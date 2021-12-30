Today in High Prairie: December 31, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 31, 2021

New Year’s Eve! Celebrate wisely!

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 31, 2021

Hunter Bissell

Marcel Lussier

Daisy Porisky

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 31, 2021

Sharon Roe

Dale Cole

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 31, 2021

1491 – Jacques Cartier, Claimed Canada for France

1919 – Artur Fischer, Registered More Patents than Edison

1920 – Rex Allen, “The Arizona Cowboy”

1928 – Thomas Preston, “Amarillo Slim” Poker Player

1937 – Anthony Hopkins, Elephant Man Actor

1941 – Tim Considine, My 3 Sons Actor

1941 – Alex Ferguson, Manchester United Manager

1942 – Andy Summers, Police Guitarist

1943 – Peter Quaife, The Kinks Bassist

1943 – Ben Kingsley, Gandhi Actor

1943 – John Denver, Rocky Mountain High Singer

1946 – Barbara Carrera, Dallas Actress

1946 – Diane von Furstenberg, Designer of Wrap Dress

1947 – Burton Cummings, Guess Who Singer

1947 – Donna Summer, I Feel Love Singer

1951 – Fermin Goytisolo, KC & Sunshine Band Rocker

1951 – Tom Hamilton, Aerosmith Bassist

1955 – Michigan J. Frog, Looney Tunes Character

1959 – Bebe Neuwirth, Cheers Actress – Lilith

1959 – Val Kilmer, Tog Gun Actor

1968 – Gerry Dee, Canadian Comedian

This Day in Local History – December 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 1914: A closing out sale at Pioneer Druggists in Grouard occurs.

Dec. 31, 1915: Two year’s after Grouard’s population stood at 1,418, it dipped to 268, most of whom were Metis.

Dec. 31, 1962: High Prairie Public Works Supt. Alf Henderson resigns to take up a job in Dawson Creek, B.C. in the water department.

Dec. 31, 1962: The Enilda Shipper’s Association reports they handed 4,009 head of livestock at a value of $143,275. They also shipped 577 cars during the past year.

Dec. 31, 1968: Frederick T. Basarab passes away in Providence Hospital at the age of 80 years. He homesteaded near High Prairie in 1915.

Dec. 31, 1971: A truck owned by Frank Wald Trucking of Berwyn collides with a train just west of High Prairie derailing two tank cars. Driver “Jiggs” Wald, 22, suffers no injuries.

Dec. 31, 1990: Store owners around High Prairie are busy preparing their tills for the introduction of the GST tax the following day.

Dec. 31, 1994: Dorothy Cowell retires as principal at St. Andrew’s School ending 28 years of service.

Dec. 31, 1997: Both the Town of High Prairie and M.D. of Big Lakes say the late snowfall was a blessing as each saved money or broke even on snow removal budgets for the current year.

Dec. 31, 1998: Community booster and long-time businessman Stanley Edward Kozie dies.

Dec. 31, 2010: East Prairie Elders George Bellerose and Margaret Supernault are honored at a banquet at the East Prairie Hall.

Dec. 31, 2011: East Prairie honours several Elders at a banquet on New Year’s Eve.

Dec. 31, 2013: The year ends on a tragic note at Driftpile when Dallas Belcourt, 14, is killed by Blake Francis Giroux, 21, after suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dec. 31, 2013: High Prairie RCMP investigates an incident after shots are fired in the town’s east end near Eastview Trailer Courts.

Dec. 31, 2013: Quentin Reddy and his band perform at the New Year’s Dance at Triangle.

Dec. 31, 2019: The year ends with Northern Air ending service at the Peace River Airport.

This Day in World History – December 31, 2021

192 – Roman Emperor Commodus survives poisoning attempt by his mistress.

1600 – British East India Company chartered.

1695 – Window tax is imposed in England; shopkeepers brick up windows.

1744 – James Bradley announces discovery of Earth’s wobble.

1783 – Import of African slaves banned by all northern US states.

1805 – End of French Republican calendar; France returns to Gregorianism.

1857 – Queen Victoria chooses Ottawa as new capital of Canada.

1861 – Record 901” [or 37.54 feet] of rain falls in Cherrapunji, Assam, India this year.

1879 – Edison gives first public demonstration of his incandescent lamp.

1897 – Brooklyn’s last day as a city, incorporates into New York Jan. 1.

1904 – First New Year’s Eve celebration held in Times Square.

1910 – US tobacco industry produced 9 billion cigarettes in 1910.

1921 – Last San Francisco firehorses retired.

1923 – BBC begins using Big Ben chime ID.

1930 – US tobacco industry produced 123 billion cigarettes in 1930.

1935 – Charles Darrow patents Monopoly.

1938 – Dr. R.N. Harger’s “drunkometer”, first breath test, used.

1946 – US President Harry Truman officially proclaims end of WW II.

1951 – First battery to convert radioactive energy to electricity announced.

1953 – Jockey Bill Shoemaker shatters record, riding 485 winners in a year.

1955 – GM becomes first U.S. corporation to make over $1 billion in a year.

1961 – The Beach Boys play their debut gig under that name.

1962 – “Match Game” debuts on NBC with host Gene Rayburn.

1962 – American Basketball League announces suspension of operation.

1964 – Donald Campbell sets world water speed record of 276.33 mph.

1966 – Monkees’ “I’m a Believer” hits No. 1; stays there for 7 weeks.

1967 – Evel Knievel fails to jump the Caesar’s Palace Fountain.

1968 First supersonic airliner flown [Russian TU-144].

1970 – Paul McCartney files a lawsuit to dissolve The Beatles.

1974 – Lindsey Buckingham & Stevie Nicks join Fleetwood Mac.

1974 – Popular Electronics displays Altair 8800 computer.

1976 – The Cars played their first gig.

1981 – CNN Headline News debuts.

1982 – CBS Mystery Theater final episode on radio after 8 years.

1986 – Russian TU-144 flies for first time faster than sound.

1989 – Jockey Kent Desormeaux sets record with 598 wins in a year.

1990 – Sci-Fi Channel on cable TV begins transmitting.

1993 – Barbra Streisand does her first live public concert in 20 years.

1994 – First snowless December in Baltimore, Maryland.

1994 – This date is skipped in Kiribati due to time zone change.

1995 – Cartoonist Bill Watterson ends “Calvin & Hobbes” comic strip.

1997 – Microsoft buys Hotmail email service for $400 million.

1997 – More Swedes died than were born in 1997, first time since 1809.

1998 – US movie box office hits record $6.24 billion for year.

1999 – Control of Panama Canal reverts to Panama.

1999 – Boris Yeltsin resigns as President of Russia.

2004 – Taipei 101 opens, then tallest skyscraper in the world, 1,670 feet.

2017 – Ban on ivory trade in China comes into effect.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 31, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your energy and enthusiasm for life should be operating at a very high level today. You may therefore want to get together with some of your friends, and might even organize an impromptu social event of some kind. Exciting news and stimulating conversation should keep your mind busy for a long time. At some point you will want to work off some of that physical energy, perhaps by taking a brisk walk or another kind of workout. Enjoy your day.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A chance to make some extra money could come today through someone you know slightly, perhaps from a social event you both once attended. You might not be totally familiar with the type of work involved, but today your mind is sharp and so you will probably pick it up quickly. The only downside is you could work harder than you need to, and therefore there is a danger of tiring yourself out. Take care of yourself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A social event or group meeting could ignite your enthusiasm about new goals. These goals may involve giving you a chance to use your creative talents as well as enjoy the companionship and camaraderie of your fellow group members. Therefore, whatever events are scheduled today might all prove to be both satisfying and enjoyable for you. Do not hesitate! Move on ahead, do something worthwhile, and enjoy yourself.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today, you might begin work on a project you have wanted to do for a long time. This may be career related or personal, but either way it should advance you in whatever direction you want to go. The only downside is you might be a bit too hard on yourself and far too critical of your work. Try to be objective and view your own work as fairly as you would view the work of others.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today, you are expanding your horizons. You and a friend could plan a vacation you are really excited about. It could involve a trip by air, perhaps across the ocean. The trip is mainly for pleasure, but it probably involves a place you have always been interested in and are anxious to see, so it is an educational trip as well. You have a lot to look forward to. Make the most of it and have fun.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some good news may reach your ears via the grapevine regarding your career. This might involve a raise in salary, or it could be new benefits, new profit sharing plans, or anything that may involve investments or money that comes your way above and beyond a paycheque. Contracts or other legal papers that are executed today should definitely work in your favour, so if you have been putting off signing any, do it today!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A new and exciting potential love relationship could pop into your life today. This is apt to be the kind of instant attraction that sets your nerves tingling and your blood boiling! Whether or not you decide to pursue this attraction, of course, depends on your situation, but whatever you decide, you are likely to enjoy feeling the thrill of it today. Therefore, make sure you look your best when you go out! You will be glad you did.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today, you should be feeling especially energetic and enthusiastic. Therefore, this is a great day to start a new enterprise, perhaps involving your home, or just about any kind of life enhancement. More than one opportunity could present itself to you. One could entail creative activities and the other might be more mundane. Undoubtedly, whether you decide to take both or only one, you are going to be busy for a while. Work hard!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Plans for a party or group gathering of some kind could take up much of your time and energy. You might have a lot of letters to write, phone calls to make, or other communications to take care of, but this is likely to prove to be a great excuse for getting in touch with your friends. Today could prove to be a kind of party-before-the-party, which is right up your alley. Enjoy your day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Though you might wake up today feeling a little feverish, as the day progresses you will be your old self again. You should be putting a lot of effort into work, particularly mundane chores and tasks that you would rather not do. Get them out of the way and then move on to projects that interest you and can fire your ambition and motivation. Work hard in the morning and enjoy the rest of the day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a great day to start any project that concerns writing, acting, or speaking. Your creative energies should be flowing freely and abundantly today, and you should enjoy the rush of new ideas that keep popping into your head. A number of stimulating conversations with close friends should keep your energies churning. Expect to spend a lot of time on the phone, or perhaps in the car dropping in on these friends. Enjoy your day!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you are not already into real estate, gardening, or interior decorating, today you might discover a talent for one or all of these fields and decide to pursue it. You might have it in mind as a possible future source of income, and therefore you could consider looking into getting some formal training in the field. Which one you choose, if any, is of course up to you. Consider them all carefully and then decide which is best.