians able to deposit in banks 500 and 1,000 rupee notes.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 30, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There is an overwhelming intensity about the day that might make it difficult for you to maintain the peace! Strong opinions and courageous emotions are clashing in a climactic fashion. You might find yourself in the middle of conflicting forces if you are not careful. Make sure you take care of yourself and your needs before you try to patch up things for everybody else!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel extra self-confident today, making you more able to say and do the things you might normally keep inside! Be warned, however, you are apt to run into some powerful, unexpected opposition. The genius in you wants to come out and show others what you are made of, but other people may have reason to find fault. Do not let others’ disapproval hinder your progress!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might find others’ strong opinions dictate today’s actions! The atmosphere is quite intense, so you might want to lay low and let others have their way. Do not try to put up a fight. Unexpected opposition may come out of nowhere and take control. There is a powerful force at work asking you to do things with more passion than usual!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Create your own reality! It could be you have the puppet strings in your hands, but you are too afraid to use them. Do not shy away from responsibility. Take your time and do not lose sight of your goals. The stakes are extra high today, and you will find the slightest movement is magnified several times over. Be careful how you use your words. They will not be taken lightly.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Things you thought were obvious may not seem quite as clear as you would like them to be! Be aware there may be some intense opposition to your plans. Take care of other people and their emotions. You will find a wall might suddenly go up, putting a harsh barrier between you and your goals. Consider your heart as well as your head!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Other people may tend to snap under the emotional pressure of the day, but you are well-suited to soar through with flying colours. You are ruled by your emotions and you have no problem navigating rough waters. Other people may look to you for strength and support. Trust yourself and try not to get lured off course by conflicting opinions that do not seem to sit right with you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is a need for decisive action today, and you are the one fit for the job! Strong wills and forceful opinions will win out. Others are not likely to be easily manipulated. Everyone has a voice, and they will not be afraid to use it. Make sure you speak up on your behalf or your best interests may be lost. Stand up for yourself. It is now or never!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There may be tension and opposition today, so be prepared! It could seem like everyone wants to rattle your cage. Stand strong. There are forceful opinions crying out to be heard. The more stubborn you are, the harder it will be for important information to flow freely. Protect your interests by standing your ground, but make sure you do not step on other people’s toes in the process!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – What ails you now can be eliminated if you are willing to stand up and say exactly what needs to be said! Going with the flow may be an easy route to follow, but it might not always take you down a path that leads to the fulfillment of your dreams. Be a bit more aggressive about your position today and outwardly project yourself as the true master of your destiny!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It takes two to tango! Remember that life is not a one-way street. There needs to be a bit of give and take if you expect others to treat you the way you want to be treated. Do not let people take control when it comes to taking charge of your own life. Others may be emotional and stubborn. Do not waste your breath with useless drivel. Say something meaningful!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It may be hard to resolve anything today! It could be there is an overwhelming resistance making it difficult to act according to plan. Today is not a good day to fight. If things do not seem to be going your way, do not push it. Trying to strong-arm the situation will only aggravate things and make them worse. You may need to make some compromises in order to maintain the peace!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Intense emotions are apt to dominate the scene today! Do not do anything halfway. It is time to give it your all or nothing. You have the power to cut to the heart of the issue. Do not hesitate. If you meet opposition, stay strong. There is a valuable lesson to be learned. If you are being true to yourself, you should have no trouble overcoming any obstacle that stands in your path.