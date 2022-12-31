Today in High Prairie: December 31, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 31, 2022

Goodbye to 2022! Happy New Year!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 31, 2022

1491 – Jacques Cartier, Claimed Canada for France

1870 – Thomas Connolly, MLB Umpire for 50 Years

1896 – Ronald Adam, Lost Horizon Actor

1914 – Pat Brady, Roy Rodgers Show Actor

1919 – Artur Fischer, More Patents than Edison

1920 – Rex Allen, “The Arizona Cowboy”

1921 – Lynn Compton, Sirhan Sirhan Prosecutor

1928 – Thomas Preston, “Amarillo Slim” Poker Player

1932 – George Schlatter, TV’s Laugh-in Producer

1937 – Anthony Hopkins, Elephant Man Actor

1941 – Tim Considine, My 3 Sons Actor

1941 – Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United Manager

1942 – Andy Summers, Police Guitarist

1943 – Peter Quaife, The Kinks Bassist

1943 – Ben Kingsley, Gandhi Actor

1943 – John Denver, Rocky Mountain High Singer

1946 – Barbara Carrera, Dallas Actress

1946 – Diane von Furstenberg, Designer of Wrap Dress

1947 – Burton Cummings, Guess Who Singer

1947 – Donna Summer, I Feel Love Singer

1951 – Fermin Goytisolo, KC & Sunshine Band Rocker

1951 – Tom Hamilton, Aerosmith Bassist

1955 – Michigan J. Frog, Looney Tunes Character

1959 – Bebe Neuwirth, Cheers Actress – Lilith

1959 – Val Kilmer, Tog Gun Actor

1963 – Scott Ian, Anthrax Guitarist

1968 – Gerry Dee, Canadian Comedian

1978 – Papoose, American Rapper

This Day in Local History – December 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 1914: A closing out sale at Pioneer Druggists in Grouard occurs.

Dec. 31, 1915: Two year’s after Grouard’s population stood at 1,418, it dipped to 268, most of whom were Metis.

Dec. 31, 1962: High Prairie Public Works Supt. Alf Henderson resigns to take up a job in Dawson Creek, B.C. in the water department.

Dec. 31, 1962: The Enilda Shipper’s Association reports they handed 4,009 head of livestock at a value of $143,275. They also shipped 577 cars during the past year.

Dec. 31, 1968: Frederick T. Basarab passes away in Providence Hospital at the age of 80 years. He homesteaded near High Prairie in 1915.

Dec. 31, 1971: A truck owned by Frank Wald Trucking of Berwyn collides with a train just west of High Prairie derailing two tank cars. Driver “Jiggs” Wald, 22, suffers no injuries.

Dec. 31, 1990: Store owners around High Prairie are busy preparing their tills for the introduction of the GST tax the following day.

Dec. 31, 1994: Dorothy Cowell retires as principal at St. Andrew’s School ending 28 years of service.

Dec. 31, 1997: Both the Town of High Prairie and M.D. of Big Lakes say the late snowfall was a blessing as each saved money or broke even on snow removal budgets for the current year.

Dec. 31, 1998: Community booster and long-time businessman Stanley Edward Kozie dies.

Dec. 31, 2010: East Prairie Elders George Bellerose and Margaret Supernault are honored at a banquet at the East Prairie Hall.

Dec. 31, 2013: The year ends on a tragic note at Driftpile when Dallas Belcourt, 14, is killed by Blake Francis Giroux 21 after suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dec. 31, 2013: High Prairie RCMP investigates an incident after shots are fired in the town’s east end near Eastview Trailer Courts.

Dec. 31, 2013: Quentin Reddy and his band perform at the New Year’s Dance at Triangle.

This Day in World History – December 31, 2022

192 – Roman Emperor Commodus survives poisoning attempt by his mistress.

765 – Coffin of Ho-tse Shen-hui interred in a stupa built in China.

1600 – British East India Company chartered.

1695 – Window tax is imposed in England; shopkeepers brick up windows.

1744 – James Bradley announces discovery of Earth’s wobble.

1783 – Import of African slaves banned by all northern US states.

1805 – End of French Republican calendar; France returns to Gregorianism.

1857 – Queen Victoria chooses Ottawa as new capital of Canada.

1861 – Record 901” of rain falls in Cherrapunji Assam, India this year.

1879 – Edison gives first public demonstration of his incandescent lamp.

1897 – Brooklyn’s last day as a city, incorporates into New York Jan. 1.

1904 – First New Year’s Eve celebration held in Times Square in New York.

1907 – For the first time, a ball drops at Times Square to signal the New Year.

1910 – US tobacco industry produced 9 billion cigarettes in 1910.

1921 – Last San Francisco firehorses retired.

1923 – BBC begins using Big Ben chime ID.

1930 – US tobacco industry produced 123 billion cigarettes in 1930.

1935 – Charles Darrow patents Monopoly.

1938 – Dr. R.N. Harger’s “drunkometer”, first breath test, is used.

1945 – Ratification of United Nations Charter completed.

1946 – US President Harry Truman officially proclaims end of WW II.

1949 – 18 countries recognize Republic of Indonesia.

1951 – First battery to convert radioactive energy to electricity announced.

1953 – Jockey Bill Shoemaker shatters record, riding 485 winners in a year.

1955 – GM becomes first U.S. corporation to make over $1 billion in a year.

1961 – The Beach Boys play their debut gig under that name.

1961 – Marshall Plan expires after distributing more than $12 billion.

1962 – “Match Game” debuts on NBC with host Gene Rayburn.

1962 – American Basketball League announces suspension of operations.

1963 – Dear Abby show premieres on CBS Radio, runs 11 years.

1964 – Donald Campbell sets world water speed record of 276.33 mph.

1966 – Monkees’ “I’m a Believer” hits No. 1; stays there for 7 weeks.

1967 – Evel Knievel fails to jump the Caesar’s Palace Fountain.

1968 – First supersonic airliner flown [Russian TU-144].

1970 – Paul McCartney files a lawsuit to dissolve The Beatles.

1974 – Lindsey Buckingham & Stevie Nicks join Fleetwood Mac.

1974 – Popular Electronics displays Altair 8800 computer.

1976 – The Cars played their first gig.

1981 – CNN Headline News debuts.

1982 – CBS Mystery Theater final episode on radio after 8 years.

1982 – NBC Radio cancels almost all of its network daily features.

1983 – Brunei gains complete independence from Britain.

1986 – Russian TU-144 flies for first time faster than sound.

1989 – Jockey Kent Desormeaux sets record with 598 wins in a year.

1990 – Iraq begins a military draft of 17-year-olds.

1990 – Sci-Fi Channel on cable TV begins transmitting.

1993 – Barbra Streisand does her first live public concert in 20 years.

1994 – First snowless December in Baltimore, Maryland.

1994 – This date is skipped in Kiribati due to time zone change.

1995 – Cartoonist Bill Watterson ends “Calvin & Hobbes” comic strip.

1997 – Microsoft buys Hotmail email service for $400 million.

1997 – More Swedes died than were born in 1997, first time since 1809.

1998 – US movie box office hits record $6.24 billion for year.

1999 – Control of Panama Canal reverts to Panama.

1999 – Boris Yeltsin resigns as President of Russia.

2004 – Taipei 101 opens, then tallest skyscraper in the world, 1,670 feet.

2017 – Ban on ivory trade in China comes into effect.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 31, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may want to escape into your dreams today! Trying to do something practical may be met with opposition, as the general mood of the day calls for things to be more ethereal and elusive. Connect with your sensitive side and feel free to spend time on artistic projects. You may have to take a more grounded approach when it comes to matters of love!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You will be able to find a greater connection to your inner soul today! You will also find you are more psychic than usual. Trust your intuition. The more you look inward, the more you are apt to find the solutions to your outward questions. Combine a sense of dreamy emotion with a grounded feeling of love and beauty. You may need to balance your cloudy head with stable roots!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may have many irons in the fire today! People and projects could demand your attention, yet you may feel so dreamy and unmotivated it could be hard to make progress on any of them. Creative solutions are the best route for you. Be flexible and open to other people’s ideas, and make sure you consider the unlikeliest ways to tackle the issues.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is going to be a great day for you! Strangely enough, you will find tension may help you get things done. There is an easiness today that will create openings for exploring creative outlets. Regarding love and romance, try to stay grounded. You and the object of your desire may have two different points of view on the relationship. Communicate clearly!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may need to let go and release your control! You know what you want, so just trust your intuition. If you continue to let your brain do all the work, you will probably miss valuable information that can only come when you slow down and look within. Connect with others on sensitive issues and feel free to let your guard down. Let your mind work freely!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is an excellent day for you! You will find things automatically flow your way. You will receive more attention than usual and be the centre of any flattering discussions. The one difficult point might be intimate relations with others. Romantic issues may take on a more serious, grounded tone at this time!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may feel a bit lazy and unmotivated today! It could be hard to drag yourself out of bed. In terms of love and romance, there is apt to be some tension, as one part of you wants to make plans while another part is feeling up in the air and in the clouds. These two different viewpoints might make it difficult to make a move in any one direction!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Love and romance are apt to be going quite well for you now! You should find it is easier to be yourself in a partnership. Let your romantic side shine through. Indulge in delicious candlelit dinners and share your deepest fantasies with those you love. If your partner resists this energy now, you may want to consider looking elsewhere for romantic company!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel a great deal of nervous energy today! Tension could come to you from all angles. Indecisiveness might be your biggest problem. You may be in a frenzy trying to figure out where to move next. The key is to slow down and relax. Do not make a move without evaluating things. Be careful about acting too hastily, especially when it comes to matters of the heart!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Issues having to do with love and romance are in your favour today! You are more in touch with your emotions. You will find your attitude toward love is more grounded than usual. Feel free to let go of some control. Let fate take you where it will in this department. Also make sure you do not worry so much about things. Worrying will cause doubt, something you do not need!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may not feel in sync with the day’s energy! Something about it may not sit right with you. Your natural instinct to want to take the lead may be overshadowed by an unwillingness to even get up. You may feel like your internal fire is squelched, especially when it comes to love and beauty. If your mind is cloudy, do not worry about it. The fog will clear soon!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Issues regarding love and romance should be going well for you now! You will find your natural tendency to ground and plan is working perfectly with your desire to find what you want in a mate. Things may be about to come to a dramatic climax in your emotional realm. A foggy, dreamy feeling may make it difficult for you to keep your feet on the ground!